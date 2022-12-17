49 Best-Selling Gifts on Amazon That Will Come Before Christmas

  • <p>Amazon is your go-to when it comes to shopping for <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a39610983/viral-tiktok-wall-mop-amazon-cleanwalls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:household items" class="link ">household items</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/money/g31191230/best-beauty-products-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:beauty supplies" class="link ">beauty supplies</a>, so this year, let it also be the one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs. You already know you can get all of your <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g24890361/amazon-christmas-decorations/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas decorations" class="link ">Christmas decorations</a> on the site, but you should also be looking to Amazon for some of the<a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g40745051/most-popular-gifts-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best Christmas gifts" class="link "> best Christmas gifts</a> on the market. </p><p>Amazon has <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g33598763/black-owned-brands-on-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a ton of great brands" class="link ">a ton of great brands </a>that cater to moms, dads, kids, teens and everyone in between, but one of the best things about Christmas shopping on Amazon is that you can find a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4079/last-minute-holiday-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thoughtful last-minute present" class="link ">thoughtful last-minute present</a> without blowing your budget. </p><p>To help you narrow down your list, we found the<strong> best Amazon Christmas gifts for 2022</strong>, including <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g26327540/best-selling-amazon-products/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best-sellers" class="link ">best-sellers</a>, cult-favorites and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g37212420/best-tiktok-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:trending TikTok finds" class="link ">trending TikTok finds</a> that <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g411/gifts-under-five-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:start as low as $5" class="link ">start as low as $5</a>. There are even this year's <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g40435301/amazon-holiday-toys-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hottest toys" class="link ">hottest toys</a> kids will love and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g29726186/amazon-stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:clever stocking stuffers" class="link ">clever stocking stuffers</a>, too. </p><p>While we've included a few standby <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34317603/best-amazon-gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:gifts for him" class="link ">gifts for him</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1405/gifts-for-her/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:sweet presents for her" class="link ">sweet presents for her</a>, we've included a bunch of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29263705/best-family-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:options for the whole family" class="link ">options for the whole family</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4670/best-friend-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best friends" class="link ">best friends</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g1432/teacher-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:your kid's favorite teacher" class="link ">your kid's favorite teacher</a> as well. </p>
    Amazon is your go-to when it comes to shopping for household items and beauty supplies, so this year, let it also be the one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs. You already know you can get all of your Christmas decorations on the site, but you should also be looking to Amazon for some of the best Christmas gifts on the market.

    Amazon has a ton of great brands that cater to moms, dads, kids, teens and everyone in between, but one of the best things about Christmas shopping on Amazon is that you can find a thoughtful last-minute present without blowing your budget.

    To help you narrow down your list, we found the best Amazon Christmas gifts for 2022, including best-sellers, cult-favorites and trending TikTok finds that start as low as $5. There are even this year's hottest toys kids will love and clever stocking stuffers, too.

    While we've included a few standby gifts for him and sweet presents for her, we've included a bunch of options for the whole family, best friends and your kid's favorite teacher as well.

  • <p><strong>THE ONE MILLION DOLLAR PUZZLE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TWSWYJ7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    1) The Two Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF - 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults, Last Day to Redeem 2/28/2024, Everyone is a Winner from $1 to $1 Million Dollars, Great Gift, Fun Family Activity

    THE ONE MILLION DOLLAR PUZZLE

    $30.00

  • <p><strong>PULIDIKI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081T7N948?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    2) Cleaning Gel for Car, Car Cleaning Kit Universal Detailing Automotive Dust Car Crevice Cleaner Auto Air Vent Interior Detail Removal Putty Cleaning Keyboard Cleaner for Car Vents, PC, Laptops, Cameras

    PULIDIKI

    $7.99

  • <p><strong>ThisWorx for</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZY896ZM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Over 130,000 5-star reviews. Yes, you read that right, over 130,000! This compact and lightweight vacuum will clean up dirt, debris and crumbs from any car in a pinch. </p>
    3) Car Vacuum Cleaner

    ThisWorx for

    $34.99

    Over 130,000 5-star reviews. Yes, you read that right, over 130,000! This compact and lightweight vacuum will clean up dirt, debris and crumbs from any car in a pinch.

