The Cast of How I Met Your Father Is What Barney Stinson Would Call "Legendary"

  • <p>Much like Ted from the original series, Sophie serves as the narrator and lead of <strong>How I Met Your Father</strong>, telling her son the story of how his parents met. "I've been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and <a href="https://deadline.com/2021/04/how-i-met-your-father-hulu-how-i-met-your-mother-spinoff-hilary-duff-1234741018/" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie">I'm looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie</a>," Duff previously said of her casting to Deadline. "As a huge fan of <strong>How I Met Your Mother</strong>, I'm honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can't wait to work alongside them and all of their genius."</p>
    Hilary Duff as Sophie

  • <p>An aspiring stylist with an impulsive side, Valentina is also Sophie's best friend and roommate. When she returns from London Fashion Week, she has some big news for her friend . . . she's brought back a new boyfriend. <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Francia-Ra%C3%ADsa" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Raísa">Raísa</a> is best known for her roles as Leti in <strong><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Bring-it-On" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bring It On">Bring It On</a>: All or Nothing</strong>, Adrian Lee on <strong>The Secret Life of the American Teenager</strong>, and Ana Torres on <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/Grown-ish" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grown-ish"><strong>Grown-ish</strong></a>.</p>
    Francia Raísa as Valentina

  • <p>Although he wants to be a musician, Jesse moonlights as an Uber driver in order to pay his bills. Cynical about love, he's a friend of Sophie's that currently lives with his best friend Sid. No stranger to television, Lowell has had several starring roles on shows like <strong>Veronica Mars</strong>, <strong>Private Practice</strong>, and Netflix's <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Glow-TV-Show" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GLOW"><strong>GLOW</strong></a>. He also had small roles in 2011's <strong>The Help</strong> and 2020's <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Promising-Young-Woman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Promising Young Woman"><strong>Promising Young Woman</strong></a>.</p>
    Chris Lowell as Jesse

  • <p>Ellen is Jesse's adoptive sister, who decides to move to New York City after separating from her wife. Struggling to feel at home in a big city, she gravitates towards Jesse and his friends. While <strong>How I Met Your Father</strong> may be one of Tran's biggest roles to date, she's also been on <strong>Space Force</strong>, <strong>Hot Date</strong>, and has a role in 2021's <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/latest/Candyman" class="link rapid-noclick-resp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Candyman"><strong>Candyman</strong></a>.</p>
    Tien Tran as Ellen

  • <p>They say opposites attract, which explains why optimist Sid is best friends and roommates with the cynical Jesse. Sid is the owner of a bar which makes us wonder, is it the new McLarens Pub or Puzzles finally realized? Since his breakout role as Pi Patel in 2012's <strong>Life of Pi</strong>, Sharma has had roles on <strong>Homeland</strong>, <strong>God Friended Me</strong>, and <strong>Little America</strong>.</p>
    Suraj Sharma as Sid

  • <p>Wealthy Charlie is an aspiring model who falls for Valentina during London Fashion Week. On an impulse, he follows her to New York City once fashion week is over. This role seems tailor-made for Ainsley, who is best known for his roles as the adorable Nick Roane on <strong>The Royals</strong> and the sexy Benoît on <strong>Versailles</strong>.</p>
    Tom Ainsley as Charlie

Grayson Gilcrease

We've had a How I Met Your Mother-shaped hole in our lives since the CBS comedy's finale in 2014. Now, it seems that hole is finally going to be filled thanks to Hulu's upcoming spinoff starring Hilary Duff, called How I Met Your Father. After the series finale of Younger and the cancellation of the Lizzie McGuire reboot, the How I Met Your Mother spinoff feels like the perfect way for Duff to continue showing off her comedic prowess.

The series, which features a similar narration format to the original show, finds Duff's character Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father. It also follows Sophie and her group of friends as they navigate life and love in New York City. How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will executive produce the 10-episode series while This Is Us's Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will serve as creators, writers, and executive producers. Although there's not an official release date just yet, you can check out the rest of How I Met Your Father's cast ahead.

Related: Hilary Duff Is Starring in a How I Met Your Mother Sequel? Sounds Like It'll Be Legendary

