Cargo Pants Are Back, and Much Better Than You Remember

  • <p class="body-dropcap">Of all the apparel trends coming back as part of the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a37078963/y2k-fashion-is-back-are-its-bad-vibes-back-too/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:early aughts revival" class="link ">early aughts revival</a>, cargo pants are perhaps the most divisive. (The mere mention evokes knee-jerk references ranging from Britney Spears' and J.Lo's Y2K touring looks to Disney red carpet "fashion.") But runway looks and street style have us reconsidering. Cargo pants today may have the same design DNA—exterior utility pockets, drawstring hemlines—but their styling couldn't be more different. </p><p>"Utility first popped up in boiler suits and the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37929470/shacket-womens-shirt-jacket/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shirt jacket" class="link ">shirt jacket</a> in the past few years and has evolved into cargo pants and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/a38986162/bomber-jacket-womens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:bombers" class="link ">bombers</a> over the past few months," says Arielle Siboni, ready-to-wear fashion director at Bloomingdale's. With the help of runways including Givenchy, Isabel Marant, and Off-White, plus increasing street style sightings, cargo pants have undergone something of a glow-up. "This time around, utility is much more of a fashion moment," Siboni says. Cargo pants are branching out from traditional army green to new shades and patterns, cut in shapes that are more oversized and high-waisted. They're the sartorial bridge between at-home and out-in-the-world dressing for our extended pandemic times: definitely comfortable, but not as obvious as athleisure. </p><p> "Overall, the fall '22 runways leaned into a dressy aesthetic, so utility-inspired styles provide a good option for [people] who are looking for something more casual," Siboni agrees. To dress them up, she suggests treating your cargo pants as the statement piece. A solid blazer and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g39484221/summer-2022-shoe-trends/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:minimalist heel" class="link ">minimalist heel</a> will make the pant stand out for all the right reasons. And don't shy away from tighter tops: "Because the pants are so oversized, I think it's important to wear something more form-fitting on top," Siboni says.</p><p> You have the formula to make cargo pants modern (and much better than the last time around). Now, shop the look with the 15 best cargo pants for women below. </p>
    Of all the apparel trends coming back as part of the early aughts revival, cargo pants are perhaps the most divisive. (The mere mention evokes knee-jerk references ranging from Britney Spears' and J.Lo's Y2K touring looks to Disney red carpet "fashion.") But runway looks and street style have us reconsidering. Cargo pants today may have the same design DNA—exterior utility pockets, drawstring hemlines—but their styling couldn't be more different.

    "Utility first popped up in boiler suits and the shirt jacket in the past few years and has evolved into cargo pants and bombers over the past few months," says Arielle Siboni, ready-to-wear fashion director at Bloomingdale's. With the help of runways including Givenchy, Isabel Marant, and Off-White, plus increasing street style sightings, cargo pants have undergone something of a glow-up. "This time around, utility is much more of a fashion moment," Siboni says. Cargo pants are branching out from traditional army green to new shades and patterns, cut in shapes that are more oversized and high-waisted. They're the sartorial bridge between at-home and out-in-the-world dressing for our extended pandemic times: definitely comfortable, but not as obvious as athleisure.

    "Overall, the fall '22 runways leaned into a dressy aesthetic, so utility-inspired styles provide a good option for [people] who are looking for something more casual," Siboni agrees. To dress them up, she suggests treating your cargo pants as the statement piece. A solid blazer and minimalist heel will make the pant stand out for all the right reasons. And don't shy away from tighter tops: "Because the pants are so oversized, I think it's important to wear something more form-fitting on top," Siboni says.

    You have the formula to make cargo pants modern (and much better than the last time around). Now, shop the look with the 15 best cargo pants for women below.

