The Cast of Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now, a three-part special that reveals the sweeping transformation of America's favorite young pageant queens, is available on Discovery+
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has hit on all his acquisitions — at least so far.
Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi are among the major companies not running Super Bowl ads this year.
Cole Beasley missed Week 17, but played in all three Bills playoff games.
Anthony Davis was miserable during his final months with the Pelicans, but playing for the Lakers helped him find both joy and balance.
The Yankees are sending reliever Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox in the clubs' second deal of the millennium.
Tom Brady can talk some trash, in his own low-key way.
The Kirill Kaprizov Show is here to stay, but there are also several other rookies worth monitoring in fantasy hockey.
Connor Ingram is voluntarily taking part in the NHL/NHL Players' Association's player assistance program, keeping him away from the Predators during that time.
A player with the Kamloops Blazers has suffered what the league describes as "life-altering injuries" following a weekend snowboarding accident in Saskatchewan.
Officials from Maricopa County in Arizona say it's wise to delay spring training until the COVID-19 situation improves.
Video shows a man put an officer in a headlock.
Alex Len was sent packing less than a month into the season, joining a legendary list of players who dropped by and put on a Raptors uniform for fewer than 15 games.
The NFC championship saw strong ratings, a reversal of the recent trend of declines in the postseason.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has already started making some of the tough decisions he believes can help Baltimore negotiate the leap from playoff qualifier to Super Bowl champion. After releasing running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Robert Griffin III last week, DeCosta announced Monday that the Ravens won't re-sign All-Pro long snapper Morgan Cox. The 34-year-old Cox was the initial component of a highly successful placekicking unit that includes holder Sam Koch and second-team All-Pro Justin Tucker, the most accurate field-goal kicker in NFL history. Nick Moore, 28, comes at a cheaper price than Cox, who's been sending the ball back between his legs for 11 seasons. Moore handled the job efficiently in a December game against Pittsburgh when Cox was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. “It's almost the circle of life at times, and you have to continue to get younger as a team," DeCosta said. “Although it was very, very difficult to move on from Morgan, it was probably something we needed to do long term. Things change. Unfortunately, it's a tough part of this business." Since taking over for long-time GM Ozzie Newsome, DeCosta has built playoff teams in each of his two years on the job. This season, the Ravens went 11-5 and beat Tennessee in the opening round before losing at Buffalo. “It was not the end result we wanted," DeCosta acknowledged. “We've all got to do a better job if we really want to take this thing to the next level, which means playing in the Super Bowl. That's our goal, that's our challenge." This year was difficult for all NFL teams because of the pandemic, perhaps Baltimore more so because an outbreak of COVID-19 within the team contributed to a three-game skid that dropped the Ravens' record to 6-5 before they rallied for a wild-card berth. “It was a very, very challenging season. A rewarding season as well," DeCosta said. “Proud of the team in that we overcame a lot of adversity." DeCosta has much to do in the months ahead. Working with a salary cap that has yet to be determined, he'll be looking primarily to shore up the offensive line, add depth in the secondary and get another target or two for quarterback Lamar Jackson. There might be more cuts before DeCosta can begin to fill out his wish list of players. “It's hard to say because I don't know what the cap is going to be," DeCosta said, noting that Baltimore is currently around $15-20 million under the current figure. “We'll be strategic, but we do have some players we definitely want to go after." One priority is to get an extension for Jackson, last season's NFL MVP and the key figure of the league's top-ranked rushing attack. Baltimore also certainly will exercise the fifth-year option on Jackson’s rookie contract by the May 3 deadline if DeCosta doesn't have a new deal in place before then. “My intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years," DeCosta said. DeCosta's effort to sign players before their contracts expire was made clear with the extensions he provided in recent months to offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith. Despite the disappointment that comes with already working toward next season, DeCosta insists he's already got the nucleus of a team with unlimited potential. With Ingram, Griffin and Cox out of the mix, the list of over-30 veterans on the roster has dwindled. “We think we have a good foundation of young players. This is a very young team in comparison to Ravens teams of the past," DeCosta said. “There are definitely some areas of the team we want to improve, and we will continue to do that through free agency and the draft." DeCosta is fully aware that Baltimore had the league's worst-ranked passing game, a shortcoming he attributed in part to the fact that the run-oriented Ravens threw far fewer times than any other team in the NFL. But he conceded it's an area that must improve for Baltimore to take the next step, especially because speedy Marquise Brown was one of the only deep threats. “There are a lot of things we can do. It's not all about getting the quote No. 1 receiver that everyone talks about," DeCosta said. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL David Ginsburg, The Associated Press
Alabama has officially added another former NFL head coach to its coaching staff.
