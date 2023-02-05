Celebrate Black History Month All Year Long with These Movies
1) Malcom X (1992)Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
2) Black Panther (2018)Marvel Entertainment@Youtube
3) If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
4) Judas & the Black Messiah (2021)Warner Bros. Pictures@Youtube
5) Marshall (2017)Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
6) Selma (2014)Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
7) Hidden Figures (2016)20th Century Studios@Youtube
8) 13th (2016)moviemaniacsDE@Youtube
9) Harriet (2019)Focus Features@Youtube
10) Fences (2016)Paramount Pictures@Youtube
11) Just Mercy (2019)Warner Bros. Pictures@Youtube
12) Ballerina’s Tale (2015)IFC Films@Youtube
13) Moonlight (2016)A24@Youtube
14) 42 (2013)Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
15) Crooklyn (1994)UniversalMoviesINTL@Youtube
16) Boyz n the Hood (1991)Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
17) The Hate U Give (2018)20th Century Studios@Youtube
18) The Butler (2013)FilmIsNow Movies & Trailers@Youtube
19) I Am Not Your Negro (2016)Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing@Youtube
20) I Will Follow (2012)RLJE Films@Youtube
21) 12 Years a Slave (2013)SearchlightPictures@Youtube
22) Soul (2020)Pixar@Youtube
23) Bessie (2015)HBO@Youtube
24) Raisin in the Sun (1961)Oren Mizrahi@Youtube
25) The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)A24@Youtube
26) Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)Netflix@Youtube
27) Summer of Soul (2021)IGN@Youtube
28) Soul Food (1997)D Slam@Youtube
29) Loving (2016)Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
30) Red Tails (2012)Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
31) Race (2016)Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
32) Fruitvale Station (2013)Roadshow Films@Youtube
33) BlacKkKlansman (2018)Focus Features@Youtube
34) TillMGM@Youtube
35) One Night in Miami... (2020)Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
36) Dead Presidents (1995)Millennial Trailers@Youtube
37) Do the Right Thing (1989)Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
38) Remember the Titans (2000)TrailersPlaygroundHD@Youtube
39) Good Hair (2009)RoadsideFlix@Youtube
40) 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten BulletsRotten Tomatoes Indie@Youtube
41) Da 5 BloodsNetflix@Youtube
42) Ruby BridgesMemet Ramadani@Youtube