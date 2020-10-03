Build Your Family Library with the Best Kid's Books of All Time

If there's one thing we at Country Living truly love, it's reading. From fiction to memoirs, you can always find us curling up with a really good read (we even have a monthly book club, so you can join us!). So when we compiled a list of all of our favorite children's and kids' books, well, let's just say the task was a challenge. From everyday reads to seasonal favorites we go to again and again every Halloween and Christmas, the world is full of some incredibly funny—and touching—books for children.

For that reason, our list of the 25 best children's books spans a wide age range: We cover everything from board books to chapter books. But no matter the age of your little reader (or readers), the following stories are tried-and-true favorites that are sure to win their hearts—and yours. We've included ages-ago classics that still remain go-to sources of laughter and fun, as well as new classics that are sure to stand the test of time. We hope that these stories will help grow your little one's library alongside the tales they already love and become sources of joy and memories for years to come.