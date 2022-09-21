Get in the Holiday *Spirit* With These Fun Alcohol Advent Calendars

  • <p class="body-dropcap">The moment summer comes to an end and fall rolls around, it's automatically time to get into <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/g12838307/warm-cozy-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cozy mode" class="link ">cozy mode</a>. I don't make the rules! And while we're switching out those fresh summer candles for <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/g29575141/winter-candles/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:warm, winter scents" class="link ">warm, winter scents</a> and updating our wish lists, it’s v important not to forget one of the most exciting parts of any holiday season get-together: the dranks that come with it. So why not count down to the big day with one of these adorable alcohol (~liquor~) advent calendars? <br><br>Whether you’re a beer babe, <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/food-cocktails/g29248120/best-gin-brands/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a gin gal" class="link ">a gin gal</a>, or a <a href="https://www.cosmopolitan.com/lifestyle/a37793128/cosmo-wine-awards-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:wine woman" class="link ">wine woman</a>, these 19 options will have you in wonderland right up until December 25. If you’re trying not to be so wasteful, you’ll be glad to know that you can reuse some of these options year after year. The ones with precut holes in them or the custom-made wood styles can easily be refilled with alc. So read on for all the toast-worthy calendars to help you celebrate the season.</p>
    The moment summer comes to an end and fall rolls around, it's automatically time to get into cozy mode. I don't make the rules! And while we're switching out those fresh summer candles for warm, winter scents and updating our wish lists, it’s v important not to forget one of the most exciting parts of any holiday season get-together: the dranks that come with it. So why not count down to the big day with one of these adorable alcohol (~liquor~) advent calendars?

    Whether you’re a beer babe, a gin gal, or a wine woman, these 19 options will have you in wonderland right up until December 25. If you’re trying not to be so wasteful, you’ll be glad to know that you can reuse some of these options year after year. The ones with precut holes in them or the custom-made wood styles can easily be refilled with alc. So read on for all the toast-worthy calendars to help you celebrate the season.

  • <p><strong>harry</strong></p><p>harryanddavid.com</p><p><strong>$99.99</strong></p><p>Calling all Barefoot Wine lovers! How about this calendar with 12 mini bottles of the famous vino? Sounds good to me...😏</p>
    1) Harry and David Vintner's Choice 12 Days of Bubbles Advent Calendar

    harry

    harryanddavid.com

    $99.99

    Calling all Barefoot Wine lovers! How about this calendar with 12 mini bottles of the famous vino? Sounds good to me...😏

  • <p><strong>jack daniels</strong></p><p>totalwine.com</p><p><strong>$89.99</strong></p><p>Perfect for the Jack Daniels fan in your life, this calendar has 20 bottles of different flavors of the whiskey and it comes with four shot glasses. And did I mention it all costs less than $100? Talk about a bang for your buck.</p>
    2) Jack Daniels Holiday Countdown Calendar Twenty Pack Gift

    jack daniels

    totalwine.com

    $89.99

    Perfect for the Jack Daniels fan in your life, this calendar has 20 bottles of different flavors of the whiskey and it comes with four shot glasses. And did I mention it all costs less than $100? Talk about a bang for your buck.

  • <p><strong>KnottedSage</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$78.75</strong></p><p>If you wanna get creative, check out this cool advent calendar that's shaped like a Christmas tree. All you gotta do is add 24 lil alcohol nips to each slot! Not only will you (or your giftee) have some boozey fun with it, but it'll also make for the cutest holiday decor.</p>
    3) KnottedSage Personalized Tree Liquor Advent Calendar

    KnottedSage

    etsy.com

    $78.75

    If you wanna get creative, check out this cool advent calendar that's shaped like a Christmas tree. All you gotta do is add 24 lil alcohol nips to each slot! Not only will you (or your giftee) have some boozey fun with it, but it'll also make for the cutest holiday decor.

  • <p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p>Perhaps you or your friend have a wide taste in liquor, no prob! This adorable Christmas-themed box allows you to mix and match all the bottles you want. Just purchase the bottles, drop into a customized spot, and it's ready to go!</p>
    4) Advent Calendar for Alcohol & Adults

    amazon.com

    $55.00

    Perhaps you or your friend have a wide taste in liquor, no prob! This adorable Christmas-themed box allows you to mix and match all the bottles you want. Just purchase the bottles, drop into a customized spot, and it's ready to go!

