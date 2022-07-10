Casualty death fears for David and Jan in 35 new spoiler pictures

  • <p>He starts a collection after her home is destroyed. </p>
    1/35

    Teddy tries to help Kelly

    He starts a collection after her home is destroyed.

    BBC
  • <p>Will he be okay?</p>
    2/35

    Ethan, Marty and Teddy treat a newborn baby

    Will he be okay?

    BBC
  • <p>She starts to see him in a new light.</p>
    3/35

    Marcus defends Stevie

    She starts to see him in a new light.

    BBC
  • <p>She retaliates by accusing him of being incompetent.</p>
    4/35

    Jonty makes a complaint against Stevie

    She retaliates by accusing him of being incompetent.

    BBC
  • <p>He's fed up of her behaviour.</p>
    5/35

    Jonty reports Stevie

    He's fed up of her behaviour.

    BBC
  • <p>They have a heated argument in Resus.</p>
    6/35

    Jonty is fed up with Stevie

    They have a heated argument in Resus.

    BBC
  • <p>She humiliates him in front of the team.</p>
    7/35

    Stevie clashes with Jonty again

    She humiliates him in front of the team.

    BBC
  • <p>She tries to keep her distance from him.</p>
    8/35

    Stevie is angry with Marcus

    She tries to keep her distance from him.

    BBC
  • <p>She's horrified when Marcus turns up at the ED.</p>
    9/35

    Stevie gets a shock

    She's horrified when Marcus turns up at the ED.

    BBC
  • <p>She can't forgive his earlier behaviour.</p>
    10/35

    Robyn breaks up with Paul

    She can't forgive his earlier behaviour.

    BBC
  • <p>He and Adi are thrilled with her change of heart.</p>
    11/35

    Marty is delighted with Robyn's decision

    He and Adi are thrilled with her change of heart.

    BBC
  • <p>She tells Adi and Marty that she'll be their surrogate. </p>
    12/35

    Robyn makes a big decision

    She tells Adi and Marty that she'll be their surrogate.

    BBC
  • <p>But does she approve of her friend's new relationship?</p>
    13/35

    Faith supports Stevie

    But does she approve of her friend's new relationship?

    BBC
  • <p>He interferes in Robyn's surrogacy plans. </p>
    14/35

    Paul warns Marty

    He interferes in Robyn's surrogacy plans.

    BBC
  • <p>She tells him she can't be their surrogate.</p>
    15/35

    Robyn has bad news for Adi

    She tells him she can't be their surrogate.

    BBC
  • <p>He ignores his own injuries in a bid to help her.</p>
    16/35

    Callum supports Joyce

    He ignores his own injuries in a bid to help her.

    BBC
  • <p>She is distraught to hear her wife has been injured.</p>
    17/35

    Ffion gets news about Jan

    She is distraught to hear her wife has been injured.

    BBC
  • <p>He hears Jan and David have been injured. </p>
    18/35

    Dylan gets news about the explosion

    He hears Jan and David have been injured.

    BBC
  • <p>Can he get her to the ED in time?</p>
    19/35

    Iain worries about Jan

    Can he get her to the ED in time?

    BBC
  • <p>Will everyone make it out alive?</p>
    20/35

    David hopes he's done enough

    Will everyone make it out alive?

    BBC
  • <p>Will she be okay?</p>
    21/35

    Iain and Jan treat Lyra

    Will she be okay?

    BBC
  • <p>Will he be able to get everyone out?</p>
    22/35

    Iain rushes in

    Will he be able to get everyone out?

    BBC
  • <p>But can he get Jan to safety?</p>
    23/35

    Iain arrives at the scene

    But can he get Jan to safety?

    BBC
  • <p>It's a race against time to get her into hospital.</p>
    24/35

    Jan is left seriously injured

    It's a race against time to get her into hospital.

    BBC
  • <p>She tells David that he wasn't to blame for what Ollie did.</p>
    25/35

    Jan tries to reassure David

    She tells David that he wasn't to blame for what Ollie did.

    BBC
  • <p>He's in danger as he helps Lyra.</p>
    26/35

    David's life is in danger

    He's in danger as he helps Lyra.

    BBC
  • <p>She is also caught up in the explosion.</p>
    27/35

    David treats Lyra

    She is also caught up in the explosion.

    BBC
  • <p>He finds Lyra, who has been injured in the explosion.</p>
    28/35

    David helps treat the injured

    He finds Lyra, who has been injured in the explosion.

    BBC
  • <p>There's a gas explosion near David's home.</p>
    29/35

    David tries to help Callum

    There's a gas explosion near David's home.

    BBC
  • <p>Can David and Jan help him?</p>
    30/35

    Callum collapses

    Can David and Jan help him?

    BBC
  • <p>He helps save several injured residents trapped in the building.</p>
    31/35

    David puts his life on the line

    He helps save several injured residents trapped in the building.

    BBC
  • <p>Can he bring everyone to safety?</p>
    32/35

    David realises there has been an explosion

    Can he bring everyone to safety?

    BBC
  • <p>His paranoia starts to set in.</p>
    33/35

    David receives a threatening phone call

    His paranoia starts to set in.

    BBC
  • <p>He's determined to find out more about Ollie's final days. </p>
    34/35

    David wants answers

    He's determined to find out more about Ollie's final days.

    BBC
  • <p>He avoids the residents in his new flat.</p>
    35/35

    David doesn't want to be recognised

    He avoids the residents in his new flat.

    BBC
