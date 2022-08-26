The Bournemouth hotels to book for the best seaside escape

    The Bournemouth hotels to book for the best seaside escape

    The coastal town is as close as the UK comes to a riviera – and these are the best hotels in Bournemouth.

    BEST HOTELS IN BOURNEMOUTH

    Whether you want to stay right by the beach or away from the centre of town in Mudeford Quay, we’ve found the hotel in Bournemouth for you.

    The weather may not always reach beach-going temperatures, but as a winter beach, the coastal stretch is lovely – the wide sandy beaches have won awards and you’ll soon see why. Bournemouth Beach draws the crowds for its fun-loving pier, with rides, an arcade, restaurants and even a zip-line.

    You’ll find quieter stretches of sand by simply walking east or west along the promenade, towards the Isle of Wight in the distance or Old Harry Rocks.

    Don’t miss a trip along the coast to Studland to see its chalky cliffs. Another wonderful walk is up to Hengistbury Head for views across to the Isle of Wight.

    The Christchurch Harbour Hotel in Mudeford Quay has an excellent seafood restaurant, the Jetty, and a spa with a sea-facing garden to relax in after your treatment. Or check in to the Hilton in time for sunset cocktails with a view at its Sky Bar. These are the best hotels in Bournemouth…

    Christchurch Harbour Hotel
    1) The Nici

    Reviving a much-loved Edwardian hotel in West Cliff, The Nici has sea views, gorgeous gardens and an outdoor pool, and Bournemouth’s miles of award-winning sandy beaches are on its doorstep.

    The South Beach restaurant brings a little taste of Miami to the South Coast, with a terrace for all-day drinking and dining consisting of local seafood and nourishing salads. The outdoor pool also has a Miami import in the form of its white cabanas – but for the brave, bracing dips in the English Channel await at the bottom of the zig-zag path to the beach.

    Courtesy of the hotel
    2) Christchurch Harbour Hotel

    The backdrop to this hotel in Mudeford Quay is so attractive, even the beach huts sell for six figures. At the Christchurch Harbour Hotel, you’ll be able to enjoy it from slightly grander quarters. There’s a lawn for cocktails, as well as two restaurants – one of which is the Jetty, among the finest seafood restaurants on the South Coast. Its dishes include turbot from across the harbour, crab linguine and, helpfully for anyone finding it hard to make their mind up, seafood snacks to enjoy while you choose.

    The spa has an indoor pool, sauna and steam room, but the most peaceful spot is the sea-facing sitting area in the garden.

    Courtesy of the hotel
    3) The Hermitage

    Originally a boarding house that was built in the 1860s, the Hermitage has impressive literary credentials: it was once the home of the poet John Keble, and it was used as the setting for a scene in Tess of the d’Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy.

    Today, the coastal hotel has a handful of recently redesigned suites. Afternoon tea is served daily, and there are hearty Sunday roasts every week as well. The location, just steps from the pier and gardens, is hard to beat.

    You can stay two nights from just £118 per person with Country Living's exclusive offer.

    Courtesy of the hotel
    4) Urban Beach Hotel

    Near Boscombe Beach, a little away from the bustle of Bournemouth’s town centre, Urban Beach Hotel has a laid-back, surfer-approved atmosphere. The boutique hotel has 12 bedrooms, a bistro and a cocktail lounge, and it’s just five minutes on foot from the sand.

    Don’t miss a trip down to the beach to call in at the hotel’s sister restaurant, Urban Reef, where there’s a terrace on the promenade, with heated seats just in case the weather is putting a dampener on things.

    Booking.com
    5) Norfolk Royale

    You can’t miss the salmon-pink façade of the Norfolk Royale on Richmond Hill, in the centre of town. The hotel was once the home of the Duke of Norfolk. It’s perfectly placed for shopping and the beach is just a pleasant stroll through the gardens away.

    British traditions such as Sunday carvery roasts and afternoon tea are alive and well – and the hotel, which was formed from two grand Victorian villas, has gardens and an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi to enjoy, too.

    Booking.com
    6) Hilton Bournemouth

    The highlight of this Hilton outpost is undoubtedly its Sky Bar, which is one of the best sundowner spots in all of Bournemouth, with views out across the town and the sea in the distance. Afternoon tea is served up here from Friday to Sunday, with the cocktails and small plates flowing all week.

