Casualty - Paige's shock ordeal in 13 new spoiler pictures

  • <p>Dylan wonders if she's fit to work.</p>
    Paige is caught up in a road accident

    Dylan wonders if she's fit to work.

  • <p>He brings Saul into the ED, after he collapses in the road.</p>
    Teddy springs to action

    He brings Saul into the ED, after he collapses in the road.

  • <p>She urges him to tell his wife the truth.</p>
    Stevie makes a discovery about Saul

    She urges him to tell his wife the truth.

  • <p>It prompts Stevie to make a shocking decision.</p>
    Mercy discovers she's pregnant

    It prompts Stevie to make a shocking decision.

  • <p>Stevie's impulsive decisions causes chaos.</p>
    Paige comforts Mercy

    Stevie's impulsive decisions causes chaos.

  • <p>Dylan is also furious with her.</p>
    Paige is left uncomfortable with Stevie's choices

    Dylan is also furious with her.

  • <p> He grows suspicious after treating the driver responsible for the crash.</p>
    Rash makes a shock discovery

    He grows suspicious after treating the driver responsible for the crash.

  • <p>His increasing suspicions lead him to tell a big lie.</p>
    Rash takes action

    His increasing suspicions lead him to tell a big lie.

  • <p>She tells him she's not sure if their relationship can work.</p>
    Paige is furious with Rash

    She tells him she's not sure if their relationship can work.

  • <p>What now for him?</p>
    Marty processes him breakup with Adi

    What now for him?

  • <p>She reveals that she doesn't want to meet his dad.</p>
    Paige leaves Rash devastated

    She reveals that she doesn't want to meet his dad.

  • <p>But Dylan is not convinced.</p>
    Stevie gets an opportunity of a lifetime

    But Dylan is not convinced.

  • <p>She's convinced he has it in for her.</p>
    Dylan gives Stevie a warning

    She's convinced he has it in for her.

  • <p>She's received some sad news.</p>
    David supports Jan

    She's received some sad news.

Your full collection of Casualty pictures showing what's ahead on November 19.

