You Can Build a Five-Foot-Tall Jenga Tower in Your Backyard This Summer

When the weather gets warm, who wants to spend any time indoors? In the warmer months, we're all striving to figure out ways to spend more time outside, be it through outdoor cooking, activities to keep the kids entertained, or games that you can play on the lawn (preferably one-handed, so you can hold your White Claw in the other).

We consulted frequent outdoor enthusiasts for the best lawn games and sets on the market. Some of these take regular indoor games, like Yahtzee, Connect Four, or Jenga, and supersize them so you can play them in a backyard without having to worry about losing any tiny pieces. Others are imports from around the world, like the Italian pastime of bocce, or the similar kubb, which hails from Scandinavia. Still others are classic lawn activities, like croquet, cornhole, or horseshoes, which prove year after year why they’re perennial favorites. (And, if you do play them every year, maybe it’s time to trade in that old, cheapie set to something nicer?) Last but not least, there are higher-energy games like Spikeball, which aren’t really casual and definitely get the blood pumping. Check out our favorites below for ideas for new outdoor games, ways to upgrade your old favorites, and find out what the heck a Flickin’ Chicken is.