Boutique Hotels to Consider for Cross-Country Travel This Year

  • <p>Petite and chic, fashionable and design forward, boutique hotels never cease to fill your feed with Instagram gold. These intimate retreats can feel like carefully curated Airbnbs with the food and amenities of a high-end hotel. Whether you’re looking to book a long weekend within driving distance or an extended stay in a locale far away, options abound, which is why we took the liberty of whittling the field. Here are 15 of the hottest boutique hotels around the country right now.</p>
    1/16

    Boutique Hotels to Consider for Cross-Country Travel This Year

    Petite and chic, fashionable and design forward, boutique hotels never cease to fill your feed with Instagram gold. These intimate retreats can feel like carefully curated Airbnbs with the food and amenities of a high-end hotel. Whether you’re looking to book a long weekend within driving distance or an extended stay in a locale far away, options abound, which is why we took the liberty of whittling the field. Here are 15 of the hottest boutique hotels around the country right now.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g52024-d21580016-Reviews-Hotel_Grand_Stark-Portland_Oregon.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.palisociety.com/hotels/hotel-grand-stark" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Originally built in 1908 as a hotel, this historic Portland building served as a furniture manufacturer for 80 years before returning to its hospitality roots in early 2021. This 57-room hotel is located in the city’s artsy Central Eastside neighborhood, with a lobby that reads like a funky gallery space befitting the neighborhood surrounding it. Food and drink options include <a href="https://www.grandstarkdeli.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grand Stark Deli" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grand Stark Deli</a>, which serves up casual all-day eats and Bar Chamberlain, a mix of crafty cocktails and fine fare. </p>
    2/16

    1) Hotel Grand Stark, Portland, Oregon

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    Originally built in 1908 as a hotel, this historic Portland building served as a furniture manufacturer for 80 years before returning to its hospitality roots in early 2021. This 57-room hotel is located in the city’s artsy Central Eastside neighborhood, with a lobby that reads like a funky gallery space befitting the neighborhood surrounding it. Food and drink options include Grand Stark Deli, which serves up casual all-day eats and Bar Chamberlain, a mix of crafty cocktails and fine fare.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g33388-d13417185-Reviews-The_Ramble_Hotel-Denver_Colorado.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.theramblehotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>The first hotel in Denver’s River North Art District, The Ramble mixes the artsy grit of its neighborhood with a moody glam inspired by 17th-century French salons. It partnered with a local arts organization to curate works for each of its 50 guest rooms, and romantics will feel right at home amid the deep-blue millwork, velvet upholstery, and brass light fixtures. <a href="https://www.deathandcompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Death & Co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Death & Co</a>, an outpost of the New York City speakeasy that serves killer cocktails, takes up residence in the lobby bar. Other standouts on site include <a href="https://www.theramblehotel.com/meetings/vauxhall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vauxhall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vauxhall</a>—an intimate music venue, theater, and bar—and <a href="https://supermegabien.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Super Mega Bien" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Super Mega Bien</a>, a pan-Latin restaurant serving small plates via dim sum–style carts.</p>
    3/16

    2) The Ramble Hotel, Denver

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    The first hotel in Denver’s River North Art District, The Ramble mixes the artsy grit of its neighborhood with a moody glam inspired by 17th-century French salons. It partnered with a local arts organization to curate works for each of its 50 guest rooms, and romantics will feel right at home amid the deep-blue millwork, velvet upholstery, and brass light fixtures. Death & Co, an outpost of the New York City speakeasy that serves killer cocktails, takes up residence in the lobby bar. Other standouts on site include Vauxhall—an intimate music venue, theater, and bar—and Super Mega Bien, a pan-Latin restaurant serving small plates via dim sum–style carts.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.co.nz%2FHotel_Review-g46637-d1194066-Reviews-or10-The_George-Montclair_New_Jersey.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.thegeorgemontclair.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>A hipster hideaway for Jersey suburbanites, Montclair is a small town with a big personality, boasting a burgeoning art, restaurant, and music scene. The George was opened in 2018 by makeup mogul Bobbi Brown and her husband Steven Plofker, who turned the 1902 Georgian manor into a sophisticated space with worldly flair. Each of the 32 rooms is unique and mixes traditional decor with British touches—all hand-selected and sourced from Brown’s own travels. Makeup mavens will appreciate this tidbit: The George is the only brick-and-mortar where <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjonesroadbeauty.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jones Road" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jones Road</a>, Brown’s new clean beauty line, is available for purchase.</p>
    4/16