    The hotel has an all-day-dining restaurant that specialises in modern British cooking, with a tandoor and stone oven used to cook the locally sourced produce.

    Courtesy of the hotel
    7) The Green House

    The Green House is one of the finest boutique hotels in Bournemouth, set in a Grade II-listed Victorian villa. As the name suggests, sustainability is at its core and the hotel’s eco-friendly efforts are regularly recognised. Wellness efforts include in-room beauty treatments, day passes to a gym that’s a short walk away, and mapped-out running and walking routes. And the restaurant caters to vegans and vegetarians.

    It’s close to Bournmouth’s Blue Flag beaches, and visitors will also be able to get out to the New Forest after a short drive.

    Courtesy of the hotel
    8) Derby Manor

    Another Edwardian hotel in Bournemouth, Derby Manor is between Boscombe and the town centre. The decor features oversize mirrors, fuchsia cushions and eye-catching patterned wallpaper.

    There’s no restaurant at the guesthouse, but it’s just a short walk from Derby Manor into town – and you’ll also be able to work up an appetite by strolling the half-hour or so down to the seafront and its restaurants, such as West Beach, right by the sand.

    Booking.com
    9) Ocean Beach

    As you’d hope from the name, this Bournemouth hotel is steps from the shore in East Cliff. There’s a spa on-site, as well as an outdoor pool and the sea-facing Italian Café, serving pizzas, pastas and paninis. Ocean Beach is also home to the Atlantic, a relaxed restaurant where you can enjoy breakfast and dinner.

    Bournemouth’s seven-mile stretch of coastline is there for you to explore, or you can head into town to discover the Victorian Pleasure Gardens, which span 50 acres in the heart of town.

    Courtesy of the hotel
    10) The Cumberland

    In an all-white art deco building along the seafront, the Cumberland is one of Bournemouth’s grandest old hotels, with an outdoor pool, sun deck, café and cocktail bar. The pool is right in front of the water, offering an alternative to anyone who doesn’t want to take on the English Channel.

    The sea-facing rooms have some of the best views in town. Guests of the Cumberland will be able to enjoy the facilities at the hotel’s sister properties, which include the Hermitage and Ocean Beach – including the spa at the latter.

