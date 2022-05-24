Bob Dylan's Life in Photos

  • <p>After converting to Evangelical Christianity, Jewish-raised Dylan entered a new musical phase as he released three contemporary gospel music albums between 1979 and 1981: <i>Slow Train Coming</i>, <i>Saved</i>, and <i>Shot of Love</i>.</p> <p>The single "Gotta Save Somebody," off <i>Slow Train Coming</i>, <a href="https://www.grammy.com/artists/bob-dylan/3014" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won a Grammy" class="link ">won a Grammy</a> for best male rock vocal performance in 1980.</p>
    1/15

    Bob Dylan's Christian Music

    After converting to Evangelical Christianity, Jewish-raised Dylan entered a new musical phase as he released three contemporary gospel music albums between 1979 and 1981: Slow Train Coming, Saved, and Shot of Love.

    The single "Gotta Save Somebody," off Slow Train Coming, won a Grammy for best male rock vocal performance in 1980.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bob-dylan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bob Dylan" class="link ">Bob Dylan</a> was born Robert Allen Zimmerman on May 24, 1941 and raised by a close-knit Jewish family in Hibbing, Minnesota. Dylan's love for music started young, as he grew up listening to a variety of genres on the radio, including blues and rock and roll.</p> <p>Dylan played in several bands throughout high school and college, performing covers of songs by artists such as <a href="https://people.com/music/little-richard-dead-life-in-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Richard" class="link ">Little Richard</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/elvis-presley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elvis Presley" class="link ">Elvis Presley</a>, before transitioning into American folk music.</p> <p>Around that time, he began introducing himself as "Bob Dylan" and legally changed his name in 1962 while living in New York City.</p>
    2/15

    Bob Dylan's Early Life

    Bob Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman on May 24, 1941 and raised by a close-knit Jewish family in Hibbing, Minnesota. Dylan's love for music started young, as he grew up listening to a variety of genres on the radio, including blues and rock and roll.

    Dylan played in several bands throughout high school and college, performing covers of songs by artists such as Little Richard and Elvis Presley, before transitioning into American folk music.

    Around that time, he began introducing himself as "Bob Dylan" and legally changed his name in 1962 while living in New York City.

  • <p>At the end of Dylan's first year at the University of Minnesota, he dropped out of college and moved to NYC in May 1960. He not only relocated to perform, but to visit his musical idol <a href="https://people.com/music/judy-collins-life-in-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Woodie Guthrie" class="link ">Woodie Guthrie</a>.</p> <p>In 1961, Dylan performed independently at clubs around Greenwich Village, in addition to accompanying other musicians on harmonica. His harmonica playing eventually caught the attention of producer John Hammond (pictured with Dylan), who signed him to <a href="https://people.com/music/bruce-springsteen-sells-music-catalog-500-million-sony-music/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Columbia Records" class="link ">Columbia Records</a> in 1962.</p>
    3/15

    Bob Dylan's Record Deal

    At the end of Dylan's first year at the University of Minnesota, he dropped out of college and moved to NYC in May 1960. He not only relocated to perform, but to visit his musical idol Woodie Guthrie.

    In 1961, Dylan performed independently at clubs around Greenwich Village, in addition to accompanying other musicians on harmonica. His harmonica playing eventually caught the attention of producer John Hammond (pictured with Dylan), who signed him to Columbia Records in 1962.

  • <p>Following his record deal, Dylan released his debut, eponymous album in March 1962, but it wasn't until the release of his second album, and the help of newly-signed manager Albert Grossman, that he began to create a name for himself as a singer-songwriter.</p> <p>Titled <i>The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan</i>, the record consisted of several tracks labeled as protest songs due to their underlying political and social themes and lyrics (partly inspired by Guthrie).</p> <p>The lead song "Blowin' in the Wind" is in part derived from the African-American spiritual, "<a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/50-years-ago-today-bob-dylan-premiered-blowin-in-the-wind-201983/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:No More Auction Block" class="link ">No More Auction Block</a>," while "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall" eluded to an impending apocalypse <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/music/bob-dylans-hard-rains-a-gonna-fall-lyrics-be-auctioned-n415671" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amid the Cuban Missile Crisis" class="link ">amid the Cuban Missile Crisis</a>. </p> <p><i>The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan</i> not only experimented with different sounds, like rockabilly and blues, but the album's songs established Dylan as the voice of his generation as his lyrics resonated with listeners and understood Americans' concerns on political and social issues of the day.</p>
    4/15

    Bob Dylan's Breakthrough Album

    Following his record deal, Dylan released his debut, eponymous album in March 1962, but it wasn't until the release of his second album, and the help of newly-signed manager Albert Grossman, that he began to create a name for himself as a singer-songwriter.