    3) The George, Montclair, New Jersey

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    A hipster hideaway for Jersey suburbanites, Montclair is a small town with a big personality, boasting a burgeoning art, restaurant, and music scene. The George was opened in 2018 by makeup mogul Bobbi Brown and her husband Steven Plofker, who turned the 1902 Georgian manor into a sophisticated space with worldly flair. Each of the 32 rooms is unique and mixes traditional decor with British touches—all hand-selected and sourced from Brown’s own travels. Makeup mavens will appreciate this tidbit: The George is the only brick-and-mortar where Jones Road, Brown’s new clean beauty line, is available for purchase.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60864-d16714005-Reviews-Maison_de_la_Luz-New_Orleans_Louisiana.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://maisondelaluz.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Somewhere between a Southern-style guest house and a glamorous social club is Maison de la Luz. Here, the design is in the details—from the curio-clad walls and bold botanical rugs to the serpent shower door handles in its 67 rooms. And public spaces are the intimate kind. There’s a living room with an armoire housing an honor bar for guests and a sunlit breakfast parlor where NOLA fare like blue crab and gruyere omelettes are mainstays. Guests are granted exclusive access to next-door <a href="https://www.barmarilou.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bar Marilou" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bar Marilou</a> through a revolving bookcase.</p>
    5/16

    4) Maison de La Luz, New Orleans

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    Somewhere between a Southern-style guest house and a glamorous social club is Maison de la Luz. Here, the design is in the details—from the curio-clad walls and bold botanical rugs to the serpent shower door handles in its 67 rooms. And public spaces are the intimate kind. There’s a living room with an armoire housing an honor bar for guests and a sunlit breakfast parlor where NOLA fare like blue crab and gruyere omelettes are mainstays. Guests are granted exclusive access to next-door Bar Marilou through a revolving bookcase.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60768-d20246095-Reviews-The_Plaza_Hotel_Pioneer_Park-El_Paso_Texas.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.plazahotelelpaso.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>A defining silhouette in the El Paso skyline, this art deco icon has dazzled the downtown Las Plazas Arts District since it opened its doors in 1930 as one of the first-ever Hiltons. But don’t let the old-world façade fool you: Inside, the property, which underwent a $78 million renovation in 2020, is modern luxury meets Southwestern style. Each room is a play on patterns that echoes the Pueblo Deco architecture and mixes 1930s-style furnishings with luxe contemporary touches. The crown jewel is <a href="https://www.plazahotelelpaso.com/la-perla" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Perla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">La Perla</a>, a rooftop bar that was originally a penthouse suite where Elizabeth Taylor once lived. </p>
    6/16

    5) The Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, El Paso, Texas

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    A defining silhouette in the El Paso skyline, this art deco icon has dazzled the downtown Las Plazas Arts District since it opened its doors in 1930 as one of the first-ever Hiltons. But don’t let the old-world façade fool you: Inside, the property, which underwent a $78 million renovation in 2020, is modern luxury meets Southwestern style. Each room is a play on patterns that echoes the Pueblo Deco architecture and mixes 1930s-style furnishings with luxe contemporary touches. The crown jewel is La Perla, a rooftop bar that was originally a penthouse suite where Elizabeth Taylor once lived.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60763-d287626-Reviews-Gansevoort_Meatpacking_NYC-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com/hotels/gansevoort-meatpacking-nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>This just-below-14th-Street staple has been home to the in crowd since its birth in 2004, when it helped the Meatpacking District go from forgotten to fashionable. Seventeen years later, the hotel recently reopened its doors after a rooftop-to-basement facelift. Included in the makeover is a new look for each of rooms along with Mirror workouts. What remains the same, however, is the swanky rooftop pool and bar where the who’s who hang. Only now, they can enjoy the 360-degree view while savoring Michelin-rated sushi at the newly opened <a href="https://www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com/gansevoort-meatpacking-nyc/eat-drink/saishin-by-kissaki" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saishin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Saishin</a> pop-up.</p>
    7/16

