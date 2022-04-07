Cargo Pants Are Back, and Much Better Than You Remember

Of all the apparel trends coming back as part of the early aughts revival, cargo pants are perhaps the most divisive. (The mere mention evokes knee-jerk references ranging from Britney Spears' and J.Lo's Y2K touring looks to Disney red carpet "fashion.") But runway looks and street style have us reconsidering. Cargo pants today may have the same design DNA—exterior utility pockets, drawstring hemlines—but their styling couldn't be more different.
"Utility first popped up in boiler suits and the shirt jacket in the past few years and has evolved into cargo pants and bombers over the past few months," says Arielle Siboni, ready-to-wear fashion director at Bloomingdale's. With the help of runways including Givenchy, Isabel Marant, and Off-White, plus increasing street style sightings, cargo pants have undergone something of a glow-up. "This time around, utility is much more of a fashion moment," Siboni says. Cargo pants are branching out from traditional army green to new shades and patterns, cut in shapes that are more oversized and high-waisted. They're the sartorial bridge between at-home and out-in-the-world dressing for our extended pandemic times: definitely comfortable, but not as obvious as athleisure.
"Overall, the fall '22 runways leaned into a dressy aesthetic, so utility-inspired styles provide a good option for [people] who are looking for something more casual," Siboni agrees. To dress them up, she suggests treating your cargo pants as the statement piece. A solid blazer and minimalist heel will make the pant stand out for all the right reasons. And don't shy away from tighter tops: "Because the pants are so oversized, I think it's important to wear something more form-fitting on top," Siboni says.
You have the formula to make cargo pants modern (and much better than the last time around). Now, shop the look with the 15 best cargo pants for women below.