    Titled The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, the record consisted of several tracks labeled as protest songs due to their underlying political and social themes and lyrics (partly inspired by Guthrie).

    The lead song "Blowin' in the Wind" is in part derived from the African-American spiritual, "No More Auction Block," while "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall" eluded to an impending apocalypse amid the Cuban Missile Crisis.

    The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan not only experimented with different sounds, like rockabilly and blues, but the album's songs established Dylan as the voice of his generation as his lyrics resonated with listeners and understood Americans' concerns on political and social issues of the day.

  • <p>While protesting has always been a prominent theme in Dylan's music, it became a big part of his identity in 1963, primarily after he walked out of <a href="https://people.com/movies/jay-leno-to-play-ed-sullivan-in-upcoming-film-about-the-beatles-manager/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ed Sullivan Show" class="link "><i>The Ed Sullivan Show</i></a> when <a href="https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/bob-dylan-walks-out-on-the-ed-sullivan-show" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he refused to comply with CBS censorship" class="link ">he refused to comply with CBS censorship</a> after they deemed his "Talkin' John Birch Paranoid Blues" potentially libelous to the John Birch Society.</p> <p>As an etablished figure in the Civil Rights Movement, Dylan performed alongside Joan Baez at the 1963 March on Washington in August. In January 1964, he released a political-heavy third album titled <i>The Times Are a-Changin'</i> that birthed hits such as "Only a Pawn in Their Game" and "The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll."</p>
    5/15

    Bob Dylan's Protest Period

    While protesting has always been a prominent theme in Dylan's music, it became a big part of his identity in 1963, primarily after he walked out of The Ed Sullivan Show when he refused to comply with CBS censorship after they deemed his "Talkin' John Birch Paranoid Blues" potentially libelous to the John Birch Society.

    As an etablished figure in the Civil Rights Movement, Dylan performed alongside Joan Baez at the 1963 March on Washington in August. In January 1964, he released a political-heavy third album titled The Times Are a-Changin' that birthed hits such as "Only a Pawn in Their Game" and "The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll."

  • <p>Regarded as an acoustic troubadour and a leading light in the revival of folk music, Dylan shocked audiences when he "went electric" during his <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/passages-dylan-redeems-reputation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Newport Folk Festival" class="link ">Newport Folk Festival</a> headlining performance in 1965.</p> <p>Prior to the gig, he had released <i>Bringing It All Back Home</i> and had recorded the majority of <a href="https://people.com/archive/highway-61-revisited-vol-46-no-20/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Highway 61 Revisited" class="link "><i>Highway 61 Revisited </i></a>— two works that had introduced electric sounds and rock accompaniment, with the latter featuring his hit "<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/like-a-rolling-stone-bob-dylan-releases-music-video-for-classic-song/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Like a Rolling Stone" class="link ">Like a Rolling Stone</a>."</p> <p>Dylan recruited members of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band to join him on stage at the festival to recreate the electric sounds heard on his aforementioned albums. They performed two songs, but were allegedly booed off stage by the traditionalist, folk-minded crowd when they began "Like a Rolling Stone."</p> <p>A pivotal moment in rock history, the musician's <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/bob-dylans-like-a-rolling-stone-lyrics-sell-for-2-million/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decision to pick up the electric guitar" class="link ">decision to pick up the electric guitar</a> unsettled the crowd in which many believed his choice to "go electric" betrayed traditional folk music.</p> <p>While <a href="https://www.britannica.com/story/when-dylan-went-electric" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:there are varying accounts" class="link ">there are varying accounts</a> as to what exactly went down during their performance in 1965, especially regarding the reason behind the band's decision to leave after three songs, Dylan did return to the stage with an acoustic guitar to play "Mr. Tambourine Man," and was greeted with tremendous applause.</p>
    6/15

    Bob Dylan's Newport Folk Festival Gig

    Regarded as an acoustic troubadour and a leading light in the revival of folk music, Dylan shocked audiences when he "went electric" during his Newport Folk Festival headlining performance in 1965.

    Prior to the gig, he had released Bringing It All Back Home and had recorded the majority of Highway 61 Revisited — two works that had introduced electric sounds and rock accompaniment, with the latter featuring his hit "Like a Rolling Stone."

