Buckingham Palace Release Rare Photo Of The Queen And Prince Philip As He Turns 99

Elle

Happy Birthday, Prince Philip

From ELLE

<p>Happy birthday to Prince Philip, who turns 99 years old today.</p><p>The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his birthday in Windsor with the <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a30578731/the-queen-statement-agreement-meghan-harry/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Queen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Queen</a>, his wife of 72 years.</p><p>To mark the occasion, Buckingham Palace has released a new, rare photo of the royal couple taken last week (June 8) at Windsor Castle. </p><p>Here's a look back of their most iconic and famous photos together throughout the years.</p>
Buckingham Palace Release Rare Photo Of The Queen And Prince Philip As He Turns 99

Happy birthday to Prince Philip, who turns 99 years old today.

The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his birthday in Windsor with the Queen, his wife of 72 years.

To mark the occasion, Buckingham Palace has released a new, rare photo of the royal couple taken last week (June 8) at Windsor Castle.

Here's a look back of their most iconic and famous photos together throughout the years.

<p>Taken on Monday June 1 to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle. The Queen is wearing a floral dress designed by Angela Kelly with her Cullinan V diamond brooch while the Duke is wearing a Household Division tie.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2020

Taken on Monday June 1 to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle. The Queen is wearing a floral dress designed by Angela Kelly with her Cullinan V diamond brooch while the Duke is wearing a Household Division tie.

<p>After the wedding of their granddaughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in Windsor.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2018

After the wedding of their granddaughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in Windsor.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad
<p>Feeding Donna the elephant at Whipsnade zoo, Prince Philip retired from public life later that year.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2017

Feeding Donna the elephant at Whipsnade zoo, Prince Philip retired from public life later that year.

<p>At Royal Ascot.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2017

At Royal Ascot.

<p>Waving to crowds from the Mall to mark the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2016

Waving to crowds from the Mall to mark the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.

<p>Visiting Alder Hey Children's Hospital during a visit to Liverpool.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2016

Visiting Alder Hey Children's Hospital during a visit to Liverpool.

<p>Leaving a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2015

Leaving a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan.

<p>The royal couple host former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace as part of their state visit to the UK.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2011

The royal couple host former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace as part of their state visit to the UK.

<p>In Halifax, Canada during their royal tour of Canada. The couple later headed to New York City where the Queen spoke at the UN and Ground Zero.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2010

In Halifax, Canada during their royal tour of Canada. The couple later headed to New York City where the Queen spoke at the UN and Ground Zero.

<p>Wearing 3D glasses to watch a display during a visit to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research centre.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2010

Wearing 3D glasses to watch a display during a visit to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research centre.

<p>Attending the first summer garden party of the season in typical British weather.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2009

Attending the first summer garden party of the season in typical British weather.

<p>Watching the annual Braemar Highland Gathering, the most famous of the Highland Games.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2008

Watching the annual Braemar Highland Gathering, the most famous of the Highland Games.

<p>Taken to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in Broadlands, Hampshire where the couple stayed the night of their wedding 60 years earlier.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2007

Taken to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in Broadlands, Hampshire where the couple stayed the night of their wedding 60 years earlier.

<p>Leaving St Paul's Cathedral after a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's 80th birthday.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2006

Leaving St Paul's Cathedral after a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's 80th birthday.

<p>Wearing protective eyewear during a visit of University College Hospital, London.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2005

Wearing protective eyewear during a visit of University College Hospital, London.

<p>At a wedding, with grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry behind them, at Chester Cathedral.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 2004

At a wedding, with grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry behind them, at Chester Cathedral.

<p>The Duke of Edinburgh kisses the Queen on the cheek at the Millennium Dome in London on New Year's Eve, 1999.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1999

The Duke of Edinburgh kisses the Queen on the cheek at the Millennium Dome in London on New Year's Eve, 1999.

<p>Waving to crowds from their car to mark the 50th anniversary of D-Day.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1994

Waving to crowds from their car to mark the 50th anniversary of D-Day.

<p>In the Green room of Windsor Castle for a ceremonial event.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1987

In the Green room of Windsor Castle for a ceremonial event.

<p>Visiting the Great Wall of China.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1986

Visiting the Great Wall of China.

<p>Walking during the 30th anniversary of the Queen's reign at Sandringham.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1982

Walking during the 30th anniversary of the Queen's reign at Sandringham.

<p>Arriving in Kiribati in the south Pacific.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1982

Arriving in Kiribati in the south Pacific.

<p>In Tuvalu during a royal tour.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1982

In Tuvalu during a royal tour.

<p>Visiting the Solomon Islands as part of a royal tour.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1982

Visiting the Solomon Islands as part of a royal tour.

<p>Arriving via Concorde in Kuwait.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1979

Arriving via Concorde in Kuwait.

<p>Watching the entertainment aboard the Royal Yacht 'Britannia' in Fiji as part of a royal tour.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1977

Watching the entertainment aboard the Royal Yacht 'Britannia' in Fiji as part of a royal tour.

<p>With a corgi at Balmoral.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1976

With a corgi at Balmoral.

<p>At Balmoral.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1976

At Balmoral.

<p>At their Silver Wedding anniversary celebrations at Buckingham Palace.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1972

At their Silver Wedding anniversary celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

<p>On the Balmoral estate just two months before their Silver Wedding anniversary.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1972

On the Balmoral estate just two months before their Silver Wedding anniversary.

<p>In the grounds of the Balmoral estate in Scotland.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1972

In the grounds of the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

<p>At a state banquet.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1970

At a state banquet.

<p>Arriving at a theatre in Valetta, Malta.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1967

Arriving at a theatre in Valetta, Malta.

<p>Watching the Badminton Horse Trials, with the Queen using binoculars and the Duke of Edinburgh sat on top of a Land Rover.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1968

Watching the Badminton Horse Trials, with the Queen using binoculars and the Duke of Edinburgh sat on top of a Land Rover.

<p>On their thrones in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1967

On their thrones in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament.

<p>The Queen holding their youngest child Prince Edward on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Trooping the Colour.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1963

The Queen holding their youngest child Prince Edward on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Trooping the Colour.

<p>Visiting Wales.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1963

Visiting Wales.

<p>Posing for a portrait in Buckingham Palace.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1958

Posing for a portrait in Buckingham Palace.

<p>After Prince Philip played Polo.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1955

After Prince Philip played Polo.

<p>On the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Queen's Coronation ceremony.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1953

On the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Queen's Coronation ceremony.

<p>Outside Balmoral Castle with Princess Anne and Prince Charles.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1952

Outside Balmoral Castle with Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

<p>With their eldest children Prince Charles and Princess Anne.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1951

With their eldest children Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

<p>In Malta during their honeymoon, where Prince Philip was stationed with the navy. </p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947

In Malta during their honeymoon, where Prince Philip was stationed with the navy.

<p>At Buckingham Palace ahead of their wedding.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947

At Buckingham Palace ahead of their wedding.

<p>The then Princess on her wedding day to Prince Philip on November 20, 1947.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947

The then Princess on her wedding day to Prince Philip on November 20, 1947.

<p>After announcing their engagement.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947

After announcing their engagement.

<p>Taken during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Hampshire in November, 1947. This photo was later recreated for their Diamond wedding anniversary.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947

Taken during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Hampshire in November, 1947. This photo was later recreated for their Diamond wedding anniversary.

<p>With the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, a couple of months before Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten married, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947

With the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, a couple of months before Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten married, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

<p>Announcing their engagement at Buckingham Palace.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947

Announcing their engagement at Buckingham Palace.

<p>Photographed for the first time since announcing their engagement, Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten.</p>
The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947

Photographed for the first time since announcing their engagement, Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten.

What to Read Next