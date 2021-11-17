Bring Someone a Latke Joy With These Thoughtful Hanukkah Gift Ideas

  • <p>Hanukkah is just around the corner! Traditionally, Hanukkah is celebrated on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev, which generally falls in December in the Gregorian calendar — but not this year. In 2021, Hanukkah takes place from November 28 through December 6, so if you or someone on your <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday shopping" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday shopping</a> list celebrates, then the time to get them a present is <em>now</em>. The <strong>best Hanukkah gifts</strong> are those that acknowledge the meaning behind the holiday, and if you're in need of some Hanukkah gift ideas, then you've come to the right place. </p><p>While Hanukkah isn’t as big of a deal as other Jewish holidays (at least in the traditional religious sense), it’s definitely a significant time that reflects on cherished history, traditions and family. And therefore, you'll want to give a gift that's meaninful, whether that's something traditional or a bit more unique. Classic <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g2077/christmas-presents/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday gifts" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday gifts</a> (like <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g34128970/best-air-fryer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air fryers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">air fryers</a> and <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g37926446/best-stand-mixer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stand mixers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">stand mixers</a>) are sure to be a hit, but if you want to get something Hanukkah specific, then here are some great gift ideas for everyone on your list, no matter your budget. </p>
    Hanukkah is just around the corner! Traditionally, Hanukkah is celebrated on the 25th day of the Jewish month of Kislev, which generally falls in December in the Gregorian calendar — but not this year. In 2021, Hanukkah takes place from November 28 through December 6, so if you or someone on your holiday shopping list celebrates, then the time to get them a present is now. The best Hanukkah gifts are those that acknowledge the meaning behind the holiday, and if you're in need of some Hanukkah gift ideas, then you've come to the right place.

    While Hanukkah isn’t as big of a deal as other Jewish holidays (at least in the traditional religious sense), it’s definitely a significant time that reflects on cherished history, traditions and family. And therefore, you'll want to give a gift that's meaninful, whether that's something traditional or a bit more unique. Classic holiday gifts (like air fryers and stand mixers) are sure to be a hit, but if you want to get something Hanukkah specific, then here are some great gift ideas for everyone on your list, no matter your budget.

  • <p><strong>Homesick</strong></p><p>homesick.com</p><p><strong>$28.90</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fhomesick.com%2Fproducts%2Flatkes-and-lights-candle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>What better way to celebrate the Festival of Lights than by gifting someone a candle that smells just like savory <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a29638895/potato-and-parsnip-latkes-recipe/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latkes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">latkes</a> and applesauce? </p>
    Latkes and Lights Candle

    Homesick

    homesick.com

    $28.90

    What better way to celebrate the Festival of Lights than by gifting someone a candle that smells just like savory latkes and applesauce?

  • <p><strong>GraphicAnthology</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$6.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F491249315%2Fminimal-menorah-hanukkah-card-judaic&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Send out holiday greetings with a pretty handprinted card, which you can either purchase individually or in a set of eight (and for bulk orders, you can even get a special message added to the inside of your cards!). </p>
    Minimal Menorah Hanukkah Card

    GraphicAnthology

    etsy.com

    $6.00

    Send out holiday greetings with a pretty handprinted card, which you can either purchase individually or in a set of eight (and for bulk orders, you can even get a special message added to the inside of your cards!).

  • <p><strong>BaubleBar</strong></p><p>baublebar.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.baublebar.com%2Fproduct%2F59221-gimel-earrings&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These dreidel statement earrings feature a colorful array of glass and acrylic stones and will look so sophisticated hanging from your recipient's lobes. </p>
    Gimel Earrings

    BaubleBar

    baublebar.com

    $44.00

    These dreidel statement earrings feature a colorful array of glass and acrylic stones and will look so sophisticated hanging from your recipient's lobes.

