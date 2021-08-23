Celebrities Dropping Their Kids Off at College in 2021

  • <p>Brooke Shields <a href="https://people.com/parents/brooke-shields-sends-daughter-rowan-off-to-college-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:moved her oldest daughter, Rowan, into her college dorm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">moved her oldest daughter, Rowan, into her college dorm</a>, sharing on Instagram, "My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you."</p> <p>She added, "This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"</p> <p>Rowan got a full family send-off, with her sister Grier, 15, and dad, Chris Henchy, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CS199xdsF6q/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f868a2c9-1c08-4c2e-b65e-4e9d6d7dd76a" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:taking a family photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">taking a family photo</a> in her decorated dorm. </p>
  • <p>The <em>Fuller House</em> actress revealed that she dropped her "baby," Maksim Bure, off at the airport as he set off for his first year of college. </p> <p>Cameron Bure <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CS41n-YhkQK/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wrote on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">wrote on Instagram</a>, "College bound!!! I'm so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I'm so 😭. Go <a href="https://www.instagram.com/maksim.bure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@maksim.bure" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@maksim.bure</a> Go!! Be great for God!!" </p> <p>Sharing a set of videos on her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/candacecbure/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram Story" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram Story</a>, the actress said, "So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college and I'm very sad that I didn't get to go to take him to college."</p> <p>"I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I'm getting no sympathy from someone," she joked as she turned the camera to her husband, Valeri. "... I'm still sad! Who's with me?"</p>
  • <p>Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond <a href="https://people.com/food/ree-drummond-drops-son-off-at-college-stocks-kitchen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dropped her son Bryce off at the University of North Texas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dropped her son Bryce off at the University of North Texas</a>, sharing a sweet selfie of the pair smiling from a car as he flashes a thumbs up.</p> <p>Don't worry, she was sure to get his kitchen "all set up and stocked." </p> <p>"2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday. (Oh, and a 500 mile drive to Texas and back.)," Drummond <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSomzMSrSDP/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:captioned the selfie" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">captioned the selfie</a>. </p> <p>She added, "I guess it's that important to me for my child to be able to make an <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-melissa-mccarthy-female-mentorship-initiative-40th-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:egg" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">egg</a>. 😂 I love you, my son!" </p>
  • <p>USC, here she comes! <a href="https://people.com/tag/vanessa-bryant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanessa Bryant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vanessa Bryant</a> shared a selfie she took with Natalia, 18, and daughters Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, dropping off her eldest at college — decked out in school merch, and big smiles, of course. </p> <p>"<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSvi_chLcbr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Today was rough" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Today was rough</a>," Bryant admitted. "This was before the tears came down."</p> <p>She added, "Missing ✌🏽forever," presumably referring to her late daughter <a href="https://people.com/sports/vanessa-bryant-marks-daughter-gianna-15th-birthday/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gianna" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gianna</a> and husband <a href="https://people.com/tag/kobe-bryant" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kobe Bryant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kobe Bryant</a>, who died in a <a href="https://people.com/sports/kobe-bryant-dies-helicopter-crash-calabasas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tragic helicopter crash" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tragic helicopter crash</a> in January 2020.</p> <p>"I love you <a href="https://www.instagram.com/nataliabryant/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@nataliabryant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">@nataliabryant</a> BE EPIC and FIGHT ON. ❤️💛," the proud mom said.</p>
Andrea Wurzburger
Brooke Shields, Vanessa Bryant and some other celeb parents are shedding a few tears while sending their kids off to college this year

