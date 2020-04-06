You Can Build a Five-Foot-Tall Jenga Tower in Your Backyard This Summer

These outdoor games will get your competitive spirits up.

<p>When the weather gets warm, who wants to spend any time indoors? In the warmer months, we're all striving to figure out ways to spend more time outside, be it through <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/g413/great-grilling-recipes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:outdoor cooking" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">outdoor cooking</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g31789498/backyard-games-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:activities to keep the kids entertained" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">activities to keep the kids entertained</a>, or games that you can play on the lawn (preferably one-handed, so you can <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g27615651/best-alcoholic-hard-seltzers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hold your White Claw" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hold your White Claw</a> in the other).</p><p>We consulted frequent outdoor enthusiasts for the best lawn games and sets on the market. Some of these take regular indoor games, like Yahtzee, Connect Four, or Jenga, and supersize them so you can play them in a backyard without having to worry about losing any tiny pieces. Others are imports from around the world, like the Italian pastime of bocce, or the similar kubb, which hails from Scandinavia. Still others are classic lawn activities, like croquet, cornhole, or horseshoes, which prove year after year why they’re perennial favorites. (And, if you do play them every year, maybe it’s time to trade in that old, cheapie set to something nicer?) Last but not least, there are higher-energy games like Spikeball, which aren’t really casual and definitely get the blood pumping. Check out our favorites below for ideas for new outdoor games, ways to upgrade your old favorites, and find out what the heck a Flickin’ Chicken is.</p>
<p><strong>Viva Sol</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$165.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F44757197&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg32052077%2Fbest-lawn-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whether you call it bean-bag toss or cornhole, you'll want this set to feel like an aiming pro. It features two full-size, all-wood boards along with storage under the set to hold the legs and bean bags. They also fit together to make a carrying case. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/parenting/g31789498/backyard-games-for-kids/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Backyard Games for Kids That Will Get the Whole Family up and Moving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Backyard Games for Kids That Will Get the Whole Family up and Moving</a></p>
Whether you call it bean-bag toss or cornhole, you'll want this set to feel like an aiming pro. It features two full-size, all-wood boards along with storage under the set to hold the legs and bean bags. They also fit together to make a carrying case.

<p><strong>GoSports</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$46.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F51719656&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg32052077%2Fbest-lawn-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Then again, if you're just looking for the quickie cornhole experience, this set does the trick. It folds down into a small carrying case, which makes it the perfect set to bring to your vacation house.</p>
Then again, if you're just looking for the quickie cornhole experience, this set does the trick. It folds down into a small carrying case, which makes it the perfect set to bring to your vacation house.

<p><strong>Haywire Group</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002B8VL3E?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>For families, nothing is funnier than hurling a rubber chicken at a target. But these birds bounce and roll, so "flicking" them into the bullseye isn't as easy as it looks.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g31975847/best-pool-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The 20 Best Pool Toys for Your Coolest Summer Ever" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The 20 Best Pool Toys for Your Coolest Summer Ever</a></p>
For families, nothing is funnier than hurling a rubber chicken at a target. But these birds bounce and roll, so "flicking" them into the bullseye isn't as easy as it looks.

<p><strong>Kan Jam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B001RJ4Q2G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Re-live your college years and sharpen your frisbee skills with this at-home Kan Jam set. You can opt for this original version, or get the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XY8SLKW/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glow-in-the-dark set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glow-in-the-dark set</a> for nighttime fun. </p>
Re-live your college years and sharpen your frisbee skills with this at-home Kan Jam set. You can opt for this original version, or get the glow-in-the-dark set for nighttime fun.

<p><strong>Maydby</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F493259444%2Foversize-yard-game-yardzee-lawn-dice&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg32052077%2Fbest-lawn-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Yeah, it is basically just like Yahtzee, but everything is more fun when you can play it in the sunshine with oversize pieces. </p>
Yeah, it is basically just like Yahtzee, but everything is more fun when you can play it in the sunshine with oversize pieces.

<p><strong>PickleballCentral</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$43.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YMMN3GB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This set was approved by the <a href="https://www.usapa.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:USA Pickleball Association" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">USA Pickleball Association</a>, so you know it's legit. The set comes with four paddles and four balls. </p>
This set was approved by the USA Pickleball Association, so you know it's legit. The set comes with four paddles and four balls.

<p><strong>Hey! Play!</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$44.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F548581967&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg32052077%2Fbest-lawn-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bocce is a game that combines strength, strategy, and skill — and yet is still able to be mastered by young and old alike. Teams take turns getting their balls near the pallino (small ball), and can try to knock their opponents out of the way. This set comes with eight balls, a pallino, and a carrying case to store it all in.</p>
Bocce is a game that combines strength, strategy, and skill — and yet is still able to be mastered by young and old alike. Teams take turns getting their balls near the pallino (small ball), and can try to knock their opponents out of the way. This set comes with eight balls, a pallino, and a carrying case to store it all in.