  • <p><strong>Thakoon</strong></p><p>thakoon.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthakoon.com%2Fcollections%2Fbottoms%2Fproducts%2Fcargo-straight-leg-trouser&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let's start with a cargo trouser that nails the utility look, in a versatile shade and slightly tailored fit. (Editor's note: I own this pair, and wear it regularly with a half-tucked Oxford shirt and sneakers or point-toe flats.)</p>
<p><strong>Thakoon</strong></p><p>thakoon.com</p><p><strong>$225.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthakoon.com%2Fcollections%2Fbottoms%2Fproducts%2Fcargo-straight-leg-trouser&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Let's start with a cargo trouser that nails the utility look, in a versatile shade and slightly tailored fit. (Editor's note: I own this pair, and wear it regularly with a half-tucked Oxford shirt and sneakers or point-toe flats.)</p>
<p><strong>Danielle Guizio</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Fdanielle-guizio%2Fkhaki-cotton-trousers%2F9042431&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Where you have cargo silhouettes, you have a splash of army green. Danielle Guizio's pair has a throwback low-rise fit and a straight leg to match all your spring crop tops. (We'll also stand by the eco-friendly interpretation that <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fbailey-high-rise-utility-pant%2F1308612.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Reformation" class="link ">Reformation</a> offered this spring.)</p>
<p><strong>Tibi</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Ftibi%2Fclothing%2Fwide-leg%2Ffundamentals-powder-pleated-coated-shell-cargo-pants%2F32027475399491460&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cargo pants aren't all bootcamp edge. Tibi gives the style a feminine spin with pleats, an extra-wide leg, and an icy, pastel blue shade.</p>
<p><strong>Frame</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$288.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fframe-oversized-pocket-utility-pants%3FID%3D4315365%26CategoryID%3D2910&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Siboni pointed us to this pair as emblematic of the new cargo she would wear: a little oversized with a higher rise. (And spacious pockets, of course.)</p>
<p><strong>The Attico</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$790.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fthe-attico%2Fclothing%2Fwide-leg%2Fnox-paneled-cotton-twill-wide-leg-pants%2F24772899113304037&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pernille Teisbaek, Gia Borghini creative director, has stuck with cargo pants through every trend cycle. She <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g38902459/pernille-teisbaek-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told BAZAAR" class="link ">told <em>BAZAAR</em></a> she wears cargo pants, like this pair from The Attico, when she wants to contrast classic wardrobe staples with a more boyish feel.</p>
<p><strong>Bloomingdale's</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Faqua-cotton-barrel-leg-utility-pants%3FID%3D4307534&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This cropped khaki pair is another of Siboni's recommended cargo pants. Just tuck in a t-shirt and add a blazer for a five-second spring outfit.</p>
<p><strong>Alex Mill</strong></p><p>alexmill.com</p><p><strong>$165.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alexmill.com%2Fcollections%2Fpants-womens%2Fproducts%2Fphoebe-pant-in-denim&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Alex Mill's cargo denim has the same rigid feel as your favorite vintage straight-leg jeans. The only difference? Those utilitarian loops and oversized pockets.</p>
<p><strong>Bottega Veneta</strong></p><p>net-a-porter.com</p><p><strong>$1500.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fen-us%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fbottega-veneta%2Fclothing%2Fwide-leg%2Fbelted-wool-blend-wide-leg-cargo-pants%2F20346390235757054&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another way to turn up the volume, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. The extra-wide silhouette can almost pass for a more traditional trouser—but the exaggerated side pockets are pure cargo.</p>
<p><strong>Open Edit</strong></p><p>nordstrom.com</p><p><strong>$69.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fopen-edit-cargo-wide-leg-pants-plus-size%2F6265977&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The utilitarian edge of the best cargo pants and the movement of a wide-leg trouser—both in a pant that's tailored to extended sizes.</p>
<p><strong>Miaou</strong></p><p>miaou.com</p><p><strong>$255.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.miaou.com%2Fproducts%2Fraven-cargo-pant-facade&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Most cargo pants we've seen come in varying shades of khaki, army green, and black. Switch things up in a printed pair like Miaou's, which will make a bold statement under a black baby tee.</p>
<p><strong>Derek Lam 10 Crosby</strong></p><p>bloomingdales.com</p><p><strong>$395.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fderek-lam-10-crosby-elian-utility-high-rise-ankle-tapered-jeans-in-light-wash%3FID%3D4307038%26CategoryID%3D2910&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's another denim interpretation of the trend, handpicked by Siboni. She'd wear with a white tee and sandals.</p>
<p><strong>Dion Lee</strong></p><p>ssense.com</p><p><strong>$620.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ssense.com%2Fen-us%2Fwomen%2Fproduct%2Fdion-lee%2Fkhaki-frayed-rope-cargo-pants%2F8499831&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The high-rise, ruched waist on Dion Lee's cargo pant is perfect for tucking in a tight-fitting top. Other cargo pant enthusiasts seem to agree—this pair is selling fast.</p>
<p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$158.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw51048r-high-waist-city-wise-cargo-pant-black&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you wanted to work out in Alo Yoga's cargo pants, you could. This pair takes functionality seriously with spacious, on-trend pockets and a water-resistant finish. But reviewers say they're really meant for wearing everywhere but the gym, and that they're loose, but not too baggy. "Absolutely in love with these pants," one reviewer writes. "So comfortable, casual, and cool looking."</p>
<p><strong>Nili Lotan</strong></p><p>nililotan.com</p><p><strong>$325.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nililotan.com%2Fproducts%2F99w12-cropped-french-military-pant%3Fvariant%3D22297606553718&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harpersbazaar.com%2Ffashion%2Ftrends%2Fg39589458%2Fcargo-pants-for-women%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Nili Lotan's utilitarian pant eschews oversized pockets for a more streamlined look—so you can have that military edge without going full <em>Cadet Kelly</em>-core. If you fall hard for your first pair, there are seven more shades to try where this one came from. </p>
<p><strong>Onzie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$74.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HRDLQ8G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10056.g.39589458%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those most eager to give cargo pants a second chance, this pair is two-day shipping eligible. It also has a technical weave, drawstring cuffs, and adjustable waistband for a tailored-to-you fit. </p>

