Calling All Hot Sleepers! These 10 Cooling Pillows Will Change the Way You Snooze

  There's nothing worse than experiencing a hot and steamy night of sleep (and obviously no, not in a ~sexy~ way). While there are many things out there that can help ease those sweaty nights—from a cooling mattress topper to crisp sheets— it might be worth investing in a cooling pillow to add to your sleep arsenal. Although a pillow simply won't stop you from sweating or overheating, having your body on a colder fabric or surface can help you feel a lot cooler throughout the night.

So, if you're tired of repeatedly flipping your pillow over throughout the night in desperate need of a cold surface, then a good cooling pillow might be what you need. But first, here are just a few things to look for when shopping for the best cooling pillow 

What to look for in a cooling pillow

Ah, I know what you're thinking. Can't I just buy any ol' pillow that says it's "cooling"? Eh, you could, but there's soooo much more to consider. Obvi, you should look for a pillow that mentions a cooling component right away, but it's essential to also look into what kind of cooling technology works best for you and what kind of sleeper you are. Because what may work best for a side sleeper might not be the greatest for someone who sleeps on their stomach. Need more info? Let's get into it below! 

Consider what material the pillow is made of

Truly cooling pillows will use materials like latex and gel-, graphite-, and copper-infused fabrics to provide that cool-to-the-touch feel. These materials are all conductive, so they help draw heat away from your body and disperse it elsewhere. Other great options to look for are moisture-wicking fabrics, such as cotton and bamboo, that draw—you guessed it—moisture and sweat away to help keep you cool. Some of the most effective cooling pillows will have a variety of these fabrics and materials present in their filling or a moisture-wicking cover to help keep both you and the pillow cool at night.

And if you're a fan of down-filled pillows, just FYI: They tend to run on the hotter end of the spectrum, especially compared to other fillers like cotton or memory foam. Instead, there are some excellent down-alternative pillows that have cooling capabilities that offer the same support level as a down-filled pillow.

Consider what position you normally sleep in

It's a fact: We don't all sleep the same, so it's essential to find the right cooling pillow that'll work for you. If the pillow doesn't work for your usual sleeping position or you feel flat out uncomfortable, you're not going to get good sleep, and, thus, might end up overheating more. For those who like to sleep on their side or back, you'll need more support compared to those who sleep on their stomach. If you tend to curl up on your side in the fetal position (hi, it me), it'll be best to reach for something that's relatively high in height and offers a medium to firm level of comfort to cause less strain on your neck. If you're more of a stomach sleeper, reach for something super plush and soft, like a down-filled pillow, to keep your head and face comfortable as you sleep.

Okay, ready to dive into all these amazing cooling pillows? Below, we've gathered 10 of the best cooling pillows worth your money. From a luxury graphite-infused pillow to a super soft cooling body pillow, your chill night of sleep awaits.
  1) Kapok Pillow with Cooling Capabilities

Layla Sleep

$109.00

Presenting: this fan-favorite cooling pillow! Rather than your go-to cotton, this cooling pillow is made with Kapok fibers, which are much lighter and have more room for ventilation. It's also filled with shredded memory foam instead of a thick layer, so there's optimal airflow and more comfort than your average pillow.
  2) Foam Pillow with Snow Technology™

Casper

$139.00

I own this pillow, and I absolutely love it! Not only does it have dual-sided cooling technology, but it's also made with a perforated foam to help push heat out of the pillow. Plus, it features Casper's HeatDelete™ Bands to keep your head as cool as possible for 12 hours.
  3) Adjustable Memory Foam Pillow with Cooling Gel

Coop Home Goods

$89.99

Maybe you want a super soft pillow one night and a firmer one the next—you can totally do that with this cooling pillow. It's made with shredded gel memory foam fibbers for soft and cooling comfort, and it comes with extra filling, so you can add and remove as much as you'd like for your perfect pillow.
  4) Harmony Pillow

Purple

$143.00

Our Senior Shopping Editor, Kim Duong, LOVES this pillow. Here's what she had to say about it: "Purple calls this 'the greatest pillow ever invented,' and honestly? Hard agree. Not only is it supercooling, but it's also very responsive and supportive, which is great for someone like me who often tosses and turns (apologies to my boyfriend). I can feel it instantly contouring to my head and neck and giving me support wherever I need it, even when I'm in motion. So now neck pain is a thing of the past."
  5) Memory Foam Pillow

Saatva

$175.00

Graphite is a great material for keeping your body cool at night. This luxe pillow has a shredded memory foam layer at its core and another memory foam layer infused with graphite to give you optimal comfort and support while keeping you cool.
  6) Memory Foam Cooling Gel Pillow with Removable Cover

