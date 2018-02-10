Canadians in action on Day 1 of the Olympics

A look at some of the Canadians in action on Day 1, and where they currently stand.

Sam Edney sits fifth in men’s luge after two runs with a time of 1:35.68. Samuel Girard finished fourth in the men’s speed skating 1500m final. Mark McMorris was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes finished 26th in the men’s individual normal hill ski jump with a score of 208.1. Canadian mixed doubles curlers Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris clinched a berth in the semi final and are gaurenteed to play for a medal. Tyler Nicholson was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. Charles Hamelin was unable to defend his 1500m gold as he was penalized in the final and finished out of contention. Kim Boutin qualified for the next round in women’s 500m speed skating. Sebastian Toutant was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. Speed skater Marianne St-Gelais finished first in Heat 7 with a time of 43.437 and advanced to the women’s 500m final. Ivanie Blondin finished sixth in the women’s 3000m speed skating final. Max Parrot was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final.