  • <p><strong>Russ & Daughters</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$145.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fruss-and-daughters%2Fchannukah-essentials&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gift box includes enough potato latkes, applesauce, smoked salmon, sour cream, and chocolate gelt for six (plus candles!). </p>
    Hanukkah Essentials

    Russ & Daughters

    goldbelly.com

    $145.00

    This gift box includes enough potato latkes, applesauce, smoked salmon, sour cream, and chocolate gelt for six (plus candles!).

  • <p><strong>Sugarfina</strong></p><p>food52.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9114-sugarfina-eight-nights-of-hanukkah-advent-calendar&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Whoever said <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/shopping/gifts/g24178219/kids-advent-calendars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:advent calendars" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">advent calendars</a> are just for Christmas? This countdown calendar provides eight nights’ worth of kosher-certified candies, including everything from mini sugar cookies to cold brew cordials. </p>
    Eight Nights of Hanukkah Advent Calendar

    Sugarfina

    food52.com

    $24.00

    Whoever said advent calendars are just for Christmas? This countdown calendar provides eight nights’ worth of kosher-certified candies, including everything from mini sugar cookies to cold brew cordials.

  • <p><strong>Hot Sox</strong></p><p>alwaysfits.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Fhappy-challah-days-mens-crew-socks&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Socks may seem like kind of a lame gift for the holidays, but there's nothing lame about fun socks printed all over with menorahs, challah, and wine. </p>
    Happy Challah Days Crew Socks

    Hot Sox

    alwaysfits.com

    $4.99

    Socks may seem like kind of a lame gift for the holidays, but there's nothing lame about fun socks printed all over with menorahs, challah, and wine.

  • <p><strong>MarieBelle</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fmariebelle-hanukkah-chocolate-ganache-gift-set-0400096940088.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>These gorgeous ganache chocolates are almost too pretty to eat (but chances are, your recipient won't be able to resist the chocolatey goodness). </p>
    Hanukkah Chocolate Ganache Gift Set

    MarieBelle

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $55.00

    These gorgeous ganache chocolates are almost too pretty to eat (but chances are, your recipient won't be able to resist the chocolatey goodness).

  • <p><strong>Michael Aram</strong></p><p>michaelaram.com</p><p><strong>$250.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.michaelaram.com/collections/judaica/products/olive-branch-menorah" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This stunning menorah is made from natural brass, and the olive branch design is one of designer Michael Aram's most classic motifs. </p>
    Olive Branch Menorah

    Michael Aram

    michaelaram.com

    $250.00

    This stunning menorah is made from natural brass, and the olive branch design is one of designer Michael Aram's most classic motifs.

  • <p><strong>Harry & David</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.harryanddavid.com%2Fh%2Fgift-baskets-tower-boxes%2Fseasonal-gift-boxes%2F24351&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This gift box comes packed with tons of goodies, including pears, Jordan almonds, toffee almonds, gelt coins, brownies, rugelach, dried fruit, and more. </p>
    Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift

    Harry & David

    harryanddavid.com

    $99.99

    This gift box comes packed with tons of goodies, including pears, Jordan almonds, toffee almonds, gelt coins, brownies, rugelach, dried fruit, and more.

  • <p><strong>FloetryShoppe</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1098692710%2Fkosher-smores-kit-o-party-favor-tiny&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Specially designed for Hanukkah celebrations, this adorable kit comes packed with chocolate gelt coins, vegan marshmallows, graham crackers, roasting sticks, and tea light—and yes, it's kosher. </p>
    Kosher S'mores Kit

    FloetryShoppe

    etsy.com

    $25.00

    Specially designed for Hanukkah celebrations, this adorable kit comes packed with chocolate gelt coins, vegan marshmallows, graham crackers, roasting sticks, and tea light—and yes, it's kosher.

  • <p><strong>Mariner Books</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$27.60</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fjew-ish-a-cookbook-reinvented-recipes-from-a-modern-mensch%2F9780358353980&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This bestselling cookbook offers a refreshingly modern take on Jewish culinary traditions, with easy-to-follow recipes for a variety of meals and treats, such as short rib cholent and matzo tiramisu. </p>
    Jew-Ish: A Cookbook by Jake Cohen

    Mariner Books

    bookshop.org

    $27.60

    This bestselling cookbook offers a refreshingly modern take on Jewish culinary traditions, with easy-to-follow recipes for a variety of meals and treats, such as short rib cholent and matzo tiramisu.

  • <p><strong>Society6</strong></p><p>society6.com</p><p><strong>$32.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsociety6.com%2Fproduct%2Fhanukkah-the-festival-of-lights_serving-tray&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Available in two different sizes, this eco-friendly bamboo serving tray serves as the perfect coffee table platter or hors d'oeuvres holder during the holidays. </p>
    Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights Serving Tray

    Society6

    society6.com

    $32.49

    Available in two different sizes, this eco-friendly bamboo serving tray serves as the perfect coffee table platter or hors d'oeuvres holder during the holidays.

  • <p><strong>Lula's Garden</strong></p><p>lulasgarden.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lulasgarden.com%2Fcollections%2Fhanukkah-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fhanukkah-gift-2021-jewel-garden%3Fsscid%3Db1k5_aj8i0&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hand-planted in Los Angeles, this Hanukkah-themed gift box doubles as a planter for three mini succulents, and since it only requires watering once a week, it won't be a burden on your recipient. </p>
    Jewel Garden

    Lula's Garden

    lulasgarden.com

    $44.00

    Hand-planted in Los Angeles, this Hanukkah-themed gift box doubles as a planter for three mini succulents, and since it only requires watering once a week, it won't be a burden on your recipient.

  • <p><strong>Old Navy</strong></p><p>oldnavy.gap.com</p><p><strong>$39.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Foldnavy.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D738105062%26modelSize%3DM%26vid%3D2%26tid%3Donpl000017%23pdp-page-content&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This soft-brushed cotton flannel PJ set couldn't be cozier, and as a fun surprise, the menorah print even glows in the dark. </p>
    Happy Hanukkah Matching Printed Flannel Pajama Set

    Old Navy

    oldnavy.gap.com

    $39.99

    This soft-brushed cotton flannel PJ set couldn't be cozier, and as a fun surprise, the menorah print even glows in the dark.

  • <p><strong>funnyrollingpin</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$29.85</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F748155475%2Fhappy-hanukkah-embossing-rolling-pin&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Have a baker in your life? Get them this laser engraved rolling pin, which is made with beech wood and protected by linseed oil so it'll retain its embossing for years. </p>
    Happy Hanukkah Embossing Rolling Pin

    funnyrollingpin

    etsy.com

    $29.85

    Have a baker in your life? Get them this laser engraved rolling pin, which is made with beech wood and protected by linseed oil so it'll retain its embossing for years.

  • <p><strong>Cookie DŌ</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$56.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fcookie-do%2Fhanukkah-cookie-dough-4-pack&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made with heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs, Cookie DŌ's famous dough is totally safe to eat right out of the container, and you can send this four pack of Hanukkah-themed cookie doughs anywhere you'd like. </p>
    Hanukkah Cookie Dough 4 Pack

    Cookie DŌ

    goldbelly.com

    $56.00

    Made with heat treated flour and pasteurized eggs, Cookie DŌ's famous dough is totally safe to eat right out of the container, and you can send this four pack of Hanukkah-themed cookie doughs anywhere you'd like.

  • <p><strong>Other</strong></p><p>moderntribe.com</p><p><strong>$10.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://moderntribe.com/collections/hanukkah/products/happy-hanukkah-charm-bracelet" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 15-inch bracelet includes a silver Star of David charm, and it encourages the recipient to make a wish as they put it on. </p>
    Happy Hanukkah Charm Bracelet

    Other

    moderntribe.com

    $10.00

    This 15-inch bracelet includes a silver Star of David charm, and it encourages the recipient to make a wish as they put it on.

  • <p><strong>Apeloig Collection</strong></p><p><strong>$410.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Fapeloig-collection-challah-board%3FID%3D3830856&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The translucent acrylic board will provide a modern touch to any dinner table. The magnetically-attached knife fits in its own nook, and there is a built-in dish for salt or honey. </p>
    Challah Board

    Apeloig Collection

    $410.00

    The translucent acrylic board will provide a modern touch to any dinner table. The magnetically-attached knife fits in its own nook, and there is a built-in dish for salt or honey.

  • <p><strong>The Challah Box</strong></p><p>thechallahbox.com</p><p><strong>$45.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fthechallahbox.com%2Fproducts%2F1-box&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rather than buying someone challah, give them the tools to make their own with this baking box, which includes the traditional five pounds of flour plus salt, sugar, yeast, oil, and easy-to-follow instructions.</p>
    Challah Baking Box

    The Challah Box

    thechallahbox.com

    $45.00

    Rather than buying someone challah, give them the tools to make their own with this baking box, which includes the traditional five pounds of flour plus salt, sugar, yeast, oil, and easy-to-follow instructions.

  • <p><strong>Knack</strong></p><p>knackshops.com</p><p><strong>$77.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fknackshops.com%2Fproducts%2Fhappy-hanukkah-gift-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Another great gift box option, this sweet surprise comes loaded with toffee popcorn, dark chocolate truffle bars, shortbread cookies, and a pretty mercury glass candle with matches. </p>
    Happy Hanukkah Gift Box

    Knack

    knackshops.com

    $77.00

    Another great gift box option, this sweet surprise comes loaded with toffee popcorn, dark chocolate truffle bars, shortbread cookies, and a pretty mercury glass candle with matches.

  • <p><strong>Lovepop</strong></p><p>lovepop.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lovepop.com%2Fproducts%2Fhanukkah-flower-bouquet&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.countryliving.com/home-design/decorating-ideas/g37505431/best-christmas-flower-delivery-shops/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Holiday flowers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Holiday flowers</a> usually don't last, but this fun paper pop-up bouquet last forever (and it also serves as the perfect fun centerpiece). You can even include a personalized note for an additional $5. </p>
    Hanukkah Flower Bouquet

    Lovepop

    lovepop.com

    $24.00

    Holiday flowers usually don't last, but this fun paper pop-up bouquet last forever (and it also serves as the perfect fun centerpiece). You can even include a personalized note for an additional $5.

  • <p><strong>Mira Books</strong></p><p>bookshop.org</p><p><strong>$14.71</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbookshop.org%2Fbooks%2Fthe-matzah-ball%2F9780778311584&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Books are a gift that keep on giving, and this laugh-out-loud rom com about a nice Jewish girl with a secret career as a Christmas romance novelist is a must-read. </p>
    The Matzah Ball by Jean Meltzer

    Mira Books

    bookshop.org

    $14.71

    Books are a gift that keep on giving, and this laugh-out-loud rom com about a nice Jewish girl with a secret career as a Christmas romance novelist is a must-read.

  • <p><strong>Dylan's Candy Bar</strong></p><p>dylanscandybar.com</p><p><strong>$150.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dylanscandybar.com%2Fcollections%2Fhanukkah%2Fproducts%2F8-nights-of-hanukkah-gift-set&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Why give one gift when you can give eight? This candy box set includes eight nights' worth of goodies, including a dreidel game, Hanukkah stickers, chocolate gelt, chocolate-covered pretzels, and more. </p>
    8 Nights of Hanukkah Gift Set

    Dylan's Candy Bar

    dylanscandybar.com

    $150.00

    Why give one gift when you can give eight? This candy box set includes eight nights' worth of goodies, including a dreidel game, Hanukkah stickers, chocolate gelt, chocolate-covered pretzels, and more.

  • <p><strong>Brownie Points</strong></p><p>goldbelly.com</p><p><strong>$89.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldbelly.com%2Fbrownie-points%2Fbright-lights-hanukkah-brownies&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Show how much you care with the help of 26 assorted baby brownies, two chocolate-covered brownie stars, and two chocolate-covered brownie menorahs, which are all as delicious as they look. </p>
    Bright Lights Hanukkah Brownies

    Brownie Points

    goldbelly.com

    $89.00

    Show how much you care with the help of 26 assorted baby brownies, two chocolate-covered brownie stars, and two chocolate-covered brownie menorahs, which are all as delicious as they look.

  • <p><strong>Tipsy Elves</strong></p><p>tipsyelves.com</p><p><strong>$49.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tipsyelves.com%2Fwomens-tinsel-star-of-david-ugly-hanukkah-sweater&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just like advent calendars, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/diy-crafts/g4967/diy-ugly-christmas-sweater-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ugly sweaters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ugly sweaters</a> aren't just for Christmas celebrations, and this tinsel Star of David sweater is sure to be a hit. </p>
    Tinsel Star of David Sweater

    Tipsy Elves

    tipsyelves.com

    $49.95

    Just like advent calendars, ugly sweaters aren't just for Christmas celebrations, and this tinsel Star of David sweater is sure to be a hit.

  • <p><strong>Workman Publishing</strong></p><p>alwaysfits.com</p><p><strong>$19.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-100-most-jewish-foods-500-piece-jigsaw-puzzle&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Puzzle lovers will get a kick out of this 500 piece jigsaw puzzle, which features tons of popular Jewish foods, such as challah, <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/recipes/a32300/salted-toffee-rugelach-recipe-ghk1213/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:rugelach" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">rugelach</a>, and noodle kugel. </p>
    The 100 Most Jewish Foods Puzzle

    Workman Publishing

    alwaysfits.com

    $19.95

    Puzzle lovers will get a kick out of this 500 piece jigsaw puzzle, which features tons of popular Jewish foods, such as challah, rugelach, and noodle kugel.

  • <p><strong>Sudha Pennathur</strong></p><p>saksfifthavenue.com</p><p><strong>$78.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Fsudha-pennathur-sudha-pennathur-holiday-blue-velvet-menorah-pillow-0400014388579.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Who couldn't use a fun (and super luxurious) velvet throw pillow to brighten up their home during the holidays? </p>
    Holiday Blue Velvet Menorah Pillow

    Sudha Pennathur

    saksfifthavenue.com

    $78.00

    Who couldn't use a fun (and super luxurious) velvet throw pillow to brighten up their home during the holidays?

  • <p><strong>Olive & June</strong></p><p>oliveandjune.com</p><p><strong>$7.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Foliveandjune.com%2Fproducts%2Fhanukkah-stickers&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Help them save money on a manicure with this set of hand-screen nail art stickers, which includes mini menorahs, latkes, and dreidels, among other designs. </p>
    Hanukkah Nail Art Stickers

    Olive & June

    oliveandjune.com

    $7.50

    Help them save money on a manicure with this set of hand-screen nail art stickers, which includes mini menorahs, latkes, and dreidels, among other designs.

  • <p><strong>Shahira Marei</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$40.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fdiy-hanukkah-cookie-shot-decorating-kit&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This no-bake Hanukkah cookie-shot set comes with half a dozen cookie cups (two chocolate chip, two double chocolate, one churro, and one red velvet) and all the goodies they need to decorate them. </p>
    DIY Hanukkah Cookie Shot Decorating Kit

    Shahira Marei

    uncommongoods.com

    $40.00

    This no-bake Hanukkah cookie-shot set comes with half a dozen cookie cups (two chocolate chip, two double chocolate, one churro, and one red velvet) and all the goodies they need to decorate them.

  • <p><strong>NAOT</strong></p><p>naot.com</p><p><strong>$59.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fnaot.com%2Fproduct%2Funwind%2F%3Fcolor%3D100&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.countryliving.com%2Fshopping%2Fgifts%2Fg38204387%2Fbest-hanukkah-gifts%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>"I’m obsessed with these slippers, I’ve been living in them!! Unlike my other slippers these are lightweight and not as heavy and warm which makes them great to wear all day long," one reviewer noted. </p>
    Unwind

    NAOT

    naot.com

    $59.95

    "I’m obsessed with these slippers, I’ve been living in them!! Unlike my other slippers these are lightweight and not as heavy and warm which makes them great to wear all day long," one reviewer noted.

