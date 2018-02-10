Canadians in action on Day 1 of the Olympics

A look at some of the Canadians in action on Day 1, and where they currently stand.

<p>Sam Edney sits fifth in men’s luge after two runs with a time of 1:35.68. </p>
Sam Edney

<p>Samuel Girard finished fourth in the men’s speed skating 1500m final. </p>
Samuel Girard

<p>Mark McMorris was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. </p>
Mark McMorris

<p>Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes finished 26th in the men’s individual normal hill ski jump with a score of 208.1. </p>
Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes

<p>Canadian mixed doubles curlers Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris clinched a berth in the semi final and are gaurenteed to play for a medal. </p>
Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris

<p>Tyler Nicholson was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. </p>
Tyler Nicholson

<p>Charles Hamelin was unable to defend his 1500m gold as he was penalized in the final and finished out of contention. </p>
Charles Hamelin

<p>Kim Boutin qualified for the next round in women’s 500m speed skating. </p>
Kim Boutin

<p>Sebastian Toutant was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. </p>
Sebastian Toutant

<p>Speed skater Marianne St-Gelais finished first in Heat 7 with a time of 43.437 and advanced to the women’s 500m final. </p>
Marianne St-Gelais

<p>Ivanie Blondin finished sixth in the women’s 3000m speed skating final. </p>
Ivanie Blondine

<p>Max Parrot was one of four men’s slopestyle snowboarders to advance to the final. </p>
Max Parrot

