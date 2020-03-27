Bored? Enjoy the best 11 virtual museum tours around the world

As we hunker down and spend the next few weeks social distancing and self-isolating at home, we've all had to put our travel plans on hold. But, don't worry, it doesn't mean we can't get our culture fix.

Many of the world's leading museums and art galleries offer virtual tours that provide a detailed viewing of the creative treasures inside, from the brilliance of the old masters at the National Gallery and the Louvre, to a celebration of British art at the Tate.

Get ready for some high-brow gallery-hopping as we take you on a journey from London to Paris, Amsterdam, America and back again – all from the comfort of your own sofa. And you don't even have to worry about what to pack...