    6) Gansevoort Meatpacking, New York City

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    This just-below-14th-Street staple has been home to the in crowd since its birth in 2004, when it helped the Meatpacking District go from forgotten to fashionable. Seventeen years later, the hotel recently reopened its doors after a rooftop-to-basement facelift. Included in the makeover is a new look for each of rooms along with Mirror workouts. What remains the same, however, is the swanky rooftop pool and bar where the who’s who hang. Only now, they can enjoy the 360-degree view while savoring Michelin-rated sushi at the newly opened Saishin pop-up.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g33252-d21297244-Reviews-Pendry_West_Hollywood-West_Hollywood_California.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.pendry.com/west-hollywood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Opened in April 2021, Pendry West Hollywood brings a bit of sophisticated glam to L.A.’s Sunset Strip. Designed by architect Martin Brudnizki, the hotel combines old-Hollywood opulence with a dose of California modernism. Dining options, helmed by Wolfgang Puck, include <a href="https://wolfgangpuck.com/dining/merois-west-hollywood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Merois" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Merois</a>—a fusion of French, Japanese, and Southeast Asian flavors—in a decadent rooftop dining room. Amenities abound here: There’s a rooftop pool, a multipurpose entertainment venue and screening room, a bowling alley, and a luxe spa.</p>
    8/16

    7) Pendry West Hollywood, Los Angeles

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    Opened in April 2021, Pendry West Hollywood brings a bit of sophisticated glam to L.A.’s Sunset Strip. Designed by architect Martin Brudnizki, the hotel combines old-Hollywood opulence with a dose of California modernism. Dining options, helmed by Wolfgang Puck, include Merois—a fusion of French, Japanese, and Southeast Asian flavors—in a decadent rooftop dining room. Amenities abound here: There’s a rooftop pool, a multipurpose entertainment venue and screening room, a bowling alley, and a luxe spa.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g53315-d20111768-Reviews-River_House_at_Odette_s-New_Hope_Pennsylvania.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.riverhousenewhope.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a> </p><p>Located on the banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania’s artsiest enclave, the River House at Odette’s has a storied history that dates back to 1794, when it was built to lodge men working on the water. In 1961, actress Odette Myrtil Logan turned it into a Parisian bistro and cabaret, and last year, it reopened as an edgy-yet-elegant hotel. The new River House pays homage to its heritage with plush velvets, vintage flair, and a hallmark piano bar, which offers nightly entertainment. Each of its 36 rooms feels more like a bespoke bedroom you might find in a well-appointed manor where no detail is left unturned. Central to dining is <a href="https://www.riverhousenewhope.com/dine-drink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Odette’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Odette’s</a>, with its locally inspired cuisine.</p>
    9/16

