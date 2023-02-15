Bring Luck Into Your Home With a DIY St. Patrick's Day Wreath
1) Shamrock WreathA MOM'S IMPRESSION
2) Hydrangea WreathCrissy1982 - Getty Images
3) Easy St. Patrick's Day WreathThe How To Mom
4) Lucky St. Patrick's Day WreathThe Happy Scraps
5)Craftaholics Anonymous
6) DIY St. Pat's WreathJoyful Derivatives
7) Lucky Shamrocks St. Patrick’s Day WreathFlamingo Toes
8) St. Patrick's Day Shamrock WreathHilda Grahnat
9) DIY St. Patrick's Day WreathThe No Pressure Life
10) Minimal St. Patrick's Day Shamrock WreathMade in a Day
11) St. Patrick's Day Five Minute Scarf WreathTried and True
12) Paper Clover WreathChica and Jo
13) Bandana WreathScratch & Stitch
14) St. Patrick's Day Yarn WreathMy Suburban Kitchen
15) Whimsical St. Patrick's WreathAcross the Boulevard