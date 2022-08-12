A Body Pillow May Be the Key to Your Best Sleep Ever

The Canadian Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g