The Major League Soccer season will run April 3 through Nov. 7 with the MLS Cup final scheduled for Dec. 11. How the season will look for the three Canadian teams remains up in the air, however In announcing the 2021 dates, the league said it is continuing to work with CF Montreal, Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps on the issue of travel restrictions between Canada and the U.S. due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. All three Canadians teams had to relocate to the U.S. to finish out the 2020 season. MLS said more details on the Canadian teams will be announced in the "near future."' Each of the 27 teams — the league is up a club with the addition of expansion Austin FC — will play a 34-match regular-season schedule before the playoffs kick off Nov. 19. The league had previously said it was targeting a mid-March start to the 2021 campaign. In 2020, the regular season opened Feb. 29. Clubs can open pre-season training on Feb. 22, six weeks ahead of the season's opening weekend. The league says players will have to quarantine and conduct individual trainings upon reporting back to their clubs. During the regular season, all players, technical staff and essential club staff will be tested for COVID-19 every other day, including the day before each match day. Clubs will take chartered flights for all road trips. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Jameson Taillon’s trade from Pittsburgh to the New York Yankees started to soak in, and he thought about reuniting with former roommate Gerrit Cole. “Every night you get a five-star cooked meal,” Taillon, a Canadian-U.S. dual citizen, said. “Even if he’s cooking for himself, he’s going to marinate whatever he’s cooking properly. He’s going to do everything with the perfect execution. He’s going to have a perfect wine pairing for it.” Taillon, recuperating from his second Tommy John surgery, was acquired Sunday for four prospects. He joins a revamped rotation headed by Cole and projected to include Deivi García, Jordan Montgomery and Corey Kluber, whose pending $11 million, one-year deal is expected to be finalized this week. A 29-year-old right-hander, Taillon has not pitched since May 1, 2019. In addition to the elbow operations with New York Mets medical director Dr. David Altchek on April 9, 2014, and on Aug. 13, 2019, he also had operations for a sports hernia on July 8, 2015, and for testicular cancer on May 8, 2017. He was hit on the head by a 105 mph line drive off the bat of Milwaukee’s Hernán Pérez on July 19, 2016, and stayed in the game. “When you’re going through it, it doesn’t seem like as much as it sounds. That sounds crazy. But each injury is separate. Each experience is separate,” he said. Taillon felt he didn’t fulfil the confidence Pittsburgh showed when he was selected with the second overall pick in the 2010 amateur draft. He was disappointed the Pirates blew up a group that came through the minors together and admitted “seeing all my good friends get traded in Pittsburgh and to see the direction we were headed ... didn’t necessarily light a fire” and he thought a trade “was necessary.” “I’m jumping into a legendary franchise, a legendary organization,” he said. “I overnight went from a rebuilding organization to a team like the Yankees where I’m stepping in and the only thing they care about is to win. So that’s kind of lit a fire under me.” When he awoke from his last operation, he decided he needed to relieve pressure on his elbow, putting more work on his legs and shortening his arm motion. He reworked his mechanics with Ben Fairchild, a sports performance manager in Houston who has assisted Andy Pettitte, Mark Melancon, and Anthony Rendon; Pirates director of sports performance A.J. Patrick; Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin; Pirates bullpen coach Justin Meccage and the Florida Baseball Ranch in Lakeland. He started throwing bullpen sessions last July and got up to about three innings of batting practice. Taillon thinks his fastball velocity is about 95 mph, where it was before the latest injury, and he gained deception. Taillon plans to leave heavily on his four-seam fastball, alternating curveballs and sliders along with occasional changeups. “I hate seeing videos of the way I used to throw. It disgusts me,” he said. “I kind of had like a coming-to-grips moment where I said, you know what, my current set of mechanics and what I’m doing isn’t working. That’s just the cold, hard truth. I need to change something or else my career is going to be over. So I stripped it all the way down. With rehab, all you have this time. I had 12, 15, 16 months to strip it down and kind of revamp my mechanics and revamp my career.” Taillon was inspired watching former Pirates teammate Daniel Hudson overcame two Tommy John operations and strike out Houston’s Michael Brantley for the final out of the 2019 World Series for Washington. Taillon looks forward to reaching the big league playoffs for the first time with the Yankees. “New York’s one of those organizations where it’s all about winning. From what I’ve heard, nothing else matters in that clubhouse,” he said. “It’s a group of guys trying to make each other better, trying to push for October. And I mean, seriously, ever since I got the news that the Yankees are where I was headed, I can’t stop thinking about that. I’ve heard Yankee Stadium in October is just absolutely incredible.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
Greatest player in one of the major team sports? Sure, we can have that argument. Greatest athlete is a different conversation.
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant, who has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for substance abuse violations. NFL.com reported in July that multiple teams had expressed interest in Bryant, but that the Clemson product had not applied for reinstatement after being handed an indefinite suspension in 2018 while a member of the Raiders. He has not played in the NFL since that ban. "He fits the mould of what we're looking for, but he can run too," said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "I feel like the talent certainly is there. "He has to learn the CFL game and I'm sure he's in great shape, but we have to get him into football shape. I'm looking forward to him coming to camp." The NFL gave Bryant the indefinite suspension in December 2018 after saying he violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement from a previous ban "under the Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse." Bryant, while with the Steelers, was suspended for the 2016 season for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy. Bryant also received a four-game suspension in 2015 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. A fourth-round Steelers pick in 2014, the 29-year-old Bryant has recorded 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 career NFL games. The CFL plans to return to the field in 2021 after cancelling its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021 The Canadian Press
Canada coach Bev Priestman took the first step towards deciding her Olympic soccer roster on Monday, naming a 29-player squad for a camp ahead of next month's SheBelieves Cup. The roster will be reduced to 23 for the four-team tournament scheduled for Feb. 18-24 in Orlando. But Priestman will have to further narrow down her squad to 18 for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Her message Monday was inclusive, with six uncapped players invited to camp — seemingly saying that while the Olympic roster is small and a core of veterans remains, show me what you've got. The pre-tournament camp, which opens Feb. 6 in Orlando, marks Priestman's first hands-on time with the team since taking over in November after Kenneth Heiner-Moller stepped down to coach in his native Denmark. The 34-year-old English native is jumping in at the deep end. Canada's opening match at the SheBelieves Cup is Feb. 18 against the top-ranked Americans. Priestman suggested the camp and tournament will help answer questions around her squad. "I think actually selecting the squad right now would be really difficult," Priestman told a media conference call. "I'm excited to see what the new faces bring. I've definitely picked up a certain tendency of hunger, desire, hard work from the group of new faces coming in. "And I think for an sort of winning team, you have to have that level of competition for places." Potential debutantes include goalkeeper Rylee Foster (Liverpool FC), defenders Bianca St-Georges (Chicago Red Stars) and Jade Rose (Super REX Ontario), midfielders Sam Chang (University of South Carolina) and Jordyn Listro (Orlando Pride), and forward Evelyne Viens (Paris FC). Rose, who turns 18 on Feb. 12, has attended two senior camps but has yet to earn a cap. "Any player that's getting exposure in this first camp has absolutely nothing to lose," said Priestman. "Do I expect those five, six players to be in an Olympic roster? Maybe not but who knows? They may absolutely prove me wrong. They can certainly be knocking on the door and they've got nothing to lose because they've been brought in for a reason. "They've shown some attributes that I think this group needs. I've just said to them 'Bring what it is that you brought that's got you here.'" Players who can line up in multiple positions will have an advantage, given the small size of the Olympic rosters, she suggested. It's the first time Canada Soccer has summoned the 23-year-old Viens, a prolific goal-scorer at the University of South Florida who is currently on loan to Paris FC from Sky Blue FC of the NWSL. "What I see in Evelyne — what all have seen — is she finds the back of the net, really well" said Priestman. Chang is a former Canada youth captain, who can also play centre back. St. Georges can play centre back or fullback. Veterans include captain Christine Sinclair (296 caps), Diana Matheson (206 caps), Sophie Schmidt (199 caps), and Desiree Scott (157 caps). Goalkeeper Erin McLeod (118 caps) earns her first call-up since returning from injury in 2019. The 