Casualty death fears for David and Jan in 35 new spoiler pictures
Teddy tries to help KellyBBC
Ethan, Marty and Teddy treat a newborn babyBBC
Marcus defends StevieBBC
Jonty makes a complaint against StevieBBC
Jonty reports StevieBBC
Jonty is fed up with StevieBBC
Stevie clashes with Jonty againBBC
Stevie is angry with MarcusBBC
Stevie gets a shockBBC
Robyn breaks up with PaulBBC
Marty is delighted with Robyn's decisionBBC
Robyn makes a big decisionBBC
Faith supports StevieBBC
Paul warns MartyBBC
Robyn has bad news for AdiBBC
Callum supports JoyceBBC
Ffion gets news about JanBBC
Dylan gets news about the explosionBBC
Iain worries about JanBBC
David hopes he's done enoughBBC
Iain and Jan treat LyraBBC
Iain rushes inBBC
Iain arrives at the sceneBBC
Jan is left seriously injuredBBC
Jan tries to reassure DavidBBC
David's life is in dangerBBC
David treats LyraBBC
David helps treat the injuredBBC
David tries to help CallumBBC
Callum collapsesBBC
David puts his life on the lineBBC
David realises there has been an explosionBBC
David receives a threatening phone callBBC
David wants answersBBC
David doesn't want to be recognisedBBC