Celebrate Black History Month All Year Long with These Movies

  • <p>An epic biopic of the late controversial Civil Rights leader Malcom X, by director Spike Lee, with Denzel Washington starring as Malcom X.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Malcolm-X-Denzel-Washington/dp/B0097JUG86/ref=sr_1_7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGXjtSkAU-a4-njwEAAA8n%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sx4sEvhYeVE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    1/42

    1) Malcom X (1992)

    An epic biopic of the late controversial Civil Rights leader Malcom X, by director Spike Lee, with Denzel Washington starring as Malcom X.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>The late Chadwick Boseman stars as the first black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Black Panther. T’Challa (aka Black Panther) must lead the land of Wakanda and face opposition from a threat to his leadership.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fmarvel-studios-black-panther%2F1GuXuYPj99Ke&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Panther-Theatrical-Version-Chadwick-Boseman/dp/B079NRC6MM/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjDjIWPwcPU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    2/42

    2) Black Panther (2018)

    The late Chadwick Boseman stars as the first black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Black Panther. T’Challa (aka Black Panther) must lead the land of Wakanda and face opposition from a threat to his leadership.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Marvel Entertainment@Youtube
  • <p>A tragic romance of two young people in love, eager to begin their lives as a family, only to have their dreams dashed when the young man is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fif-beale-street-could-talk-a862614d-c49e-4208-b934-1476963896fe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/If-Beale-Street-Could-Talk/dp/B07MCMJCGY/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQXSforT_qQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    3/42

    3) If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

    A tragic romance of two young people in love, eager to begin their lives as a family, only to have their dreams dashed when the young man is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Winner of the 2021 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Daniel Kaluuya plays the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Little does he know that the FBI has sent in a mole to get information about him.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGYBmsKA4FaUnDdQEAAAAj%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Judas-Black-Messiah-Daniel-Kaluuya/dp/B0916P95DR/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSjtGqRXQ9Y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    4/42

    4) Judas & the Black Messiah (2021)

    Winner of the 2021 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Daniel Kaluuya plays the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Little does he know that the FBI has sent in a mole to get information about him.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Warner Bros. Pictures@Youtube
  • <p>This biopic covers one of Thurgood Marshall's early high profile cases. Chadwick Boseman and Josh Gad play two lawyers who team up to fight racism and prejudice.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Marshall-Josh-Gad/dp/B076C5ZMBW/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfvzEXhhWNk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    5/42

    5) Marshall (2017)

    This biopic covers one of Thurgood Marshall's early high profile cases. Chadwick Boseman and Josh Gad play two lawyers who team up to fight racism and prejudice.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>This epic Civil Rights biopic covers the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, which ultimate leads to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Winner of the Best Original Song Academy Award for the title song “Glory,” by John Legend & Common.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Selma-David-Oyelowo/dp/B00S0X4HK8/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6t7vVTxaic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    6/42

    6) Selma (2014)

    This epic Civil Rights biopic covers the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, which ultimate leads to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Winner of the Best Original Song Academy Award for the title song “Glory,” by John Legend & Common.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>What was behind the launch of John Glenn into orbit? The brilliant minds of three black women at NASA: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. This moving film will inspire you to dream beyond what you can imagine.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fhidden-figures%2F2xa2YdiOJXQt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-Figures-Taraji-P-Henson/dp/B01MU84AWP/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wfrDhgUMGI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    7/42

    7) Hidden Figures (2016)

    What was behind the launch of John Glenn into orbit? The brilliant minds of three black women at NASA: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. This moving film will inspire you to dream beyond what you can imagine.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    20th Century Studios@Youtube
  • <p>This documentary by filmmaker Ava DuVernay is a must-watch! Telling the story of the long history of racial inequality in America, it also highlights the systemic racism found in the prison system today.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/search?q=13th&jbv=80091741" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6IXQbXPO3I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    8/42

    8) 13th (2016)

    This documentary by filmmaker Ava DuVernay is a must-watch! Telling the story of the long history of racial inequality in America, it also highlights the systemic racism found in the prison system today.

    STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX

    See the original post on Youtube

    moviemaniacsDE@Youtube
  • <p>This incredible movie tells the awe-inspiring and harrowing story of Harriet Tubman and her many journeys back and forth on the Underground Railroad.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Harriet-Cynthia-Erivo/dp/B07Z8BKR18/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqoEs4cG6Uw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    9/42

    9) Harriet (2019)

    This incredible movie tells the awe-inspiring and harrowing story of Harriet Tubman and her many journeys back and forth on the Underground Railroad.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Focus Features@Youtube
  • <p>From the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson and directed by Denzel Washington, <em>Fences</em> shows us how regrets and long-lost dreams can plague those around you if you don’t deal with them. A father must deal with his inner demons before it destroys his son’s future.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Fences-Denzel-Washington/dp/B01NBHKID8/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spCxVd9ctFs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    10/42

    10) Fences (2016)

    From the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson and directed by Denzel Washington, Fences shows us how regrets and long-lost dreams can plague those around you if you don’t deal with them. A father must deal with his inner demons before it destroys his son’s future.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Paramount Pictures@Youtube
  • <p>Based on the memoir by Bryan Stevenson, <em>Just Mercy</em> follows Stephenson early on in his career as a lawyer, fresh out of Harvard, fighting for death row inmates in the South. This early case would lead him to start the <a href="https://eji.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Equal Justice Initiative" class="link ">Equal Justice Initiative</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Just-Mercy-Michael-B-Jordan/dp/B082YKN1M1/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVQbeG5yW78" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    11/42

    11) Just Mercy (2019)

    Based on the memoir by Bryan Stevenson, Just Mercy follows Stephenson early on in his career as a lawyer, fresh out of Harvard, fighting for death row inmates in the South. This early case would lead him to start the Equal Justice Initiative.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Warner Bros. Pictures@Youtube
  • <p>Misty Copeland became the first African-American woman to hold a principal role at the American Ballet Theater. Follow along on her daily routine, backstory, and rise to stardom in this inspiring documentary.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Ballerinas-Tale-Misty-Copeland/dp/B016LCORPO/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Y2h6fz2XzQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    12/42

    12) Ballerina’s Tale (2015)

    Misty Copeland became the first African-American woman to hold a principal role at the American Ballet Theater. Follow along on her daily routine, backstory, and rise to stardom in this inspiring documentary.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    IFC Films@Youtube
  • <p>This Academy Award winner for Best Picture by director Barry Jenkins is a coming of age drama telling the story of one young man’s life growing up in Miami in three acts of his life and the community that makes him the man he becomes.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Moonlight-Mahershala-Ali/dp/B01MU9CMGJ/ref=sr_1_3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NJj12tJzqc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    13/42

    13) Moonlight (2016)

    This Academy Award winner for Best Picture by director Barry Jenkins is a coming of age drama telling the story of one young man’s life growing up in Miami in three acts of his life and the community that makes him the man he becomes.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    A24@Youtube
  • <p>Chadwick Boseman stars as the inimitable Jackie Robinson as he signs on as the first black player on the 1946 Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGYGNQawXre1PDwgEAAAAC%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/42-Chadwick-Boseman/dp/B00DYQ2PH8/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9RHqdZDCF0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    14/42

    14) 42 (2013)

    Chadwick Boseman stars as the inimitable Jackie Robinson as he signs on as the first black player on the 1946 Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>A young girl living in a tight-knit Brooklyn community learns about life, loss, community and what it truly means to be a family.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Crooklyn-Spike-Lee/dp/B002H6IYDA/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJ3njLoAmxc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    15/42

    15) Crooklyn (1994)

    A young girl living in a tight-knit Brooklyn community learns about life, loss, community and what it truly means to be a family.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    UniversalMoviesINTL@Youtube
  • <p>Three friends navigate life, love, and danger on the tough South Central streets in Los Angeles. Pulled into the gang-life, they must face the tragic consequences of their choices.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fboyz-n-the-hood-31ee84ba-0244-4c3a-8490-555a8ba4e07e&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Boyz-n-Hood-Ice-Cube/dp/B002ICL0WK/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLgCCdLbQNc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    16/42

    16) Boyz n the Hood (1991)

    Three friends navigate life, love, and danger on the tough South Central streets in Los Angeles. Pulled into the gang-life, they must face the tragic consequences of their choices.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>A young girl straddling two worlds—her Black community and the privileged and predominantly white world of her private school—is devastated by a tragic killing of her best friend by a local police officer, forcing her to discover her voice and take a stand for what’s right.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fthe-hate-u-give-71ec4528-cfe0-409c-accb-d1bb42c13db9&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Hate-Give-George-Tillman-Jr/dp/B07J1V4D3W/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MM8OkVT0hw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    17/42

