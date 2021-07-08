Cary Grant's Life in Photos
- 1/42
Cary Grant's Life in Photos
- 2/42
1904: A Young Cary Grant
- 3/42
1918: Leaving Home
- 4/42
1918: Life as a Performer
- 5/42
1920: Coming to America
- 6/42
1923: Working on Broadway
- 7/42
1928: A Missed Opportunity
- 8/42
1931: His Big Break
- 9/42
1931: Signing With a Studio
- 10/42
1931: Becoming Cary Grant
- 11/42
1932: His First Film
- 12/42
1932: A New Roommate
- 13/42
1933: A Big Movie
- 14/42
1934: Getting Married...and Divorced
- 15/42
1935: Parting Ways With Paramount
- 16/42
1935: An Independent Actor
- 17/42
1937: A Fantastic Run
- 18/42
1938: On the Set of 'Bringing Up Baby'
- 19/42
1939: The Cary Grant Type
- 20/42
1941: A Legal Name Change
- 21/42
1941: Teaming Up With Hitchcock
- 22/42
1942: His First Oscar Nomination
- 23/42
1942: Marrying Again
- 24/42
1943: Domestic Bliss
- 25/42
1945: Another Divorced
- 26/42
1948: A New Leading Lady
- 27/42
1949: Getting Married (Again)
- 28/42
1955: Returning to the Screen
- 29/42
1957: An Enamored Costar
- 30/42
1958: Starring in 'Houseboat'
- 31/42
1958: Boycotting the Academy Awards
- 32/42
1960: Dabbling in LSD
- 33/42
1962: Turning Down James Bond
- 34/42
1965: His Fourth Marriage
- 35/42
1966: Having a Baby
- 36/42
1966: His Final Film
- 37/42
1968: A New Career
- 38/42
1968: Another Divorce
- 39/42
1970: An Oscar Win
- 40/42
1975: Joining MGM
- 41/42
1981: One Last Marriage
- 42/42
1986: A Sad Loss