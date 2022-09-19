Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Canadians pay tribute to national ceremony for monarch

  Portraits of Queen Elizabeth II are displayed at the National Arts centre in downtown Ottawa ahead of a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022.

(Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    1/12

    Queen Elizabeth II portrait in Ottawa

    Portraits of Queen Elizabeth II are displayed at the National Arts centre in downtown Ottawa ahead of a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022.

    (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

  A member of the Governor General's Foot Guards carries the Queen Elizabeth Canadian flag during a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on September 19, 2022. - Canadians said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II with a parade through the capital Ottawa and smaller tributes across the nation -- a few hours after her London funeral.

(Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    2/12

    Memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa

    A member of the Governor General's Foot Guards carries the Queen Elizabeth Canadian flag during a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on September 19, 2022. - Canadians said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II with a parade through the capital Ottawa and smaller tributes across the nation -- a few hours after her London funeral.

    (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

  A military parade marches in downtown Ottawa for a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022. - Canadians said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II with a parade through the capital Ottawa and smaller tributes across the nation -- a few hours after her London funeral.

(Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    3/12

    Memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa

    A military parade marches in downtown Ottawa for a memorial service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022. - Canadians said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II with a parade through the capital Ottawa and smaller tributes across the nation -- a few hours after her London funeral.

    (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

  A portrait of Queen Elizabeth is seen prior to commemorative ceremonies at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022.

(Photo by Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS)
    4/12

    Commemorative ceremony for Queen at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa

    A portrait of Queen Elizabeth is seen prior to commemorative ceremonies at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022.

    (Photo by Adrian Wyld/Pool via REUTERS)

  Gunners from the 30th Field Regiment Royal Canadian Artillery gun salute with Howitzers at the Canadian National War Memorial during the commemoration of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 19, 2022.

(Photo by REUTERS/Lars Hagberg)
    5/12

    Military gun salute for Queen in Ottawa

    Gunners from the 30th Field Regiment Royal Canadian Artillery gun salute with Howitzers at the Canadian National War Memorial during the commemoration of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada September 19, 2022.

    (Photo by REUTERS/Lars Hagberg)

  • <p>Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, walks with her grandchildren Xavier and Ella-Grace, as they arrive at Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)</p>
    6/12

    Commemorative ceremony for the Queen in Ottawa

    Margaret Trudeau, mother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, walks with her grandchildren Xavier and Ella-Grace, as they arrive at Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

  • <p>Former governor general Adrienne Clarkson speaks from the pulpit during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022. ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)</p>
    7/12

    Commemorative ceremony for the Queen in Ottawa

    Former governor general Adrienne Clarkson speaks from the pulpit during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022. ( THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

  • <p>A woman wears a British flag during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)</p>
    8/12

    Commemorative ceremony for the Queen in Ottawa

    A woman wears a British flag during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby)

  • <p>Former prime minister Brian Mulroney speaks from the pulpit during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)</p>
    9/12

    Commemorative ceremony for the Queen in Ottawa

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney speaks from the pulpit during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth at Christ Church Cathedral, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

  • <p>Premier of Ontario Doug Ford arrives at Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)</p>
    10/12

    Commemorative ceremony for the Queen in Ottawa

    Premier of Ontario Doug Ford arrives at Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

  • <p>Flowers rest on a sculpture depicting Jesus as a homeless person, by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, is seen as the guard of honour carrying Her Majesty's Personal Canadian Flag marches into Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)</p>
    11/12

    Commemorative ceremony for the Queen in Ottawa

    Flowers rest on a sculpture depicting Jesus as a homeless person, by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, is seen as the guard of honour carrying Her Majesty's Personal Canadian Flag marches into Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

  • <p>Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police ride past Parliament Hill during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)</p>
    12/12

    Commemorative ceremony for the Queen in Ottawa

    Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police ride past Parliament Hill during commemorative ceremonies for Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa, Monday, Sept.19, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand)

Canada held a national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa, after the captivating funeral service in Britain.

A military parade led by members of the armed forces and RCMP officers on horseback marched past the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill to a cathedral on the western edge of downtown.

Small crowds of people lined the route despite rainy, cool weather blanketing the national capital.

A 96-gun salute, one salvo for every year of the queen's life, took about 16 minutes to complete at the National War Museum a few blocks from the church.

Inside Christ Church Cathedral Albert Dumont, Ottawa's English poet laureate and Algonquin spiritual adviser, began the service with a short tribute. Former PM Brian Mulroney, and former Gov. Gen. Adrienne Clarkson shared why the Queen helped build the foundation of Canada.

The pews were filled with a who's-who of Canada's political elite, including Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2022.

Laura Osman, Dylan Robertson and Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