  • <p><strong>Gravity</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$249.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CS2F4LG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You won't find a better weighted blanket anywhere else. Rated the best overall by the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute, she'll love the feeling of the cozy microfleece cover and the benefit of a better night's rest.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/blanket-reviews/a24734005/best-weighted-blankets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:11 Best Weighted Blankets to Ease Stress and Anxiety" class="link ">11 Best Weighted Blankets to Ease Stress and Anxiety</a></strong></p>
    4) Weighted Blanket for Adults

    Gravity

    $249.99

    You won't find a better weighted blanket anywhere else. Rated the best overall by the experts in the Good Housekeeping Institute, she'll love the feeling of the cozy microfleece cover and the benefit of a better night's rest.

    RELATED: 11 Best Weighted Blankets to Ease Stress and Anxiety

  • <p><strong>Crown Books for Young Readers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0593237463?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    5) The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

    Crown Books for Young Readers

    $16.89

  • <p><strong>Amazon Basics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00Q7O9LK8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    6) Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Bed Sheet Set with 14-Inch Deep Pockets - Full,Cream

    Amazon Basics

    $17.99

  • <p><strong>Kokila</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.04</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0525553363?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    7) Hair Love

    Kokila

    $10.04

  • <p><strong>Shashibo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W5QM4DP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's hard to believe something so small is so popular, but after you see what this toy does, it all makes sense. It can be transformed into over 70 shapes, giving kids and adults alike endless fun. </p>
    8) Shape Shifting Box

    Shashibo

    $25.00

    It's hard to believe something so small is so popular, but after you see what this toy does, it all makes sense. It can be transformed into over 70 shapes, giving kids and adults alike endless fun.

  • <p><strong>Lodge</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00006JSUA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    9) Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet

    Lodge

    $19.90

  • <p><strong>Rocketbook</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZHZFZG8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A super-popular idea for college or work, they can easily jot down all of their notes from the day and then scan the page to be sent to their email, so they can easily keep track of everything without having to worry. </p>
    10) Smart Reusable Notebook

    Rocketbook

    $27.20

    A super-popular idea for college or work, they can easily jot down all of their notes from the day and then scan the page to be sent to their email, so they can easily keep track of everything without having to worry.

  • <p><strong>Wrangler Authentics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01L7B4V0K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just because he says he has everything he needs doesn't make it true. Case in point? If he doesn't have this top-rated, super warm and crazy comfortable jacket, he needs it. Available in a bunch of colors and sizes, most guys say they've bought multiple over the years. </p>
    11) Quilted Flannel Jacket

    Wrangler Authentics

    $33.98

    Just because he says he has everything he needs doesn't make it true. Case in point? If he doesn't have this top-rated, super warm and crazy comfortable jacket, he needs it. Available in a bunch of colors and sizes, most guys say they've bought multiple over the years.

  • <p><strong>Babyhome</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B7XSQ9DM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    12) Electronic Password Piggy Banks for Child, Auto Money Bank Scroll Paper Money Cash Dollar Saving Box ATM Coin Jar,Birthday Christmas Hot Gifts for Boys Girls Toddler Children Toys Age 3 4 5 7 8

    Babyhome

    $33.90

  • <p><strong>DODOW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00ZFOB4BK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Anyone — even your dad who zonks out every time he hits the couch — will benefit from this nightstand-worthy device. Similar to a metronome, this little gadget, which has been tried and tested by insomniacs, uses light and guided breathing exercises to help put them to sleep naturally.</p>
    13) Sleep Aid Device

    DODOW

    $59.90

    Anyone — even your dad who zonks out every time he hits the couch — will benefit from this nightstand-worthy device. Similar to a metronome, this little gadget, which has been tried and tested by insomniacs, uses light and guided breathing exercises to help put them to sleep naturally.

