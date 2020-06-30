Brooke Shields Bikes in Southampton, Plus Harry Styles, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More

Brooke Shields Bikes in Southampton, Plus Harry Styles, Katherine Schwarzenegger and More
<p>Harry Styles keeps his mask close for an outing in London on Monday.</p>
Green Machine

<p>Another day, another walk for pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger, who dons a black and blue ensemble in L.A. on Monday.</p>
Pregnant Pause

<p>Kate Middleton spends the day with Sonny Saunders, who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor shortly after his 6th birthday, and his family at The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, one of three East Anglia’s Children’s hospices, on Thursdayin the U.K.</p>
Quality Time

<p>Derek Hough stops to grab a refreshment to go on Sunday in L.A.</p>
Pit Stop

<p>Lily James soaks up the sun on Thursday, the hottest day of the year in London, wearing a black bikini top.</p>
Sweet Sun

<p>Adam Sandler keeps up with social distancing practices, heading to the back of his car to retrieve food that’s been delivered in Malibu on Saturday.</p>
New Normal

<p>Courteney Cox and her friend wear cheeky shirts in L.A. on Sunday to let everyone know that the <i>Friends</i> star is not hanging out with boyfriend Johnny McDaid, who is currently quarantining in Europe and has been since the start of the pandemic. </p>
Just 'Friends'

<p>Chris Pine takes his dog out for a walk in L.A. on Sunday, wearing green trousers and tan moccasins.</p>
Dog Days

<p>Back from a photo shoot in Italy, Hailey Bieber makes a Sunday morning trip to Blue Bottle Cafe in Beverly Hills while looking chic in a sleek bun and long coat.</p>
Street Style

<p>A shirtless Colin Jost is spotted surfing with a friend in The Hamptons, New York, on Sunday.</p>
SNL Surfer

<p>Lady Gaga leaves a restaurant with boyfriend Michael Polansky in Malibu on Saturday.</p>
Dinner for Two

<p>Justin Verlander and Kate Upton speak during the <em>Global Goal: Unite For Our Future</em> concert from home over the weekend.</p>
Power Couple

<p><em>RuPaul's Drag Race</em> judge Carson Kressley celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march in New York City on Saturday.</p>
Eye for Fashion

<p>Iggy Azalea steps out in Los Angeles on Saturday following the news of her baby boy's arrival.</p>
Stylish Steps

<p>Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin catch a flight home from Italy together on Saturday following a photo shoot abroad.</p>
Ciao, Bella!

<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger keeps up his daily bike rides on Saturday in Los Angeles.</p>
Wheel-y Active

<p>Alicia Silverstone and her friend take their dogs for a walk in Los Angeles over the weekend.</p>
Bright Smile

<p>Jason Sudeikis steps in Los Angeles on Friday for an outing with longtime partner Olivia Wilde (not pictured).</p>
Casual Cool

<p>Selena Gomez gives the cameras a smile on Friday while out in Los Angeles. </p>
Happy Face

<p>Scarlett Johansson totes her farmers market haul on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
Flower Child

<p>Suzanne Somers enjoys a special “ULTRA Throwback Thursday” livestream — check that ThighMaster! — as part of Movement by Michelob ULTRA LIVE.</p>
Workout Whiz

<p><em>Stranger Things</em> star Joe Keery and girlfriend Maika Monroe stick together on Friday during a hike in Los Angeles. </p>
Color Blocking

<p>Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes can't stop smiling on Thursday after dinner at Catch in West Hollywood.</p>
Happy to Be Here

<p>Kate Hudson hits the beach in her workout gear during a day in Malibu on Thursday.</p>
Wave Runner

<p>New lovebirds G-Eazy and Ashley Benson take a hike together on Thursday in L.A.</p>
Best Foot Forward

<p>Naomi Watts grabs some gardening gear on Thursday during a shopping trip in The Hamptons, New York.</p>
How Does Your Garden Grow?

<p>Miles Teller dons a mask and Lakers tee for an errand run in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
Mellow Yellow

<p>Zoë Kravitz takes a solo stroll in New York City on Thursday. </p>
Cool Kid

<p>Another day, another jog for Shia LaBeouf, who works up a sweat on Thursday in L.A.</p>
School Spirit

<p>Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a solo spin around his Los Angeles neighborhood on Wednesday.</p>
Big Wheels

<p>Parents-to-be Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go arm-in-arm for a walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday.</p>
So in Step

<p>Brooke Shields adds a pop of color to her ensemble on Wednesday during an outing in Southampton, New York.</p>
Red-y, Set, Go

<p>Bella Hadid brings the heat on Wednesday ahead of a photo shoot in Corsica.</p>
Summer Vibes

<p>Prince William wears a mask as he meets scientists, including Christina Dold (right), during a visit to the manufacturing laboratory where a vaccine against COVID-19 has been produced at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility.</p>
Science Class

<p>Brad Falchuk finds a new way to get some fresh air — a Bird electric scooter! — in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
Finding Balance

<p>Kylie Jenner steps out in a gray corset top and new platinum blonde locks on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Back to Blonde

<p>Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger takes a stroll with mom Maria Shriver on Wednesday in L.A. </p>
Soon-to-Be Three Generations

<p>Claire Foy takes part in a socially distanced dress rehearsal of <i>Lungs</i> at The Old Vic Theatre on Wednesday in London. The live performances are scheduled to take place via Zoom beginning June 26. </p>
Virtual Theatre

<p>Jaime King looks chic in a slouchy sweater while out for a coffee run on Wednesday in L.A. </p>
Pretty in Peach

<p>Kate Hudson serves up some serious summer vibes at the beach in a tie-dye swimsuit on Tuesday in Malibu. </p>
Fun in the Sun

<p>Justin Bieber goes for a joy ride on his custom Drew motorcycle on Tuesday in Los Angeles.</p>
Decked in Drew

<p>Sienna Miller keeps a low profile while out for a bike ride on Tuesday in New York City. </p>
Hot Wheels

<p>Ana de Armas smiles while showing friends something on her phone on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
Screen Time

<p>Tom Cruise is seen wearing a face mask in London as he prepares to resume filming on <i>Mission: Impossible 7</i> on Tuesday. </p>
Man on a 'Mission'

<p>Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth hold hands while out for a stroll on Tuesday in Brentwood, California.</p>
Day Date

<p>Emilia Clarke plays fetch with her dog on Wednesday in London. </p>
Game Time

<p>Miles Teller takes a walk around his neighborhood on Tuesday in L.A. </p>
Solo Stroll

<p>Lucy Hale makes her way to a Los Angeles gym on Monday.</p>
Work It Out

<p>Wells Adams flies solo for a run in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
Gray Day

<p>Kelly Bensimon grabs her drink to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.</p>
Grab and Go

<p>Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky grab a bite with his brothers Liam and Luke (not pictured) in Byron Bay, Australia, on Tuesday.</p>
Coupled Up

<p>Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during a match between Bologna FC and his team at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna, Italy, on Monday.</p>
Just for Kicks

<p>Another day, another dog walk for Justin Theroux, who leads his dog in New York City on Monday.</p>
At Arms

<p>Alessandra Ambrósio plays volleyball with friends on Monday on the beach in Santa Monica, California.</p>
Serving It Up

<p>Brooke Shields works on a puzzle that features her '80s Calvin Klein ad while at home in New York City with her daughters on Monday.</p>
Feeling Puzzled?

<p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner mask up for a walk with their dogs in Los Angeles on Monday.</p>
A New Leash

<p>Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse go hand-in-hand for a walk in London.</p>
Shorts Story

<p>Ariana Grande and her pooch enjoy a hike through her Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday. </p>
Take a Hike

<p>Chris Rock spends his Father's Day on a solo bike ride around Malibu. </p>
Malibu Morning

<p>Paris Hilton and boyfriend Carter Reum go out for frozen yogurt at Buddhaberry in Sag Harbor, New York, over the weekend.</p>
Dress to Impress

<p>Jim Toth leads the way for a Father's Day bike ride with Reese Witherspoon on Sunday in L.A.</p>
Four Wheels

<p>Alessandra Ambrósio looks ready for summer on Friday during a stroll around L.A.</p>
Pattern Maker

<p>Father's Day fun? Nick Lachey loads up on gardening supplies on Friday at a hardware store in Los Angeles. </p>
Weekend Project

<p>Antoinae Goodman, Joshua Achillez Cochran, Troi Warren and Chance The Rapper get together at the Pre-Juneteenth Joy Ride on Thursday in Chicago. </p>
It's a Celebration

<p>Vanessa Hudgens dons a pink romper for an errand run in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Carrying On

<p>Pete Wentz is almost recognizable on a quick errand run on Saturday in L.A.</p>
Weekend Vibes

<p>Selma Blair looks happy on Saturday while out in Los Angeles. </p>
Smile with Your Eyes

<p>Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy an outing in Los Angeles together ahead of Father's Day.</p>
In Sync

<p>Tracy Morgan, Leroy Williams and Ruperto Vanderpool volunteer at the Food Bank for New York City's Community Kitchen & Food to distribute essentials to families in need on Saturday.</p>
Giving Back

<p>Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt hold hands during a Saturday walk in Los Angeles.</p>
Smile and Stroll

<p>Chris Pine jokes around with photographers in Los Angeles during a Saturday outing with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis (not pictured).</p>
Camera Man

<p>Blake Shelton celebrates his 44th birthday with family and friends, including girlfriend Gwen Stefani, over the weekend. </p>
Party On

<p>Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich enjoy a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California, on Friday.</p>
Date Night

<p>Cameron Diaz picks up a few items while running errands in Studio City, California, on Friday.</p>
Out and About

<p>Tiffany Haddish speaks at the Comic and Hollywood Communities Coming Together event to mark the Juneteenth holiday in West Hollywood on Friday.</p>
Community Activist

<p>Kelly Osbourne is dressed in head-to-toe black for an evening outing in Los Angeles on Friday.</p>
Night Out

<p>Dave Franco and Alison Brie get cozy at the ArcLight Cinemas Pop-up Drive-in Experience in L.A. on Thursday night, where moviegoers got an advanced screening of <em>The Rental, </em>which Franco directed and in which Brie stars. </p>
Talented Twosome

<p>On Friday, Kate Middleton makes her first solo public engagement since the U.K. lockdown began in mid-March, visiting a garden center at Fakenham, near her country home of Amner Hall. </p>
Mom on the Move

<p>Longtime pals Chris Rock and Adam Sandler take a stroll along the beach in Malibu on Thursday.</p>
Walk and Talk

<p>Meanwhile, Prince William stops into a bakery in nearby King's Lynn to see how local businesses are doing as they slowly reopen following coronavirus-related shut-downs.</p>
Something Sweet

<p>Cardi B has the cutest date — daughter Kulture! — at the Los Angeles listening event for pal Teyana Taylor's new LP <em>The Album</em> on Wednesday night. </p>
So Hip

<p>Vanessa Hudgens grabs dinner with her mom (not pictured) on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. </p>
Mellow Yellow

<p>Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger keeps a hand on her bump during a Thursday stroll in Venice Beach, California.</p>
Beach Bump

<p>Gigi Hadid makes a guest appearance on <em>Beat Bobby Flay </em>in an episode airing this Sunday night, June 21, at 10:30 p.m. ET on Food Network.</p>
Kitchen Crew

<p>Rosario Dawson poses with two boxes of treats at the socially distanced exclusive preview of Mooby’s fast food chain, paying homage to Kevin Smith’s <i>Dogma,</i> on Wednesday in West Hollywood.</p>
Grab To Go

<p>Alex Rodriguez cruises through L.A. on Tuesday wearing a hoodie and matching sweats.</p>
Coming Through

<p>Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank go out in London on Tuesday wearing masks and coordinating summery looks.</p>
Match Made in Heaven

<p>Ashley Tisdale hits the streets of L.A. on Wednesday in an oversized white sweater, jeans and mules.</p>
Cute & Comfy

<p>Nicky Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild make their way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.</p>
City Chic

<p><i>Normal People’</i>s Paul Mescal and India Mullen enjoy a bit of fresh air as they grab lunch in East London on Wednesday.</p>
Mid-day Date

<p>A smiling Rob Gronkowski works out with TB12 co-founder and Tom Brady's body coach Alex Guerrero in Tampa, Florida.</p>
Total Ballers

<p>Ana de Armas steps out solo to walk her dog in Santa Monica on Wednesday. </p>
Puppy Parent

<p>Alia Shawkat pairs a patterned blazer with a crop top and high-waisted shorts while stocking up on organic groceries on Wednesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Glam Grocery Run

<p>Justin Bieber hits the links with a few friends at a local golf course on Monday in Los Angeles.</p>
Putting Around

<p>Gavin Rossdale and girlfriend Natalie Golba head out with their two dogs on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
Furry Friends

<p>Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery take an afternoon hike on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Geared Up

<p>Norman Reedus wears a black hoodie and a cloth mask around his neck as he steps out on Tuesday in Los Angeles. </p>
Afternoon Outing

<p>Machine Gun Kelly rides around Los Angeles on Tuesday, one day after the rapper was spotted kissing new love interest Megan Fox. </p>
Joy Ride