    17) The Hate U Give (2018)

    A young girl straddling two worlds—her Black community and the privileged and predominantly white world of her private school—is devastated by a tragic killing of her best friend by a local police officer, forcing her to discover her voice and take a stand for what’s right.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    20th Century Studios@Youtube
  • <p>Directed by Lee Daniels, <em>The Butler</em> follows the life of Cecil Gaines as he gains the opportunity of a lifetime, when he’s hired on as a butler in the White House. Spanning decades and presidencies, Gaines’ life highlights an important and turbulent time in the fight for civil rights.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Lee-Daniels-Butler-Forest-Whitaker/dp/B00H6PG6J6/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuojHqfe4Vk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    18/42

    18) The Butler (2013)

    Directed by Lee Daniels, The Butler follows the life of Cecil Gaines as he gains the opportunity of a lifetime, when he’s hired on as a butler in the White House. Spanning decades and presidencies, Gaines’ life highlights an important and turbulent time in the fight for civil rights.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    FilmIsNow Movies & Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>The remaining unfinished manuscript from James Baldwin is reimagined in this documentary by filmmaker Raoul Peck. Baldwin gives personal accounts of the assassinations of three of his friends: Malcom X, Medgar Evars, and Martin Luther King, Jr. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Am-Not-Your-Negro/dp/B01MR52U7T/ref=sr_1_16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNUYdgIyaPM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    19/42

    19) I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

    The remaining unfinished manuscript from James Baldwin is reimagined in this documentary by filmmaker Raoul Peck. Baldwin gives personal accounts of the assassinations of three of his friends: Malcom X, Medgar Evars, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing@Youtube
  • <p>A young woman mourns the loss of her aunt and finds comfort as she grieves from other people who have recently lost someone.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/search?q=I+will+f&jbv=70155493" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Will-Follow-Salli-Richardson-Whitfield/dp/B005NKDL2Q/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8le1TolgKRE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    20/42

    20) I Will Follow (2012)

    A young woman mourns the loss of her aunt and finds comfort as she grieves from other people who have recently lost someone.

    STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    RLJE Films@Youtube
  • <p>A free Black man is kidnapped and sold into slavery and must endure 12 years of enslavement at the hands of a malicious owner. A powerful story of endurance and character and the roads that lead to freedom.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/12-Years-Slave-Benedict-Cumberbatch/dp/B00ICSVNOY/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z02Ie8wKKRg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    21/42

    21) 12 Years a Slave (2013)

    A free Black man is kidnapped and sold into slavery and must endure 12 years of enslavement at the hands of a malicious owner. A powerful story of endurance and character and the roads that lead to freedom.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    SearchlightPictures@Youtube
  • <p>This award-winning animated film with an all-star cast including Jamie Foxx and Ahmir Khalib Thompson (Questlove) is a celebration of life. Co-writer Kemp Powers made a point of highlighting everyday spaces and interactions that are true reflection of Black community and life. A jazz musician must contend with his regrets to see what a truly full life he had.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fsoul%2F77zlWrb9vRYp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Soul-Jamie-Foxx/dp/B08X29HPQZ/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOsLIiBStEs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    22/42

    22) Soul (2020)

    This award-winning animated film with an all-star cast including Jamie Foxx and Ahmir Khalib Thompson (Questlove) is a celebration of life. Co-writer Kemp Powers made a point of highlighting everyday spaces and interactions that are true reflection of Black community and life. A jazz musician must contend with his regrets to see what a truly full life he had.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Pixar@Youtube
  • <p>Powerful biopic about the legendary 20th-century blues singer, Bessie Smith.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGVU3lnwe_X47DwvwIAZGk%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bessie-Queen-Latifah/dp/B011I2LKZC/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-tynW1jqzk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    23/42

    23) Bessie (2015)

    Powerful biopic about the legendary 20th-century blues singer, Bessie Smith.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    HBO@Youtube
  • <p>The Youngers family, who live together in a Chicago apartment, must decide what to do with the insurance settlement from the late patriarch of the family. Starring the late award-winning Sidney Poitier, this film explores generational differences, community, significance, and what constitutes the American Dream.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Raisin-Sun-Sidney-Poitier/dp/B008ZH6B1M/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NMOnxJsFq8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    24/42

