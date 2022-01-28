This Brilliant Drugstore Hair Spray Immediately Camouflages Grown-Out Roots

  • <p>In a perfect world, roots wouldn't show in between salon visits or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dye-reviews/g792/best-home-hair-color/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home hair color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at-home hair color</a> sessions, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a34377/how-to-grow-hair-faster-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair would grow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair would grow</a> in a way that blends seamlessly with your previous <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dye-reviews/g792/best-home-hair-color/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dye job" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dye job</a>. Unfortunately, real-life roots tend to grow in looking less than perfect. Whether your roots are sprouting up darker, lighter, or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g38/celebrity-gray-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grayer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grayer</a>, if you're not ready to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a46081/transitioning-from-color-to-gray-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:transition to your natural color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">transition to your natural color</a> and you can't get to the salon or make time for a full DIY, reach for a <strong>root touch-up product</strong> instead.<br></p><p>Root touch-ups are a cost-effective way to help seamlessly blend your roots into the rest of your hair. "These products, formulated as sprays, pastes or powders are applied directly to roots and act as hair color extenders," says Danusia Wnek, a chemist in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/videos/a36899/inside-the-good-housekeeping-beauty-lab/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab</a>. Temporary root touch-ups "can be applied in a moment’s notice, and are often compact enough for a purse or bag.” There are also permanent root touch-up products that consist of hair dye created to be applied specifically to roots, which takes less time. </p><p>When the GH Beauty Lab tests root touch-up products, our analysts seek out <strong>formulas that cover roots quickly and easily, plus blend flawlessly with the rest of testers' hair without looking cakey, ashy or unnatural</strong>. The best root touch-ups should be able to last all day without flaking off or transferring onto your hands or clothing. Temporary root cover-ups should last until your next wash, and come out easily with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26241901/best-shampoo-for-dry-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shampoo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shampoo</a>. Read on for more details on the GH Beauty Lab’s top picks for the best root touch-up products for all hair colors, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/news/g2443/blonde-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blonde" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">blonde</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2453/brown-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brunette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brunette</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dye-reviews/g37774586/best-black-hair-dyes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2441/red-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red</a>, plus best-sellers online shoppers can’t stop raving about.<br></p>
    1/14

    This Brilliant Drugstore Hair Spray Immediately Camouflages Grown-Out Roots

    In a perfect world, roots wouldn't show in between salon visits or at-home hair color sessions, and hair would grow in a way that blends seamlessly with your previous dye job. Unfortunately, real-life roots tend to grow in looking less than perfect. Whether your roots are sprouting up darker, lighter, or grayer, if you're not ready to transition to your natural color and you can't get to the salon or make time for a full DIY, reach for a root touch-up product instead.

    Root touch-ups are a cost-effective way to help seamlessly blend your roots into the rest of your hair. "These products, formulated as sprays, pastes or powders are applied directly to roots and act as hair color extenders," says Danusia Wnek, a chemist in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab. Temporary root touch-ups "can be applied in a moment’s notice, and are often compact enough for a purse or bag.” There are also permanent root touch-up products that consist of hair dye created to be applied specifically to roots, which takes less time.

    When the GH Beauty Lab tests root touch-up products, our analysts seek out formulas that cover roots quickly and easily, plus blend flawlessly with the rest of testers' hair without looking cakey, ashy or unnatural. The best root touch-ups should be able to last all day without flaking off or transferring onto your hands or clothing. Temporary root cover-ups should last until your next wash, and come out easily with shampoo. Read on for more details on the GH Beauty Lab’s top picks for the best root touch-up products for all hair colors, from blonde to brunette, black to red, plus best-sellers online shoppers can’t stop raving about.