    8) River House at Odette’s, New Hope, Pennsylvania

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    Located on the banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania’s artsiest enclave, the River House at Odette’s has a storied history that dates back to 1794, when it was built to lodge men working on the water. In 1961, actress Odette Myrtil Logan turned it into a Parisian bistro and cabaret, and last year, it reopened as an edgy-yet-elegant hotel. The new River House pays homage to its heritage with plush velvets, vintage flair, and a hallmark piano bar, which offers nightly entertainment. Each of its 36 rooms feels more like a bespoke bedroom you might find in a well-appointed manor where no detail is left unturned. Central to dining is Odette’s, with its locally inspired cuisine.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60742-d14065782-Reviews-The_Foundry_Hotel-Asheville_North_Carolina.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://foundryasheville.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Nestled among the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, this restored steel factory is a funky mix of modern and industrial. The hotel features 87 rooms and a standout Appalachian-inspired soul food restaurant. To immerse guests in local culture, offerings include neighborhood tours with an on-site historian, chauffeured brewery visits via the hotel’s in-house Tesla, and private hot-air balloon rides.</p>
    10/16

    9) The Foundry Hotel, Asheville, North Carolina

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    Nestled among the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, this restored steel factory is a funky mix of modern and industrial. The hotel features 87 rooms and a standout Appalachian-inspired soul food restaurant. To immerse guests in local culture, offerings include neighborhood tours with an on-site historian, chauffeured brewery visits via the hotel’s in-house Tesla, and private hot-air balloon rides.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g29748-d10074427-Reviews-The_Asbury_Hotel-Asbury_Park_New_Jersey.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.theasburyhotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>The Asbury brings the best of Brooklyn hipsterism to the Jersey Shore. Housed in an old Salvation Army building, the hotel, which opened in 2016, was the first the area had seen in over 50 years—and it set an artsy-chic scene for the burgeoning cultural and restaurant renaissance that revived the neighborhood. When not at the block-away beach, you can relax poolside with sips of local beer dispensed from a VW van, have cocktails at the rooftop bar, catch a flick at the hotel’s outdoor movie theater, or bowl at the attached Asbury Lanes. </p>
    11/16

    10) The Asbury, Asbury Park, New Jersey

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    The Asbury brings the best of Brooklyn hipsterism to the Jersey Shore. Housed in an old Salvation Army building, the hotel, which opened in 2016, was the first the area had seen in over 50 years—and it set an artsy-chic scene for the burgeoning cultural and restaurant renaissance that revived the neighborhood. When not at the block-away beach, you can relax poolside with sips of local beer dispensed from a VW van, have cocktails at the rooftop bar, catch a flick at the hotel’s outdoor movie theater, or bowl at the attached Asbury Lanes.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g54171-d103512-Reviews-Harbourview_Inn-Charleston_South_Carolina.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.harbourviewcharleston.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Situated in the heart of Charleston's historic downtown, this intimate waterfront retreat mixes classic Southern comfort with modern hospitality. Traditional, elegant decor defines each of the 52 rooms, as does a sleep-inducing Tempur-Pedic bed. From nightly wine and cheese to flowing Champagne, which can be sipped from the rooftop, down-home hospitality is around every corner. You can even ask the concierge to coordinate activities—think picnics at scenic spots, historian-led walking tours, or wine tasting at a local bar—for a more bespoke stay.</p>
    12/16

    11) HarbourView Inn, Charleston, South Carolina

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    Situated in the heart of Charleston's historic downtown, this intimate waterfront retreat mixes classic Southern comfort with modern hospitality. Traditional, elegant decor defines each of the 52 rooms, as does a sleep-inducing Tempur-Pedic bed. From nightly wine and cheese to flowing Champagne, which can be sipped from the rooftop, down-home hospitality is around every corner. You can even ask the concierge to coordinate activities—think picnics at scenic spots, historian-led walking tours, or wine tasting at a local bar—for a more bespoke stay.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g33103-d20363181-Reviews-The_Winston-Solvang_California.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.thewinstonsolvang.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Located in the storybook Danish village of Solvang in Santa Barbara wine country, The Winston might as well be the setting of a fairy tale. It's housed in an historic mill that showcases 14 rooms—one of which is located in the clocktower—and no two are alike, each featuring furniture and curio collected across the globe. Hospitality here is hands-off in the best possible way: Instead of a lobby, guests get an access code for check-in. Rather than happy hour in the lobby, there’s a guest-only honor bar, and in lieu of a buffet brunch, breakfast is delivered to your door. </p>
    13/16