  • <p><strong>Good Housekeeping</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1955710074?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Every year, Good Housekeeping's planner is a top-seller thanks to the 176 pages filled with handy checklists, delicious recipes and our best tips and tricks for living your best life ever. </p>
    14) 2023 Live Life Beautifully Planner

    Good Housekeeping

    $22.95

    Every year, Good Housekeeping's planner is a top-seller thanks to the 176 pages filled with handy checklists, delicious recipes and our best tips and tricks for living your best life ever.

  • <p><strong>Elmchee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075VLWW7K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You always tell them to reach for the stars, and now they can be surrounded by them. When you put this night light on projector mode, it becomes 2022's version of the glow-in-the-dark stars you stuck on your ceiling as a kid. </p>
    15) Star Night Light

    Elmchee

    $17.99

    You always tell them to reach for the stars, and now they can be surrounded by them. When you put this night light on projector mode, it becomes 2022's version of the glow-in-the-dark stars you stuck on your ceiling as a kid.

  • <p><strong>Grace Eleyae GE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09CTYQJ6Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grace Eleyae is known for making the best satin-lined caps on the market. What's really special about them is that they are stylish enough to wear outside, so she can stay warm while protecting her hair.<br></p>
    16) Adjustable Satin Lined Sleep Cap

    Grace Eleyae GE

    $34.00

    Grace Eleyae is known for making the best satin-lined caps on the market. What's really special about them is that they are stylish enough to wear outside, so she can stay warm while protecting her hair.

  • <p><strong>RENPHO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H4JKT25?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whenever he needs to feel a sense of relief, he can turn on this handheld massager to work out tense muscles in his neck, back, legs, or anywhere else he feels aches and pains. It only takes 20 minutes to work its magic since it pulses up to 3,600 times per minute. </p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g27116208/best-gifts-for-dads/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:77 Best Gifts for Dads Who Are Hard to Shop For" class="link ">77 Best Gifts for Dads Who Are Hard to Shop For</a></strong></p>
    17) Rechargeable Deep Tissue Massager

    RENPHO

    $34.43

    Whenever he needs to feel a sense of relief, he can turn on this handheld massager to work out tense muscles in his neck, back, legs, or anywhere else he feels aches and pains. It only takes 20 minutes to work its magic since it pulses up to 3,600 times per minute.

    RELATED: 77 Best Gifts for Dads Who Are Hard to Shop For

  • <p><strong>CRAVEBOX</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$27.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N22CM3F?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Prepare for all the "wows" as they wake up on Christmas morning and find over 40 of their favorite snacks neatly tucked under the tree. The box includes sweet, salty and savory treats. </p>
    18) Snack Box Variety Pack Care Package

    CRAVEBOX

    $27.95

    Prepare for all the "wows" as they wake up on Christmas morning and find over 40 of their favorite snacks neatly tucked under the tree. The box includes sweet, salty and savory treats.

  • <p><strong>Mevecco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V34CN5N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her the layered look she loves with this multi-strand necklace. Choose from one of 15 gold pendants like a bar, disc (shown here), butterfly or evil eye.</p>
    19) Gold Layered Necklace

    Mevecco

    $13.99

    Give her the layered look she loves with this multi-strand necklace. Choose from one of 15 gold pendants like a bar, disc (shown here), butterfly or evil eye.

  • <p><strong>CLEVERFY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L5QGF38?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Know someone who could use a little rest and relaxation? Look no further than this set of six-pack of shower bombs that are filled with essential oils to instantly de-stress your giftee once the water hits.</p>
    20) Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

    CLEVERFY

    $19.99

    Know someone who could use a little rest and relaxation? Look no further than this set of six-pack of shower bombs that are filled with essential oils to instantly de-stress your giftee once the water hits.

