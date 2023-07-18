The cast of <em>Beetlejuice</em>: Where are they now?

It's the name no one wants to say aloud — and we don't mean Voldemort. Like a child on an airplane, he's loud, obnoxious, and full of snot: It's Beetlejuice! Michael Keaton breathed life into the role of the titular deadbeat that will steal your heart (and your daughter).

Previously, the Mr. Mom (1983) star also appeared in comedies like Johnny Dangerously (1984) and The Squeeze (1987). After playing the decomposing anti-hero in Beetlejuice, Keaton donned a different type of suit to square off against another green-haired legend as Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton's Batman (1989) and the Dark Knight duo teamed up again in 1992 for Batman Returns. His career continued to take flight in films like Multiplicity (1996), Jackie Brown (1997), and the family holiday film Jack Frost (1998). He even lent his voice to the Pixar films Cars (2006) as Chick Hicks and Toy Story 3 (2010) as Ken.

Keaton's career enjoyed a resurgence when he rose to Best Picture stardom in the 2010s, notably in the meta movie Birdman (2014) — which earned him an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe award for Best Actor — and in the journalism film Spotlight (2015). He's also enjoyed more villainous turns in 2016's The Founder as the corrupt CEO behind McDonald's, and as the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017). But the most recent big success for Keaton came with the 2021 miniseries Dopesick, for which he won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his tragic portrayal of a doctor who becomes addicted to the opioids he was baited into prescribing. And Keaton's bat signal lit up once again in DC's multiverse mash-up The Flash (2023).

As for the future, we can't wait for him to resurrect his unparalleled paranormal performance in Beetlejuice 2 in 2024. Until then, you can be like Beetlejuice himself and watch The Exorcist 167 times…