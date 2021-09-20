Canada election 2021: Party leaders, Canadians head to polls in close election

Canadians are heading to polls across the country today, Monday, Sept. 20, after Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau called the snap election 36 days ago.

Polls are open for 12 hours today, starting between 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., but Elections Canada is warning to expect longer-than-normal wait times as stations follow COVID-19 rules including social distancing and capacity limits.

And while votes will start to get tallied Monday night, we might not have a clear winner until later this week as mail-in ballots don't get voted until Tuesday.