Top Countertop Microwaves According to Expert Testing

  • <p><em>We updated this article in January 2023 to ensure it reflected current prices, microwave features and more. Our top picks, based on testing notes from the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab, remain the same except for a new pick from GE.</em></p><hr><p>A countertop microwave oven is designed to fit nicely on your kitchen counter, in your dorm room or next to your desk at work. This versatile appliance is easy to use and provides fast results — whether you need to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/a32022717/how-to-defrost-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:defrost chicken" class="link ">defrost chicken</a> in a pinch, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/a40651706/how-to-soften-brown-sugar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soften brown sugar" class="link ">soften brown sugar</a> that has gone hard or reheat an entree from your favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g37435022/prepared-meal-delivery-services/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meal delivery service" class="link ">meal delivery service</a>.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab has researched and evaluated hundreds of small appliances that can cook and reheat food such as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/g251/best-toaster-ovens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toaster ovens," class="link ">toaster ovens,</a> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/a24630295/best-air-fryers-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air fryers" class="link ">air fryers</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/g27570839/best-indoor-grills/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:indoor grills" class="link ">indoor grills</a>. <strong>In our recent side-by-side Lab test, we tested 12 new microwave models conducting over 10 tests on each model.</strong> We assessed everything from ease of opening the door to popping popcorn and if they offered air fry, toast or convection settings, we tested those as well. When we evaluate countertop microwaves, we appreciate when they do not require any special installation, can be moved around easily but don't slide around on your countertop and are generally affordable. </p><p class="body-h2"><strong><strong>Our top picks:</strong></strong> </p><p>You can read more about how we tested countertop microwaves in our Lab at the end of this guide — plus we offer expert advice on what to look for when shopping for a countertop microwave. Interested in other kitchen appliances and gear that we recommend? Check out our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/a41690457/kitchen-gear-coffee-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Award" class="link ">2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Award</a> winners.</p>
    Mike Garten
  • <p><strong>Toshiba</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$379.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HKPSRWW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Toshiba has the perfect combination of size and power – it’s smaller than most of the other high-power, 1000-watt microwaves we tested but still fits a dinner plate nicely. It has all the necessary features and more including food presets (that are listed on the interior), a child safety lock and a plus-30-seconds button. This model offers seven different ways to cook — microwave, air fry, convection, broil, defrost, sensor cook and “combi” cook— making it a true multitasker in the kitchen. This model has inverter technology which according to Lab Assistant, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/251329/Nikolas-Greenwald/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nikolas Greenwald" class="link ">Nikolas Greenwald</a>, "distributes energy continuously, ultimately resulting in a more efficient application of energy to your food." If you use the "sensor cook" preset, it will utilize the microwave's built-in humidity sensor to adjust power and cooking time accordingly.</p><p><strong>In our recent testing, this microwave had the most even heat distribution out of all microwaves tested. </strong>It completely and evenly melted cheese, produced four perfectly cooked baked potatoes and reheated a large casserole of mac and cheese more evenly than 11 other models we tested. This pick also offers a mute button to turn off beeps and alerts when the cooking time ends. We love the handlebar design for opening the door — rather than a button you push — because it's more ergonomic. </p>
  • <p><strong>Panasonic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$299.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085SVQY2Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two factors make this Panasonic microwave fast: It has 1,250 watts of heating power — one of the highest wattages we tested — and a built-in inverter that helps heat food more quickly and evenly. In our tests, microwaves with inverters did a good job reheating food evenly and excelled at baking potatoes.<br></p><p>This pick has a smart sensor and is loaded with features like a "quick 30" button, "more" and "less" buttons that adjust cook times by 10-second increments, a quick-minute timer, a delay-start feature and a child safety lock. <strong>We love the keep warm feature that can be added at the beginning of the cook cycle and will run for up to 30 minutes after a cook cycle ends.</strong> The sensor cook button has an impressive 14 presets for everything from oatmeal to fish fillets, but hold onto your owner’s manual because those are a lot of codes to remember.</p>
