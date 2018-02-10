Canadians in action on Day 1 of the Olympics

Canadians in action on Day 1 of the OlympicsKyle CantlonYahoo Canada SportsFebruary 10, 2018A look at some of the Canadians in action on Day 1, and where they currently stand.Sam EdneySam Edney sits fifth in men’s luge after two runs with a time of 1:35.68. Samuel GirardSamuel Girard finished fourth in the men’s speed skating 1500m final. Mark McMorrisMark McMorris was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. Mackenzie Boyd-ClowesMackenzie Boyd-Clowes finished 26th in the men’s individual normal hill ski jump with a score of 208.1. Kaitlyn Lawes and John MorrisCanadian mixed doubles curlers Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris clinched a berth in the semi final and are gaurenteed to play for a medal. Tyler NicholsonTyler Nicholson was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. Charles HamelinCharles Hamelin was unable to defend his 1500m gold as he was penalized in the final and finished out of contention. Kim BoutinKim Boutin qualified for the next round in women’s 500m speed skating. Sebastian ToutantSebastian Toutant was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. Marianne St-GelaisSpeed skater Marianne St-Gelais finished first in Heat 7 with a time of 43.437 and advanced to the women’s 500m final. Ivanie BlondineIvanie Blondin finished sixth in the women’s 3000m speed skating final. Max ParrotMax Parrot was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final.