    Dylan recruited members of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band to join him on stage at the festival to recreate the electric sounds heard on his aforementioned albums. They performed two songs, but were allegedly booed off stage by the traditionalist, folk-minded crowd when they began "Like a Rolling Stone."

    A pivotal moment in rock history, the musician's decision to pick up the electric guitar unsettled the crowd in which many believed his choice to "go electric" betrayed traditional folk music.

    While there are varying accounts as to what exactly went down during their performance in 1965, especially regarding the reason behind the band's decision to leave after three songs, Dylan did return to the stage with an acoustic guitar to play "Mr. Tambourine Man," and was greeted with tremendous applause.

  • <p>Despite the song's initial hostile response, Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. chart in 1965 and hit No. 1 twice on <i>Rolling Stone</i>'s list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" (prior to the outlet <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/best-songs-of-all-time-1224767/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:updating the list" class="link ">updating the list</a> in 2021).</p> <p>Clocking in at over six minutes long, "Like a Rolling Stone" is the lead-off song of Dylan's 1965 <i>Highway 61 Revisited</i> album. Since its release, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/bob-dylan-record-like-a-rolling-stone-50-years-ago/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it's become one of his most acclaimed hits" class="link ">it's become one of his most acclaimed hits</a>, and has even been covered by the likes of <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/jimi-hendrix-kurt-cobain-and-others-artificially-aged-in-photo-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimi Hendrix" class="link ">Jimi Hendrix</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-rolling-stones/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Rolling Stones" class="link ">The Rolling Stones</a>, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/green-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green Day" class="link ">Green Day</a>.</p>
    7/15

    Bob Dylan's 'Like a Rolling Stone' Successes

    Despite the song's initial hostile response, Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. chart in 1965 and hit No. 1 twice on Rolling Stone's list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" (prior to the outlet updating the list in 2021).

    Clocking in at over six minutes long, "Like a Rolling Stone" is the lead-off song of Dylan's 1965 Highway 61 Revisited album. Since its release, it's become one of his most acclaimed hits, and has even been covered by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones, and Green Day.

  • <p>Following Dylan's unpredictable music phase, the 1970s saw Dylan revert back to his traditional style, including the release of <i>New Morning</i>, featuring "Day of the Locusts" (accounting his cicada-filled experience at <a href="https://www.princeton.edu/frist/iconography/q2.shtml#:~:text=Frist%2520Campus%2520Center%2520Iconography,they%2520were%2520singing%2520for%2520me.&text=Bob%2520Dylan%2520based%2520his%2520song,the%2520din%2520of%2520swarming%2520cicadas." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princeton University" class="link ">Princeton University</a> where he received an <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/celebrities-with-honorary-doctorate-degrees/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:honorary degree" class="link ">honorary degree</a>).</p> <p>After collaborating with The Beatles' <a href="https://people.com/tag/george-harrison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Harrison" class="link ">George Harrison</a> on various songs, such as "I'd Have You Anytime" in 1968, Dylan made a surprise guest appearance at Harrison's 1971 Concert for Bangladesh.</p>
    8/15

    Bob Dylan's Concert for Bangladesh Performance

    Following Dylan's unpredictable music phase, the 1970s saw Dylan revert back to his traditional style, including the release of New Morning, featuring "Day of the Locusts" (accounting his cicada-filled experience at Princeton University where he received an honorary degree).

    After collaborating with The Beatles' George Harrison on various songs, such as "I'd Have You Anytime" in 1968, Dylan made a surprise guest appearance at Harrison's 1971 Concert for Bangladesh.

  • <p>Throughout the 1970s, Dylan toured the world. In 1974, Dylan joined with old partners The Band for a two-month, 40 show concert tour. Also commonly referred to as Tour '74, it marked his first tour in eight years.</p> <p>Dylan embarked on another tour in 1975, titled the Rolling Thunder Revue, featuring around one hundred musicians from the New York Greenwich Village folk scene, including artists such as <a href="https://people.com/music/joni-mitchell-joins-neil-young-takes-music-off-spotify-covid-19/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joni Mitchell" class="link ">Joni Mitchell</a>, <a href="https://people.com/music/joan-baez-innocence-project-new-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joan Baez" class="link ">Joan Baez</a>, and more.</p> <p>In 1978, he took off on a year-long world tour alongside an eight-piece band and three backing singers. Dylan and his band traveled to Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America to perform a total of 114 shows.</p>
    9/15

    Bob Dylan's Return to Touring

    Throughout the 1970s, Dylan toured the world. In 1974, Dylan joined with old partners The Band for a two-month, 40 show concert tour. Also commonly referred to as Tour '74, it marked his first tour in eight years.