  • <p><strong>Clairol</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Ftemporary-root-powder%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod17871103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brush the powder pigment in this bargain Clairol mirrored compact, a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a36078636/best-beauty-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GH Beauty Award" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GH Beauty Award</a> winner, onto strands to temporarily hide regrowth (it washes out). In GH Beauty Lab testing, <strong>83% of users said it blended naturally with their color</strong>, and it scored high for feeling light with no mess or staining. This powder comes with a small brush that allows precision application, making it almost impossible to mess up.</p>
    2/14

    1) Temporary Root Powder

    Clairol

    ulta.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Brush the powder pigment in this bargain Clairol mirrored compact, a GH Beauty Award winner, onto strands to temporarily hide regrowth (it washes out). In GH Beauty Lab testing, 83% of users said it blended naturally with their color, and it scored high for feeling light with no mess or staining. This powder comes with a small brush that allows precision application, making it almost impossible to mess up.

  • <p><strong>Madison Reed</strong></p><p>madison-reed.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madison-reed.com%2Fproduct%2Fcascata-pinoli%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAraSPBhDuARIsAM3Js4qH959gPAMoXWeaoWeS4G93YM-MVjVCbe5jE3Ij-NXbhfwpk95jddoaAv14EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brush this Madison Reed temporary root touch-up powder on to camouflage any roots that might be peaking through. Reviewers support the claims that it doesn't come off on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a19289/best-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pillows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pillows</a> or hands. "It looks totally natural, and stays put," one reported. Since this root touch-up <strong>includes two different colors, it can also create more depth and dimension in blonde tones. </strong>Bonus: The compact comes with a mirror and brush for on-the-go, plus a dual-ended applicator brush for use <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g33669859/best-eyebrow-makeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on eyebrows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on eyebrows</a>.</p>
    3/14

    2) Root Touch-Up

    Madison Reed

    madison-reed.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    Brush this Madison Reed temporary root touch-up powder on to camouflage any roots that might be peaking through. Reviewers support the claims that it doesn't come off on pillows or hands. "It looks totally natural, and stays put," one reported. Since this root touch-up includes two different colors, it can also create more depth and dimension in blonde tones. Bonus: The compact comes with a mirror and brush for on-the-go, plus a dual-ended applicator brush for use on eyebrows.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Clairol</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Clairol-Touch-Up-Precision-Applicator-PACKAGING/dp/B07B8SLN74?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Extend the time between salon visits or DIY dye jobs with Clairol’s GH Beauty Award-winning permanent color root fix kit, in an extensive 28-hue range. With a brush for easy application, you can apply this cream to your roots and leave it on for ten minutes. In GH Beauty Lab testing, <strong>it blended seamlessly with users’ current hair color and gave 100% gray coverage</strong>, GH Beauty Lab testing showed. </p>
    4/14

    3) Nice 'n Easy Root Touch-Up

    Clairol

    amazon.com

    $10.29

    Shop Now

    Extend the time between salon visits or DIY dye jobs with Clairol’s GH Beauty Award-winning permanent color root fix kit, in an extensive 28-hue range. With a brush for easy application, you can apply this cream to your roots and leave it on for ten minutes. In GH Beauty Lab testing, it blended seamlessly with users’ current hair color and gave 100% gray coverage, GH Beauty Lab testing showed.

  • <p><strong>L'Oréal Paris</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DPWDWEA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mist this temporary L'Oréal Paris spray onto your hair for a fast root regrowth fix anytime. The spray blends well into your natural hair: "It <strong>doesn't take much to cover an area, it doesn't rub off on clothes or pillow cases,</strong>" said one <a href="https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B01DPWDWEA/ref=acr_dp_hist_5?ie=UTF8&filterByStar=five_star&reviewerType=all_reviews&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us#reviews-filter-bar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a> reviewer. "It looks natural and stays on until your next shampoo." And with a range of shades from light brown to deep black and even red, it's great for all hair colors.</p>
    5/14

    4) Hair Color Root Cover Up

    L'Oréal Paris

    amazon.com

    $9.47

    Shop Now

    Mist this temporary L'Oréal Paris spray onto your hair for a fast root regrowth fix anytime. The spray blends well into your natural hair: "It doesn't take much to cover an area, it doesn't rub off on clothes or pillow cases," said one Amazon reviewer. "It looks natural and stays on until your next shampoo." And with a range of shades from light brown to deep black and even red, it's great for all hair colors.

