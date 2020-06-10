Buckingham Palace Release Rare Photo Of The Queen And Prince Philip As He Turns 99

Buckingham Palace Release Rare Photo Of The Queen And Prince Philip As He Turns 99ElleJune 10, 2020, 2:29 p.m. UTCHappy Birthday, Prince PhilipFrom ELLEBuckingham Palace Release Rare Photo Of The Queen And Prince Philip As He Turns 99Happy birthday to Prince Philip, who turns 99 years old today.The Duke of Edinburgh will celebrate his birthday in Windsor with the Queen, his wife of 72 years.To mark the occasion, Buckingham Palace has released a new, rare photo of the royal couple taken last week (June 8) at Windsor Castle. Here's a look back of their most iconic and famous photos together throughout the years.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2020Taken on Monday June 1 to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle. The Queen is wearing a floral dress designed by Angela Kelly with her Cullinan V diamond brooch while the Duke is wearing a Household Division tie.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2018After the wedding of their granddaughter Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank in Windsor.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2017Feeding Donna the elephant at Whipsnade zoo, Prince Philip retired from public life later that year.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2017At Royal Ascot.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2016Waving to crowds from the Mall to mark the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2016Visiting Alder Hey Children's Hospital during a visit to Liverpool.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2015Leaving a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2011The royal couple host former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace as part of their state visit to the UK.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2010In Halifax, Canada during their royal tour of Canada. The couple later headed to New York City where the Queen spoke at the UN and Ground Zero.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2010Wearing 3D glasses to watch a display during a visit to the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research centre.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2009Attending the first summer garden party of the season in typical British weather.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2008Watching the annual Braemar Highland Gathering, the most famous of the Highland Games.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2007Taken to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in Broadlands, Hampshire where the couple stayed the night of their wedding 60 years earlier.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2006Leaving St Paul's Cathedral after a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's 80th birthday.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2005Wearing protective eyewear during a visit of University College Hospital, London.The Queen and Prince Philip - 2004At a wedding, with grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry behind them, at Chester Cathedral.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1999The Duke of Edinburgh kisses the Queen on the cheek at the Millennium Dome in London on New Year's Eve, 1999.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1994Waving to crowds from their car to mark the 50th anniversary of D-Day.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1987In the Green room of Windsor Castle for a ceremonial event.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1986Visiting the Great Wall of China.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1982Walking during the 30th anniversary of the Queen's reign at Sandringham.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1982Arriving in Kiribati in the south Pacific.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1982In Tuvalu during a royal tour.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1982Visiting the Solomon Islands as part of a royal tour.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1979Arriving via Concorde in Kuwait.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1977Watching the entertainment aboard the Royal Yacht 'Britannia' in Fiji as part of a royal tour.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1976With a corgi at Balmoral.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1976At Balmoral.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1972At their Silver Wedding anniversary celebrations at Buckingham Palace.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1972On the Balmoral estate just two months before their Silver Wedding anniversary.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1972In the grounds of the Balmoral estate in Scotland.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1970At a state banquet.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1967Arriving at a theatre in Valetta, Malta.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1968Watching the Badminton Horse Trials, with the Queen using binoculars and the Duke of Edinburgh sat on top of a Land Rover.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1967On their thrones in the House of Lords for the State Opening of Parliament.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1963The Queen holding their youngest child Prince Edward on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Trooping the Colour.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1963Visiting Wales.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1958Posing for a portrait in Buckingham Palace.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1955After Prince Philip played Polo.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1953On the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Queen's Coronation ceremony.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1952Outside Balmoral Castle with Princess Anne and Prince Charles.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1951With their eldest children Prince Charles and Princess Anne.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947In Malta during their honeymoon, where Prince Philip was stationed with the navy. The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947At Buckingham Palace ahead of their wedding.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947The then Princess on her wedding day to Prince Philip on November 20, 1947.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947After announcing their engagement.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947Taken during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Hampshire in November, 1947. This photo was later recreated for their Diamond wedding anniversary.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947With the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, a couple of months before Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten married, in the White Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947Announcing their engagement at Buckingham Palace.The Queen and Prince Philip - 1947Photographed for the first time since announcing their engagement, Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten.