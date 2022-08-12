A Body Pillow May Be the Key to Your Best Sleep Ever

  • <p>Finding <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a19289/best-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the right pillow" class="link ">the right pillow</a> for your sleep style can be life-changing. Picture it: You finally wake up without a sore neck and are well-rested and ready to take on the day. But if you've tried everything and no pillow seems to be doing the trick, the secret to your best sleep ever may not be the pillow behind your head, but a body pillow instead. <strong>Body pillows "may help to promote a neutral spinal alignment and prevent excessive pressure on certain parts of the body,"</strong> says <a href="https://www.hss.edu/physicians_kirschner-jonathan.asp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jonathan S. Kirschner, MD, RMSK" class="link ">Jonathan S. Kirschner, MD, RMSK</a>, physiatrist at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS). While anyone can benefit from a body pillow, Dr. Kirschner says that "some studies show they allow patients to lay longer in a side-lying position, which may be helpful for pregnant individuals or those with sleep apnea." Finally, we can all catch some much-needed ZZZs! </p><p>The <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a19748212/good-housekeeping-institute-product-reviews/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Institute" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Institute</a> Textiles Lab is comprised of pillow experts who have tested over a hundred different pillows in our Lab, including body pillows, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/g31083548/best-down-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:down pillows" class="link ">down pillows</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/g36533712/down-alternative-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:down alternative pillows" class="link ">down alternative pillows</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/a25560550/best-memory-foam-pillow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:memory foam pillows" class="link ">memory foam pillows</a>, <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/pillow-reviews/g35823397/best-latex-pillows/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:latex pillows" class="link ">latex pillows</a> and more. In the Lab, GH analysts washed each body pillow according to its care label and evaluated how easy it was to get the cover on and off. <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/institute/about-the-institute/a36050588/gh-institute-product-tester/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Consumer testers" class="link ">Consumer testers</a> then tried out each body pillow in their daily lives to give feedback on comfort, support, temperature regulation and more to help us find the best body pillows. </p><h2 class="body-h2"><strong>Our top picks:</strong></h2><p>Continuing reading to learn more about our top tested picks. At the end of this article, you'll find a body pillow buying guide from GH fiber scientists and answers to your most pressing body pillow questions. </p>
  • <p><strong>Pluto Pillow</strong></p><p>plutopillow.com</p><p><strong>$95.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fplutopillow.com%2Fproducts%2Fpuff&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fhome-products%2Fpillow-reviews%2Fg40665034%2Fbest-body-pillows%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Pluto PUFF body pillow was a coveted <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a39703335/bedding-awards-2022/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Good Housekeeping Bedding Awards 2022" class="link ">Good Housekeeping Bedding Awards 2022</a> winner, impressing both Lab analysts and testers with its fluffy down-alternative fill for a soft, snuggly feel. Testers appreciated that the fill wasn't overstuffed, so you could easily adjust it as you move during the night. The cool-to-the-touch cover was popular among hot sleepers. One tester raved that <strong>as "a longtime body pillow user, this one is well constructed," </strong>and she liked that this pillow is heavier than others at 12 pounds, saying it almost felt like a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/blanket-reviews/a24734005/best-weighted-blankets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:weighted blanket" class="link ">weighted blanket</a>. After multiple wash cycles, though, GH analysts did notice some signs of wear on the cover. <br></p>