    Dylan embarked on another tour in 1975, titled the Rolling Thunder Revue, featuring around one hundred musicians from the New York Greenwich Village folk scene, including artists such as Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, and more.

    In 1978, he took off on a year-long world tour alongside an eight-piece band and three backing singers. Dylan and his band traveled to Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America to perform a total of 114 shows.

  • <p>Throughout his career, Dylan has been awarded <a href="https://www.grammy.com/artists/bob-dylan/3014" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10 Grammy wins" class="link ">10 Grammy wins</a> out of his 38 nominations. He received his first Grammy as a featured artist on <a href="https://people.com/music/george-harrison-be-here-now-book-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Concert for Bangladesh" class="link "><i>The Concert for Bangladesh</i></a> record in 1973's album of the year category, but won his first solo Grammy for "Gotta Serve Somebody" in 1979's best rock vocal performance, male category.</p> <p>Dylan was also honored with the <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2020-iggy-pop-talks-lifetime-achievement-award-surprise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award" class="link ">Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award</a>, which was presented to him by actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-nicholson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Nicholson" class="link ">Jack Nicholson</a> in 1991.</p>
    10/15

    Bob Dylan's Grammy Award Wins

    Throughout his career, Dylan has been awarded 10 Grammy wins out of his 38 nominations. He received his first Grammy as a featured artist on The Concert for Bangladesh record in 1973's album of the year category, but won his first solo Grammy for "Gotta Serve Somebody" in 1979's best rock vocal performance, male category.

    Dylan was also honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to him by actor Jack Nicholson in 1991.

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bruce-springsteen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bruce Springsteen" class="link ">Bruce Springsteen</a> inducted Dylan into the <a href="https://people.com/tag/rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" class="link ">Rock and Roll Hall of Fame</a> in January 1988. In his speech, Springsteen not only praised Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," but also compared him to the <a href="https://people.com/music/elvis-presley-throwback-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:King of Rock and Roll" class="link ">King of Rock and Roll</a> himself.</p> <p>"Bob freed your mind the way <a href="https://people.com/tag/elvis-presley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elvis [Presley" class="link ">Elvis [Presley</a>] freed your body. He showed us that just because music was innately physical did not mean that it was anti-intellectual," Springsteen said.</p> <p>Dylan was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.</p>
    11/15

    Bob Dylan's Hall of Fame Inductions

    Bruce Springsteen inducted Dylan into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in January 1988. In his speech, Springsteen not only praised Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," but also compared him to the King of Rock and Roll himself.

    "Bob freed your mind the way Elvis [Presley] freed your body. He showed us that just because music was innately physical did not mean that it was anti-intellectual," Springsteen said.

    Dylan was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

  • <p>Dylan received an <a href="https://people.com/tag/academy-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oscar" class="link ">Oscar</a> in the Best Original Song category for his hit, "Things Have Changed," from the film <i>Wonder Boys in </i>2001.</p> <p>"I want to thank the Academy who were bold enough to give me this award for this song, a song which obviously doesn't pussyfoot around or turn a blind eye to human nature," Dylan <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOSD7iOEtq0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said in his acceptance speech" class="link ">said in his acceptance speech</a> at the 73rd Academy Awards.</p> <p>He also took home the Golden Globe that year <a href="https://www.goldenglobes.com/person/bob-dylan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in the same category" class="link ">in the same category</a>.</p>
    12/15

    Bob Dylan's Academy Award Win

    Dylan received an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for his hit, "Things Have Changed," from the film Wonder Boys in 2001.

    "I want to thank the Academy who were bold enough to give me this award for this song, a song which obviously doesn't pussyfoot around or turn a blind eye to human nature," Dylan said in his acceptance speech at the 73rd Academy Awards.

    He also took home the Golden Globe that year in the same category.

  • <p>In 2012, former President <a href="https://people.com/tag/barack-obama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barack Obama" class="link ">Barack Obama</a> awarded Dylan with the prestigious <a href="https://people.com/politics/cultural-icons-who-have-received-the-presidential-medal-of-freedom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Presidential Medal of Freedom" class="link ">Presidential Medal of Freedom</a>, "the country's highest civilian honor," according to the <a href="https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/campaign/medal-of-freedom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U.S. government's official site" class="link ">U.S. government's official site</a>.</p>
    13/15

    Bob Dylan's Presidential Medal of Freedom Honor

    In 2012, former President Barack Obama awarded Dylan with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, "the country's highest civilian honor," according to the U.S. government's official site.