  • <p><strong>LG</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$229.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-neochef-2-0-cu-ft-countertop-microwave-with-smart-inverter-and-easyclean-stainless-steel%2F5714905.p%3FskuId%3D5714905&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fmicrowave-reviews%2Fg2049%2Fcountertop-microwave-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a roomy capacity of 2 cubic feet, this microwave has a smooth, easy-to-clean control panel and <strong>a large interior with a 16-inch glass turntable, making it a great model for families or anyone who wants to pop an entire casserole dish into the microwave.</strong> In our tests, we found it interesting to watch the microwave use inverter technology to determine how much time was needed to pop a bag of popcorn. The results were that 94% of popcorn kernels popped, better than seven other microwave models tested. </p><p>This microwave features fewer presets than other models but does offer a child-lock, a +30 second button and rapid defrost. Make sure to measure the countertop space you have available in your kitchen first before purchasing this microwave as it is a large model. </p>
  • <p><strong>Panasonic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$529.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085SV35MT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave Oven is not just a regular microwave; it's also a broiler, convection oven and air fryer — all in one sleek-looking machine. This four-in-one appliance can perform simple tasks like popping a bag of popcorn, as well as more complicated jobs like baking a cake in the convection oven or air frying chicken wings. We tried both and were<strong> especially impressed with how evenly the convection oven baked a 9-inch yellow cake and how crispy chicken wings were with the air fry function. </strong></p><p>This model features Panasonic inverter technology which uses a continuous stream of power to thoroughly heat foods. While this microwave offers 20 presets, we recommend reviewing the instruction manual before operating to understand how they all work and which included accessories should be used.</p>
  • <p><strong>Breville</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$248.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084T9RVSB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love the thoughtful construction of Breville appliances — and this quiet and attractive microwave lives up to the brand's reputation. <strong>A mute button turns off all beeps and the soft-close door claims to be 80% quieter than most microwaves on the market</strong>. In our tests, we did find the door to be quieter than other microwaves we tested, but cannot confirm that it is 80% quieter. The control panel is large and the slightly raised buttons are easy to press. Instead of a numeric keypad, you get an ergonomic dial that feels like it clicks as it quickly toggles through minutes and seconds. We were especially impressed with how easy it is to navigate the control panel when using the defrost preset.</p><p>This pick features preprogrammed buttons for defrost, reheat, popcorn and beverage as well as a food menu that houses the presets for “baked” potatoes, pizza and frozen vegetables. Take note: The food menu presets are coded, but conveniently the key is hidden inside the microwave. In our tests, the popcorn preset popped almost all of the kernels but unfortunately did burn a few pieces of popcorn. <br></p>
  • <p><strong>GE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09W4GL91J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ge 3-1 Countertop Microwave Oven was one of the easiest microwaves to operate in our recent testing, housing unique features that other model's we tested did not offer. While most microwaves require that you place the turntable in exact alignment on the rotating ring underneath or it won't spin, no matter how you place this turntable on the rotating ring, it will spin. And instead of searching for preset codes, <strong>all presets are listed on the front of the microwave for superior ease of use. </strong></p><p>This model cooked up perfectly tender baked potatoes and excelled at heat distribution tests – melting cheese evenly and defrosting meat better than majority of its competitors. Something to note is that you have to press hard to open up the microwave while pushing the large external button and the user's manual is very brief. Thankfully this was an intuitive microwave to operate with all presets and settings listed on the front of the model. </p>
  • <p><strong>Samsung</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$284.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HO4Y0UA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cooking up meals that you pulled from the depths of your freezer is easy with the help of this Samsung Microwave. <strong>After defrosting frozen leftovers with the power defrost function, you can use features like power grill to toast, crisp and brown your microwave meal. </strong>We love that this model functions not only as a microwave but also as a convection oven with a fan that helps distribute heat more evenly without drying out the food.</p><p>This model features a ceramic enamel interior which reduces interior scratching and allows for easier clean-up. Eco mode helps conserve energy without unplugging your microwave when not in use, and there's a child lock so that the oven can’t be accidentally turned by any little ones. While we haven’t had the chance to test this exact model yet, we have had great results testing Samsung ranges with built-in convection modes. </p>