  • <p><strong>Spade To Fork</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HHMJBG2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even if they're lacking an outdoor space, they can grow their own herbs in these windowsill-friendly planters. Included in this kit, they'll get five compostable pots, potting soil discs, wooden markers and seeds. </p>
    21) Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

    Spade To Fork

    $29.97

    Even if they're lacking an outdoor space, they can grow their own herbs in these windowsill-friendly planters. Included in this kit, they'll get five compostable pots, potting soil discs, wooden markers and seeds.

  • <p><strong>Educational Insights</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$33.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B072QH418H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Encourage kids' STEM interests with this top-rated toy that helps them discover the world of science through image slides while Bindi Irwin narrates and shares facts. </p>
    22) GeoSafari Jr. Talking Kids Microscope

    Educational Insights

    $33.99

    Encourage kids' STEM interests with this top-rated toy that helps them discover the world of science through image slides while Bindi Irwin narrates and shares facts.

  • <p><strong>Penguin Random House</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1101905654?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In this family-friendly game, the person with the bad jokes (so, dad?) wins. When a player picks a card, everyone has 90 seconds to come up with the best (or worst) pun for a chance to win. </p>
    23) Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers

    Penguin Random House

    $18.00

    In this family-friendly game, the person with the bad jokes (so, dad?) wins. When a player picks a card, everyone has 90 seconds to come up with the best (or worst) pun for a chance to win.

  • <p><strong>Intelex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$32.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004NSH6JS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stick these lavender-infused slippers in the microwave for one minute to feel soothing relief, easing any aches after a long day of walking or standing. </p>
    24) Warmies Slippers

    Intelex

    $32.79

    Stick these lavender-infused slippers in the microwave for one minute to feel soothing relief, easing any aches after a long day of walking or standing.

  • <p><strong>PAVOI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07QW2D2PX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These earrings are simple and sweet, just like her. The tiny Cubic Zirconia stones bring just the right amount of sparkle to these everyday hoops, which Amazon reviewers rave are “lightweight and comfortable.”</p>
    25) Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings

    PAVOI

    $12.95

    These earrings are simple and sweet, just like her. The tiny Cubic Zirconia stones bring just the right amount of sparkle to these everyday hoops, which Amazon reviewers rave are “lightweight and comfortable.”

  • <p><strong>WAITIEE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082X6Q8T7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Finally, a way to wrangle all of his chargers and cords. He can weave the cords he already has through this 3-in-1 charger to give his iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods a power boost at the same time. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34317603/best-amazon-gifts-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon Gifts for the Man Who Has Everything" class="link ">Amazon Gifts for the Man Who Has Everything </a></p>
    26) 3-in-1 Charging Stand

    WAITIEE

    $39.99

    Finally, a way to wrangle all of his chargers and cords. He can weave the cords he already has through this 3-in-1 charger to give his iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods a power boost at the same time.

    RELATED: Amazon Gifts for the Man Who Has Everything

  • <p><strong>FashionPuzzle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DF8LYSP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She can tote around her everyday essentials in this faux leather crossbody, available in a range of bold and neutral shades. It may look small, but reviewers rave that it's roomy enough to store items they need for errands, date nights and just about everything else. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29003353/cheap-christmas-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Inexpensive Christmas Gifts That Don't Look Cheap" class="link ">Inexpensive Christmas Gifts That Don't Look Cheap</a></p>
    27) Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag

    FashionPuzzle

    $14.95

    She can tote around her everyday essentials in this faux leather crossbody, available in a range of bold and neutral shades. It may look small, but reviewers rave that it's roomy enough to store items they need for errands, date nights and just about everything else.

    RELATED: Inexpensive Christmas Gifts That Don't Look Cheap

  • <p><strong>Deer Lady</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097MD3982?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>His tired eyes will thank you for this gift. When he wants to watch or read something on his phone, he can simply stick it in front of the screen magnifier to see it amplified on a 12" screen.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g434/gifts-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:62 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Impress Them" class="link ">62 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Impress Them</a></strong></p>
    28) Phone Screen Magnifier

    Deer Lady

    $14.49

    His tired eyes will thank you for this gift. When he wants to watch or read something on his phone, he can simply stick it in front of the screen magnifier to see it amplified on a 12" screen.