    12) The Winston, Solvang, California

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    Located in the storybook Danish village of Solvang in Santa Barbara wine country, The Winston might as well be the setting of a fairy tale. It's housed in an historic mill that showcases 14 rooms—one of which is located in the clocktower—and no two are alike, each featuring furniture and curio collected across the globe. Hospitality here is hands-off in the best possible way: Instead of a lobby, guests get an access code for check-in. Rather than happy hour in the lobby, there’s a guest-only honor bar, and in lieu of a buffet brunch, breakfast is delivered to your door.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g48194-d93311-Reviews-Marram-Montauk_Long_Island_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.marrammontauk.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>With ocean views in every room, Marran is beach-bungalow perfection. The 96-room retreat, which opened in 2020, reflects the natural dunescape outside and evokes the effortless feel of a fashionable seaside cottage. Furniture is crafted from reclaimed fishing boats, and photographs from surf photographer Brian Bielmann line the walls. Guests can grab a bite at <a href="https://www.marrammontauk.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mostrador Marram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mostrador Marram</a>, a South American cafe, or learn to catch a wave with surf lessons from <a href="https://www.engstromsurf.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Engstrom Surf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Engstrom Surf</a>.</p>
    14/16

    13) Marram, Montauk, New York

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    With ocean views in every room, Marran is beach-bungalow perfection. The 96-room retreat, which opened in 2020, reflects the natural dunescape outside and evokes the effortless feel of a fashionable seaside cottage. Furniture is crafted from reclaimed fishing boats, and photographs from surf photographer Brian Bielmann line the walls. Guests can grab a bite at Mostrador Marram, a South American cafe, or learn to catch a wave with surf lessons from Engstrom Surf.

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60795-d96735-Reviews-The_Rittenhouse_Hotel-Philadelphia_Pennsylvania.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.rittenhousehotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>A long-standing Philadelphia institution, this Rittenhouse Square hotel recently underwent a $10 million redesign. Guests are greeted by an idyllic stone courtyard with a fountain and manicured gardens that give way to a marble and mahogany kind of refinement inside. Among the spacious rooms is the 1400-square-foot presidential suite, and amenities include a full-service spa, the craft cocktail–focused <a href="https://www.rittenhousehotel.com/dining/librarybar/library-bar-menu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Library Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Library Bar</a>, and several restaurants, including the glossy Italian eatery <a href="https://www.scarpettarestaurants.com/location/scarpetta-philadelphia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scarpetta" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scarpetta</a>.</p>
    15/16

    14) The Rittenhouse, Philadelphia

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    A long-standing Philadelphia institution, this Rittenhouse Square hotel recently underwent a $10 million redesign. Guests are greeted by an idyllic stone courtyard with a fountain and manicured gardens that give way to a marble and mahogany kind of refinement inside. Among the spacious rooms is the 1400-square-foot presidential suite, and amenities include a full-service spa, the craft cocktail–focused Library Bar, and several restaurants, including the glossy Italian eatery Scarpetta.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g55229-d14074252-Reviews-Bobby_Hotel-Nashville_Davidson_County_Tennessee.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://bobbyhotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>From the live rooftop music sets to Sunday drag brunch, Bobby Hotel is a nod to Nashville’s vibrant music and creative scene. Rooms bring on the funk with fun details, and the casual coolness extends to its decidedly dive-y bar adorned with neon art by an L.A. street artist and salvaged car parts. If that’s not enough to charm you, the hotel’s dog-in-residence, Harry, will. In partnership with the Nashville Humane Association, Harry is an emotional support pup in training, who will ultimately find a forever home with a U.S veteran.</p>
    16/16

    15) Bobby Hotel, Nashville

    READ REVIEWS BOOK NOW

    From the live rooftop music sets to Sunday drag brunch, Bobby Hotel is a nod to Nashville’s vibrant music and creative scene. Rooms bring on the funk with fun details, and the casual coolness extends to its decidedly dive-y bar adorned with neon art by an L.A. street artist and salvaged car parts. If that’s not enough to charm you, the hotel’s dog-in-residence, Harry, will. In partnership with the Nashville Humane Association, Harry is an emotional support pup in training, who will ultimately find a forever home with a U.S veteran.

