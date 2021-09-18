Carbon38 Just Secretly Dropped 30% Off Trendy Nike, Adidas, and Reebok Activewear

  • <p>I'm going to level with you here. Shopping for activewear can be <em>hard</em>. Yes, it's important to find pieces that can move comfortably with you as you squat, stretch, and lunge. But, between your favorite spin class, sunset yoga, sexy post-workout selfies, and post-sweat iced coffee dates in between, it's fun to have activewear that looks cute and trendy, too. </p><p>That's where <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carbon38" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carbon38</a> comes in. The activewear retailer stocks brands like <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fbeyond-yoga&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beyond Yoga" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beyond Yoga</a>, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fadidas-by-stella-mccartney&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Adidas by Stella McCartney" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Adidas by Stella McCartney</a>, and <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fnike&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nike" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Nike</a>—all of which are just as fashion-forward and stylish as they are comfortable. In fact, Carbon38's inventory is so cute that you'll <em>actually </em>wear a ton of their pieces outside of the gym. </p><p>And, right now, Carbon38 is taking 30% off almost all of its stock. (Compression leggings? Fun, printed sports bras? Chic white sneakers? Check, check, and check.) All you need to do is enter the promo code "STOCKUP" to watch those discounts come pouring in.</p><p>But, hurry! This special offer ends on Tuesday, September 21, so you definitely don't want to sleep on this sale. Don't worry, I'm breaking down exactly what's worth adding to your cart. </p>
  • <p><strong>Nike</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fnike%2Fproducts%2Fnike-womans-sportswear-wash-tank-top%3Fvariant%3D40296050098365&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$40</del> $28 (30% off)</strong></p><p>In case you didn't get the memo, muscle tanks are having a moment. Between the bright pink hue and abs-grazing silhouette, this top will transition nicely from HIIT classes to happy hour—and score a lot of compliments in the process.</p>
  • <p><strong>Carbon38</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fleggings%2Fproducts%2Fhigh-rise-7-8-legging-in-cloud-compression%3Fvariant%3D40293590270141&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW </a></p><p><strong><del>$98</del> $69 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Can a person ever have too many leggings? (Correct answer: no.) With a supportive compression fit that has a buttery soft texture, these leggings are under $70 right now, so you better grab a few of the fun 11 colors it comes in.</p>
  • <p><strong>L'Urv</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><strong>$52.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fproducts%2Fsunset-bike-short%3F_pos%3D3%26_sid%3Dce38c6f2d%26_ss%3Dr&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$75</del> $37 (49% off)</strong></p><p>The bike shorts trend isn't leaving anytime soon, so why not pick up a pair that'll stand out in your activewear wardrobe? This was already discounted, so you can grab it on <em>super</em> sale right now—just don't forget the matching <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fproducts%2Fsunset-midi-bra%3Fpr_prod_strat%3Dcopurchase%26pr_rec_pid%3D6855968129213%26pr_ref_pid%3D6855968719037%26pr_seq%3Duniform&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sports bra" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">sports bra</a>!</p>
  • <p><strong>Eleven by Venus Williams</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Feleven-by-venus-williams%2Fproducts%2Ffly-skirt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$78</del> $55 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Want to elevate your tennis ensemble? You might as well pick up something from Venus Williams' brand, like this versatile skort. Game, set, match!</p>
  • <p><strong>Carbon38</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fcarbon38-sports-bras%2Fproducts%2Fhoundstooth-jaquard-bra&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$88</del> $53 (30<strong>%</strong> off)</strong></p><p>Here's a sports bra you'll actually <em>want</em> to show off during your next hot yoga class, thanks to the criss-cross construction and houndstooth pattern. (Psst: it looks great with jeans for a night out, too.)</p>
  • <p><strong>Adidas by Stella McCartney</strong></p><p> carbon38.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fadidas-by-stella-mccartney%2Fproducts%2Fasmc-ultraboost-20-no-dye%3Fvariant%3D40292995760317&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$230</del> $161 (30% off) </strong></p><p>Decked out with Adidas' signature Boost technology, these Ultraboosts are arguably the most loved pair of sneakers on the market. To sweeten this deal even more, British, vegan-friendly fashion designer Stella McCartney gave these shoes her own stylish spin.</p>
  • <p><strong>Beach Riot</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><strong>$88.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fexclusive-bottoms%2Fproducts%2Fmaxine-short%3Fvariant%3D40293304926397&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$88</del> $62 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Beach Riot's Maxine shorts deftly bridge the gap between work, life, and working out. The elastic waistband and soft terry cloth will come in handy whether you're lifting weights or lounging.</p>
  • <p><strong>Reebok x Victoria Beckham</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><strong>$280.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Freebok-x-victoria-beckham%2Fproducts%2Frbk-vb-bomber-jacket&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$280</del> $196 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Transition your workout look from barre class to brunch with this bomber jacket, made in collaboration by Reebok and Victoria Beckham. It features a super stylish cropped silhouette.</p>
  • <p><strong>Carbon38</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><strong>$108.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fnew-leggings%2Fproducts%2Ftie-dye-ribbed-7-8-legging%3Fvariant%3D40293697683645&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$108</del> $65 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Want to shake up your leggings collection? This trendy tie-dye pair from Carbon38 will be a welcome addition to your rotation of basic, black styles.</p>
  • <p><strong>Carbon38</strong></p><p>carbon38.com</p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fmedium-support%2Fproducts%2Fmetallic-snake-cami&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$78</del> $47 (30% off)</strong></p><p>This medium-impact top strikes a happy compromise between a crop top and sports bra. Plus, the sheeny finish offers a subtle nod to the early '90s, which are <em>totally</em> making a comeback.</p>
  • <p><strong>Staub</strong></p><p><strong>$195.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcarbon38.com%2Fcollections%2Fsweatshirts-hoodies%2Fproducts%2Falys-sweatshirt&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.prevention.com%2Flife%2Fg37642992%2Fcarbon38-sale%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:SHOP NOW" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">SHOP NOW</a></p><p><strong><del>$195</del> $117 (30% off)</strong></p><p>Once the temperature drops, throw on this roomy half-zip pullover before embarking on your outdoor runs or evening walks. You'll be the most chic runner on every block you step on.</p>
Fact: It's impossible to have too many leggings.