    24) Raisin in the Sun (1961)

    The Youngers family, who live together in a Chicago apartment, must decide what to do with the insurance settlement from the late patriarch of the family. Starring the late award-winning Sidney Poitier, this film explores generational differences, community, significance, and what constitutes the American Dream.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Oren Mizrahi@Youtube
  • <p>Two friends try to acquire the home that one of their grandfather’s built, ultimately leading them on an adventure through their past that tests their friendship.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Black-Man-San-Francisco/dp/B07SD4378X/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0FnJDhY9-0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    25/42

    25) The Last Black Man in San Francisco (2019)

    Two friends try to acquire the home that one of their grandfather’s built, ultimately leading them on an adventure through their past that tests their friendship.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    A24@Youtube
  • <p>Tony Award winning director George C. Wolfe brings jazz era Chicago alive in this film about a blues singer’s turbulent recording session.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/search?q=ma+ra&jbv=81100780" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ord7gP151vk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    26/42

    26) Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020)

    Tony Award winning director George C. Wolfe brings jazz era Chicago alive in this film about a blues singer’s turbulent recording session.

    STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX

    See the original post on Youtube

    Netflix@Youtube
  • <p>You’ve heard of Woodstock, but that same year there was another epic music festival that took place: the Harlem Cultural Festival. Lasting six weeks, it was a celebration of Black culture, music, fashion, and history.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fsummer-of-soul-6f2160ed-eaa2-462a-b495-f61f4f31714d&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-siC9cugqA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    27/42

    27) Summer of Soul (2021)

    You’ve heard of Woodstock, but that same year there was another epic music festival that took place: the Harlem Cultural Festival. Lasting six weeks, it was a celebration of Black culture, music, fashion, and history.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    IGN@Youtube
  • <p>Comfort food and the community found at the table is at the center of this film about a black family navigating its ups and downs.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGWSL-BAzenRqGggEAAABR%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Soul-Food-Vanessa-Williams/dp/B000I9X64K/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lKicGtI-WI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    28/42

    28) Soul Food (1997)

    Comfort food and the community found at the table is at the center of this film about a black family navigating its ups and downs.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    D Slam@Youtube
  • <p>An interracial couple fights to be recognized as a legally married couple in Virginia in this true story that lead to a watershed Supreme Court Case in the late 1950s.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/search?q=loving&jbv=80099974" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Loving-Joel-Edgerton/dp/B01N42ECGC/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRXuCY7tRgk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    29/42

    29) Loving (2016)

    An interracial couple fights to be recognized as a legally married couple in Virginia in this true story that lead to a watershed Supreme Court Case in the late 1950s.

    STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>A crew of African American pilots in the Tuskegee training program must face segregation all while being called to duty for World War II under the guidance of Col. A.J. Bullard.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fred-tails%2F2kwGd7k0jBYb&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/BpA6TC0T_Lw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    30/42

    30) Red Tails (2012)

    A crew of African American pilots in the Tuskegee training program must face segregation all while being called to duty for World War II under the guidance of Col. A.J. Bullard.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>This inspiring film tells the true story of Olympian Jesse Owens, who against all odds was able to compete and win gold in the 1938 Olympic games in Berlin, Germany, proving to the world and Nazi Germany that he was the fastest man on earth.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Race-Stephan-James/dp/B01FERY360/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQIe4JKjYn4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    31/42

    31) Race (2016)

    This inspiring film tells the true story of Olympian Jesse Owens, who against all odds was able to compete and win gold in the 1938 Olympic games in Berlin, Germany, proving to the world and Nazi Germany that he was the fastest man on earth.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>This is the story of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old Bay Area resident who accompanied his friends to watch fireworks on NYE and on the way back home, became swept up in an altercation with police that ended in tragedy.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fasset%2Fmovies%2Ffruitvale-station%2F26f2dfb5-e135-3833-abf0-fb7787a79c95&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/vHkKUPHn8TE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    32/42

    32) Fruitvale Station (2013)

    This is the story of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old Bay Area resident who accompanied his friends to watch fireworks on NYE and on the way back home, became swept up in an altercation with police that ended in tragedy.