<p>Petite and chic, fashionable and design forward, boutique hotels never cease to fill your feed with Instagram gold. These intimate retreats can feel like carefully curated Airbnbs with the food and amenities of a high-end hotel. Whether you’re looking to book a long weekend within driving distance or an extended stay in a locale far away, options abound, which is why we took the liberty of whittling the field. Here are 15 of the hottest boutique hotels around the country right now.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g52024-d21580016-Reviews-Hotel_Grand_Stark-Portland_Oregon.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.palisociety.com/hotels/hotel-grand-stark" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Originally built in 1908 as a hotel, this historic Portland building served as a furniture manufacturer for 80 years before returning to its hospitality roots in early 2021. This 57-room hotel is located in the city’s artsy Central Eastside neighborhood, with a lobby that reads like a funky gallery space befitting the neighborhood surrounding it. Food and drink options include <a href="https://www.grandstarkdeli.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grand Stark Deli" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Grand Stark Deli</a>, which serves up casual all-day eats and Bar Chamberlain, a mix of crafty cocktails and fine fare. </p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g33388-d13417185-Reviews-The_Ramble_Hotel-Denver_Colorado.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.theramblehotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>The first hotel in Denver’s River North Art District, The Ramble mixes the artsy grit of its neighborhood with a moody glam inspired by 17th-century French salons. It partnered with a local arts organization to curate works for each of its 50 guest rooms, and romantics will feel right at home amid the deep-blue millwork, velvet upholstery, and brass light fixtures. <a href="https://www.deathandcompany.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Death & Co" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Death & Co</a>, an outpost of the New York City speakeasy that serves killer cocktails, takes up residence in the lobby bar. Other standouts on site include <a href="https://www.theramblehotel.com/meetings/vauxhall/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vauxhall" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vauxhall</a>—an intimate music venue, theater, and bar—and <a href="https://supermegabien.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Super Mega Bien" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Super Mega Bien</a>, a pan-Latin restaurant serving small plates via dim sum–style carts.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.co.nz%2FHotel_Review-g46637-d1194066-Reviews-or10-The_George-Montclair_New_Jersey.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.thegeorgemontclair.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>A hipster hideaway for Jersey suburbanites, Montclair is a small town with a big personality, boasting a burgeoning art, restaurant, and music scene. The George was opened in 2018 by makeup mogul Bobbi Brown and her husband Steven Plofker, who turned the 1902 Georgian manor into a sophisticated space with worldly flair. Each of the 32 rooms is unique and mixes traditional decor with British touches—all hand-selected and sourced from Brown’s own travels. Makeup mavens will appreciate this tidbit: The George is the only brick-and-mortar where <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fjonesroadbeauty.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jones Road" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jones Road</a>, Brown’s new clean beauty line, is available for purchase.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60864-d16714005-Reviews-Maison_de_la_Luz-New_Orleans_Louisiana.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://maisondelaluz.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Somewhere between a Southern-style guest house and a glamorous social club is Maison de la Luz. Here, the design is in the details—from the curio-clad walls and bold botanical rugs to the serpent shower door handles in its 67 rooms. And public spaces are the intimate kind. There’s a living room with an armoire housing an honor bar for guests and a sunlit breakfast parlor where NOLA fare like blue crab and gruyere omelettes are mainstays. Guests are granted exclusive access to next-door <a href="https://www.barmarilou.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bar Marilou" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bar Marilou</a> through a revolving bookcase.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60768-d20246095-Reviews-The_Plaza_Hotel_Pioneer_Park-El_Paso_Texas.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.plazahotelelpaso.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>A defining silhouette in the El Paso skyline, this art deco icon has dazzled the downtown Las Plazas Arts District since it opened its doors in 1930 as one of the first-ever Hiltons. But don’t let the old-world façade fool you: Inside, the property, which underwent a $78 million renovation in 2020, is modern luxury meets Southwestern style. Each room is a play on patterns that echoes the Pueblo Deco architecture and mixes 1930s-style furnishings with luxe contemporary touches. The crown jewel is <a href="https://www.plazahotelelpaso.com/la-perla" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:La Perla" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">La Perla</a>, a rooftop bar that was originally a penthouse suite where Elizabeth Taylor once lived. </p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60763-d287626-Reviews-Gansevoort_Meatpacking_NYC-New_York_City_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com/hotels/gansevoort-meatpacking-nyc/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>This just-below-14th-Street staple has been home to the in crowd since its birth in 2004, when it helped the Meatpacking District go from forgotten to fashionable. Seventeen years later, the hotel recently reopened its doors after a rooftop-to-basement facelift. Included in the makeover is a new look for each of rooms along with Mirror workouts. What remains the same, however, is the swanky rooftop pool and bar where the who’s who hang. Only now, they can enjoy the 360-degree view while savoring Michelin-rated sushi at the newly opened <a href="https://www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com/gansevoort-meatpacking-nyc/eat-drink/saishin-by-kissaki" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Saishin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Saishin</a> pop-up.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g33252-d21297244-Reviews-Pendry_West_Hollywood-West_Hollywood_California.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.pendry.com/west-hollywood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Opened in April 2021, Pendry West Hollywood brings a bit of sophisticated glam to L.A.’s Sunset Strip. Designed by architect Martin Brudnizki, the hotel combines old-Hollywood opulence with a dose of California modernism. Dining options, helmed by Wolfgang Puck, include <a href="https://wolfgangpuck.com/dining/merois-west-hollywood/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Merois" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Merois</a>—a fusion of French, Japanese, and Southeast Asian flavors—in a decadent rooftop dining room. Amenities abound here: There’s a rooftop pool, a multipurpose entertainment venue and screening room, a bowling alley, and a luxe spa.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g53315-d20111768-Reviews-River_House_at_Odette_s-New_Hope_Pennsylvania.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.riverhousenewhope.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a> </p><p>Located on the banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania’s artsiest enclave, the River House at Odette’s has a storied history that dates back to 1794, when it was built to lodge men working on the water. In 1961, actress Odette Myrtil Logan turned it into a Parisian bistro and cabaret, and last year, it reopened as an edgy-yet-elegant hotel. The new River House pays homage to its heritage with plush velvets, vintage flair, and a hallmark piano bar, which offers nightly entertainment. Each of its 36 rooms feels more like a bespoke bedroom you might find in a well-appointed manor where no detail is left unturned. Central to dining is <a href="https://www.riverhousenewhope.com/dine-drink/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Odette’s" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Odette’s</a>, with its locally inspired cuisine.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60742-d14065782-Reviews-The_Foundry_Hotel-Asheville_North_Carolina.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://foundryasheville.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Nestled among the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, this restored steel factory is a funky mix of modern and industrial. The hotel features 87 rooms and a standout Appalachian-inspired soul food restaurant. To immerse guests in local culture, offerings include neighborhood tours with an on-site historian, chauffeured brewery visits via the hotel’s in-house Tesla, and private hot-air balloon rides.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g29748-d10074427-Reviews-The_Asbury_Hotel-Asbury_Park_New_Jersey.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.theasburyhotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>The Asbury brings the best of Brooklyn hipsterism to the Jersey Shore. Housed in an old Salvation Army building, the hotel, which opened in 2016, was the first the area had seen in over 50 years—and it set an artsy-chic scene for the burgeoning cultural and restaurant renaissance that revived the neighborhood. When not at the block-away beach, you can relax poolside with sips of local beer dispensed from a VW van, have cocktails at the rooftop bar, catch a flick at the hotel’s outdoor movie theater, or bowl at the attached Asbury Lanes. </p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g54171-d103512-Reviews-Harbourview_Inn-Charleston_South_Carolina.