Allswell

$39.96

Most cooling pillows will have a gel-infused technology where the cooling property is mixed into the pillow's filling. However, this Allswell pillow is designed with a gel sheet that covers the majority of the surface so your head can stay cool even if you toss and turn throughout the night.
  7) TEMPUR-Cloud® Breeze Dual Cooling™ Pillow

Tempur-Pedic

$189.00

If you're a side sleeper, your head is going to need all of the elevation and support you can get. This Tempur-Pedic pillow offers the brand's signature memory foam in a medium firmness to keep your head perfectly cradled with two layers of Tempur-Breeze gel on either side for an ultimate cool night's sleep.
  8) TEMPUR Breeze Cooling Neck Pillow

Tempur-Pedic

$121.67

In need of extra neck support? This contoured pillow is a great option for those who like to sleep on their side or back as it forms to your body's natural curves as you rest. It has a layer of cooling-gel technology and a washable cooling cover you can slip on and off with ease.
  9) UltraCool Pillow

SlumberCloud

$89.00

Those who like to rest on their stomachs should look for a softer and more plush material, like a down-filled pillow. This down-alternative one feels just as plush as the real thing, thanks to its luxe Polysilk™ fiber-fill. Plus, it uses a premium NASA-approved Outlast® fabric to keep both sides of the pillow as cool as a cucumber.
  10) Shredded Memory Foam Body Pillows with Bamboo Cover

