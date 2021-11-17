When should you buy your turkey? And other Thanksgiving questions, answered

If you’re cooking your first Thanksgiving or are just a bit rusty because it’s been a year since you last roasted a turkey, it’s likely that you have a few questions about how to do this whole “cooking a big, important meal for a crowd” thing. From when you should buy your turkey and how many sides to make to knowing how to fix mushy mashed potatoes, we have the answers to all your most pressing Thanksgiving cooking and hosting questions. We consulted our time at Butterball University and our own experience with cooking Thanksgiving dinners to help you have the smoothest holiday ever.