  • <p>Throughout Dylan's career, he has received a number of awards and accolades. In 2015, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences honored him as the MusiCares Person of the Year.</p> <p>In 2016, Dylan was awarded the <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-nobel-prize-for-literature/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nobel Prize in Literature" class="link ">Nobel Prize in Literature</a> for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," per the official <a href="https://twitter.com/NobelPrize/status/786522083111030784?ref_src=twsrc%255Etfw%257Ctwcamp%255Etweetembed%257Ctwterm%255E786522083111030784%257Ctwgr%255E%257Ctwcon%255Es1_&ref_url=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.cnn.com%252F2016%252F10%252F13%252Fworld%252Fnobel-prize-literature%252Findex.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nobel Prize Committee" class="link ">Nobel Prize Committee</a>.</p>
    14/15

    Bob Dylan's Accolades and Honors

    Throughout Dylan's career, he has received a number of awards and accolades. In 2015, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences honored him as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

    In 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," per the official Nobel Prize Committee.

  • <p>Spanning six decades, Dylan's career continues to thrive throughout the 21st century. In addition to being recognized for his illustrious contributions to the <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-wins-the-nobel-prize-tracing-his-literary-evolution-in-22-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music industry and literary scene through the years" class="link ">music industry and literary scene through the years</a>, he continues to put out new material.</p> <p>In March 2020, he released a <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-drops-new-song-about-jfk-assassination/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:17-minute ballad titled &quot;Murder Most Foul&quot;" class="link ">17-minute ballad titled "Murder Most Foul"</a> addressing the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. That July, he released his 39th studio album <i>Rough and Rowdy Ways</i>, his first album to feature all original material since <i>Tempest</i> in 2012.</p> <p>Recently, <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-sells-recorded-catalog-sony-music/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dylan sold his entire catalog of recorded work" class="link ">Dylan sold his entire catalog of recorded work</a> to Sony Music, beginning with his 1962 self-titled debut album to his 39th album. <em><a href="https://variety.com/2022/music/news/bob-dylan-sells-recorded-music-catalog-to-sony-music-1235161614/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Variety" class="link ">Variety</a></em> reported that the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million.</p> <p>Currently, Dylan is in the middle of his <a href="https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour" class="link ">Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour</a> that <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-announces-new-fall-tour-with-midwest-east-coast-dates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:started in 2021" class="link ">started in 2021</a> and will go until 2024.</p>
    15/15

    Bob Dylan's Recent Music

    Spanning six decades, Dylan's career continues to thrive throughout the 21st century. In addition to being recognized for his illustrious contributions to the music industry and literary scene through the years, he continues to put out new material.

    In March 2020, he released a 17-minute ballad titled "Murder Most Foul" addressing the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. That July, he released his 39th studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways, his first album to feature all original material since Tempest in 2012.

    Recently, Dylan sold his entire catalog of recorded work to Sony Music, beginning with his 1962 self-titled debut album to his 39th album. Variety reported that the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million.

    Currently, Dylan is in the middle of his Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour that started in 2021 and will go until 2024.

<p>After converting to Evangelical Christianity, Jewish-raised Dylan entered a new musical phase as he released three contemporary gospel music albums between 1979 and 1981: <i>Slow Train Coming</i>, <i>Saved</i>, and <i>Shot of Love</i>.</p> <p>The single "Gotta Save Somebody," off <i>Slow Train Coming</i>, <a href="https://www.grammy.com/artists/bob-dylan/3014" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:won a Grammy" class="link ">won a Grammy</a> for best male rock vocal performance in 1980.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bob-dylan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bob Dylan" class="link ">Bob Dylan</a> was born Robert Allen Zimmerman on May 24, 1941 and raised by a close-knit Jewish family in Hibbing, Minnesota. Dylan's love for music started young, as he grew up listening to a variety of genres on the radio, including blues and rock and roll.</p> <p>Dylan played in several bands throughout high school and college, performing covers of songs by artists such as <a href="https://people.com/music/little-richard-dead-life-in-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Little Richard" class="link ">Little Richard</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/elvis-presley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elvis Presley" class="link ">Elvis Presley</a>, before transitioning into American folk music.</p> <p>Around that time, he began introducing himself as "Bob Dylan" and legally changed his name in 1962 while living in New York City.</p>
<p>At the end of Dylan's first year at the University of Minnesota, he dropped out of college and moved to NYC in May 1960. He not only relocated to perform, but to visit his musical idol <a href="https://people.com/music/judy-collins-life-in-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Woodie Guthrie" class="link ">Woodie Guthrie</a>.</p> <p>In 1961, Dylan performed independently at clubs around Greenwich Village, in addition to accompanying other musicians on harmonica. His harmonica playing eventually caught the attention of producer John Hammond (pictured with Dylan), who signed him to <a href="https://people.com/music/bruce-springsteen-sells-music-catalog-500-million-sony-music/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Columbia Records" class="link ">Columbia Records</a> in 1962.</p>
<p>Following his record deal, Dylan released his debut, eponymous album in March 1962, but it wasn't until the release of his second album, and the help of newly-signed manager Albert Grossman, that he began to create a name for himself as a singer-songwriter.</p> <p>Titled <i>The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan</i>, the record consisted of several tracks labeled as protest songs due to their underlying political and social themes and lyrics (partly inspired by Guthrie).</p> <p>The lead song "Blowin' in the Wind" is in part derived from the African-American spiritual, "<a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/50-years-ago-today-bob-dylan-premiered-blowin-in-the-wind-201983/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:No More Auction Block" class="link ">No More Auction Block</a>," while "A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall" eluded to an impending apocalypse <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/music/bob-dylans-hard-rains-a-gonna-fall-lyrics-be-auctioned-n415671" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:amid the Cuban Missile Crisis" class="link ">amid the Cuban Missile Crisis</a>. </p> <p><i>The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan</i> not only experimented with different sounds, like rockabilly and blues, but the album's songs established Dylan as the voice of his generation as his lyrics resonated with listeners and understood Americans' concerns on political and social issues of the day.</p>
<p>While protesting has always been a prominent theme in Dylan's music, it became a big part of his identity in 1963, primarily after he walked out of <a href="https://people.com/movies/jay-leno-to-play-ed-sullivan-in-upcoming-film-about-the-beatles-manager/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Ed Sullivan Show" class="link "><i>The Ed Sullivan Show</i></a> when <a href="https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/bob-dylan-walks-out-on-the-ed-sullivan-show" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:he refused to comply with CBS censorship" class="link ">he refused to comply with CBS censorship</a> after they deemed his "Talkin' John Birch Paranoid Blues" potentially libelous to the John Birch Society.</p> <p>As an etablished figure in the Civil Rights Movement, Dylan performed alongside Joan Baez at the 1963 March on Washington in August. In January 1964, he released a political-heavy third album titled <i>The Times Are a-Changin'</i> that birthed hits such as "Only a Pawn in Their Game" and "The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll."</p>
<p>Regarded as an acoustic troubadour and a leading light in the revival of folk music, Dylan shocked audiences when he "went electric" during his <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/passages-dylan-redeems-reputation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Newport Folk Festival" class="link ">Newport Folk Festival</a> headlining performance in 1965.</p> <p>Prior to the gig, he had released <i>Bringing It All Back Home</i> and had recorded the majority of <a href="https://people.com/archive/highway-61-revisited-vol-46-no-20/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Highway 61 Revisited" class="link "><i>Highway 61 Revisited </i></a>— two works that had introduced electric sounds and rock accompaniment, with the latter featuring his hit "<a href="https://people.com/celebrity/like-a-rolling-stone-bob-dylan-releases-music-video-for-classic-song/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Like a Rolling Stone" class="link ">Like a Rolling Stone</a>."</p> <p>Dylan recruited members of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band to join him on stage at the festival to recreate the electric sounds heard on his aforementioned albums. They performed two songs, but were allegedly booed off stage by the traditionalist, folk-minded crowd when they began "Like a Rolling Stone."</p> <p>A pivotal moment in rock history, the musician's <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/bob-dylans-like-a-rolling-stone-lyrics-sell-for-2-million/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:decision to pick up the electric guitar" class="link ">decision to pick up the electric guitar</a> unsettled the crowd in which many believed his choice to "go electric" betrayed traditional folk music.</p> <p>While <a href="https://www.britannica.com/story/when-dylan-went-electric" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:there are varying accounts" class="link ">there are varying accounts</a> as to what exactly went down during their performance in 1965, especially regarding the reason behind the band's decision to leave after three songs, Dylan did return to the stage with an acoustic guitar to play "Mr. Tambourine Man," and was greeted with tremendous applause.</p>
