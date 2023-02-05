Celebrate Black History Month All Year Long with These Movies

Sky News

Filmmaker Jemima Khan has told Sky News she would have "benefited" from being "introduced to suitable candidates" for marriage - and that Princess Diana's marriage to Charles was "essentially arranged". Khan's new film What's Love Got To Do With It is her version of "rom-com Pakistan" - inspired by events in her own life, during her 10 years living in Lahore married to ex-husband and former prime minister Imran Khan. The film centres around the protagonist Zoe - a filmmaker played by actress Lily James - as she navigates the modern dating world, parallel to her neighbour and childhood friend Kazim (Shazad Latif) as he pursues an arranged marriage with a bride from Pakistan.