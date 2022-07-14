Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Play the Real Reporters Who Outed Weinstein in "She Said" Trailer

The trailer for "She Said" is here. The movie is based on the book of the same name that chronicled New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's quest to break the story of Harvey Weinstein's misconduct in Hollywood. The revelations ended up propelling the #MeToo movement and led to many in Hollywood speaking out about sexual abuse and assault. Eventually, celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and more came forward with accusations about Weinstein, who is currently incarcerated on a 23-year sentence due to felony sex crimes. In the movie, Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan star as Kantor and Twohey.

Mulligan and Kazan debuted the trailer back in April at CinemaCon. According to Deadline, Mulligan said at the time, "It was our honor to portray these women."

"She Said" is directed by Maria Schrader and written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Its producers include Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment. Pitt was dating Paltrow when, according to the actor, Weinstein sexually harassed her, and Pitt previously opened up about confronting the producer at the time. Pitt subsequently worked with Weinstein on 2009's "Inglorious Basterds" and 2012's "Killing Them Softly."

Read on for everything we know about "She Said," including the trailer, cast, and release date.