EnerPlex

$44.99

Who said cooling pillows were just for your head?? If you want to keep your entire body cool or just like to throw your legs over a pillow while you sleep, this is the one for you. It offers a breathable bamboo cover to help keep your body's temperature regulated throughout the night.
<p class="body-dropcap">There's nothing worse than experiencing a hot and steamy night of sleep (and obviously no, not in a ~sexy~ way). While there are many things out there that can help ease those sweaty nights—from a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g39414014/best-cooling-mattress-toppers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cooling mattress topper" class="link ">cooling mattress topper</a> to crisp <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g39125078/best-cooling-sheets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sheets" class="link ">sheets</a>— it might be worth investing in a cooling pillow to add to your sleep arsenal. Although a pillow simply won't stop you from sweating or overheating, having your body on a colder fabric or surface can help you feel a lot cooler throughout the night.</p><p class="body-dropcap">So, if you're tired of repeatedly flipping your pillow over throughout the night in desperate need of a cold surface, then a good cooling pillow might be what you need. But first, here are just a few things to look for when shopping for the best cooling pillow </p><h2 class="body-h2">What to look for in a cooling pillow</h2><p>Ah, I know what you're thinking. <em>Can't</em><em> I just buy any ol' pillow that</em> <em>says it's "cooling"?</em> Eh, you <em>could</em>, but there's soooo much more to consider. Obvi, you should look for a pillow that mentions a cooling component right away, but it's essential to also look into what kind of cooling technology works best for you and what kind of sleeper you are. Because what may work best for a side sleeper might not be the greatest for someone who sleeps on their stomach. Need more info? Let's get into it below! </p><h4 class="body-h4">Consider what material the pillow is made of</h4><p>Truly cooling pillows will use materials like latex and gel-, graphite-, and copper-infused fabrics to provide that cool-to-the-touch feel. These materials are all conductive, so they help draw heat away from your body and disperse it elsewhere. Other great options to look for are moisture-wicking fabrics, such as cotton and bamboo, that draw—you guessed it—moisture and sweat away to help keep you cool. Some of the most effective cooling pillows will have a variety of these fabrics and materials present in their filling or a moisture-wicking cover to help keep both you and the pillow cool at night.</p><p>And if you're a fan of down-filled pillows, just FYI: They tend to run on the hotter end of the spectrum, especially compared to other fillers like cotton or memory foam. Instead, there are some excellent down-alternative pillows that have cooling capabilities that offer the same support level as a down-filled pillow.</p><h4 class="body-h4"><strong>Consider what position you normally sleep in</strong><br></h4><p>It's a fact: We don't all sleep the same, so it's essential to find the right cooling pillow that'll work for <em>you</em>. If the pillow doesn't work for your usual sleeping position or you feel flat out uncomfortable, you're not going to get good sleep, and, thus, might end up overheating more. For those who like to sleep on their side or back, you'll need more support compared to those who sleep on their stomach. If you tend to curl up on your side in the fetal position (hi, it me), it'll be best to reach for something that's relatively high in height and offers a medium to firm level of comfort to cause less strain on your neck. If you're more of a stomach sleeper, reach for something super plush and soft, like a down-filled pillow, to keep your head and face comfortable as you sleep.</p><p>Okay, ready to dive into all these amazing cooling pillows? Below, we've gathered 10 of the best cooling pillows worth your money. From a luxury graphite-infused pillow to a super soft cooling body pillow, your chill night of sleep awaits.</p>
<p><strong>Layla Sleep</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$109.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BBV1MPD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39431121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Presenting: this fan-favorite cooling pillow! Rather than your go-to cotton, this cooling pillow is made with Kapok fibers, which are much lighter and have more room for ventilation. It's also filled with shredded memory foam instead of a thick layer, so there's optimal airflow and more comfort than your average pillow. </p>
<p><strong>Casper</strong></p><p>casper.com</p><p><strong>$139.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcasper.com%2Fpillows%2Ffoam-pillow%2F%3Fmaterial%3Dsnow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39431121%2Fbest-cooling-pillow%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>I own this pillow, and I absolutely love it! Not only does it have dual-sided cooling technology, but it's also made with a perforated foam to help push heat out of the pillow. Plus, it features<strong> </strong>Casper's HeatDelete™ Bands to keep your head as cool as possible for 12 hours. </p>
<p><strong>Coop Home Goods</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LYU7V4S?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39431121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Maybe you want a super soft pillow one night and a firmer one the next—you can totally do that with this cooling pillow. It's made with shredded gel memory foam fibbers for soft and cooling comfort, and it comes with extra filling, so you can add and remove as much as you'd like for your perfect pillow.</p>
<p><strong>Purple</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$143.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZWHGZBK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39431121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Our <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/author/226961/Kim-Duong/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Senior Shopping Editor, Kim Duong" class="link ">Senior Shopping Editor, Kim Duong</a>, LOVES this pillow. Here's what she had to say about it: "Purple calls this 'the greatest pillow ever invented,' and honestly? Hard agree. Not only is it supercooling, but it's also very responsive and supportive, which is great for someone like me who often tosses and turns (apologies to my boyfriend). I can feel it instantly contouring to my head and neck and giving me support wherever I need it, even when I'm in motion. So now neck pain is a thing of the past." </p>
<p><strong>Saatva</strong></p><p>saatva.com</p><p><strong>$175.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saatva.com%2Fbedding%2Fmemory-foam-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39431121%2Fbest-cooling-pillow%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Graphite is a great material for keeping your body cool at night. This luxe pillow has a shredded memory foam layer at its core and another memory foam layer infused with graphite to give you optimal comfort and support while keeping you cool. <br></p>
<p><strong>Allswell</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$39.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F637018737%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39431121%2Fbest-cooling-pillow%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Most cooling pillows will have a gel-infused technology where the cooling property is mixed into the pillow's filling. However, this Allswell pillow is designed with a gel sheet that covers the majority of the surface so your head can stay cool even if you toss and turn throughout the night.</p>
<p><strong>Tempur-Pedic</strong></p><p>tempurpedic.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tempurpedic.com%2Fshop-pillows%2Ftempur-cloud-breeze-dual-cooling%2Fv%2F5&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39431121%2Fbest-cooling-pillow%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're a side sleeper, your head is going to need all of the elevation and support you can get. This Tempur-Pedic pillow offers the brand's signature memory foam in a medium firmness to keep your head perfectly cradled with two layers of Tempur-Breeze gel on either side for an ultimate cool night's sleep. </p>
<p><strong>Tempur-Pedic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$121.67</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V4GB1XB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39431121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In need of extra neck support? This contoured pillow is a great option for those who like to sleep on their side or back as it forms to your body's natural curves as you rest. It has a layer of cooling-gel technology and a washable cooling cover you can slip on and off with ease.</p>
<p><strong>SlumberCloud</strong></p><p>slumbercloud.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.slumbercloud.com%2Fproducts%2Fultracool-pillow&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Flifestyle%2Fg39431121%2Fbest-cooling-pillow%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Those who like to rest on their stomachs should look for a softer and more plush material, like a down-filled pillow. This down-alternative one feels just as plush as the real thing, thanks to its luxe Polysilk™ fiber-fill. Plus, it uses a premium NASA-approved Outlast® fabric to keep both sides of the pillow as cool as a cucumber.</p>
<p><strong>EnerPlex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07RGKP59J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10049.g.39431121%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who said cooling pillows were just for your head?? If you want to keep your entire body cool or just like to throw your legs over a pillow while you sleep, this is the one for you. It offers a breathable bamboo cover to help keep your body's temperature regulated throughout the night.</p>

