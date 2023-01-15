Casualty - new shock for Dylan in 18 spoiler pictures

  • <p>She'd taken some time off to recuperate. </p>
    1/18

    Jan returns to work

    She'd taken some time off to recuperate.

    BBC
  • <p>Things are awkward between them.</p>
    2/18

    Jan and Sah continue to clash

    Things are awkward between them.

    BBC
  • <p>They treat Fayez and Amal and rush them to hospital.</p>
    3/18

    Jan and Sah arrive at a beach

    They treat Fayez and Amal and rush them to hospital.

    BBC
  • <p>He's moved by Fayez and Amal's conversation, but unaware of what's really going on.</p>
    4/18

    Ethan misunderstands the situation

    He's moved by Fayez and Amal's conversation, but unaware of what's really going on.

    BBC
  • <p>She had collapsed outside a supermarket after 'forgetting' to pay.</p>
    5/18

    Jan and Sah tend to Christy,

    She had collapsed outside a supermarket after 'forgetting' to pay.

    BBC
  • <p>But will they end up regretting it?</p>
    6/18

    Sah bonds with Christy

    But will they end up regretting it?

    BBC
  • <p>Jan questions why Sah would give a stranger the benefit of the doubt.</p>
    7/18

    Jan spots Christy stealing Sah's wallet

    Jan questions why Sah would give a stranger the benefit of the doubt.

    BBC
  • <p>She discovers Fayez stealing supplies in the ambulance station.</p>
    8/18

    Jan makes a shock discovery

    She discovers Fayez stealing supplies in the ambulance station.

    BBC
  • <p>Sah gives him some advice. </p>
    9/18

    Fayez comes clean

    Sah gives him some advice.

    BBC
  • <p>He's determined to find out what's been happening at the care home.</p>
    10/18

    Dylan is on a mission

    He's determined to find out what's been happening at the care home.

    BBC
  • <p>She's a patient from Willco House.</p>
    11/18

    Dylan treats Mrs Dolm

    She's a patient from Willco House.

    BBC
  • <p>The ED is overwhelmed by elderly patients from Willco House.</p>
    12/18

    Iain and Faith work together

    The ED is overwhelmed by elderly patients from Willco House.

    BBC
  • <p>They think they've worked out what's been going on at the care home.</p>
    13/18

    Dylan and Faith have a breakthrough

    They think they've worked out what's been going on at the care home.

    BBC
  • <p>He's a frequent flyer, in remission from cancer.</p>
    14/18

    Stevie treats Giles

    He's a frequent flyer, in remission from cancer.

    BBC
  • <p> She's unsettled to hear she's got some bad reviews online.</p>
    15/18

    Stevie makes a shock discovery

    She's unsettled to hear she's got some bad reviews online.

    BBC
  • <p>Stevie thinks Paige is responsible for writing the reviews about her.</p>
    16/18

    Paige faces a false accusation

    Stevie thinks Paige is responsible for writing the reviews about her.

    BBC
  • <p>He's struggling to manage all his responsibilities. </p>
    17/18

    Rash is feeling the pressure

    He's struggling to manage all his responsibilities.

    BBC
  • <p>They work together in reuniting refugee couple Hesther and Gulpari.</p>
    18/18

    Paige and Teddy team up

    They work together in reuniting refugee couple Hesther and Gulpari.

    BBC
Your full collection of Casualty pictures showing what's ahead on Saturday, January 21.