<p><strong>Brybelly</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$49.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Q3ZJB4T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think you've mastered Tic Tac Toe to the point where it's boring? Try this version, where you only get the square if you can successfully toss your pieces into it. </p>
Think you've mastered Tic Tac Toe to the point where it's boring? Try this version, where you only get the square if you can successfully toss your pieces into it.

<p><strong>St. Pierre</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="http://www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZZ8K5FW/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Designed by a champion horseshoe pitcher, the horseshoes in this set come in a unique shape and weight balance that makes for better gameplay. It comes with four steel horseshoes and two solid steel stakes. </p>
Designed by a champion horseshoe pitcher, the horseshoes in this set come in a unique shape and weight balance that makes for better gameplay. It comes with four steel horseshoes and two solid steel stakes.

<p><strong>Spikeball</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$59.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B002V7A7MQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As seen on <em>Shark Tank</em>, Spikeball is a game that involves slamming the balls down onto the bouncy net. Warning: This isn't the type of lawn game you can play casually with a beer in your hand — you really get your heart rate up! </p>
As seen on Shark Tank, Spikeball is a game that involves slamming the balls down onto the bouncy net. Warning: This isn't the type of lawn game you can play casually with a beer in your hand — you really get your heart rate up!

<p><strong>Duluth Trading Co. </strong></p><p>duluthtrading.com</p><p><strong>$68.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.duluthtrading.com/kubb-lawn-game-78953.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Kubb — a game that traces its origins back to Viking times — is like a cross between bowling, bocce, and horseshoes; the object is to knock over standing wooden blocks, so it appeals to anyone with a destructive impulse. (New to the game? You can also try <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yard-Games-Kubb-Game-Premium/dp/B0089E5Z7C" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this less expensive set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this less expensive set</a>.) </p>
Kubb — a game that traces its origins back to Viking times — is like a cross between bowling, bocce, and horseshoes; the object is to knock over standing wooden blocks, so it appeals to anyone with a destructive impulse. (New to the game? You can also try this less expensive set.)

<p><strong>Splinter Woodworking Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G2T3VYE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Playing <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jenga-A2120EU4-Classic-Game/dp/B00ABA0ZOA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jenga" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jenga</a> at home on a table is fun. Doing life-size, backyard tower building — with blocks big enough to make a 5-foot structure — is even better. Feel like playing at night? Try the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Limelight-Games-Ultimate-Black-Tumbling/dp/B07H8QDS2V" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:glow-in-the-dark version" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">glow-in-the-dark version</a>. </p>
Playing Jenga at home on a table is fun. Doing life-size, backyard tower building — with blocks big enough to make a 5-foot structure — is even better. Feel like playing at night? Try the glow-in-the-dark version.

<p><strong>Ladder Golf</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$129.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HRZVLDG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This ladder golf set is the only set that's been sanctioned to use in ladder golf tournaments. It comes with two ladders, two sets of bolas, and a heavy-duty duffel bag for storage. </p>
This ladder golf set is the only set that's been sanctioned to use in ladder golf tournaments. It comes with two ladders, two sets of bolas, and a heavy-duty duffel bag for storage.

<p><strong>GoSports</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$136.59</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07NDFP926?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32052077%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>As seen at every outdoor music festival, Connect Four takes on a new meaning when it's done outside with life-sized game board. This wooden set measures more than 4 feet wide and 3.5 feet tall.</p>
As seen at every outdoor music festival, Connect Four takes on a new meaning when it's done outside with life-sized game board. This wooden set measures more than 4 feet wide and 3.5 feet tall.

<p><strong>L.L. Bean</strong></p><p>llbean.com</p><p><strong>$289.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.llbean.com%2Fllb%2Fshop%2F81109&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fg32052077%2Fbest-lawn-games%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you know a clan who's serious about croquet, there's no better family gift than this high-quality, L.L. Bean croquet set. It comes with everything, including a "Boat and Tote" carrying case that can be monogrammed with up to 10 characters. (More casual players might enjoy <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Franklin-Sports-Intermediate-Croquet-Set/dp/B00FPQQHGA" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:this more affordable set" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">this more affordable set</a>.)</p>
If you know a clan who's serious about croquet, there's no better family gift than this high-quality, L.L. Bean croquet set. It comes with everything, including a "Boat and Tote" carrying case that can be monogrammed with up to 10 characters. (More casual players might enjoy this more affordable set.)