  • <p>mcbridesisters.com</p><p><strong>$192.99</strong></p><p>No, this isn't an advent calendar, but it can be used to make a personalized one! Idea: Every six days leading up to the 25th of December, you and your loved ones can try a new bottle from McBride Sisters Wine. (I'll find any reason to drink bottles and bottles of good vino.)</p>
    5) McBride Sisters Certified Tasting Pack

    mcbridesisters.com

    $192.99

    No, this isn't an advent calendar, but it can be used to make a personalized one! Idea: Every six days leading up to the 25th of December, you and your loved ones can try a new bottle from McBride Sisters Wine. (I'll find any reason to drink bottles and bottles of good vino.)

  • <p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$48.00</strong></p><p>Nothing like some ~winter~ cocktails to really get ya in the mood. These three mixed drink kits are great for that someone who loves festive drank. With this bundle, they can try a new cocktail a week! </p>
    6) InBooze Gift Trios: Winter Favorite Alcohol Infusion Cocktail Kits

    etsy.com

    $48.00

    Nothing like some ~winter~ cocktails to really get ya in the mood. These three mixed drink kits are great for that someone who loves festive drank. With this bundle, they can try a new cocktail a week!

  • <p><strong>Fireball</strong></p><p>theliquorbros.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p>Nothing screams warm and fuzzy like 20 bottles of spicy cinnamon-infused whiskey, am I right? Treat yourself or a pal to this calendar that'll get them realllll fired up this holiday season.</p>
    7) Fireball Whisky Holiday Countdown Calendar 50ml

    Fireball

    theliquorbros.com

    $19.99

    Nothing screams warm and fuzzy like 20 bottles of spicy cinnamon-infused whiskey, am I right? Treat yourself or a pal to this calendar that'll get them realllll fired up this holiday season.

  • <p><strong>VineBox</strong></p><p>getvinebox.com</p><p><strong>$129.00</strong></p><p>Let’s give it up for the world’s <em>first </em>curated wine advent calendar! You’ll get four white wines, two rosés, and six reds in this bad boy. Plus, each generous pour comes in a v <em>fahncy</em> glass tube. If you wanna feel like royalty this holiday season, get your hands on this ASAP.</p>
    8) 12 Nights of Wine, $129

    VineBox

    getvinebox.com

    $129.00

    Let’s give it up for the world’s first curated wine advent calendar! You’ll get four white wines, two rosés, and six reds in this bad boy. Plus, each generous pour comes in a v fahncy glass tube. If you wanna feel like royalty this holiday season, get your hands on this ASAP.

  • <p>nipyata.com</p><p><strong>$119.99</strong></p><p>You read that right. Twelve. Shots. Of. Liquor. Throw ’em back, drink it on the rocks, or mix one in a cocktail. The world is your oyster.</p>
    9) nipyata Boozy Advent Calendar

    nipyata.com

    $119.99

    You read that right. Twelve. Shots. Of. Liquor. Throw ’em back, drink it on the rocks, or mix one in a cocktail. The world is your oyster.

  • <p>ingoodtaste.com</p><p><strong>$149.99</strong></p><p>If you or a loved one like to enjoy a nice glass of vino every night, then might I introduce you to this 24-day wine advent calendar? It comes with spectacular wines from California, Italy, and France.</p>
    10) In Good Taste Advent Calendar

    ingoodtaste.com

    $149.99

    If you or a loved one like to enjoy a nice glass of vino every night, then might I introduce you to this 24-day wine advent calendar? It comes with spectacular wines from California, Italy, and France.

  • <p><strong>HouseofHIJK</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$44.99</strong></p><p>Um, HI, boozy ornaments! If you wanna get fun and creative, I highly suggest grabbing 25 of these ornaments you can fill with the alc of your (or their) choice. Make ’em diff for each day to switch things up!</p>
    11) HouseofHIJK Drinking Christmas Ornaments Set

    HouseofHIJK

    etsy.com

    $44.99

    Um, HI, boozy ornaments! If you wanna get fun and creative, I highly suggest grabbing 25 of these ornaments you can fill with the alc of your (or their) choice. Make ’em diff for each day to switch things up!