    RELATED: 62 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Impress Them

  • <p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FDLKL7N?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The sherpa lining inside this zip-up hoodie takes coziness to another level. With a flattering boxy shape, you can’t go wrong with gifting this to virtually anyone. A handful of other colors—including olive, black and light pink—are available as well. </p>
    29) Women's Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Hoodie

    Amazon Essentials

    $20.20

    The sherpa lining inside this zip-up hoodie takes coziness to another level. With a flattering boxy shape, you can’t go wrong with gifting this to virtually anyone. A handful of other colors—including olive, black and light pink—are available as well.

  • <p><strong>Leggings Depot</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZHT4QH7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She'll never spend over $20 for leggings again after you gift her a pair of these. Rated the best value leggings in the Good Housekeeping Institute's tests, they are comfortable, completely, opaque and great for lounging.</p><p><strong>RELATED: <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/clothing/g32884290/best-leggings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:17 Best Leggings for Every Activity, From Working Out to Lounging" class="link ">17 Best Leggings for Every Activity, From Working Out to Lounging</a></strong></p>
    30) Solid Leggings

    Leggings Depot

    $12.99

    She'll never spend over $20 for leggings again after you gift her a pair of these. Rated the best value leggings in the Good Housekeeping Institute's tests, they are comfortable, completely, opaque and great for lounging.

    RELATED: 17 Best Leggings for Every Activity, From Working Out to Lounging

  • <p><strong>ELEPHAS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08M3ZFW2J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    31) Mini Projector, ELEPHAS Portable Projector for iPhone 1080P Supported, Video Smart Led Pocket Small Home Phone Projector for Bedroom with Laptop HDMI USB TV AV Interfaces and Remote to Watch Cartoon

    ELEPHAS

    $59.99

  • <p><strong>HEAD LIGHTZ</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09GS8DMSN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Your loved one probably won't be expecting a beanie that comes equipped with a rechargeable LED light, but hear us out. This nifty hat will come in handy whenever they go to walk their dog at night, on evening runs, during power outages, and so forth. PS: Oprah herself is a fan of this beanie, having included it in her <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/g38149681/top-gifts-oprahs-favorite-things-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Favorite Things list" class="link ">Favorite Things list</a> last year. </p>
    32) Head Lightz Beanie with Light

    HEAD LIGHTZ

    $29.99

    Your loved one probably won't be expecting a beanie that comes equipped with a rechargeable LED light, but hear us out. This nifty hat will come in handy whenever they go to walk their dog at night, on evening runs, during power outages, and so forth. PS: Oprah herself is a fan of this beanie, having included it in her Favorite Things list last year.

  • <p><strong>$17.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07VDG7BH5?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    33) Wine Tumbler

  • <p><strong>Beats</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096SRYXMP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A great pair of headphones is a must. Launched earlier this year, Beats’s noise-cancelling wireless Studio Wireless Studio Buds offer crisp clear sound, a charging case that can hold over 24 hours of battery, a sweat proof design, and a comfy feel that lends well to extended listening. </p>
    34) Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

    Beats

    $89.95

    A great pair of headphones is a must. Launched earlier this year, Beats’s noise-cancelling wireless Studio Wireless Studio Buds offer crisp clear sound, a charging case that can hold over 24 hours of battery, a sweat proof design, and a comfy feel that lends well to extended listening.

  • <p><strong>Mehayi</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HJC6T35?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    35) Mehayi 3 PCS Metal Large Hair Claw Clips for Thick Heavy Hair, Big Non-Slip Hair Catch Barrette Jaw Clamp, Strong Hold Claw Barrettes for Long Hair, Fashion Hair Styling Accessories for Women Girls

    Mehayi

    $8.99

  • <p><strong>OUTREE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01KST8KY0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Suspend this cushioned hammock from the ceiling to give your kid a cozy spot to color, read or, ya know, hide from their siblings. </p>
    36) Kids Hanging Swing

    OUTREE

    $39.99

    Suspend this cushioned hammock from the ceiling to give your kid a cozy spot to color, read or, ya know, hide from their siblings.

  • <p><strong>JALL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08H272VZP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of waking up in a panic, they'll slowly ease into their day with this alarm clock, which mimics a sunrise for a gradual wake-up call. </p>
    37) Wake Up Light

    JALL

    $59.98

    Instead of waking up in a panic, they'll slowly ease into their day with this alarm clock, which mimics a sunrise for a gradual wake-up call.

  • <p><strong>Amazon Essentials</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BN4C7VG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>On mild days, they can trade their heavy-duty parka for this lightweight puffer to keep warm. The main draw: They can fold it up and store it in the provided bag to throw it in their suitcase or backpack for easy transport. </p>
    38) Packable Puffer Jacket

    Amazon Essentials

    $21.90

    On mild days, they can trade their heavy-duty parka for this lightweight puffer to keep warm. The main draw: They can fold it up and store it in the provided bag to throw it in their suitcase or backpack for easy transport.

  • <p><strong>MYNT3D</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BLQ24IW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Take any drawings — animals, trees, unidentifiable figurines, you name it — off the page with this pen. Toggle between two different speeds to complete your 3D art piece — use the faster one to fill in larger areas and the slower speed for small details. </p>
    39) Professional Printing 3D Pen

    MYNT3D

    $59.99

    Take any drawings — animals, trees, unidentifiable figurines, you name it — off the page with this pen. Toggle between two different speeds to complete your 3D art piece — use the faster one to fill in larger areas and the slower speed for small details.

  • <p><strong>Cooluli</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G7IL51Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Restock their supply by filling this mini fridge with a variety of better-when-chilled products, like night creams, serums and sheet masks. Throw in an ice roller to prove that you're on top of the trends.</p>
    40) Skincare Mini Fridge

    Cooluli

    $49.99

    Restock their supply by filling this mini fridge with a variety of better-when-chilled products, like night creams, serums and sheet masks. Throw in an ice roller to prove that you're on top of the trends.

  • <p><strong>ASONA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B099F7MZVC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Similar to fidget spinners and other sensory toys, silicone poppers keep restless hands busy, so kids can stay focused on the task at hand. Adults love 'em too: One Amazon reviewer shared how they pull out their popping toy "during long Zoom calls."<br></p><p>RELATED: <strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4624/stocking-stuffers-for-todders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:30 Best Stocking Stuffers for Toddlers That Are Under $20" class="link ">30 Best Stocking Stuffers for Toddlers That Are Under $20</a></strong></p>
    41) Tie Dye Poppers

    ASONA

    $8.99

    Similar to fidget spinners and other sensory toys, silicone poppers keep restless hands busy, so kids can stay focused on the task at hand. Adults love 'em too: One Amazon reviewer shared how they pull out their popping toy "during long Zoom calls."

    RELATED: 30 Best Stocking Stuffers for Toddlers That Are Under $20

  • <p><strong>Clevr</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$63.20</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09JVN793Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    42) Clevr Blends Starter Kit (2-pack) Chai Tea & Matcha Green Tea Powder SuperLattes, Instant Latte Mix Oat Milk Coconut Creamer, Lion’s Mane Reishi Mushrooms, Organic Spices, Probiotics, Includes Frother

    Clevr

    $63.20

  • <p><strong>SACHAJUAN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00BCI80YM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Editor’s note: Leave-in conditioner might seem like a random gift at first, but hear me out. This lil ‘ole bottle of hair nourishing and detangling magic from Swedish brand Sachajuan goes to <em>work</em> in making hair feel and appear more moisturized. Because hair is prone to becoming dry in the winter, you can bet that your loved one will use this down to its last drop. </p>
    43) Sachajuan Leave In Conditioner

    SACHAJUAN

    $37.00

    Editor’s note: Leave-in conditioner might seem like a random gift at first, but hear me out. This lil ‘ole bottle of hair nourishing and detangling magic from Swedish brand Sachajuan goes to work in making hair feel and appear more moisturized. Because hair is prone to becoming dry in the winter, you can bet that your loved one will use this down to its last drop.

  • <p><strong>TeeTurtle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07H4YTH4Y?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As adorable as they may be, TikTok has shown that these stuffed octopuses have a deeper purpose: People are using them to communicate their true feelings with their partners, family members and friends. Just flip the plushie to match whatever mood you're feeling: happy, sad or somewhere in between. </p>
    44) Reversible Octopus Plushie

    TeeTurtle

    $15.00

    As adorable as they may be, TikTok has shown that these stuffed octopuses have a deeper purpose: People are using them to communicate their true feelings with their partners, family members and friends. Just flip the plushie to match whatever mood you're feeling: happy, sad or somewhere in between.

  • <p><strong>Dragon Glassware</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075RSQPPW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, this glass looks super cool, but it's also incredibly functional: It holds 13.5 oz. of beer, so he doesn't have to waste a drop from his bottle or can. Plus, the insulated glass keeps his drink colder, longer. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g21073238/beer-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cool Beer Gifts for the Men in Your Life" class="link ">Cool Beer Gifts for the Men in Your Life </a></p>
    45) Bottoms Up! Beer Glass

    Dragon Glassware

    $16.99

    Sure, this glass looks super cool, but it's also incredibly functional: It holds 13.5 oz. of beer, so he doesn't have to waste a drop from his bottle or can. Plus, the insulated glass keeps his drink colder, longer.

    RELATED: Cool Beer Gifts for the Men in Your Life

  • <p><strong>Malin + Goetz</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$58.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001E8OUSA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Malin + Goetz's best-selling Dark Rum candle is intoxicating without being overbearing (something that can't be said for all candles out there!). The fresh and spicy candle's notes include plum, bergamot, leather, rum and creamy milk. Editor's note: It's one of my all-time favorites. </p>
    46) Malin + Goetz Dark Rum Candle

    Malin + Goetz

    $58.00

    Malin + Goetz's best-selling Dark Rum candle is intoxicating without being overbearing (something that can't be said for all candles out there!). The fresh and spicy candle's notes include plum, bergamot, leather, rum and creamy milk. Editor's note: It's one of my all-time favorites.

  • <p><strong>DO YOUR GIN</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$64.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZG5GJL1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn his kitchen into a distillery with this kit, complete with an assortment of woodchip blends, herbs and spices to flavor his standard whiskey. Once it's infused to his liking, he can throw a few whiskey stones into his glass for a satisfying nightcap. </p>
    47) Whiskey Infusion Kit

    DO YOUR GIN

    $64.90

    Turn his kitchen into a distillery with this kit, complete with an assortment of woodchip blends, herbs and spices to flavor his standard whiskey. Once it's infused to his liking, he can throw a few whiskey stones into his glass for a satisfying nightcap.

  • <p><strong>Little, Brown Books for Young Readers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0316229695?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It's never too early to teach her to go after her dreams. With every page, she'll be inspired to stay true to her persistent, assertive, confident and, of course, ambitious self, no matter what the world throws at her. </p>
    48) Ambitious Girl

    Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

    $16.99

    It's never too early to teach her to go after her dreams. With every page, she'll be inspired to stay true to her persistent, assertive, confident and, of course, ambitious self, no matter what the world throws at her.

  • <p><strong>Mented</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S2CSSN1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.34330062%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>One palette, so many possibilities: They can create dozens of looks with these nine eyeshadow shades — some matte, some shimmers. </p>
    49) Nude Eyeshadow Palette

    Mented

    $28.00

    One palette, so many possibilities: They can create dozens of looks with these nine eyeshadow shades — some matte, some shimmers.

