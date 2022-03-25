Calling All Hot Sleepers! These 10 Cooling Pillows Will Change the Way You Snooze

There's nothing worse than experiencing a hot and steamy night of sleep (and obviously no, not in a ~sexy~ way). While there are many things out there that can help ease those sweaty nights—from a cooling mattress topper to crisp sheets— it might be worth investing in a cooling pillow to add to your sleep arsenal. Although a pillow simply won't stop you from sweating or overheating, having your body on a colder fabric or surface can help you feel a lot cooler throughout the night.
So, if you're tired of repeatedly flipping your pillow over throughout the night in desperate need of a cold surface, then a good cooling pillow might be what you need. But first, here are just a few things to look for when shopping for the best cooling pillow
What to look for in a cooling pillow
Ah, I know what you're thinking. Can't I just buy any ol' pillow that says it's "cooling"? Eh, you could, but there's soooo much more to consider. Obvi, you should look for a pillow that mentions a cooling component right away, but it's essential to also look into what kind of cooling technology works best for you and what kind of sleeper you are. Because what may work best for a side sleeper might not be the greatest for someone who sleeps on their stomach. Need more info? Let's get into it below!
Consider what material the pillow is made of
Truly cooling pillows will use materials like latex and gel-, graphite-, and copper-infused fabrics to provide that cool-to-the-touch feel. These materials are all conductive, so they help draw heat away from your body and disperse it elsewhere. Other great options to look for are moisture-wicking fabrics, such as cotton and bamboo, that draw—you guessed it—moisture and sweat away to help keep you cool. Some of the most effective cooling pillows will have a variety of these fabrics and materials present in their filling or a moisture-wicking cover to help keep both you and the pillow cool at night.
And if you're a fan of down-filled pillows, just FYI: They tend to run on the hotter end of the spectrum, especially compared to other fillers like cotton or memory foam. Instead, there are some excellent down-alternative pillows that have cooling capabilities that offer the same support level as a down-filled pillow.
Consider what position you normally sleep in
It's a fact: We don't all sleep the same, so it's essential to find the right cooling pillow that'll work for you. If the pillow doesn't work for your usual sleeping position or you feel flat out uncomfortable, you're not going to get good sleep, and, thus, might end up overheating more. For those who like to sleep on their side or back, you'll need more support compared to those who sleep on their stomach. If you tend to curl up on your side in the fetal position (hi, it me), it'll be best to reach for something that's relatively high in height and offers a medium to firm level of comfort to cause less strain on your neck. If you're more of a stomach sleeper, reach for something super plush and soft, like a down-filled pillow, to keep your head and face comfortable as you sleep.
Okay, ready to dive into all these amazing cooling pillows? Below, we've gathered 10 of the best cooling pillows worth your money. From a luxury graphite-infused pillow to a super soft cooling body pillow, your chill night of sleep awaits.