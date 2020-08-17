The 'Bring It On' Cast Then And Now On The Film's 20th Anniversary

When a film is followed up by five more movies you know it's a winner. Bring It On is the cheerleading cult classic we must have watched about 100 times since it was released in August 2000. It was so good, we can still reel off some of the best quotes, including this gem from Torrance, "This is not a democracy, it's a cheerocracy. I'm sorry, but I'm overruling you." So to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, here's a look at the cast then and now, and what they've been up to since.