  • <p><strong>Garnier</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KJWNZV9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hide grays between coloring with this GH Beauty Award-winning Garnier temporary root cover-up, with a sponge applicator to precisely apply pigment. It <strong>scored high with GH Beauty Lab testers for not transferring or flaking, and staying in plac</strong>e. “Easy to use and very targeted,” a tester reported. It comes in various tones to seamlessly blend with a range of black, brunette, and blonde hair colors.</p>
    6/14

    5) Express Retouch Gray Hair Concealer

    Garnier

    amazon.com

    $5.25

    Shop Now

    Hide grays between coloring with this GH Beauty Award-winning Garnier temporary root cover-up, with a sponge applicator to precisely apply pigment. It scored high with GH Beauty Lab testers for not transferring or flaking, and staying in place. “Easy to use and very targeted,” a tester reported. It comes in various tones to seamlessly blend with a range of black, brunette, and blonde hair colors.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Mineral Fusion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.17</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GJ2DZAU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mineral Fusion's portable root touch-up has a dual-ended wand applicator with one end that's a sponge and the other that's a mascara-like brush to zero in on and thoroughly cover specific areas. GH Beauty Lab testers said that the temporary product did a <strong>good job of covering gray hairs and matching their hair color</strong>, and overall, it scored well with testers for being easy to use. </p>
    7/14

    6) Gray Root Concealer for Hair

    Mineral Fusion

    amazon.com

    $12.17

    Shop Now

    Mineral Fusion's portable root touch-up has a dual-ended wand applicator with one end that's a sponge and the other that's a mascara-like brush to zero in on and thoroughly cover specific areas. GH Beauty Lab testers said that the temporary product did a good job of covering gray hairs and matching their hair color, and overall, it scored well with testers for being easy to use.

  • <p><strong>Color Wow</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$34.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Root%2BCover%2BUp_54358.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A newer go-to, Color Wow's temporary root cover powder is easy to apply and feels weightless on the scalp. <strong>GH Beauty Lab testers also raved that it did not look cakey or flake after application</strong>, and that its powder form may also lend itself to cover small areas with thinning hair. The double ended brush makes this root touch-up perfect for both large areas or highlights that need coverage. <em>Expert tip:</em> While you may be inclined to sweep the brush through your hair, this formula actually works best by being gently pressed on.<br></p>
    8/14

    7) Root Cover Up

    Color Wow

    dermstore.com

    $34.50

    Shop Now

    A newer go-to, Color Wow's temporary root cover powder is easy to apply and feels weightless on the scalp. GH Beauty Lab testers also raved that it did not look cakey or flake after application, and that its powder form may also lend itself to cover small areas with thinning hair. The double ended brush makes this root touch-up perfect for both large areas or highlights that need coverage. Expert tip: While you may be inclined to sweep the brush through your hair, this formula actually works best by being gently pressed on.

  • <p><strong>Calista </strong></p><p>calistatools.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcalistatools.com%2Fproducts%2Fembellish-root-touch-up%3Fvariant%3D39508487831612&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>GH Beauty Lab Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12432/birnur-aral-ph-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birnur Aral, Ph.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birnur Aral, Ph.D.</a> is a fan of Calista's <strong>travel-friendly root touch-up powder, in an impressive range of 11 shades including white, gray and red</strong>. "All I need is a few dabs on my hair part to cover new growth and blend it with the rest of my hair," she says. "The mess-free sponge applicator gets the powder where it’s needed without getting on my fingertips. "</p>
    9/14

    8) Embellish Root Touch-Up

    Calista

    calistatools.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    GH Beauty Lab Director Birnur Aral, Ph.D. is a fan of Calista's travel-friendly root touch-up powder, in an impressive range of 11 shades including white, gray and red. "All I need is a few dabs on my hair part to cover new growth and blend it with the rest of my hair," she says. "The mess-free sponge applicator gets the powder where it’s needed without getting on my fingertips. "