  • <p><strong>Whirlpool</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$499.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwhirlpool-1-9-cu-ft-convection-over-the-range-microwave-with-sensor-cooking-stainless-steel%2F5900303.p%3FskuId%3D5900303&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fmicrowave-reviews%2Fg2049%2Fcountertop-microwave-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You’ll never have to stand around waiting for your microwave to beep with this smart microwave. <strong>Using the Whirlpool app on your smartphone or tablet, you can start the microwave, monitor the cooking progress and even send multiple commands to the microwave at once</strong> — all over WiFi. While this feature may not come in handy for quickly reheating a cup of coffee, it’s useful when using the convection oven feature for meals that take longer to cook. If your hands are busy prepping other foods, the microwave can also be controlled through voice commands using Google Assistant or an Alexa-enabled device. </p><p>This feature-rich microwave also has scan-to-cook technology, which allows you to scan the barcode of frozen items and have cooking instructions sent directly to the microwave. While most microwaves have popcorn presets, they often leave popcorn with either burned pieces or too many unpopped kernels, but this pick's AccuPop Cycle uses sound sensors to track the time between pops to help prevent the popcorn from burning. During testing, we loved how quiet this model was: Our testers didn't even realize it was on!</p>
<p><em>We updated this article in January 2023 to ensure it reflected current prices, microwave features and more. Our top picks, based on testing notes from the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab, remain the same except for a new pick from GE.</em></p><hr><p>A countertop microwave oven is designed to fit nicely on your kitchen counter, in your dorm room or next to your desk at work. This versatile appliance is easy to use and provides fast results — whether you need to <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/a32022717/how-to-defrost-chicken/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:defrost chicken" class="link ">defrost chicken</a> in a pinch, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-recipes/cooking/a40651706/how-to-soften-brown-sugar/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:soften brown sugar" class="link ">soften brown sugar</a> that has gone hard or reheat an entree from your favorite <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/food-products/g37435022/prepared-meal-delivery-services/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meal delivery service" class="link ">meal delivery service</a>.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Kitchen Appliances and Innovation Lab has researched and evaluated hundreds of small appliances that can cook and reheat food such as <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/g251/best-toaster-ovens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:toaster ovens," class="link ">toaster ovens,</a> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/a24630295/best-air-fryers-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:air fryers" class="link ">air fryers</a> and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/appliances/g27570839/best-indoor-grills/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:indoor grills" class="link ">indoor grills</a>. <strong>In our recent side-by-side Lab test, we tested 12 new microwave models conducting over 10 tests on each model.</strong> We assessed everything from ease of opening the door to popping popcorn and if they offered air fry, toast or convection settings, we tested those as well. When we evaluate countertop microwaves, we appreciate when they do not require any special installation, can be moved around easily but don't slide around on your countertop and are generally affordable. </p><p class="body-h2"><strong><strong>Our top picks:</strong></strong> </p><p>You can read more about how we tested countertop microwaves in our Lab at the end of this guide — plus we offer expert advice on what to look for when shopping for a countertop microwave. Interested in other kitchen appliances and gear that we recommend? Check out our <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/a41690457/kitchen-gear-coffee-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Award" class="link ">2022 Kitchen Gear and Coffee Award</a> winners.</p>
<p><strong>Toshiba</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$379.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HKPSRWW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Toshiba has the perfect combination of size and power – it’s smaller than most of the other high-power, 1000-watt microwaves we tested but still fits a dinner plate nicely. It has all the necessary features and more including food presets (that are listed on the interior), a child safety lock and a plus-30-seconds button. This model offers seven different ways to cook — microwave, air fry, convection, broil, defrost, sensor cook and “combi” cook— making it a true multitasker in the kitchen. This model has inverter technology which according to Lab Assistant, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/author/251329/Nikolas-Greenwald/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nikolas Greenwald" class="link ">Nikolas Greenwald</a>, "distributes energy continuously, ultimately resulting in a more efficient application of energy to your food." If you use the "sensor cook" preset, it will utilize the microwave's built-in humidity sensor to adjust power and cooking time accordingly.</p><p><strong>In our recent testing, this microwave had the most even heat distribution out of all microwaves tested. </strong>It completely and evenly melted cheese, produced four perfectly cooked baked potatoes and reheated a large casserole of mac and cheese more evenly than 11 other models we tested. This pick also offers a mute button to turn off beeps and alerts when the cooking time ends. We love the handlebar design for opening the door — rather than a button you push — because it's more ergonomic. </p>
<p><strong>Hamilton Beach</strong></p><p>walmart.com</p><p><strong>$70.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F283509715%3Fselected%3Dtrue&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fmicrowave-reviews%2Fg2049%2Fcountertop-microwave-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Hamilton Beach microwave delivers high performance at a low cost. It has a power output of 1,000 watts, which is usually a level found in pricier models. It comes with all the critical features: a plus-30-seconds button, a child safety lock, six cooking presets and one-touch express buttons for 1 to 6 minutes. <strong>In our Lab testing, we were impressed with how well the popcorn preset performed, only leaving .2 ounces of the popcorn kernels unpopped </strong>— better results than more expensive microwaves we tested. We love that you can set a kitchen timer and still use the microwave while it's running.</p><p>We appreciated the easy-to-read and clean control panel and while there is a button to push open the microwave door, we did miss having a handle. This model can also be mounted to the wall, although it doesn’t have a venting system like most over-the-range microwaves. The exterior of this microwave is made out of plastic, which we found makes it prone to sliding around the countertop when pushing open the door. </p>
<p><strong>Panasonic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$299.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085SVQY2Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Two factors make this Panasonic microwave fast: It has 1,250 watts of heating power — one of the highest wattages we tested — and a built-in inverter that helps heat food more quickly and evenly. In our tests, microwaves with inverters did a good job reheating food evenly and excelled at baking potatoes.<br></p><p>This pick has a smart sensor and is loaded with features like a "quick 30" button, "more" and "less" buttons that adjust cook times by 10-second increments, a quick-minute timer, a delay-start feature and a child safety lock. <strong>We love the keep warm feature that can be added at the beginning of the cook cycle and will run for up to 30 minutes after a cook cycle ends.</strong> The sensor cook button has an impressive 14 presets for everything from oatmeal to fish fillets, but hold onto your owner’s manual because those are a lot of codes to remember.</p>
<p><strong>Black + Decker</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$102.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HG9YGZY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have limited counter space, live in a dorm room or need a microwave primarily for reheating or cooking small amounts of food, this compact Black + Decker model is a great choice. The 10-inch turntable can fit a small dinner plate or low-profile mug, but nothing much bigger. We recommend that you measure your dinner plates or commonly microwaved tableware to make sure that they fit inside. The interior dimensions are about 12 inches x 13 inches x 8 inches. </p><p>It not only features presets for popcorn, potatoes, frozen vegetables and more, but it also<strong> allows you to program up to three functions you use most</strong>. This microwave has a lower wattage than other models we tested, but at 900 watts, you will still be able to perform most tasks, it might just take a few seconds longer. There is also a child safety lock feature. </p>
<p><strong>LG</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$229.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-neochef-2-0-cu-ft-countertop-microwave-with-smart-inverter-and-easyclean-stainless-steel%2F5714905.p%3FskuId%3D5714905&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fmicrowave-reviews%2Fg2049%2Fcountertop-microwave-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With a roomy capacity of 2 cubic feet, this microwave has a smooth, easy-to-clean control panel and <strong>a large interior with a 16-inch glass turntable, making it a great model for families or anyone who wants to pop an entire casserole dish into the microwave.</strong> In our tests, we found it interesting to watch the microwave use inverter technology to determine how much time was needed to pop a bag of popcorn. The results were that 94% of popcorn kernels popped, better than seven other microwave models tested. </p><p>This microwave features fewer presets than other models but does offer a child-lock, a +30 second button and rapid defrost. Make sure to measure the countertop space you have available in your kitchen first before purchasing this microwave as it is a large model. </p>
<p><strong>Panasonic</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$529.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085SV35MT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The HomeChef 4-in-1 Microwave Oven is not just a regular microwave; it's also a broiler, convection oven and air fryer — all in one sleek-looking machine. This four-in-one appliance can perform simple tasks like popping a bag of popcorn, as well as more complicated jobs like baking a cake in the convection oven or air frying chicken wings. We tried both and were<strong> especially impressed with how evenly the convection oven baked a 9-inch yellow cake and how crispy chicken wings were with the air fry function. </strong></p><p>This model features Panasonic inverter technology which uses a continuous stream of power to thoroughly heat foods. While this microwave offers 20 presets, we recommend reviewing the instruction manual before operating to understand how they all work and which included accessories should be used.</p>
