BTS Are Hitting the Stage For a Concert in Busan This Fall

    BTS Are Hitting the Stage For a Concert in Busan This Fall

  • <p>BTS's concert in Busan won't be just any normal event because the purpose of the show is to help promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the city (which happens to be the hometown of members Jimin and Jungkook).</p> <p>According to a June 24 <a href="http://hybecorp.com/eng/news/news/1932?companyCode=ALL&amp;page=0" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:press release by BTS's agency HYBE">press release by BTS's agency HYBE</a>, the concert is just one of many activities the members will participate in as ambassadors for the bid. Additionally, they will hold other "activities to appeal to the members of the BIE, personally introduce the proposed site for the BIE Enquiry Missions, serve as the ambassadors at South Korea's presentation session, be present on the election day to support the bid, provide photos and videos for the city's digital campaigns, and spread promotional videos via official social media channels, and more."</p>
    What Is BTS's Busan World Expo Concert?

    BTS's concert in Busan won't be just any normal event because the purpose of the show is to help promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the city (which happens to be the hometown of members Jimin and Jungkook).

    According to a June 24 press release by BTS's agency HYBE, the concert is just one of many activities the members will participate in as ambassadors for the bid. Additionally, they will hold other "activities to appeal to the members of the BIE, personally introduce the proposed site for the BIE Enquiry Missions, serve as the ambassadors at South Korea's presentation session, be present on the election day to support the bid, provide photos and videos for the city's digital campaigns, and spread promotional videos via official social media channels, and more."

  • <p>According to Soompi, <a href="http://www.soompi.com/article/1534637wpp/bts-to-hold-global-concert-this-october-as-ambassadors-for-the-2030-busan-world-expo" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BTS's Busan World Expo concert will be held in October">BTS's Busan World Expo concert will be held in October</a>. However, an exact date for the concert has yet to be revealed. The event will mark the group's first show in Korea since they held <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/bts-permission-to-dance-on-stage-in-seoul-concert-details-48720835" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a series of Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Seoul">a series of Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Seoul</a> in March.</p>
    When Is BTS's Busan World Expo Concert?

    According to Soompi, BTS's Busan World Expo concert will be held in October. However, an exact date for the concert has yet to be revealed. The event will mark the group's first show in Korea since they held a series of Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Seoul in March.

  • <p>BTS hasn't announced a location for their upcoming concert just yet, but <a href="http://www.allkpop.com/article/2022/07/netizens-are-disappointed-that-btss-upcoming-busan-concert-will-not-be-at-a-bigger-venue" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:there are rumors it'll be held either at Bukhang Port or the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium">there are rumors it'll be held either at Bukhang Port or the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium</a>, the biggest venue in Busan.</p>
    Where Will BTS's Busan World Expo Concert Be Held?

    BTS hasn't announced a location for their upcoming concert just yet, but there are rumors it'll be held either at Bukhang Port or the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, the biggest venue in Busan.

  • <p>The mayor of Busan, Park Heong-joon, confirmed BTS's Busan World Expo concert will be held in person. "<a href="http://koreajoongangdaily.joins.com/2022/07/11/business/economy/Busan-World-Expo-2030-Mayor-Park-Heongjoon/20220711175901921.html" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:We expect 500,000 to 600,000 people to show up for the BTS concert">We expect 500,000 to 600,000 people to show up for the BTS concert</a>," he told Korea JoongAng Daily on July 11.</p> <p>If the concert is held at Busan Asiad Auxiliary stadium, which has a capacity of about 50,000 people, there's a chance Park's estimation is meant to reflect the live audience across a number of days (which could suggest there will be multiple performances), the audience livestreaming from a different venue, and the audience livestreaming internationally.</p>
    Will BTS's Busan World Expo Concert Have a Live Audience?

    The mayor of Busan, Park Heong-joon, confirmed BTS's Busan World Expo concert will be held in person. "We expect 500,000 to 600,000 people to show up for the BTS concert," he told Korea JoongAng Daily on July 11.

    If the concert is held at Busan Asiad Auxiliary stadium, which has a capacity of about 50,000 people, there's a chance Park's estimation is meant to reflect the live audience across a number of days (which could suggest there will be multiple performances), the audience livestreaming from a different venue, and the audience livestreaming internationally.

  • <p>Mayor Park told Korea JoongAng Daily that BTS's Busan World Expo concert will be live-streamed for fans who can't make the show in person. He teased it'll "have a bigger impact" than <a href="https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/halsey-bts-permission-to-dance-on-stage-concert-48632927" class="link " rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BTS's Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Los Angeles">BTS's Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Los Angeles</a>, which were attended in person and livestreamed by a whopping 813,000 fans overall.</p> <p>ARMY can't wait to see BTS back together on stage in October!</p>
    Will BTS's Busan World Expo Concert Be Streamed?

    Mayor Park told Korea JoongAng Daily that BTS's Busan World Expo concert will be live-streamed for fans who can't make the show in person. He teased it'll "have a bigger impact" than BTS's Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Los Angeles, which were attended in person and livestreamed by a whopping 813,000 fans overall.

    ARMY can't wait to see BTS back together on stage in October!

  • <p>BTS hasn't revealed when tickets will go on sale for their Busan World Expo concert, which is why fans should keep a lookout on the group's social media pages for more information.</p>
    How to Get Tickets to BTS's Busan World Expo Concert

    BTS hasn't revealed when tickets will go on sale for their Busan World Expo concert, which is why fans should keep a lookout on the group's social media pages for more information.

Michele Mendez

Ever since BTS announced on June 14 that they'd be taking a break from making music together to focus on solo activities, the group have kept ARMY busy following their numerous projects. For example, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on "Left and Right"; J-Hope released his new single "More" and announced his first solo album, "Jack in the Box," and his first solo concert at Lollapalooza; and by the end of this month, V will return to the small screen in his new Disney+ reality series "In the Soop: Friendcation."

So, what's next? Well, BTS will hold a concert in Busan this fall to promote Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo. That's right. OT7 will be back very soon, and based on what the city's mayor, Park Heong-joon, has said about the show, it'll be unlike anything we've seen from BTS so far. If you're just as excited as I am to see the group back on stage, keep reading for all the exciting details about BTS's Busan World Expo concert.

