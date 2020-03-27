All The Celebrities Who Clapped For Carers To Support The NHS During Covid-19

Households across the UK flung open their windows and front doors to applaud the tireless effort by workers of the NHS and caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday March 26, the British public unified in applause to support the Clap For Carers initiative that encouraged individuals to show their appreciation for the health services at 8pm by putting their hands together.

Among them were the royal family, who showed their support for caregivers by sharing a video on Instagram of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George clapping together.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as the Beckham family and the cast of the James Bond film franchise filmed themselves clapping the NHS.

Here is a list of the celebrities who joined in the Clap For Carers campaign: