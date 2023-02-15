Bring Luck Into Your Home With a DIY St. Patrick's Day Wreath

  Even newbie DIYers should be able to craft this adorable wreath, since the only skill it takes to make it is the ability to tie fabric into knots.

Get the tutorial at A Mom's Impression.
    1) Shamrock Wreath

    Even newbie DIYers should be able to craft this adorable wreath, since the only skill it takes to make it is the ability to tie fabric into knots.

    Get the tutorial at A Mom's Impression.

  Green hydrangea blooms (such as Limelight or Annabelle varieties), a natural grapevine wreath form, and a length of green ribbon are all the supplies needed to create this looker.
    2) Hydrangea Wreath

    Green hydrangea blooms (such as Limelight or Annabelle varieties), a natural grapevine wreath form, and a length of green ribbon are all the supplies needed to create this looker.

  This wreath may be made of faux boxwood, but faith and begorrah it does have a cloverish feel, doesn't it? And that rainbow ribbon is a gorgeous final touch!

Get the tutorial at The How To Mom.
    3) Easy St. Patrick's Day Wreath

    This wreath may be made of faux boxwood, but faith and begorrah it does have a cloverish feel, doesn't it? And that rainbow ribbon is a gorgeous final touch!

    Get the tutorial at The How To Mom.

  With the wreath already on hand, all this blogger needed to do to make a winning St Pat's door hanger was whip out the Cricut. She created the "Lucky" banner using the Storybook font and strung the letters together with twine.

Get the tutorial at The Happy Scraps.
    4) Lucky St. Patrick's Day Wreath

    With the wreath already on hand, all this blogger needed to do to make a winning St Pat's door hanger was whip out the Cricut. She created the "Lucky" banner using the Storybook font and strung the letters together with twine.

    Get the tutorial at The Happy Scraps.

  It's difficult to believe, but this jazzy St. Pat's door hanger can be easily made by wrapping green burlap over a straw wreath form. We especially love the "Lucky" banner made with handy chalkboard bunting.

Get the tutorial at Craftaholics Anonymous.
    5)

    It's difficult to believe, but this jazzy St. Pat's door hanger can be easily made by wrapping green burlap over a straw wreath form. We especially love the "Lucky" banner made with handy chalkboard bunting.

    Get the tutorial at Craftaholics Anonymous.

  Using a funky feather boa as the basis for this Paddy's Day wreath decreases the cost and increases the fun.

Get the tutorial at Joyful Derivatives.
    6) DIY St. Pat's Wreath

    Using a funky feather boa as the basis for this Paddy's Day wreath decreases the cost and increases the fun.

    Get the tutorial at Joyful Derivatives.

  From the rainbow pennant to the sweet shamrocks and little gold beads, this wreath uses iconic Irish symbols so cleverly you'll want to raise a glass to it. Sláinte!

Get the tutorial at Flamingo Toes.
    7) Lucky Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day Wreath

    From the rainbow pennant to the sweet shamrocks and little gold beads, this wreath uses iconic Irish symbols so cleverly you'll want to raise a glass to it. Sláinte!

    Get the tutorial at Flamingo Toes.

  Delicate and dainty, this wreath is made from an embroidery hoop and paper shamrocks.

Get the tutorial at The House that Lars Built.
    8) St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Wreath

    Delicate and dainty, this wreath is made from an embroidery hoop and paper shamrocks.

    Get the tutorial at The House that Lars Built.

  Green checkered ribbon over a wreath form gives this pretty project Irish appeal, especially when combined with the wooden shamrock.

Get the tutorial at The No Pressure Life.
    9) DIY St. Patrick's Day Wreath

    Green checkered ribbon over a wreath form gives this pretty project Irish appeal, especially when combined with the wooden shamrock.

    Get the tutorial at The No Pressure Life.

  Erin Go Bragh with this sleek, stylish wreath that proves not all St. Pat's decor has to be over the top.

Get the tutorial at Made in a Day.
    10) Minimal St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Wreath

    Erin Go Bragh with this sleek, stylish wreath that proves not all St. Pat's decor has to be over the top.

    Get the tutorial at Made in a Day.

  If you have a few minutes you've got all the time you need to whip up this wreath that's sure to bring the luck o' the Irish to your home.

Get the tutorial at Tried and True.
    11) St. Patrick's Day Five Minute Scarf Wreath

    If you have a few minutes you've got all the time you need to whip up this wreath that's sure to bring the luck o' the Irish to your home.

    Get the tutorial at Tried and True.

  Whether you want to make three or four leaf clovers, you'll love crafting this sweet Paddy's Day wreath. The clover is made of green cardstock hearts cut out with a paper punch and joined together with glue and wire.

Get the tutorial at Chica and Jo.
    12) Paper Clover Wreath

    Whether you want to make three or four leaf clovers, you'll love crafting this sweet Paddy's Day wreath. The clover is made of green cardstock hearts cut out with a paper punch and joined together with glue and wire.

    Get the tutorial at Chica and Jo.

  Say "Top of the mornin'!" to your neighbors on St. Pat's with this wreath made of green bandanas.

Get the tutorial at Scratch and Stitch.
    13) Bandana Wreath

    Say "Top of the mornin'!" to your neighbors on St. Pat's with this wreath made of green bandanas.

    Get the tutorial at Scratch and Stitch.

  To make this pretty Paddy's door hanger, along with loads of green yarn, you'll need the patience to wrap it around (and around, and around) a wreath form.

Get the tutorial at My Suburban Kitchen.
    14) St. Patrick's Day Yarn Wreath

    To make this pretty Paddy's door hanger, along with loads of green yarn, you'll need the patience to wrap it around (and around, and around) a wreath form.

    Get the tutorial at My Suburban Kitchen.

  With gold coins and wee green glitter top hats decorating it, this wreath just might bring a few leprechauns knocking at your door.

Get the tutorial at Across the Boulevard.
    15) Whimsical St. Patrick's Wreath

    With gold coins and wee green glitter top hats decorating it, this wreath just might bring a few leprechauns knocking at your door.

    Get the tutorial at Across the Boulevard.

Make your own St. Patrick's Day Wreath to dress up your door this year. These fun and easy ideas are great for front doors or classrooms.

Latest Stories