<p>Despite the song's initial hostile response, Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. chart in 1965 and hit No. 1 twice on <i>Rolling Stone</i>'s list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" (prior to the outlet <a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/best-songs-of-all-time-1224767/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:updating the list" class="link ">updating the list</a> in 2021).</p> <p>Clocking in at over six minutes long, "Like a Rolling Stone" is the lead-off song of Dylan's 1965 <i>Highway 61 Revisited</i> album. Since its release, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/bob-dylan-record-like-a-rolling-stone-50-years-ago/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:it's become one of his most acclaimed hits" class="link ">it's become one of his most acclaimed hits</a>, and has even been covered by the likes of <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/jimi-hendrix-kurt-cobain-and-others-artificially-aged-in-photo-series/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimi Hendrix" class="link ">Jimi Hendrix</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/the-rolling-stones/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Rolling Stones" class="link ">The Rolling Stones</a>, and <a href="https://people.com/tag/green-day/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green Day" class="link ">Green Day</a>.</p>
<p>Following Dylan's unpredictable music phase, the 1970s saw Dylan revert back to his traditional style, including the release of <i>New Morning</i>, featuring "Day of the Locusts" (accounting his cicada-filled experience at <a href="https://www.princeton.edu/frist/iconography/q2.shtml#:~:text=Frist%2520Campus%2520Center%2520Iconography,they%2520were%2520singing%2520for%2520me.&text=Bob%2520Dylan%2520based%2520his%2520song,the%2520din%2520of%2520swarming%2520cicadas." rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Princeton University" class="link ">Princeton University</a> where he received an <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/celebrities-with-honorary-doctorate-degrees/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:honorary degree" class="link ">honorary degree</a>).</p> <p>After collaborating with The Beatles' <a href="https://people.com/tag/george-harrison/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Harrison" class="link ">George Harrison</a> on various songs, such as "I'd Have You Anytime" in 1968, Dylan made a surprise guest appearance at Harrison's 1971 Concert for Bangladesh.</p>
<p>Throughout the 1970s, Dylan toured the world. In 1974, Dylan joined with old partners The Band for a two-month, 40 show concert tour. Also commonly referred to as Tour '74, it marked his first tour in eight years.</p> <p>Dylan embarked on another tour in 1975, titled the Rolling Thunder Revue, featuring around one hundred musicians from the New York Greenwich Village folk scene, including artists such as <a href="https://people.com/music/joni-mitchell-joins-neil-young-takes-music-off-spotify-covid-19/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joni Mitchell" class="link ">Joni Mitchell</a>, <a href="https://people.com/music/joan-baez-innocence-project-new-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joan Baez" class="link ">Joan Baez</a>, and more.</p> <p>In 1978, he took off on a year-long world tour alongside an eight-piece band and three backing singers. Dylan and his band traveled to Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North America to perform a total of 114 shows.</p>
<p>Throughout his career, Dylan has been awarded <a href="https://www.grammy.com/artists/bob-dylan/3014" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:10 Grammy wins" class="link ">10 Grammy wins</a> out of his 38 nominations. He received his first Grammy as a featured artist on <a href="https://people.com/music/george-harrison-be-here-now-book-photos/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Concert for Bangladesh" class="link "><i>The Concert for Bangladesh</i></a> record in 1973's album of the year category, but won his first solo Grammy for "Gotta Serve Somebody" in 1979's best rock vocal performance, male category.</p> <p>Dylan was also honored with the <a href="https://people.com/music/grammys-2020-iggy-pop-talks-lifetime-achievement-award-surprise/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award" class="link ">Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award</a>, which was presented to him by actor <a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-nicholson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jack Nicholson" class="link ">Jack Nicholson</a> in 1991.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/bruce-springsteen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bruce Springsteen" class="link ">Bruce Springsteen</a> inducted Dylan into the <a href="https://people.com/tag/rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" class="link ">Rock and Roll Hall of Fame</a> in January 1988. In his speech, Springsteen not only praised Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone," but also compared him to the <a href="https://people.com/music/elvis-presley-throwback-pictures/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:King of Rock and Roll" class="link ">King of Rock and Roll</a> himself.</p> <p>"Bob freed your mind the way <a href="https://people.com/tag/elvis-presley/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Elvis [Presley" class="link ">Elvis [Presley</a>] freed your body. He showed us that just because music was innately physical did not mean that it was anti-intellectual," Springsteen said.</p> <p>Dylan was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.</p>
