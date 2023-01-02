What the Cast of 1923 Looks Like in Real Life

  • <p><em>Yellowstone</em>'s <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39096114/yellowstone-tv-prequel-1932/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latest prequel series" class="link ">latest prequel series</a> has arrived, and though the Duttons of <em>1923</em> are struggling with the dramas of the Great Depression, the actors underneath those cowboy hats are more than red carpet worthy. Read on to see what the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g42243010/1923-characters-related-yellowstone-dutton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latest generation of the Dutton family" class="link ">latest generation of the Dutton family</a> looks like in real life. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fshows%2F1923%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg42288029%2F1923-cast-real-life-photos%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
    1/10

    What the Cast of 1923 Looks Like in Real Life

    Yellowstone's latest prequel series has arrived, and though the Duttons of 1923 are struggling with the dramas of the Great Depression, the actors underneath those cowboy hats are more than red carpet worthy. Read on to see what the latest generation of the Dutton family looks like in real life.

    Shop Now

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>Ford may have swapped Indiana Jones's famous fedora for a Stetson for <em>1923</em>, but the A-lister—whose career also counts iconic roles like Han Solo in <em>Star Wars</em> and Rick Deckard in <em>Blade Runner</em>—has been walking the red carpet for nearly 50 years. </p>
    2/10

    Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

    Ford may have swapped Indiana Jones's famous fedora for a Stetson for 1923, but the A-lister—whose career also counts iconic roles like Han Solo in Star Wars and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner—has been walking the red carpet for nearly 50 years.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>While she uses an Irish accent on <em>1923</em>, Oscar-winner Dame Helen Mirren is one of the most acclaimed British actresses of her generation, starring onstage, in television, and in film. In addition to a number of regal roles—she's played Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth II, and Catherine the Great over the course of her career—she's starred alongside her onscreen husband Harrison Ford before, playing opposite him in 1986's <em>The Mosquito Coast</em>. </p>
    3/10

    Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

    While she uses an Irish accent on 1923, Oscar-winner Dame Helen Mirren is one of the most acclaimed British actresses of her generation, starring onstage, in television, and in film. In addition to a number of regal roles—she's played Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth II, and Catherine the Great over the course of her career—she's starred alongside her onscreen husband Harrison Ford before, playing opposite him in 1986's The Mosquito Coast.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>Known for his roles in films like <em>The Departed</em> and <em>World War Z</em> as well as TV stints on shows like <em>24</em> and <em>The Pacific</em>, on <em>1923</em> Dale plays <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a41901588/yellowstone-dutton-family-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the son of 1883's James and Margaret Dutton" class="link ">the son of <em>1883</em>'s James and Margaret Dutton</a>, all grown up and helping run the family's famous ranch. </p>
    4/10

    James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr.

    Known for his roles in films like The Departed and World War Z as well as TV stints on shows like 24 and The Pacific, on 1923 Dale plays the son of 1883's James and Margaret Dutton, all grown up and helping run the family's famous ranch.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>John Sr.'s wife, Emma, may have a simple practical style, but Shelton, who's known for her recurring role in the <em>Scream</em> franchise and <em>Grindhouse</em>, isn't afraid to glam things up. </p>
    5/10

    Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

    John Sr.'s wife, Emma, may have a simple practical style, but Shelton, who's known for her recurring role in the Scream franchise and Grindhouse, isn't afraid to glam things up.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>He might be playing the youngest of the Duttons as John and Emma's son Jack, but Mann is already a TV veteran. Fans may recognize him from his roles on <em>Animal Kingdom</em> and the <em>Chilling Adventures of Sabrina</em>.</p>
    6/10

    Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

    He might be playing the youngest of the Duttons as John and Emma's son Jack, but Mann is already a TV veteran. Fans may recognize him from his roles on Animal Kingdom and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>A relative newcomer, Randolph takes up the role of Jack Dutton's bride to be, Elizabeth. Perhaps the most glamorous girl on <em>1923</em>, Elizabeth seems to be taking a cue from Randolph's real life style. </p>
    7/10

    Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

    A relative newcomer, Randolph takes up the role of Jack Dutton's bride to be, Elizabeth. Perhaps the most glamorous girl on 1923, Elizabeth seems to be taking a cue from Randolph's real life style.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>The youngest of <em>1883</em>'s James and Margaret's children, Spencer may have left the family ranch behind for Africa, but Sklenar's no newbie to TV. His recent roles include a spot on <em>Westworld</em> and an appearance as Burt Reynolds on <em>The Offer</em>. </p>
    8/10

    Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

    The youngest of 1883's James and Margaret's children, Spencer may have left the family ranch behind for Africa, but Sklenar's no newbie to TV. His recent roles include a spot on Westworld and an appearance as Burt Reynolds on The Offer.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>For her first television role Nieves brings spirit and grit to Teonna as she endures the horrors of a boarding school for Indigenous young women. While Teonna is forced to wear a muted uniform, Nieves brings colorful flare to her real life look. </p>
    9/10

    Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

    For her first television role Nieves brings spirit and grit to Teonna as she endures the horrors of a boarding school for Indigenous young women. While Teonna is forced to wear a muted uniform, Nieves brings colorful flare to her real life look.

    Hearst Owned
  • <p>Perhaps most recognizable to fans for his role as Bronn on <em>Game of Thrones</em>, British actor Flynn has also made a name for himself with longterm roles on <em>Soldier Soldier</em> and <em>Ripper Street</em>. </p>
    10/10

    Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

    Perhaps most recognizable to fans for his role as Bronn on Game of Thrones, British actor Flynn has also made a name for himself with longterm roles on Soldier Soldier and Ripper Street.

    Hearst Owned
<p><em>Yellowstone</em>'s <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a39096114/yellowstone-tv-prequel-1932/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latest prequel series" class="link ">latest prequel series</a> has arrived, and though the Duttons of <em>1923</em> are struggling with the dramas of the Great Depression, the actors underneath those cowboy hats are more than red carpet worthy. Read on to see what the <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/g42243010/1923-characters-related-yellowstone-dutton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latest generation of the Dutton family" class="link ">latest generation of the Dutton family</a> looks like in real life. </p><p><a class="link " href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2Fshows%2F1923%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Farts-and-culture%2Fg42288029%2F1923-cast-real-life-photos%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now">Shop Now</a></p>
<p>Ford may have swapped Indiana Jones's famous fedora for a Stetson for <em>1923</em>, but the A-lister—whose career also counts iconic roles like Han Solo in <em>Star Wars</em> and Rick Deckard in <em>Blade Runner</em>—has been walking the red carpet for nearly 50 years. </p>
<p>While she uses an Irish accent on <em>1923</em>, Oscar-winner Dame Helen Mirren is one of the most acclaimed British actresses of her generation, starring onstage, in television, and in film. In addition to a number of regal roles—she's played Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Elizabeth II, and Catherine the Great over the course of her career—she's starred alongside her onscreen husband Harrison Ford before, playing opposite him in 1986's <em>The Mosquito Coast</em>. </p>
<p>Known for his roles in films like <em>The Departed</em> and <em>World War Z</em> as well as TV stints on shows like <em>24</em> and <em>The Pacific</em>, on <em>1923</em> Dale plays <a href="https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/arts-and-culture/a41901588/yellowstone-dutton-family-tree/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the son of 1883's James and Margaret Dutton" class="link ">the son of <em>1883</em>'s James and Margaret Dutton</a>, all grown up and helping run the family's famous ranch. </p>
<p>John Sr.'s wife, Emma, may have a simple practical style, but Shelton, who's known for her recurring role in the <em>Scream</em> franchise and <em>Grindhouse</em>, isn't afraid to glam things up. </p>
<p>He might be playing the youngest of the Duttons as John and Emma's son Jack, but Mann is already a TV veteran. Fans may recognize him from his roles on <em>Animal Kingdom</em> and the <em>Chilling Adventures of Sabrina</em>.</p>
<p>A relative newcomer, Randolph takes up the role of Jack Dutton's bride to be, Elizabeth. Perhaps the most glamorous girl on <em>1923</em>, Elizabeth seems to be taking a cue from Randolph's real life style. </p>
<p>The youngest of <em>1883</em>'s James and Margaret's children, Spencer may have left the family ranch behind for Africa, but Sklenar's no newbie to TV. His recent roles include a spot on <em>Westworld</em> and an appearance as Burt Reynolds on <em>The Offer</em>. </p>
<p>For her first television role Nieves brings spirit and grit to Teonna as she endures the horrors of a boarding school for Indigenous young women. While Teonna is forced to wear a muted uniform, Nieves brings colorful flare to her real life look. </p>
<p>Perhaps most recognizable to fans for his role as Bronn on <em>Game of Thrones</em>, British actor Flynn has also made a name for himself with longterm roles on <em>Soldier Soldier</em> and <em>Ripper Street</em>. </p>

From the ranch to the red carpet, here's what the cast of 1923 looks like in photos.

Latest Stories

  • Perhaps the only way to survive New Year’s Eve is to embrace the misery

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: Whether you’re going out and vomiting into a pub toilet or staying in with Jools Holland, your new year will inevitably be miserable, writes Adam White. Surely there must be a different way?

  • Archbishop Jerome Listecki remembers former Pope Benedict XVI

    Former Pope Benedict XVI appointed Listecki to lead the Milwaukee Archdiocese in 2009.

  • Alberta police team up for holiday checkstop campaign

    Police across the province are sending out a message to Albertans ahead of New Year's Eve: if you drink, don't drive. The Calgary Police Service and Edmonton Police Service (EPS) have partnered with neighbouring authorities in a joint agency checkstop campaign for the holiday season to help keep impaired drivers off the roads. EPS working with the RCMP and Alberta Sheriffs, and CPS with Tsuut'ina Police have been conducting roadside checks for alcohol, certain prescription medication, cannabis a

  • Be ready for your first year of retirement: Here are 5 things you might not expect — but definitely need to prepare for

    The key to happiness in your Golden Years? Get off on the right foot.

  • I'm a chef with 15 years of experience. Everyone needs to know this 2-ingredient recipe for juicy roast chicken.

    Every home cook should know how to make this cozy chicken dinner. It takes 24 to 48 hours to brine the bird, but it's totally worth it.

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Bedard on the Big E's radar as Canada preps for world junior quarterfinals

    HALIFAX — Connor Bedard wasn't aware of the tweet. A genius with the puck capable of making opponents look foolish at any moment, the supremely gifted 17-year-old is singularly focused on the world junior hockey championship. He's also on the verge of rewriting Canada's record book at the event. And one of the game's greats Bedard just equalled has taken note. "Don't just break the record," Eric Lindros posted to social media Sunday. "Smash it!" Bedard tied the Hall of Fame centre's mark of 31 c

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Turner, Haliburton help Pacers beat Paul, Clippers 131-130

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and the Indiana Pacers held on for a 131-130 win over Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 13

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's