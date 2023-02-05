Casualty - first look at Jacob's new story in 21 spoiler pictures

  • <p>His health problems are intensifying. </p>
    1/21

    Ashok causes an accident

    His health problems are intensifying.

    BBC
  • <p>He's horrified to learn his dad has suffered a stroke.</p>
    2/21

    Rash is left devastated

    He's horrified to learn his dad has suffered a stroke.

    BBC
  • <p>He decides to look into care homes for Ashok.</p>
    3/21

    Rash makes a decision

    He decides to look into care homes for Ashok.

    BBC
  • <p>She gets the wrong end of the stick. </p>
    4/21

    Stevie makes a mistake

    She gets the wrong end of the stick.

    BBC
  • <p>He's isolating her from all her friends.</p>
    5/21

    Marcus continues to manipulate Stevie

    He's isolating her from all her friends.

    BBC
  • <p>But her advice doesn't go down well. </p>
    6/21

    Faith is worried about Stevie

    But her advice doesn't go down well.

    BBC
  • <p>Their friendship is on the line.</p>
    7/21

    Stevie is furious with Faith

    Their friendship is on the line.

    BBC
  • <p>Stevie's comments hit her hard. </p>
    8/21

    Faith is left devastated

    Stevie's comments hit her hard.

    BBC
  • <p>She learns her fate at the disciplinary.</p>
    9/21

    Paige prepares for a big day

    She learns her fate at the disciplinary.

    BBC
  • <p>She ends up falling asleep at work.</p>
    10/21

    Paige is struggling with her responsibilities

    She ends up falling asleep at work.

    BBC
  • <p>She is left frustated by the repercussions.</p>
    11/21

    Paige neglects her patient

    She is left frustated by the repercussions.

    BBC
  • <p>He advises her to speak to Rah.</p>
    12/21

    Teddy tries to support Paige

    He advises her to speak to Rah.

    BBC
  • <p>She's noticed he's suffered an injury.</p>
    13/21

    Robyn is worried about Paul

    She's noticed he's suffered an injury.

    BBC
  • <p>He tells her about the jobs he's been doing outside of work.</p>
    14/21

    Paul is honest with Robyn

    He tells her about the jobs he's been doing outside of work.

    BBC
  • <p>They have differing views on agency staff.</p>
    15/21

    Jacob clashes with Marcus

    They have differing views on agency staff.

    BBC
  • <p>He discovers jogger Sunil, who has fallen down a cliff.</p>
    16/21

    Jacob gets a shock while out on a run

    He discovers jogger Sunil, who has fallen down a cliff.

    BBC
  • <p>But is forced to make a devastating decision.</p>
    17/21

    Jacob tries to help Sunil

    But is forced to make a devastating decision.

    BBC
  • <p>He's still trying to crack the care home case.</p>
    18/21

    Dylan is on a mission

    He's still trying to crack the care home case.

    BBC
  • <p>He brings him to Dylan's attention.</p>
    19/21

    David worries about his patient

    He brings him to Dylan's attention.

    BBC
  • <p>But has he jumped to the wrong conclusions?</p>
    20/21

    Dylan thinks he's cracked the case

    But has he jumped to the wrong conclusions?

    BBC
  • <p>But is it too late?</p>
    21/21

    Marty helps Jacob's patient

    But is it too late?

    BBC
Your full collection of Casualty pictures showing what's ahead in a double episode on February 11.