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Rita Hazan</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Root%2BConcealer%2BTouch%2BUp%2BSpray%2B%2BBlonde_59003.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This temporary spray, created by famed New York City salon owner Rita Hazan, is able to <strong>cover large areas of hair and tints sparse areas on the scalp, making hair appear fuller</strong>. After spraying a little to roots, it dries quickly and remains waterproof and transfer-proof until you wash your hair. This root touch-up is buildable, so you can make your coverage as heavy or as light as you want it to be. </p>
    10/14

    9) Root Concealer Touch Up Spray

    Rita Hazan

    dermstore.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    This temporary spray, created by famed New York City salon owner Rita Hazan, is able to cover large areas of hair and tints sparse areas on the scalp, making hair appear fuller. After spraying a little to roots, it dries quickly and remains waterproof and transfer-proof until you wash your hair. This root touch-up is buildable, so you can make your coverage as heavy or as light as you want it to be.

  • <p><strong>dpHUE</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Root%2BTouchUp%2BKit_79520.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The dpHUE kit offers a <strong>permanent solution to your root woes, and comes in a variety of shades for exact coverage. </strong>The kit comes with a disposable mixing bowl, hair color gloves, processing cap, and hair color applicator brush, as well as shampoo and conditioner samples. The permanent root cream stays on hair for 45 minutes before washing off to reveal salon-quality root coverage. </p>
    11/14

    10) Root Touch-Up Kit

    dpHUE

    dermstore.com

    $32.00

    Shop Now

    The dpHUE kit offers a permanent solution to your root woes, and comes in a variety of shades for exact coverage. The kit comes with a disposable mixing bowl, hair color gloves, processing cap, and hair color applicator brush, as well as shampoo and conditioner samples. The permanent root cream stays on hair for 45 minutes before washing off to reveal salon-quality root coverage.

  • <p><strong>Bumble and Bumble</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbb-color-stick-P415754&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bumble and Bumble's color stick is perfect for precise root touch-ups on specific areas like the hairline. Its <strong>unique pointed tip can draw directly on strandss</strong>, blending right into your base color without any guess-work. Upon application, it dries instantly and is water resistant. </p>
    12/14

    11) Bb. Color Stick

    Bumble and Bumble

    sephora.com

    $26.00

    Shop Now

    Bumble and Bumble's color stick is perfect for precise root touch-ups on specific areas like the hairline. Its unique pointed tip can draw directly on strandss, blending right into your base color without any guess-work. Upon application, it dries instantly and is water resistant.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><strong>Oribe</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Airbrush%2BRoot%2BTouchUp%2BSpray_77323.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>For those with lighter hair or highlights, Oribe's root touch-up spray comes in both a blonde and platinum shade</strong>. And while it comes out in the form of a spray, it's actually a quick-drying powder formula that helps absorb any oil on the scalp<strong>,</strong> much like a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26134878/best-dry-shampoos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry shampoo." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dry shampoo.</a> This spray blends well with hair, making it also a great pick for anyone transitioning to their natural color. </p>
    13/14

    12) Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray

    Oribe

    dermstore.com

    $34.00

    Shop Now

    For those with lighter hair or highlights, Oribe's root touch-up spray comes in both a blonde and platinum shade. And while it comes out in the form of a spray, it's actually a quick-drying powder formula that helps absorb any oil on the scalp, much like a dry shampoo. This spray blends well with hair, making it also a great pick for anyone transitioning to their natural color.

  • <p><strong>TRESemmé</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$7.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F503229819%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Darker hair colors like deep brown and black need rich pigment to hide visible roots, especially those that are gray or lighter. Enter this TRESemmé root touch-up spray, which <strong>earned rave reviews for covering and blending into dark tones</strong>. "It's the only one I tried that really is black and blends in beautifully.....making my hair look thicker and fuller, covering my scalp as well," a reviewer remarked. </p>
    14/14

    13) Root Touch-Up

    TRESemmé

    walmart.com

    $7.98

    Shop Now

    Darker hair colors like deep brown and black need rich pigment to hide visible roots, especially those that are gray or lighter. Enter this TRESemmé root touch-up spray, which earned rave reviews for covering and blending into dark tones. "It's the only one I tried that really is black and blends in beautifully.....making my hair look thicker and fuller, covering my scalp as well," a reviewer remarked.

<p>In a perfect world, roots wouldn't show in between salon visits or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dye-reviews/g792/best-home-hair-color/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:at-home hair color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">at-home hair color</a> sessions, and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a34377/how-to-grow-hair-faster-tips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hair would grow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">hair would grow</a> in a way that blends seamlessly with your previous <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dye-reviews/g792/best-home-hair-color/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dye job" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dye job</a>. Unfortunately, real-life roots tend to grow in looking less than perfect. Whether your roots are sprouting up darker, lighter, or <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/tips/g38/celebrity-gray-hairstyles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:grayer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">grayer</a>, if you're not ready to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/a46081/transitioning-from-color-to-gray-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:transition to your natural color" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">transition to your natural color</a> and you can't get to the salon or make time for a full DIY, reach for a <strong>root touch-up product</strong> instead.<br></p><p>Root touch-ups are a cost-effective way to help seamlessly blend your roots into the rest of your hair. "These products, formulated as sprays, pastes or powders are applied directly to roots and act as hair color extenders," says Danusia Wnek, a chemist in the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/videos/a36899/inside-the-good-housekeeping-beauty-lab/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab</a>. Temporary root touch-ups "can be applied in a moment’s notice, and are often compact enough for a purse or bag.” There are also permanent root touch-up products that consist of hair dye created to be applied specifically to roots, which takes less time. </p><p>When the GH Beauty Lab tests root touch-up products, our analysts seek out <strong>formulas that cover roots quickly and easily, plus blend flawlessly with the rest of testers' hair without looking cakey, ashy or unnatural</strong>. The best root touch-ups should be able to last all day without flaking off or transferring onto your hands or clothing. Temporary root cover-ups should last until your next wash, and come out easily with <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26241901/best-shampoo-for-dry-hair/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shampoo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shampoo</a>. Read on for more details on the GH Beauty Lab’s top picks for the best root touch-up products for all hair colors, from <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/news/g2443/blonde-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:blonde" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">blonde</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2453/brown-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:brunette" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">brunette</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/hair-dye-reviews/g37774586/best-black-hair-dyes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:black" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">black</a> to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty/hair/g2441/red-hair-color-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:red" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">red</a>, plus best-sellers online shoppers can’t stop raving about.<br></p>
<p><strong>Clairol</strong></p><p>ulta.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Ftemporary-root-powder%3FproductId%3DxlsImpprod17871103&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brush the powder pigment in this bargain Clairol mirrored compact, a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/a36078636/best-beauty-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:GH Beauty Award" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">GH Beauty Award</a> winner, onto strands to temporarily hide regrowth (it washes out). In GH Beauty Lab testing, <strong>83% of users said it blended naturally with their color</strong>, and it scored high for feeling light with no mess or staining. This powder comes with a small brush that allows precision application, making it almost impossible to mess up.</p>
<p><strong>Madison Reed</strong></p><p>madison-reed.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madison-reed.com%2Fproduct%2Fcascata-pinoli%3Fgclid%3DCj0KCQiAraSPBhDuARIsAM3Js4qH959gPAMoXWeaoWeS4G93YM-MVjVCbe5jE3Ij-NXbhfwpk95jddoaAv14EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Brush this Madison Reed temporary root touch-up powder on to camouflage any roots that might be peaking through. Reviewers support the claims that it doesn't come off on <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a19289/best-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:pillows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">pillows</a> or hands. "It looks totally natural, and stays put," one reported. Since this root touch-up <strong>includes two different colors, it can also create more depth and dimension in blonde tones. </strong>Bonus: The compact comes with a mirror and brush for on-the-go, plus a dual-ended applicator brush for use <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g33669859/best-eyebrow-makeup/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:on eyebrows" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">on eyebrows</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Clairol</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.29</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Clairol-Touch-Up-Precision-Applicator-PACKAGING/dp/B07B8SLN74?th=1&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Extend the time between salon visits or DIY dye jobs with Clairol’s GH Beauty Award-winning permanent color root fix kit, in an extensive 28-hue range. With a brush for easy application, you can apply this cream to your roots and leave it on for ten minutes. In GH Beauty Lab testing, <strong>it blended seamlessly with users’ current hair color and gave 100% gray coverage</strong>, GH Beauty Lab testing showed. </p>
<p><strong>L'Oréal Paris</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.47</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DPWDWEA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mist this temporary L'Oréal Paris spray onto your hair for a fast root regrowth fix anytime. The spray blends well into your natural hair: "It <strong>doesn't take much to cover an area, it doesn't rub off on clothes or pillow cases,</strong>" said one <a href="https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B01DPWDWEA/ref=acr_dp_hist_5?ie=UTF8&filterByStar=five_star&reviewerType=all_reviews&tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us#reviews-filter-bar" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Amazon</a> reviewer. "It looks natural and stays on until your next shampoo." And with a range of shades from light brown to deep black and even red, it's great for all hair colors.</p>
<p><strong>Garnier</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$5.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KJWNZV9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hide grays between coloring with this GH Beauty Award-winning Garnier temporary root cover-up, with a sponge applicator to precisely apply pigment. It <strong>scored high with GH Beauty Lab testers for not transferring or flaking, and staying in plac</strong>e. “Easy to use and very targeted,” a tester reported. It comes in various tones to seamlessly blend with a range of black, brunette, and blonde hair colors.</p>
<p><strong>Mineral Fusion</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.17</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00GJ2DZAU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.32240218%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Mineral Fusion's portable root touch-up has a dual-ended wand applicator with one end that's a sponge and the other that's a mascara-like brush to zero in on and thoroughly cover specific areas. GH Beauty Lab testers said that the temporary product did a <strong>good job of covering gray hairs and matching their hair color</strong>, and overall, it scored well with testers for being easy to use. </p>
<p><strong>Color Wow</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$34.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Root%2BCover%2BUp_54358.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A newer go-to, Color Wow's temporary root cover powder is easy to apply and feels weightless on the scalp. <strong>GH Beauty Lab testers also raved that it did not look cakey or flake after application</strong>, and that its powder form may also lend itself to cover small areas with thinning hair. The double ended brush makes this root touch-up perfect for both large areas or highlights that need coverage. <em>Expert tip:</em> While you may be inclined to sweep the brush through your hair, this formula actually works best by being gently pressed on.<br></p>
<p><strong>Calista </strong></p><p>calistatools.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fcalistatools.com%2Fproducts%2Fembellish-root-touch-up%3Fvariant%3D39508487831612&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>GH Beauty Lab Director <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/12432/birnur-aral-ph-d/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Birnur Aral, Ph.D." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Birnur Aral, Ph.D.</a> is a fan of Calista's <strong>travel-friendly root touch-up powder, in an impressive range of 11 shades including white, gray and red</strong>. "All I need is a few dabs on my hair part to cover new growth and blend it with the rest of my hair," she says. "The mess-free sponge applicator gets the powder where it’s needed without getting on my fingertips. "</p>
<p><strong>Rita Hazan</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Root%2BConcealer%2BTouch%2BUp%2BSpray%2B%2BBlonde_59003.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This temporary spray, created by famed New York City salon owner Rita Hazan, is able to <strong>cover large areas of hair and tints sparse areas on the scalp, making hair appear fuller</strong>. After spraying a little to roots, it dries quickly and remains waterproof and transfer-proof until you wash your hair. This root touch-up is buildable, so you can make your coverage as heavy or as light as you want it to be. </p>
<p><strong>dpHUE</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$32.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Root%2BTouchUp%2BKit_79520.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The dpHUE kit offers a <strong>permanent solution to your root woes, and comes in a variety of shades for exact coverage. </strong>The kit comes with a disposable mixing bowl, hair color gloves, processing cap, and hair color applicator brush, as well as shampoo and conditioner samples. The permanent root cream stays on hair for 45 minutes before washing off to reveal salon-quality root coverage. </p>
<p><strong>Bumble and Bumble</strong></p><p>sephora.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbb-color-stick-P415754&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Bumble and Bumble's color stick is perfect for precise root touch-ups on specific areas like the hairline. Its <strong>unique pointed tip can draw directly on strandss</strong>, blending right into your base color without any guess-work. Upon application, it dries instantly and is water resistant. </p>
<p><strong>Oribe</strong></p><p>dermstore.com</p><p><strong>$34.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fproduct_Airbrush%2BRoot%2BTouchUp%2BSpray_77323.htm&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><strong>For those with lighter hair or highlights, Oribe's root touch-up spray comes in both a blonde and platinum shade</strong>. And while it comes out in the form of a spray, it's actually a quick-drying powder formula that helps absorb any oil on the scalp<strong>,</strong> much like a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/beauty-products/g26134878/best-dry-shampoos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:dry shampoo." class="link rapid-noclick-resp">dry shampoo.</a> This spray blends well with hair, making it also a great pick for anyone transitioning to their natural color. </p>
<p><strong>TRESemmé</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$7.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F503229819%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fbeauty-products%2Fhair-dye-reviews%2Fg32240218%2Fbest-root-touch-up-hair-products%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Darker hair colors like deep brown and black need rich pigment to hide visible roots, especially those that are gray or lighter. Enter this TRESemmé root touch-up spray, which <strong>earned rave reviews for covering and blending into dark tones</strong>. "It's the only one I tried that really is black and blends in beautifully.....making my hair look thicker and fuller, covering my scalp as well," a reviewer remarked. </p>