    Shop Now

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Roadshow Films@Youtube
  • <p>Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer from Colorado Springs successfully manages to infiltrate and expose the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of his Jewish colleague. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFc6I0rgmgY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    33/42

    33) BlacKkKlansman (2018)

    Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer from Colorado Springs successfully manages to infiltrate and expose the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of his Jewish colleague.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Focus Features@Youtube
  • <p>In 1955, after Emmett Till was murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.a701b371-cb42-4403-8813-dd320b1dc7e9/ref=atv_pr_sw_sc?autoplay=0&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkQi6GBwmSA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    34/42

    34) Till

    In 1955, after Emmett Till was murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    MGM@Youtube
  • <p>What happens when Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown sit down to discuss their roles in the Civil Rights Movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s? This fictional account captures the icons in that exact scenario. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.e8badd0e-9d87-114a-934b-54a31210c34f?autoplay=0&ref_=atv_cf_strg_wb&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/onX-F41ej6o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    35/42

    35) One Night in Miami... (2020)

    What happens when Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown sit down to discuss their roles in the Civil Rights Movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s? This fictional account captures the icons in that exact scenario.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>Based on the real-life experiences of Haywood T. Kirkland, a Vietnam veteran adjusts to life after the war while trying to support his family, but the chance of a better life may involve crime and bloodshed. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fvideo%2FGdNyPRR0lGkJbKafLrT4NB8ICyb9yaxC%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iB3JtJJZJG8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    36/42

    36) Dead Presidents (1995)

    Based on the real-life experiences of Haywood T. Kirkland, a Vietnam veteran adjusts to life after the war while trying to support his family, but the chance of a better life may involve crime and bloodshed.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Millennial Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>On the hottest day of the year in Brooklyn, New York, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.c4a9f78e-8ff2-0949-d129-924916511320?autoplay=0&ref_=atv_cf_strg_wb&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/5Ny631yQ-DM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    37/42

    37) Do the Right Thing (1989)

    On the hottest day of the year in Brooklyn, New York, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers@Youtube
  • <p>The true story of a newly appointed African American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated team.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fvideo%2Fc32aab97-4b91-4d81-99c5-1d23124cb576%3FdistributionPartner%3Dgoogle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/Ir1OH33uiwA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    38/42

    38) Remember the Titans (2000)

    The true story of a newly appointed African American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated team.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    TrailersPlaygroundHD@Youtube
  • <p>Comedian Chris Rock explores the wonders of American-American hairstyles and their importance in black culture. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://pluto.tv/en/on-demand/movies/58b4e8bbf8c51ba7e537a74c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON PLUTO TV">STREAM NOW ON PLUTO TV</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.68a9f740-d593-fe0b-f973-089f66ae1c8d?autoplay=0&ref_=atv_cf_strg_wb&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/MazokEvX63I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    39/42

    39) Good Hair (2009)

    Comedian Chris Rock explores the wonders of American-American hairstyles and their importance in black culture.

    STREAM NOW ON PLUTO TV

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    RoadsideFlix@Youtube
  • <p>In November 2012, Jordan Davis was shot and killed by a 45-year-old white man who fired 10 bullets at a car carrying four unarmed teens. The Sundance-winning documentary examines the murder, trial and the racial prejudices inherent in this tragic, all-too-familiar case. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGVfycyg7FsbKLw_QIAAIW%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/RKbCoRA__UI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    40/42

    40) 3 1/2 Minutes, Ten Bullets

    In November 2012, Jordan Davis was shot and killed by a 45-year-old white man who fired 10 bullets at a car carrying four unarmed teens. The Sundance-winning documentary examines the murder, trial and the racial prejudices inherent in this tragic, all-too-familiar case.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Rotten Tomatoes Indie@Youtube
  • <p>Four African-American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leaders and the gold fortune they helped him hide. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/D5RDTPfsLAI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    41/42

    41) Da 5 Bloods

    Four African-American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leaders and the gold fortune they helped him hide.

    STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX

    See the original post on Youtube

    Netflix@Youtube
  • <p>When six-year-old Ruby is chosen to be the first African American to integrate her local elementary school, she is subjects to the true ugliness of racism for the first time. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fruby-bridges%2FjMLj7URq8aDA&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/p1bvEbgdwBg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
    42/42

    42) Ruby Bridges

    When six-year-old Ruby is chosen to be the first African American to integrate her local elementary school, she is subjects to the true ugliness of racism for the first time.

    Shop Now

    See the original post on Youtube

    Memet Ramadani@Youtube
<p>An epic biopic of the late controversial Civil Rights leader Malcom X, by director Spike Lee, with Denzel Washington starring as Malcom X.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Malcolm-X-Denzel-Washington/dp/B0097JUG86/ref=sr_1_7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGXjtSkAU-a4-njwEAAA8n%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sx4sEvhYeVE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The late Chadwick Boseman stars as the first black superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Black Panther. T’Challa (aka Black Panther) must lead the land of Wakanda and face opposition from a threat to his leadership.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fmarvel-studios-black-panther%2F1GuXuYPj99Ke&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Panther-Theatrical-Version-Chadwick-Boseman/dp/B079NRC6MM/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjDjIWPwcPU" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>A tragic romance of two young people in love, eager to begin their lives as a family, only to have their dreams dashed when the young man is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fif-beale-street-could-talk-a862614d-c49e-4208-b934-1476963896fe&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/If-Beale-Street-Could-Talk/dp/B07MCMJCGY/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQXSforT_qQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Winner of the 2021 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, Daniel Kaluuya plays the leader of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. Little does he know that the FBI has sent in a mole to get information about him.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGYBmsKA4FaUnDdQEAAAAj%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Judas-Black-Messiah-Daniel-Kaluuya/dp/B0916P95DR/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSjtGqRXQ9Y" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This biopic covers one of Thurgood Marshall's early high profile cases. Chadwick Boseman and Josh Gad play two lawyers who team up to fight racism and prejudice.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Marshall-Josh-Gad/dp/B076C5ZMBW/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfvzEXhhWNk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This epic Civil Rights biopic covers the historic march from Selma to Montgomery, which ultimate leads to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Winner of the Best Original Song Academy Award for the title song “Glory,” by John Legend & Common.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Selma-David-Oyelowo/dp/B00S0X4HK8/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6t7vVTxaic" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>What was behind the launch of John Glenn into orbit? The brilliant minds of three black women at NASA: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. This moving film will inspire you to dream beyond what you can imagine.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fhidden-figures%2F2xa2YdiOJXQt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-Figures-Taraji-P-Henson/dp/B01MU84AWP/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wfrDhgUMGI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This documentary by filmmaker Ava DuVernay is a must-watch! Telling the story of the long history of racial inequality in America, it also highlights the systemic racism found in the prison system today.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/search?q=13th&jbv=80091741" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6IXQbXPO3I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This incredible movie tells the awe-inspiring and harrowing story of Harriet Tubman and her many journeys back and forth on the Underground Railroad.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Harriet-Cynthia-Erivo/dp/B07Z8BKR18/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GqoEs4cG6Uw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>From the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson and directed by Denzel Washington, <em>Fences</em> shows us how regrets and long-lost dreams can plague those around you if you don’t deal with them. A father must deal with his inner demons before it destroys his son’s future.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Fences-Denzel-Washington/dp/B01NBHKID8/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spCxVd9ctFs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Based on the memoir by Bryan Stevenson, <em>Just Mercy</em> follows Stephenson early on in his career as a lawyer, fresh out of Harvard, fighting for death row inmates in the South. This early case would lead him to start the <a href="https://eji.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Equal Justice Initiative" class="link ">Equal Justice Initiative</a>.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Just-Mercy-Michael-B-Jordan/dp/B082YKN1M1/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVQbeG5yW78" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Misty Copeland became the first African-American woman to hold a principal role at the American Ballet Theater. Follow along on her daily routine, backstory, and rise to stardom in this inspiring documentary.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Ballerinas-Tale-Misty-Copeland/dp/B016LCORPO/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Y2h6fz2XzQ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This Academy Award winner for Best Picture by director Barry Jenkins is a coming of age drama telling the story of one young man’s life growing up in Miami in three acts of his life and the community that makes him the man he becomes.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Moonlight-Mahershala-Ali/dp/B01MU9CMGJ/ref=sr_1_3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9NJj12tJzqc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Chadwick Boseman stars as the inimitable Jackie Robinson as he signs on as the first black player on the 1946 Brooklyn Dodgers baseball team.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGYGNQawXre1PDwgEAAAAC%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/42-Chadwick-Boseman/dp/B00DYQ2PH8/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9RHqdZDCF0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>A young girl living in a tight-knit Brooklyn community learns about life, loss, community and what it truly means to be a family.