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.harbourviewcharleston.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Situated in the heart of Charleston's historic downtown, this intimate waterfront retreat mixes classic Southern comfort with modern hospitality. Traditional, elegant decor defines each of the 52 rooms, as does a sleep-inducing Tempur-Pedic bed. From nightly wine and cheese to flowing Champagne, which can be sipped from the rooftop, down-home hospitality is around every corner. You can even ask the concierge to coordinate activities—think picnics at scenic spots, historian-led walking tours, or wine tasting at a local bar—for a more bespoke stay.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g33103-d20363181-Reviews-The_Winston-Solvang_California.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.thewinstonsolvang.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>Located in the storybook Danish village of Solvang in Santa Barbara wine country, The Winston might as well be the setting of a fairy tale. It's housed in an historic mill that showcases 14 rooms—one of which is located in the clocktower—and no two are alike, each featuring furniture and curio collected across the globe. Hospitality here is hands-off in the best possible way: Instead of a lobby, guests get an access code for check-in. Rather than happy hour in the lobby, there’s a guest-only honor bar, and in lieu of a buffet brunch, breakfast is delivered to your door. </p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g48194-d93311-Reviews-Marram-Montauk_Long_Island_New_York.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.marrammontauk.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>With ocean views in every room, Marran is beach-bungalow perfection. The 96-room retreat, which opened in 2020, reflects the natural dunescape outside and evokes the effortless feel of a fashionable seaside cottage. Furniture is crafted from reclaimed fishing boats, and photographs from surf photographer Brian Bielmann line the walls. Guests can grab a bite at <a href="https://www.marrammontauk.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mostrador Marram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mostrador Marram</a>, a South American cafe, or learn to catch a wave with surf lessons from <a href="https://www.engstromsurf.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Engstrom Surf" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Engstrom Surf</a>.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g60795-d96735-Reviews-The_Rittenhouse_Hotel-Philadelphia_Pennsylvania.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.rittenhousehotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>A long-standing Philadelphia institution, this Rittenhouse Square hotel recently underwent a $10 million redesign. Guests are greeted by an idyllic stone courtyard with a fountain and manicured gardens that give way to a marble and mahogany kind of refinement inside. Among the spacious rooms is the 1400-square-foot presidential suite, and amenities include a full-service spa, the craft cocktail–focused <a href="https://www.rittenhousehotel.com/dining/librarybar/library-bar-menu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Library Bar" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Library Bar</a>, and several restaurants, including the glossy Italian eatery <a href="https://www.scarpettarestaurants.com/location/scarpetta-philadelphia/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Scarpetta" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Scarpetta</a>.</p>
<p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tripadvisor.com%2FHotel_Review-g55229-d14074252-Reviews-Bobby_Hotel-Nashville_Davidson_County_Tennessee.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.townandcountrymag.com%2Fleisure%2Ftravel-guide%2Fg37530403%2Fbest-boutique-hotels-us%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:READ REVIEWS">READ REVIEWS</a> <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://bobbyhotel.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BOOK NOW">BOOK NOW</a></p><p>From the live rooftop music sets to Sunday drag brunch, Bobby Hotel is a nod to Nashville’s vibrant music and creative scene. Rooms bring on the funk with fun details, and the casual coolness extends to its decidedly dive-y bar adorned with neon art by an L.A. street artist and salvaged car parts. If that’s not enough to charm you, the hotel’s dog-in-residence, Harry, will. In partnership with the Nashville Humane Association, Harry is an emotional support pup in training, who will ultimately find a forever home with a U.S veteran.</p>

Where to go for a stylish, cozy stay.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories