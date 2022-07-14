Breathtaking Photos of July's Buck Moon Captured From Around the World

  • <p>Don't get this moon confused with the sun! Pictured here, July's Buck Moon fills the night sky as it radiates red and orange behind a windmill in Consuegra, Spain.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Consuegra, Spain

    Don't get this moon confused with the sun! Pictured here, July's Buck Moon fills the night sky as it radiates red and orange behind a windmill in Consuegra, Spain.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/human-interest/full-moon-names-meanings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:July's full moon" class="link ">July's full moon</a>, regarded as the <a href="https://people.com/human-interest/buck-moon-2022-everything-to-know/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Buck Moon" class="link ">Buck Moon</a>, took to the sky on July 13, 2022. It coincided with the third of four supermoons this year.</p> <p>Pictured here, the giant orb rises above the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, China — taking on a faint orange hue, in contrast with the dark blue sky.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Wuhan, China

    July's full moon, regarded as the Buck Moon, took to the sky on July 13, 2022. It coincided with the third of four supermoons this year.

    Pictured here, the giant orb rises above the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, China — taking on a faint orange hue, in contrast with the dark blue sky.

  • <p>July's Buck Moon was recognized as the biggest and brightest full moon of the year due to its <a href="https://www.almanac.com/content/full-moon-july#:~:text=When%2520to%2520See%2520the%2520Full,Eastern%2520Time." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:close proximity to Earth" class="link ">close proximity to Earth</a>, reaching its nearest point to our planet compared to any other moon in 2022.</p> <p>Pictured here, the moon illuminates over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Fransisco, California.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in San Francisco, California

    July's Buck Moon was recognized as the biggest and brightest full moon of the year due to its close proximity to Earth, reaching its nearest point to our planet compared to any other moon in 2022.

    Pictured here, the moon illuminates over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Fransisco, California.

  • <p>July's Buck Moon derives from Native Americans, specifically the Algonquin tribe, who first published its name in the Maine Farmer's Almanac in the 1930s.</p> <p>"Early summer is normally when the new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur," per <a href="https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1933/full-moon-guide-july-august-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NASA" class="link ">NASA</a>. "They also called this the Thunder Moon because of early summer's frequent thunderstorms."</p> <p>Pictured here is a perfectly timed photo that captures the antlered animal with the eponymous moon in the background. The deer grazed outside Taarbaek, a nearby village north of Copenhagen, Denmark,</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Copenhagen, Denmark

    July's Buck Moon derives from Native Americans, specifically the Algonquin tribe, who first published its name in the Maine Farmer's Almanac in the 1930s.

    "Early summer is normally when the new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur," per NASA. "They also called this the Thunder Moon because of early summer's frequent thunderstorms."

    Pictured here is a perfectly timed photo that captures the antlered animal with the eponymous moon in the background. The deer grazed outside Taarbaek, a nearby village north of Copenhagen, Denmark,

  • <p>In addition to "Buck," July's full moon is also nicknamed "Thunder Moon" and "Mead Moon." Europeans refer to it has "Hay Moon" because haymaking typically takes place in June and July, according to the <a href="https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/news/1933/full-moon-guide-july-august-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:NASA" class="link ">NASA</a>.</p> <p>Pictured here, the supermoon peaks over the trees as it rises into Rieti, Italy's night sky.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Rieti, Italy

    In addition to "Buck," July's full moon is also nicknamed "Thunder Moon" and "Mead Moon." Europeans refer to it has "Hay Moon" because haymaking typically takes place in June and July, according to the NASA.

    Pictured here, the supermoon peaks over the trees as it rises into Rieti, Italy's night sky.

  • <p>July's Buck Moon was considered the year's most impressive supermoon because it reached a perigee distance (point nearest to Earth) of approximately 221,994 miles away, according to <a href="https://www.space.com/full-buck-moon-biggest-supermoon-2022" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Space.com" class="link ">Space.com</a>.</p> <p>Pictured here, the month's full moon peaks through the ominous clouds above a residential area in Eindhoven, Netherlands.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Eindhoven, Netherlands

    July's Buck Moon was considered the year's most impressive supermoon because it reached a perigee distance (point nearest to Earth) of approximately 221,994 miles away, according to Space.com.

    Pictured here, the month's full moon peaks through the ominous clouds above a residential area in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

  • <p>While July's full moon was the biggest of the year, it was technically on 14% larger than other supermoons — so although it might have appeared brighter to skywatchers, no perceptible difference could be detected with the naked eye.</p> <p>Pictured here, the Buck Moon takes on an orange, reddish glow as it illuminates over Ankara, Turkey. </p>
    July's Buck Moon in Ankara, Turkey

    While July's full moon was the biggest of the year, it was technically on 14% larger than other supermoons — so although it might have appeared brighter to skywatchers, no perceptible difference could be detected with the naked eye.

    Pictured here, the Buck Moon takes on an orange, reddish glow as it illuminates over Ankara, Turkey.

  • <p>Pictured here, July's Buck Moon glistens above a bridge in Mexico City, Mexico. While the big orb took on colorful shades in some parts of the world, it beamed bright white in others.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Mexico City, Mexico

    Pictured here, July's Buck Moon glistens above a bridge in Mexico City, Mexico. While the big orb took on colorful shades in some parts of the world, it beamed bright white in others.

  • <p>Pictured here is the Great Pyramid of Giza in the foreground while July's supermoon gleams through the haze in the Egyptian night sky.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Giza, Egypt

    Pictured here is the Great Pyramid of Giza in the foreground while July's supermoon gleams through the haze in the Egyptian night sky.

  • <p>Oh my moon! Pictured here, the Buck Moon monochromatically matches the Planalto Palace as it climbs high in the sky in Brasilia, Brazil.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Brasilia, Brazil

    Oh my moon! Pictured here, the Buck Moon monochromatically matches the Planalto Palace as it climbs high in the sky in Brasilia, Brazil.

  • <p>Pictured here is a lovely lunar display of July's supermoon as it creeps up above the Manhattan skyline in New York City, captured from Verona, New Jersey.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in New York City, New York

    Pictured here is a lovely lunar display of July's supermoon as it creeps up above the Manhattan skyline in New York City, captured from Verona, New Jersey.

  • <p>Pictured here stuns the celestial spectacle of the Buck Moon rising behind a mountain in the Swiss Alps — captured from Chexbres, western Switzerland.</p>
    July's Buck Moon in Chexbres, Switzerland

    Pictured here stuns the celestial spectacle of the Buck Moon rising behind a mountain in the Swiss Alps — captured from Chexbres, western Switzerland.

  • <p>Pictured here is the moon rising behind the Academy of Arts in Saxony, Dresden on the eve of July's Buck Moon peak. Shortly after, the moon turned full. </p>
    July's Buck Moon in Saxony, Dresden

    Pictured here is the moon rising behind the Academy of Arts in Saxony, Dresden on the eve of July's Buck Moon peak. Shortly after, the moon turned full.

This month's full moon coincided with 2022's third supermoon, and it marked the biggest and brightest of the year. Check out these stunning snaps shot from around the globe