The best permanent and temporary at home root touch-up products for all hair colors (blonde, brunette, red, gray, black), including powders, dyes and sprays.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Traded to LAFC, former 'Caps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau still on the move with Canada

    Recently traded from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau is still on the move. Currently in camp in Florida with Canada, the 27-year-old goalkeeper from Candiac, Que., is headed to Honduras and El Salvador with a game against the U.S. in Hamilton in between as the Canadian men play three crucial World Cup qualifiers in a week. In a surprise move last Thursday, Vancouver sent Crepeau to LAFC in exchange for US$1 million in general allocation money plus a 2025 first-round pic

  • With no VanVleet, Siakam narrowly misses triple-double in win over Charlotte

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam narrowly missed a triple-double in his stint at point guard, Toronto got off to a hot start and the short-handed Raptors beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 on Tuesday. With Fred VanVleet sitting out with a sore right knee, Siakam started at point guard. He had 24 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds, while Gary Trent Jr. poured in a season-high 32 points. Anunoby had 24 points, while Chris Boucher had 12 points, Malachi Flynn chipped in with 11, and rookie Dalano Banton h

  • Evander Kane on past disruptions, future with Oilers: 'I view myself as a leader'

    Evander Kane fell short of taking ownership for past controversies when speaking to reporters after officially joining the Oilers.

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa

  • Giovinco back training with Toronto FC but future with club still up in the air

    Former MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco wants to end his career with Toronto FC, taking the first step on a possible return Thursday at the MLS club's pre-season camp in California. Giovinco, who turned 35 on Wednesday, trained with the team for the first time since leaving in January 2019 over a salary dispute. Without a contract for the present, it's now about seeing if Giovinco and Bob Bradley, TFC's new coach and sporting director, think it's a good fit. "I have a lot of respect for Sebastian in t

  • Maple Leafs make sweeping changes with practice lines

    Sheldon Keefe is spreading his top-end talent across the roster.

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20