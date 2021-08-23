Celebrities Dropping Their Kids Off at College in 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Jimmy Hayes, a player who suited up for four NHL organizations during his career, passed away unexpectedly on Monday morning at the age of 31.
Here's everything you need to know about the Raptors' 2021-22 schedule.
Alphonso Davies says the Refugee Paralympic Team is “the most courageous sports team in the world right now.”
The Toronto Blue Jays say those wishing to enter Rogers Centre will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Sept. 13.
Several Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Canadian Football League revealed late Sunday.
British Columbia's junior hockey community is reeling after a vehicle crash took the lives of teenage hockey players Ronin Sharma, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson on Saturday.
Let's get the fantasy hockey draft season started with your defenseman cheat sheet!
With Newton out due to COVID protocols, rookie QB Mac Jones will have a chance to show off on his own.
Nice fans threw water bottles onto the field, igniting a brawl involving players, fans and team staff.
The Vikings are hoping an expert will convince holdouts that the vaccine is safe and effective.
After another weekend of breathtaking Premier League action, Matchday 3 features a team searching for past glory versus a modern dynasty, and two teams searching for an identity early in the season.
Dalton Del Don is on the hunt for players who could blow past their expectations this season.
Need a boost in your hitting categories this week? Fred Zinkie has you covered with pickups.
The network's Watson video is a bit odd, but. it's hard to dispute his spot on the list.
"Andy is a human being too."
It was a wait, but Miguel Cabrera became the 28th player to reach 500 home runs.
Jennifer Eakins reveals some later draft targets who have an easier schedule to open the season to help you start on a winning note.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
Many athletes took a moment on Monday to honor Bryant's memory and spirit.
CINCINNATI (AP) — In the midst of a sensational, homer-crashing career resurgence, Joey Votto talked recently about getting his 2,000th hit. The 37-year-old Reds first baseman recalled how he had the ball from his first major league hit in 2007 but a few years later gave it to his dog Maris to play with. Then he wondered aloud in the interview whether in hindsight that a was good decision because it might not be healthy for dogs to chew on baseballs. That led him to reassure reporters and dog lo