<p>Dylan received an <a href="https://people.com/tag/academy-awards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oscar" class="link ">Oscar</a> in the Best Original Song category for his hit, "Things Have Changed," from the film <i>Wonder Boys in </i>2001.</p> <p>"I want to thank the Academy who were bold enough to give me this award for this song, a song which obviously doesn't pussyfoot around or turn a blind eye to human nature," Dylan <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOSD7iOEtq0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:said in his acceptance speech" class="link ">said in his acceptance speech</a> at the 73rd Academy Awards.</p> <p>He also took home the Golden Globe that year <a href="https://www.goldenglobes.com/person/bob-dylan" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:in the same category" class="link ">in the same category</a>.</p>
<p>In 2012, former President <a href="https://people.com/tag/barack-obama/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Barack Obama" class="link ">Barack Obama</a> awarded Dylan with the prestigious <a href="https://people.com/politics/cultural-icons-who-have-received-the-presidential-medal-of-freedom/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Presidential Medal of Freedom" class="link ">Presidential Medal of Freedom</a>, "the country's highest civilian honor," according to the <a href="https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/campaign/medal-of-freedom" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:U.S. government's official site" class="link ">U.S. government's official site</a>.</p>
<p>Throughout Dylan's career, he has received a number of awards and accolades. In 2015, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences honored him as the MusiCares Person of the Year.</p> <p>In 2016, Dylan was awarded the <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-nobel-prize-for-literature/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nobel Prize in Literature" class="link ">Nobel Prize in Literature</a> for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," per the official <a href="https://twitter.com/NobelPrize/status/786522083111030784?ref_src=twsrc%255Etfw%257Ctwcamp%255Etweetembed%257Ctwterm%255E786522083111030784%257Ctwgr%255E%257Ctwcon%255Es1_&ref_url=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.cnn.com%252F2016%252F10%252F13%252Fworld%252Fnobel-prize-literature%252Findex.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Nobel Prize Committee" class="link ">Nobel Prize Committee</a>.</p>
<p>Spanning six decades, Dylan's career continues to thrive throughout the 21st century. In addition to being recognized for his illustrious contributions to the <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-wins-the-nobel-prize-tracing-his-literary-evolution-in-22-songs/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:music industry and literary scene through the years" class="link ">music industry and literary scene through the years</a>, he continues to put out new material.</p> <p>In March 2020, he released a <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-drops-new-song-about-jfk-assassination/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:17-minute ballad titled &quot;Murder Most Foul&quot;" class="link ">17-minute ballad titled "Murder Most Foul"</a> addressing the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. That July, he released his 39th studio album <i>Rough and Rowdy Ways</i>, his first album to feature all original material since <i>Tempest</i> in 2012.</p> <p>Recently, <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-sells-recorded-catalog-sony-music/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dylan sold his entire catalog of recorded work" class="link ">Dylan sold his entire catalog of recorded work</a> to Sony Music, beginning with his 1962 self-titled debut album to his 39th album. <em><a href="https://variety.com/2022/music/news/bob-dylan-sells-recorded-music-catalog-to-sony-music-1235161614/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Variety" class="link ">Variety</a></em> reported that the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million.</p> <p>Currently, Dylan is in the middle of his <a href="https://www.bobdylan.com/on-tour/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour" class="link ">Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour</a> that <a href="https://people.com/music/bob-dylan-announces-new-fall-tour-with-midwest-east-coast-dates/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:started in 2021" class="link ">started in 2021</a> and will go until 2024.</p>
Skyler Caruso

Recognized as a legacy writer, a folk protest hero, and a voice of a generation, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has solidified his status as a cultural and musical icon since the 1960s. In celebration of his 81st birthday, take a look back at the talent's illustrious career spanning six decades

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Amidst threats, Kadri scores 3 in Avs' 6-3 win over Blues

    Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri refused to buckle in the face of death threats, racial slurs, a booing St. Louis crowd and a few post-whistle hits. Kadri scored three goals, drew two penalties, and Colorado took a 3-1 second-round playoff series lead over the Blues following a 6-3 win on Monday night. The game was played amidst a heightened police presence two days after Kadri became the target of racist social media posts following his collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • A United Airlines worker picked a fight with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Former Wild prospect Kris Foucault saves girl from drowning

    Former NHL prospect saved a six-year-old girl from drowning while on vacation in the Bahamas.