37-year-old Sinclair goes into the Florida tournament with a world-record 186 international goals to her credit. In addition to the host Americans and the Canadian women, tied for eighth with Brazil in the FIFA rankings, the SheBelieves Cup also features Brazil and No. 10 Japan. After playing the U.S., Canada takes on Japan on Feb. 21 and Brazil on Feb. 24. It's the kind of schedule and opposition the Canadians will face in Tokyo. "It'll be the last tournament setting that we get before an Olympic Games," said Priestman. "Seeing players go back to back to back, all the processes that come around that, this (international) window was key for that." "To test ourselves against some big hitters is where we need to be for an Olympic Games," she added. Priestman's stated goal is to change the colour of medal from bronze, which Canada won at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. To do that, the Canadians will have to improve their record against Tier 1 opposition. Canada's record against the top-ranked Americans is 3-50-7 while it is 1-15-0 against No. 2 Germany. "There's some realities there. This American team doesn't lose very often as we've seen," said Priestman. "But I think on Canada's day we absolutely could and should be competing with the U.S." It's a big ask. The U.S. women are riding a 34-game unbeaten streak and have scored two or more goals in 30 of those games. The Americans are also unbeaten in their last 50 home matches (45-0-5) during which they have outscored their opponents 179-27 — including a 49-3 edge during their last 13 home matches. Priestman has a good handle on Canada's young talent. From 2013 to 2018, she helped develop talent for the Canadian women's program and served as an assistant coach under John Herdman, whom she had also worked with in New Zealand. She left in August 2018 to return home, serving as Phil Neville's No. 2 with the English women's team and English youth coach. Eleven of the players on the Canadian camp roster are currently with teams in Europe with five playing in England, five in France and one in Sweden. There are 11 players from the NWSL, five from U.S. colleges and two from the developmental Super REX Ontario program. The Canadian women have not played since March 10, when they wrapped up play at a tournament in France with a 2-2 tie with Brazil. A Canadian camp scheduled for England in October was called off on the advice of medical experts due to the pandemic. All four teams at the SheBelieves Cup have qualified for the Tokyo Games, with Canada finishing runner-up to the Americans at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship last February. And all four made the knockout phase of the 2019 World Cup in France. The U.S. won the tournament while Canada, Brazil and Japan were eliminated in the round of 16. Priestman has experience at the SheBelieves Cup, having gone there the last two years with England. The defending champion Americans have won the SheBelieves Cup three times. France won in 2017 and England in 2019. NOTES: Priestman says Jasmine Mander, who has coached at the Whitecaps academy, has joined the national team as a performance analyst … Goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, who plays for Vittsjo GIK in Sweden, is recovering from knee surgery. CANADA Goalkeepers: Rylee Foster, Liverpool FC (England); Stephanie Labbe, FC Rosengard (Sweden); Erin McLeod, Orlando Pride (NWSL); Kailen Sheridan, Sky Blue FC (NWSL). Defenders: Kadeisha Buchanan, Olympique Lyonnais (France); Vanessa Gilles, FC Girondins de Bordeaux (France); Jade Rose, Super REX Ontario; Shelina Zadorsky, Tottenham Hotspur (England); Gabrielle Carle, Florida State University; Allysha Chapman, Houston Dash (NWSL); Ashley Lawrence, Paris Saint-Germain (France); Bianca St-Georges, Chicago Red Stars (NWSL); Jayde Riviere, University of Michigan. Midfielders: Samantha Chang, University of South Carolina; Jessie Fleming, Chelsea FC (England); Julia Grosso, University of Texas; Jordyn Listro|, Orlando Pride (NWSL); Diana Matheson, FC Kansas City (NWSL); Quinn, OL Reign FC (NWSL); Sophie Schmidt, Houston Dash (NWSL); Desiree Scott, FC Kansas City (NWSL). Forwards: Janine Beckie, Manchester City (England); Jordyn Huitema, Paris Saint-Germain; Adriana Leon, West Ham United (England); Nichelle Prince, Houston Dash (NWSL); Deanne Rose, University of Florida; Christine Sinclair, Portland Thorns; Olivia Smith, Super REX Ontario; Evelyne Viens, Paris FC (France). --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press