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Crooklyn-Spike-Lee/dp/B002H6IYDA/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJ3njLoAmxc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Three friends navigate life, love, and danger on the tough South Central streets in Los Angeles. Pulled into the gang-life, they must face the tragic consequences of their choices.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fboyz-n-the-hood-31ee84ba-0244-4c3a-8490-555a8ba4e07e&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Boyz-n-Hood-Ice-Cube/dp/B002ICL0WK/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sLgCCdLbQNc" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>A young girl straddling two worlds—her Black community and the privileged and predominantly white world of her private school—is devastated by a tragic killing of her best friend by a local police officer, forcing her to discover her voice and take a stand for what’s right.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fthe-hate-u-give-71ec4528-cfe0-409c-accb-d1bb42c13db9&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Hate-Give-George-Tillman-Jr/dp/B07J1V4D3W/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MM8OkVT0hw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Directed by Lee Daniels, <em>The Butler</em> follows the life of Cecil Gaines as he gains the opportunity of a lifetime, when he’s hired on as a butler in the White House. Spanning decades and presidencies, Gaines’ life highlights an important and turbulent time in the fight for civil rights.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Lee-Daniels-Butler-Forest-Whitaker/dp/B00H6PG6J6/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuojHqfe4Vk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The remaining unfinished manuscript from James Baldwin is reimagined in this documentary by filmmaker Raoul Peck. Baldwin gives personal accounts of the assassinations of three of his friends: Malcom X, Medgar Evars, and Martin Luther King, Jr. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Am-Not-Your-Negro/dp/B01MR52U7T/ref=sr_1_16?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNUYdgIyaPM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>A young woman mourns the loss of her aunt and finds comfort as she grieves from other people who have recently lost someone.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/search?q=I+will+f&jbv=70155493" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/I-Will-Follow-Salli-Richardson-Whitfield/dp/B005NKDL2Q/ref=sr_1_2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8le1TolgKRE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>A free Black man is kidnapped and sold into slavery and must endure 12 years of enslavement at the hands of a malicious owner. A powerful story of endurance and character and the roads that lead to freedom.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/12-Years-Slave-Benedict-Cumberbatch/dp/B00ICSVNOY/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z02Ie8wKKRg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This award-winning animated film with an all-star cast including Jamie Foxx and Ahmir Khalib Thompson (Questlove) is a celebration of life. Co-writer Kemp Powers made a point of highlighting everyday spaces and interactions that are true reflection of Black community and life. A jazz musician must contend with his regrets to see what a truly full life he had.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fsoul%2F77zlWrb9vRYp&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Soul-Jamie-Foxx/dp/B08X29HPQZ/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOsLIiBStEs" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Powerful biopic about the legendary 20th-century blues singer, Bessie Smith.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGVU3lnwe_X47DwvwIAZGk%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Bessie-Queen-Latifah/dp/B011I2LKZC/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-tynW1jqzk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The Youngers family, who live together in a Chicago apartment, must decide what to do with the insurance settlement from the late patriarch of the family. Starring the late award-winning Sidney Poitier, this film explores generational differences, community, significance, and what constitutes the American Dream.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Raisin-Sun-Sidney-Poitier/dp/B008ZH6B1M/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0NMOnxJsFq8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Two friends try to acquire the home that one of their grandfather’s built, ultimately leading them on an adventure through their past that tests their friendship.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Black-Man-San-Francisco/dp/B07SD4378X/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C0FnJDhY9-0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Tony Award winning director George C. Wolfe brings jazz era Chicago alive in this film about a blues singer’s turbulent recording session.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/search?q=ma+ra&jbv=81100780" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ord7gP151vk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>You’ve heard of Woodstock, but that same year there was another epic music festival that took place: the Harlem Cultural Festival. Lasting six weeks, it was a celebration of Black culture, music, fashion, and history.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2Fmovie%2Fsummer-of-soul-6f2160ed-eaa2-462a-b495-f61f4f31714d&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1-siC9cugqA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Comfort food and the community found at the table is at the center of this film about a black family navigating its ups and downs.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Fpage%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Apage%3AGWSL-BAzenRqGggEAAABR%3Atype%3Afeature&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Soul-Food-Vanessa-Williams/dp/B000I9X64K/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lKicGtI-WI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>An interracial couple fights to be recognized as a legally married couple in Virginia in this true story that lead to a watershed Supreme Court Case in the late 1950s.