  • <p>reservebar.com</p><p><strong>$189.00</strong></p><p>I know this isn’t exactly an advent calendar, but I know that if you have someone who loves spiked eggnog, they’ll go bananas over this collection! This bundle includes four high-end whiskeys from notable brands that’ll all go well with your cozy spiked drank.</p>
    12) Women-Owned Whiskey Discovery Collection

    reservebar.com

    $189.00

    I know this isn’t exactly an advent calendar, but I know that if you have someone who loves spiked eggnog, they’ll go bananas over this collection! This bundle includes four high-end whiskeys from notable brands that’ll all go well with your cozy spiked drank.

  • <p><strong>Anthon Berg</strong></p><p>europeandeli.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p>Chocolate. And. Booze. Need we say more?!</p>
    13) Anthon Berg Liquor-Filled Chocolate Bottles Advent Calendar

    Anthon Berg

    europeandeli.com

    $39.95

    Chocolate. And. Booze. Need we say more?!

  • <p><strong>Grape Juice Mom</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p>Make the 12 days leading up to Christmas beyond fun with this advent calendar that’s waiting to be filled up with your favorite bottles. Grab some wines for a classy evening or turn all the way up with shots of vodka.</p>
    14) Grape Juice Mom Alcohol Holiday Advent Calendar

    Grape Juice Mom

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Make the 12 days leading up to Christmas beyond fun with this advent calendar that’s waiting to be filled up with your favorite bottles. Grab some wines for a classy evening or turn all the way up with shots of vodka.

  • <p>citybrewtours.com</p><p><strong>$85.00</strong></p><p>If you love you a brewery, get in on this advent cal that contains 12 beers from across the U.S.</p>
    15) City of Brew Tours 12 Beers of Christmas Craft Beer Box

    citybrewtours.com

    $85.00

    If you love you a brewery, get in on this advent cal that contains 12 beers from across the U.S.

  • <p>thespiritco.com</p><p><strong>£69.95</strong></p><p>If you have any gin lovers on your shopping list, they’ll be impressed by these award-winning little bottles. Plus, this one is so pretty, you really don’t need any wrapping paper or a gift bag.</p>
    16) That Boutique-y Gin Company Advent Calendar

    thespiritco.com

    £69.95

    If you have any gin lovers on your shopping list, they’ll be impressed by these award-winning little bottles. Plus, this one is so pretty, you really don’t need any wrapping paper or a gift bag.

  • <p>givethembeer.com</p><p><strong>$59.00</strong></p><p>Twelve days of spiked seltzer—it’s a Christmas miracle! Sip on a Coconut Lime Refresca or a Sangria Spritz ’Rita (or both) between slices of pie. Just think of all the White Claw memes you can put on your Story.</p>
    17) Give Them Beer Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar

    givethembeer.com

    $59.00

    Twelve days of spiked seltzer—it’s a Christmas miracle! Sip on a Coconut Lime Refresca or a Sangria Spritz ’Rita (or both) between slices of pie. Just think of all the White Claw memes you can put on your Story.

  • <p>givethembeer.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p>You might not be able to spend the holidays in a brewery, but this craft-beer version is everything you need to have a truly <em>hoppy</em> Christmas (sorry, I had to!). Plus, every purchase enters you into sweepstakes for a trip to Belgium—aka ring in the New Year with hard-core travel inspo.</p>
    18) Give Them Beer Beer Advent Calendar 2020

    givethembeer.com

    $84.00

    You might not be able to spend the holidays in a brewery, but this craft-beer version is everything you need to have a truly hoppy Christmas (sorry, I had to!). Plus, every purchase enters you into sweepstakes for a trip to Belgium—aka ring in the New Year with hard-core travel inspo.

  • <p>givethembeer.com</p><p><strong>$169.00</strong></p><p>Try a dozen delish wines with this cal, which comes with 12 half bottles of red, white, and sparkling varieties. Perfect for you and bae (or just you) after a cold night out.</p>
    19) Give Them Beer Wine Advent Calendar 2020

    givethembeer.com

    $169.00

    Try a dozen delish wines with this cal, which comes with 12 half bottles of red, white, and sparkling varieties. Perfect for you and bae (or just you) after a cold night out.

