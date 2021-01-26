The Cast of The Wedding Planner: Where Are They Now?

The Toronto Raptors slip on defense in a letdown loss to the Indiana Pacers as Kyle Lowry gets ejected.
James played inspired basketball in his first game in Cleveland since joining the Lakers.
Monday night's game was called off at the last minute, as neither the Spurs nor the Pelicans have enough players to compete.
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has hit on all his acquisitions — at least so far.
Sabrina Ionescu said after Kobe's death she was going to live out his legacy.
Video that allegedly showed Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida will finally be destroyed.
Score one for Irving and Adebayo against the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet explains why a lack of toughness on offense was a problem against the Indiana Pacers.
It's not clear when Leonard and George will be able to return to the court.
The Kirill Kaprizov Show is here to stay, but there are also several other rookies worth monitoring in fantasy hockey.
Alex Len was sent packing less than a month into the season, joining a legendary list of players who dropped by and put on a Raptors uniform for fewer than 15 games.
Kyle Alexander spent 97 days in the NBA bubble — and didn't see a single meaningful minute of game action. A rookie on the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, Alexander arrived in Disney on July 7, three weeks before the regular season resumed. He left on Oct. 12, one day after the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship. "It definitely had its moments, but it was awesome," Alexander said, "to be in that kind of environment with one of the hardest working teams in the league with one of the best cultures, and then go to the Finals, get to experience what it takes to win at that level." The NBA's March shutdown came at an unfortunate time for Alexander. The 24-year-old Canadian suffered a knee injury in January while playing for Miami's G League team, but was verging on a return when Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Alexander finally made his NBA debut in the bubble, playing garbage time in a pair of Heat blowout losses in August. "I wasn't in the best state to compete for [playing time]. That part sucked. But as far as jump starting back into my activities and getting healthy and shaking the rust off and getting my touch back on my jump shot, it was the best place to be," the Milton, Ont., native said. Now, Alexander starts for Fuenlabrada of Spain's top league. After the NBA playoffs, he took a month off before moving to Phoenix to ramp up off-season training, under the assumption the NBA might not return until March. The season began Dec. 22, news of which left Alexander scrambling. He went to a Toronto Raptors minicamp in Los Angeles, but could not secure a deal with his hometown team. "To have that jersey on my chest and to be representing them, I went in there really motivated. And like I said, I was proud of how I did, but it just didn't end up working out or making sense at the moment," Alexander said. (After waiving Alex Len last week, the Raptors have an open roster spot and a need for a big man. Adding Alexander, a defensively responsible centre with some outside touch, could make some sense.) When Alexander left Raptors camp without a deal, his agent suggested he look to Europe for an opportunity to get immediate playing time and regain some rhythm. An injury on Fuenlabrada presented such a chance. Through seven games with the team, he is averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just under 20 minutes per game. Late start to basketball career Overseas basketball is something in which Alexander's sister Kayla has plenty of experience. The eight-year WNBA veteran has also played in Australia, France, Poland, Russia, Turkey and Belgium, where she's currently stationed. Kayla, 30, missed Kyle throughout their childhood as they passed through high school and college at different times. With both now in Europe, this is the closest their basketball careers have come to overlapping. "I would hear about my pops telling me that he was playing now or seeing this [coach] and he's getting better. He grew, but I wasn't there to witness much of the growth, to be honest, which kind of sucks," Kayla said. Kyle didn't begin playing basketball until 16, despite both parents and older sister spending lots of time with the game. Before then, his father, Joseph, would drive him and Kayla to school early because Kayla needed to get shots up and there was no point in making two trips back and forth. Kyle would rebound for Kayla and a friend, with some occasional defence. One time, Kayla, who had a penchant for flaring her elbows, sent Kyle to class with a bloody nose and lip. One-on-one between the siblings was never particularly close. "She used to kill me. She really used to kill me. Like, it was bad," Kyle recalled. Video games were Kyle's preference until his father finally brought him to a training camp. "I went there first day smoking layups off the wrong foot against 12-year-old kids and they're more skilled than me, it's embarrassing," Kyle said. "So I went home that day, set my sister's net up and just started going at it. And the next day I went in there, I was able to do different things. And that kind of just showed me that I had a work ethic and that I had a drive to want to get better." Now, Kayla says the tables have turned. "Because back then, I was swatting his shots and now he's swatting mine." 'Take care of yourself' Kayla's overseas experience has aided Kyle in his transition from the NBA to Europe. She says the advice she had for her brother wasn't so different from what she tells her teammates on the Canadian national team. "Have fun, it's a privilege we get to play and get paid for it, that's what we love to do. So that's first and foremost, having fun with it. Advocate for yourself, speak up. If you don't like something or if you notice anything, it's good to be vocal. Take care of yourself. Take care of your body as well." A self-proclaimed "picky eater," Kyle says he's even started to cook — something which Kayla experienced firsthand. "I didn't know he was like 'Chef Kyle.' That's amazing," she said, before adding that he'd made one meal for her — jerk chicken over the summer — which was good, if too spicy. Kyle's first couple weeks in Spain even came with a reminder of home, when the country experienced its first snowfall in nearly 50 years. Still, the goal remains to get back to the NBA. He was recently contacted by Canada Basketball, for whom he'd be able to contribute at the FIBA AmeriCup qualifier — which contains 2024 Olympic ramifications — in Puerto Rico at the end of February. "It's a good opportunity to come out here, find yourself play and make money playing the game you love. And then you keep working on it while you're out here, kind of isolated from your friends and family, you use that as motivation to get better and try and fight your way back," he said.
Everyone will again be watching the vote totals for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, but the math says no candidate is likely to be voted in.
VANCOUVER — A single hat flew to the ice as seasoned Vancouver Canucks centre Brandon Sutter scored the first hat trick of his NHL career on Monday. In an arena devoid of fans, Sutter had only his teammates to celebrate his three-goal night with, but the lack of noise didn't dull the moment. “It feels pretty good. You never know when you’re going to get one, if you’re going to get one," he said after Vancouver collected a tidy 7-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. "It only took me 13 years." The head gear on the ice belonged to goalie Braden Holtby, who'd been sitting on the bench. Canucks captain Bo Horvat added a giant hug to the hat trick celebration. Sutter, 31, has 735 NHL games under his belt but is known more for killing penalties than scoring highlight-reel-worthy goals. Over 12 seasons in the league, he's amassed 278 points (144 goals, 134 assists). “Any time someone scores a hat trick, it’s always a good feeling as a coach for the player," said Canucks coach Travis Green. "But obviously in this scenario, a guys that doesn’t get a lot of recognition for offence, you feel good for Sutts.” Sutter's prettiest goal of the night came 9:31 into the first period when he flicked a diving backhand in past Senators netminder Matt Murray. He added a short-handed marker near the end of the second frame. Monday's victory was a much-needed win for the Canucks (3-5-0), which had not won in regulation since its season opener on Jan. 13. “I just like that we stuck with our game. We didn’t waver. Sometimes if you get up 3-1, 4-1, sometimes you can kind of take your foot off the gas," Green said. "We just needed to get a win, whether it was 2-1, 1-0, 3-2. And more importantly, just play a real solid game for 60 minutes and I thought we accomplished that.” Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist for the home team, while Tyler Motte, Quinn Hughes and Olli Juolevi also scored. Horvat tallied two assists. Thatcher Demko had 34 saves and collected his first win of the season for the Canucks. “I thought our team defence was great tonight," he said. "When you’re forechecking well and you’re reloading hard and guys are getting back through the middle, those are the things that kind of add up and deter the other team from creating those scoring chances.” Senators coach D.J. Smith was less than impressed with his group's performance. Ottawa failed to capitalize on any of its five power plays, and recorded nine giveaways. “Every bad mistake ended up in your net and it's by some guys who have been in the league and should be better and it's by some young guys as well," he said. "So you've got to learn from and realize how good the National Hockey League is and how hard you have to work every shift if you want to win. "And right now there's some guys that maybe are taking it for granted, being in the National Hockey League, and when you turn it over, it ends up in your net sometimes so we've got to be better." Ottawa’s (1-4-1) lone marker came from Austin Watson midway through the second period, with assists from Thomas Chabot and Mike Reilly. Sens goalie Matt Murray stopped 28-of-35 shots. Smith said he considered pulling Murray at one point but decided the netminder needed to "work through it." "Certainly he didn't have a very good game but you know what, he's got got to work through it and find a way to battle for us there," Smith said. "He's no different than any other player and he's got to find his groove here." Monday's matchup was the first in a three-game series between Ottawa and Vancouver. The Canucks will play host again on Wednesday and Thursday. Sens defenceman Erik Gudbranson hopes he and his teammates can use some of the intensity that built up toward the end of Monday night's battle as fuel going forward. “What you take from tonight is just that spite and you turn that into a will to win the next one and you come out and you play like you were embarrassed," he said. "With a young group, kids are very young and emotional and it's hard to get rid of it. And I certainly struggled with it when I was younger so I completely understand it. But we got to find a way to take those emotions and bottle them up and use them in 48 hours.” NOTES: Sens rookie Tim Stutzle returned to the Sens lineup after missing three games with a wrist injury. … Juolevi's goal was the first of his NHL career. ... Vancouver has allowed more goals (34) than any other team in the league this season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
“It sucks, but it doesn’t even matter at this point. We lost.”
A timeline of February and March 2020, including the Lakers' first home game, All-Star weekend and the public Staples Center memorial service.
A timeline of the nine months that traced the tragedy of Kobe Bryant’s death to the triumph of another Lakers championship won in his honor by LeBron James.
The following are events from April- October 2020, including Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame nod, what would have been his 42nd birthday and the Lakers bringing back the “Black Mamba” jerseys en route to the franchise’s 17th championship.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, Mike Muscala added 23, and the Oklahoma City Thunder snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Damian Lillard, who had scored 30 or more points in his last three games, had 26 points and 10 assists for the Blazers. Anfernee Simons had 26 points off the bench and Enes Kanter added 13 points and 22 rebounds. After Portland pulled close in the third quarter, Hamidou Diallo's floater from out front put the Thunder up 105-98 with just over eight minutes left in the game. Diallo's layup extended Oklahoma City's lead to 111-100. Carmelo Anthony's 3-pointer got Portland within 117-111 with 3:25 left, but Darius Bazley answered with a 3 for the Thunder. Lillard hit a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left to get Portland within 123-120, then made another 3 to narrow it to 124-122 with 1.5 seconds left, but the rally fell short. Both teams were playing the second of back-to-backs. The Thunder fell 108-100 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, while the Trail Blazers downed the New York Knicks 116-113. The Thunder continue to miss Al Horford, who has been out since the birth of his daughter on Jan. 15. The team was also without George Hill, who sprained his right thumb and is day-to-day. Theo Maledon started in Hill's place. Portland was without Robert Covington because of a concussion. The Blazers were already missing starters CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic because of injuries. Luguentz Dort's driving layup put the Thunder up 32-15 in the opening quarter. The Blazers responded with a 17-2 run to pull within 34-32 after Simons' floater. Muscala's 3-pointer stretched Oklahoma City's lead to 55-43 midway through the second quarter. Trent made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull Portland within 69-60 at the break. Lillard opened the second half with a 3-pointer before Trent's 3 tied the game at 72, but the Blazers could not pull in front. The Thunder led 94-91 going into the final quarter. Anthony's jumper briefly gave the Blazers a 95-94 lead, but it was short-lived. TIP INS Thunder: It was the fourth of a five-game trip. .... It was the first of three games between the Thunder and the Blazers. Last season, the teams split 2-2. ... Muscala's 3-pointer early in the game was the 300th of his career. Trail Blazers: Lillard made a franchise record 67 straight free throws, a streak that ended against the Thunder when he missed one in the opening quarter. GOTTA BE THE SHOES? Adidas is releasing a special shoe commemorating Lillard's 50-point performance against the Thunder in the 2019 NBA playoffs. Lillard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that won the game and clinched the series over Oklahoma City in five games. Photos of the new shoe — which features Thunder colours — were revealed on social media ahead on Monday night's game. Lillard hinted he wasn't trolling Oklahoma City and that Adidas was creating shoes to recognize all its players that have 50-point games. “I think I’ve had other games to choose from,” he said. “I’m ready to let that moment go, so that’s why I think I would have liked it to be a different game, because I don’t want it to come off as I’m just living in the moment from two years ago. Obviously it was a big moment, but it is what it is.” UP NEXT The Thunder wrap up their road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Anne M. Peterson, The Associated Press
Ara Zobayan had the trust of Kobe Bryant to fly him and his family on a regular basis. Now, Zobayan is the one being blamed for the death of the Laker superstar.