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/search?q=loving&jbv=80099974" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Loving-Joel-Edgerton/dp/B01N42ECGC/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRXuCY7tRgk" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>A crew of African American pilots in the Tuskegee training program must face segregation all while being called to duty for World War II under the guidance of Col. A.J. Bullard.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fred-tails%2F2kwGd7k0jBYb&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/BpA6TC0T_Lw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This inspiring film tells the true story of Olympian Jesse Owens, who against all odds was able to compete and win gold in the 1938 Olympic games in Berlin, Germany, proving to the world and Nazi Germany that he was the fastest man on earth.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/Race-Stephan-James/dp/B01FERY360/ref=sr_1_1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQIe4JKjYn4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>This is the story of Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old Bay Area resident who accompanied his friends to watch fireworks on NYE and on the way back home, became swept up in an altercation with police that ended in tragedy.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p> <a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.peacocktv.com%2Fwatch%2Fasset%2Fmovies%2Ffruitvale-station%2F26f2dfb5-e135-3833-abf0-fb7787a79c95&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/vHkKUPHn8TE" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer from Colorado Springs successfully manages to infiltrate and expose the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of his Jewish colleague. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hulu.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFc6I0rgmgY" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>In 1955, after Emmett Till was murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.a701b371-cb42-4403-8813-dd320b1dc7e9/ref=atv_pr_sw_sc?autoplay=0&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a> </p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rkQi6GBwmSA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>What happens when Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown sit down to discuss their roles in the Civil Rights Movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s? This fictional account captures the icons in that exact scenario. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.e8badd0e-9d87-114a-934b-54a31210c34f?autoplay=0&ref_=atv_cf_strg_wb&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/onX-F41ej6o" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Based on the real-life experiences of Haywood T. Kirkland, a Vietnam veteran adjusts to life after the war while trying to support his family, but the chance of a better life may involve crime and bloodshed. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fvideo%2FGdNyPRR0lGkJbKafLrT4NB8ICyb9yaxC%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iB3JtJJZJG8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>On the hottest day of the year in Brooklyn, New York, everyone's hate and bigotry smolders and builds until it explodes into violence. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.c4a9f78e-8ff2-0949-d129-924916511320?autoplay=0&ref_=atv_cf_strg_wb&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/5Ny631yQ-DM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The true story of a newly appointed African American coach and his high school team on their first season as a racially integrated team.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fvideo%2Fc32aab97-4b91-4d81-99c5-1d23124cb576%3FdistributionPartner%3Dgoogle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/Ir1OH33uiwA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Comedian Chris Rock explores the wonders of American-American hairstyles and their importance in black culture. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://pluto.tv/en/on-demand/movies/58b4e8bbf8c51ba7e537a74c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON PLUTO TV">STREAM NOW ON PLUTO TV</a></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.68a9f740-d593-fe0b-f973-089f66ae1c8d?autoplay=0&ref_=atv_cf_strg_wb&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10050.g.38808974%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/MazokEvX63I" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>In November 2012, Jordan Davis was shot and killed by a 45-year-old white man who fired 10 bullets at a car carrying four unarmed teens. The Sundance-winning documentary examines the murder, trial and the racial prejudices inherent in this tragic, all-too-familiar case. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplay.hbomax.com%2Ffeature%2Furn%3Ahbo%3Afeature%3AGVfycyg7FsbKLw_QIAAIW%3Fsource%3DgoogleHBOMAX%26action%3Dplay&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/RKbCoRA__UI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>Four African-American vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leaders and the gold fortune they helped him hide. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.netflix.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX">STREAM NOW ON NETFLIX</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/D5RDTPfsLAI" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>When six-year-old Ruby is chosen to be the first African American to integrate her local elementary school, she is subjects to the true ugliness of racism for the first time. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.disneyplus.com%2Fmovies%2Fruby-bridges%2FjMLj7URq8aDA&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Flife%2Fentertainment%2Fg38808974%2Fbest-black-history-movies%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://youtu.be/p1bvEbgdwBg" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link ">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>

From incredible historical dramas to heart-warming and inspiring animated films, there's a movie for everyone on this list to celebrate and honor Black culture and history. Featuring films by talented black directors.

Latest Stories