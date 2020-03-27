All The Celebrities Who Clapped For Carers To Support The NHS During Covid-19

All The Celebrities Who Clapped For Carers To Support The NHS During Covid-19ElleMarch 27, 2020, 9:36 a.m. UTCFrom the royal family to the BeckhamsFrom ELLEAll The Celebrities Who Clapped For Carers To Support The NHS During Covid-19Households across the UK flung open their windows and front doors to applaud the tireless effort by workers of the NHS and caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic.On Thursday March 26, the British public unified in applause to support the Clap For Carers initiative that encouraged individuals to show their appreciation for the health services at 8pm by putting their hands together.Among them were the royal family, who showed their support for caregivers by sharing a video on Instagram of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George clapping together.Meanwhile, celebrities such as the Beckham family and the cast of the James Bond film franchise filmed themselves clapping the NHS.Here is a list of the celebrities who joined in the Clap For Carers campaign:1) The Beckham FamilyThe Beckham family were seen clapping the NHS from their Cotswolds home. ‘Us Beckhams are all clapping to show our thanks to all the people who are working so hard to the NHS,’ Victoria says as her husband David and three youngest children Harper, Cruz and Romeo applaud in a video shared on her Instagram account. ‘We’re so proud of you guys, thank you so much,’ adds the former footballer.See the original post on Instagram2) Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess CharlotteThe Kensington Royal Instagram account shared a video of the three young royals clapping together as the clock struck 8pm.'To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,' the captioned of the clip reads.See the original post on InstagramScroll to continue with contentAd3) The Royal FamilyThe Royal Family Twitter account shared a video from Windsor Castle of the Queen and Prince Philip’s neighbours joining in with applause.4) The Wessex FamilyThe Earl and Countess of Wessex and their two children shared a video on the Royal Family Instagram account of them clapping the NHS.‘We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services,’ the caption of the video reads on behalf of The Queen.See the original post on Instagram5) The cast of James Bond (and Rachel Weisz)In a clip shared on the James Bond Twitter account, actors Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig, Ben Wishaw, Naomie Harris and more applaud caregivers during the pandemic.6) Boris Johnson and Rishi SunakThe UK prime minister stepped out of No.10 Downing Street with the Chancellor of the Exchequer to clap the NHS.‘On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus,’ the Instagram caption of the video reads.See the original post on Instagram7) Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of CornwallThe Clarence House Instagram account shared a story which sees Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall clapping the NHS.The Prince of Wales recently contracted the virus and is currently self-isolating in Scotland. 8) Meghan Markle and Prince HarryThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a photograph on their Instagram Stories with the caption: ‘Thank you for all that you continue to do.‘Applauding you from across the pond.’