<p><strong>Breville</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$248.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084T9RVSB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>We love the thoughtful construction of Breville appliances — and this quiet and attractive microwave lives up to the brand's reputation. <strong>A mute button turns off all beeps and the soft-close door claims to be 80% quieter than most microwaves on the market</strong>. In our tests, we did find the door to be quieter than other microwaves we tested, but cannot confirm that it is 80% quieter. The control panel is large and the slightly raised buttons are easy to press. Instead of a numeric keypad, you get an ergonomic dial that feels like it clicks as it quickly toggles through minutes and seconds. We were especially impressed with how easy it is to navigate the control panel when using the defrost preset.</p><p>This pick features preprogrammed buttons for defrost, reheat, popcorn and beverage as well as a food menu that houses the presets for “baked” potatoes, pizza and frozen vegetables. Take note: The food menu presets are coded, but conveniently the key is hidden inside the microwave. In our tests, the popcorn preset popped almost all of the kernels but unfortunately did burn a few pieces of popcorn. <br></p>
<p><strong>GE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$199.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09W4GL91J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Ge 3-1 Countertop Microwave Oven was one of the easiest microwaves to operate in our recent testing, housing unique features that other model's we tested did not offer. While most microwaves require that you place the turntable in exact alignment on the rotating ring underneath or it won't spin, no matter how you place this turntable on the rotating ring, it will spin. And instead of searching for preset codes, <strong>all presets are listed on the front of the microwave for superior ease of use. </strong></p><p>This model cooked up perfectly tender baked potatoes and excelled at heat distribution tests – melting cheese evenly and defrosting meat better than majority of its competitors. Something to note is that you have to press hard to open up the microwave while pushing the large external button and the user's manual is very brief. Thankfully this was an intuitive microwave to operate with all presets and settings listed on the front of the model. </p>
<p><strong>Samsung</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$284.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HO4Y0UA?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.2049%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cooking up meals that you pulled from the depths of your freezer is easy with the help of this Samsung Microwave. <strong>After defrosting frozen leftovers with the power defrost function, you can use features like power grill to toast, crisp and brown your microwave meal. </strong>We love that this model functions not only as a microwave but also as a convection oven with a fan that helps distribute heat more evenly without drying out the food.</p><p>This model features a ceramic enamel interior which reduces interior scratching and allows for easier clean-up. Eco mode helps conserve energy without unplugging your microwave when not in use, and there's a child lock so that the oven can’t be accidentally turned by any little ones. While we haven’t had the chance to test this exact model yet, we have had great results testing Samsung ranges with built-in convection modes. </p>
<p><strong>Whirlpool</strong></p><p>bestbuy.com</p><p><strong>$499.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fwhirlpool-1-9-cu-ft-convection-over-the-range-microwave-with-sensor-cooking-stainless-steel%2F5900303.p%3FskuId%3D5900303&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fappliances%2Fmicrowave-reviews%2Fg2049%2Fcountertop-microwave-reviews%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>You’ll never have to stand around waiting for your microwave to beep with this smart microwave. <strong>Using the Whirlpool app on your smartphone or tablet, you can start the microwave, monitor the cooking progress and even send multiple commands to the microwave at once</strong> — all over WiFi. While this feature may not come in handy for quickly reheating a cup of coffee, it’s useful when using the convection oven feature for meals that take longer to cook. If your hands are busy prepping other foods, the microwave can also be controlled through voice commands using Google Assistant or an Alexa-enabled device. </p><p>This feature-rich microwave also has scan-to-cook technology, which allows you to scan the barcode of frozen items and have cooking instructions sent directly to the microwave. While most microwaves have popcorn presets, they often leave popcorn with either burned pieces or too many unpopped kernels, but this pick's AccuPop Cycle uses sound sensors to track the time between pops to help prevent the popcorn from burning. During testing, we loved how quiet this model was: Our testers didn't even realize it was on!</p>
<p>To test countertop microwaves, we evaluate how evenly they melt cheese (pictured), "bake" four potatoes, reheat a large mac and cheese casserole and a dinner plate of meatloaf with sides.</p>
<p>We test presets like the popcorn setting to see how well each microwave pops a bag of popcorn. We weigh the unpopped kernels that remain and assess any burning that occurred. We also test the defrost preset on microwaves by defrosting a pound of frozen ground beef (in two different shapes). We consider ease of use when it comes to the control panel, positioning the turntable, opening and closing the door and <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/cleaning/tips/a17694/spring-cleaning-microwave-grime/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cleaning the microwave" class="link ">cleaning the microwave</a>. </p>
<p>Lastly, if a microwave also functions as a toaster oven, convection oven or air fryer, we also put those features to the test by toasting bread, baking a cake and air frying chicken wings. </p>

