All the Celebratory Photos from Inside the 2021 Emmy Awards

  • <p>Reunited and it feels so good! <em>Emma</em> costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Josh O'Connor cuddled up during the awards show.</p>
    Reunited and it feels so good! Emma costars Anya Taylor-Joy and Josh O'Connor cuddled up during the awards show.

  • <p><em>Saturday Night Live </em>creator Lorne Michaels looked emotional while embracing show alumnus Jason Sudeikis, who won outstanding actor in a comedy series for <em>Ted Lasso.</em></p>
    Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels looked emotional while embracing show alumnus Jason Sudeikis, who won outstanding actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso.

  • <p>What a night!<em> Ted Lasso</em> costars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham celebrated their first-time wins (for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, respectively) by posing with their trophies.</p>
    What a night! Ted Lasso costars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham celebrated their first-time wins (for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series and outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, respectively) by posing with their trophies.

  • <p>Ashley Nicole Black and Nicole Byer smiled for a selfie inside the biggest night in television. </p>
    Ashley Nicole Black and Nicole Byer smiled for a selfie inside the biggest night in television.

  • <p><em>SNL</em> star Kenan Thompson chatted with <em>Last Week Tonight</em> host John Oliver, perhaps about how to elicit maximum laughs.</p>
    SNL star Kenan Thompson chatted with Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, perhaps about how to elicit maximum laughs.

  • <p>Now <em>that's</em> an upgrade from the costume skirt suits! <em>The Flight Attendant</em> costars (and nominees) Rosie Perez and Kaley Cuoco giggled while making their way into the big event, holding hands.</p>
    Now that's an upgrade from the costume skirt suits! The Flight Attendant costars (and nominees) Rosie Perez and Kaley Cuoco giggled while making their way into the big event, holding hands.

  • <p><em>Shrill</em> star Aidy Bryant and husband Conner O'Malley flashed soft smiles from their seats at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.</p>
    Shrill star Aidy Bryant and husband Conner O'Malley flashed soft smiles from their seats at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

  • <p>Two-time Emmy winner Kate Winslet tenderly touched Julianne Nicholson's cheek, congratulating her <em>Mare of Easttow</em><em>n </em>costar upon her win for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie.</p> <p>In her acceptance speech, the first-time Emmy winner said she <a href="https://people.com/tv/2021-emmy-awards-julianne-nicholson-wins-supporting-actress-limited-series-movie/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:owed her success" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">owed her success</a> to Winslet. </p> <p>"If you hadn't called and asked if I wanted to join you in Philly, I probably would have read the first two episodes, thought 'Nah, the priest did it,' and stayed home. So I owe this to you," Nicholson explained.</p>
    Two-time Emmy winner Kate Winslet tenderly touched Julianne Nicholson's cheek, congratulating her Mare of Easttown costar upon her win for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie.

    In her acceptance speech, the first-time Emmy winner said she owed her success to Winslet.

    "If you hadn't called and asked if I wanted to join you in Philly, I probably would have read the first two episodes, thought 'Nah, the priest did it,' and stayed home. So I owe this to you," Nicholson explained.

  • <p>Wahoo! Nicholson looked elated, with Winslet by her side. </p>
    Wahoo! Nicholson looked elated, with Winslet by her side.

  • <p>Jean Smart accepted Michael Douglas' well-wishes following her outstanding lead actress in a comedy series win for <em>Hacks.</em></p>
    Jean Smart accepted Michael Douglas' well-wishes following her outstanding lead actress in a comedy series win for Hacks.

  • <p>Juno Temple congratulated Waddingham as she made her way to the stage to accept her first-ever Emmy. The <em>Ted Lasso</em> costars were both nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.</p>
    Juno Temple congratulated Waddingham as she made her way to the stage to accept her first-ever Emmy. The Ted Lasso costars were both nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

  • <p><em>This Is Us</em> actors Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown smiled at what host Cedric the Entertainer (not pictured) had to say during his joke-filled monologue.</p>
    This Is Us actors Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown smiled at what host Cedric the Entertainer (not pictured) had to say during his joke-filled monologue.

Janine Puhak

Selfies! Smiles! Statuettes! Peek inside the illustrious evening with these happy snaps from behind the scenes