    Courtesy of the hotel
<p>Reviving a much-loved Edwardian hotel in West Cliff, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-savoy-bournemouth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Nici" class="link ">The Nici</a> has sea views, gorgeous gardens and an outdoor pool, and Bournemouth’s miles of award-winning sandy beaches are on its doorstep.<br> <br>The South Beach restaurant brings a little taste of Miami to the South Coast, with a terrace for all-day drinking and dining consisting of local seafood and nourishing salads. The outdoor pool also has a Miami import in the form of its white cabanas – but for the brave, bracing dips in the English Channel await at the bottom of the zig-zag path to the beach.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-savoy-bournemouth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>The backdrop to this hotel in Mudeford Quay is so attractive, even the beach huts sell for six figures. At the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/avonmouth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christchurch Harbour Hotel" class="link ">Christchurch Harbour Hotel</a>, you’ll be able to enjoy it from slightly grander quarters. There’s a lawn for cocktails, as well as two restaurants – one of which is the Jetty, among the finest seafood restaurants on the South Coast. Its dishes include turbot from across the harbour, crab linguine and, helpfully for anyone finding it hard to make their mind up, seafood snacks to enjoy while you choose. <br> <br>The spa has an indoor pool, sauna and steam room, but the most peaceful spot is the sea-facing sitting area in the garden.</p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/avonmouth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>Originally a boarding house that was built in the 1860s, the <a href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/bournemouth-hermitage-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hermitage" class="link ">Hermitage</a> has impressive literary credentials: it was once the home of the poet John Keble, and it was used as the setting for a scene in Tess of the d’Urbervilles by Thomas Hardy.<br> <br>Today, the coastal hotel has a handful of recently redesigned suites. Afternoon tea is served daily, and there are hearty Sunday roasts every week as well. The location, just steps from the pier and gardens, is hard to beat.<br></p><p><strong>You can stay two nights from just £118 per person with Country Living's exclusive offer.</strong></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.countrylivingholidays.com/offers/bournemouth-hermitage-hotel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:FIND OUT MORE">FIND OUT MORE</a></p>
<p>Near Boscombe Beach, a little away from the bustle of Bournemouth’s town centre, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/urban-beach-hotel.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Beach Hotel" class="link ">Urban Beach Hotel</a> has a laid-back, surfer-approved atmosphere. The boutique hotel has 12 bedrooms, a bistro and a cocktail lounge, and it’s just five minutes on foot from the sand. <br> <br>Don’t miss a trip down to the beach to call in at the hotel’s sister restaurant, Urban Reef, where there’s a terrace on the promenade, with heated seats just in case the weather is putting a dampener on things.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/urban-beach-hotel.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a> </p>
<p>You can’t miss the salmon-pink façade of the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/norfolkroyaleclassic.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Norfolk Royale" class="link ">Norfolk Royale</a> on Richmond Hill, in the centre of town. The hotel was once the home of the Duke of Norfolk. It’s perfectly placed for shopping and the beach is just a pleasant stroll through the gardens away.<br> <br>British traditions such as Sunday carvery roasts and afternoon tea are alive and well – and the hotel, which was formed from two grand Victorian villas, has gardens and an indoor pool, sauna, steam room and Jacuzzi to enjoy, too.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/norfolkroyaleclassic.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY </a></p>
<p>The highlight of this <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/hilton-bournemouth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Hilton" class="link ">Hilton</a> outpost is undoubtedly its Sky Bar, which is one of the best sundowner spots in all of Bournemouth, with views out across the town and the sea in the distance. Afternoon tea is served up here from Friday to Sunday, with the cocktails and small plates flowing all week. <br> <br>The hotel has an all-day-dining restaurant that specialises in modern British cooking, with a tandoor and stone oven used to cook the locally sourced produce.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/hilton-bournemouth.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-green-house.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Green House" class="link ">The Green House</a> is one of the finest boutique hotels in Bournemouth, set in a Grade II-listed Victorian villa. As the name suggests, sustainability is at its core and the hotel’s eco-friendly efforts are regularly recognised. Wellness efforts include in-room beauty treatments, day passes to a gym that’s a short walk away, and mapped-out running and walking routes. And the restaurant caters to vegans and vegetarians.<br> <br>It’s close to Bournmouth’s Blue Flag beaches, and visitors will also be able to get out to the New Forest after a short drive.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-green-house.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>Another Edwardian hotel in Bournemouth, <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/derby-manor.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Derby Manor" class="link ">Derby Manor</a> is between Boscombe and the town centre. The decor features oversize mirrors, fuchsia cushions and eye-catching patterned wallpaper. <br> <br>There’s no restaurant at the guesthouse, but it’s just a short walk from Derby Manor into town – and you’ll also be able to work up an appetite by strolling the half-hour or so down to the seafront and its restaurants, such as West Beach, right by the sand.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/derby-manor.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>As you’d hope from the name, this Bournemouth hotel is steps from the shore in East Cliff. There’s a spa on-site, as well as an outdoor pool and the sea-facing Italian Café, serving pizzas, pastas and paninis. <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-cliffeside.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ocean Beach" class="link ">Ocean Beach</a> is also home to the Atlantic, a relaxed restaurant where you can enjoy breakfast and dinner. <br> <br>Bournemouth’s seven-mile stretch of coastline is there for you to explore, or you can head into town to discover the Victorian Pleasure Gardens, which span 50 acres in the heart of town.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/the-cliffeside.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>
<p>In an all-white art deco building along the seafront, the <a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/thecumberland-hotel.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cumberland" class="link ">Cumberland</a> is one of Bournemouth’s grandest old hotels, with an outdoor pool, sun deck, café and cocktail bar. The pool is right in front of the water, offering an alternative to anyone who doesn’t want to take on the English Channel. <br> <br>The sea-facing rooms have some of the best views in town. Guests of the Cumberland will be able to enjoy the facilities at the hotel’s sister properties, which include the Hermitage and Ocean Beach – including the spa at the latter.<br></p><p><a class="link " href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/gb/thecumberland-hotel.en-gb.html?aid=2070935&label=bournemouth-hotels" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:CHECK AVAILABILITY">CHECK AVAILABILITY</a></p>

