Everything You Need to Know to Build a Simple Raised Garden Bed

    Step 1: Settle on the right position for your boards.

    On a level section of ground, lay the boards down with their inner corners touching. Stand one long board on its side, and, using a rubber mallet, hammer two pieces of rebar 1 foot from each corner, a few inches deep into the ground.

    Step 2: Prop up the short sides.

    Use a piece of rebar at the center of each for temporary support. Next, prop up the second long side and adjust the alignment of your frame as necessary. Then hammer rebar a few inches deep 1 foot from each corner of the second long side.

    Step 3: Reinforce the frame.

    Hammer rebar a few inches deep a foot from each corner of the short sides and remove the temporary supports. Add two pieces of rebar 2 feet apart along each long side. These will reinforce the frame when it’s filled with soil. Then hammer in the rebar until 6 to 10 inches are exposed above ground.

    Step 4: Fill your bed.

    Line the bottom of your frame with newspaper or cardboard and wet it thoroughly. Finally, fill your bed with soil to within a few inches of the top.

    Alternative Building Materials

    The possibilities for building materials are endless:

    Prefab Kits
    If you love nothing more than DIY projects, a prefab kit, which can be purchased at home centers and garden suppliers, might be for you. You can find versions made of composite material to resist rot and insects. What's more, they tend to fade better than natural wood over time.


    Wattle
    Weave a frame with long, flexible sticks. The kids will have fun collecting them, and the results are usually Pinterest-worthy.

    Logs
    If you’ve recently cleared a tree, logs can be a cost-effective material. Choose pieces that are straight and at least 1 foot in diameter.

    Concrete Blocks
    Placing the blocks with open ends up provides extra growing room. Tuck herbs or decorative flowers into the cavities.

    High and Mighty
    A waist-high bed is accessible to those with physical limitations.

Check out this super-simple raised bed setup for your garden. All you need are planks, rebar, a mallet, and soil to fill the garden bed.

