To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

  • 1/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

  • <p>Let's start with <em>Teen Wolf </em>star Dylan O'Brien! We think he looks great with dark hair ...</p>
    2/35

    Dylan O'Brien

    Let's start with Teen Wolf star Dylan O'Brien! We think he looks great with dark hair ...

  • <p>... but this platinum that he <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSslfySAVxz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:debuted while filming Not Okay" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">debuted while filming <em>Not Okay</em></a> is next level. What do you think? </p>
    3/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    ... but this platinum that he debuted while filming Not Okay is next level. What do you think?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Okay, okay up next is Zac Efron. Are you Team Brunette Zac?</p>
    4/35

    Zac Efron

    Okay, okay up next is Zac Efron. Are you Team Brunette Zac?

  • <p>Or do you think Team Platinum Zac is superior? </p>
    5/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or do you think Team Platinum Zac is superior?

  • <p>Jonah Hill's hair is naturally a pretty dark blond ...</p>
    6/35

    Jonah Hill

    Jonah Hill's hair is naturally a pretty dark blond ...

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>... but do you prefer his bleach-blond locks instead? </p>
    7/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    ... but do you prefer his bleach-blond locks instead?

  • <p>Are you "Burnin' Up" for Joe Jonas' dark locks? </p>
    8/35

    Joe Jonas

    Are you "Burnin' Up" for Joe Jonas' dark locks?

  • <p>Or are you a "Sucker" for the <a href="https://people.com/style/joe-jonas-shows-off-blond-hair-after-welcoming-daughter-willa-with-sophie-turner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:platinum buzzcut he debuted in April 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">platinum buzzcut he debuted in April 2020</a>, after the birth of his daughter, Willa, with wife Sophie Turner? </p>
    9/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or are you a "Sucker" for the platinum buzzcut he debuted in April 2020, after the birth of his daughter, Willa, with wife Sophie Turner?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Are you a fan of the <em>Saturday Night Live </em>star's dark head of hair? </p>
    10/35

    Pete Davidson

    Are you a fan of the Saturday Night Live star's dark head of hair?

  • <p>Or are you into this his bleach-blond moment? </p>
    11/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or are you into this his bleach-blond moment?

  • <p>Do you think that "What Makes [Zayn] Beautiful" is his dark hair? </p>
    12/35

    Zayn Malik

    Do you think that "What Makes [Zayn] Beautiful" is his dark hair?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Or are you a fan of these blond <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSpgaN3wuag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Vibez?&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Vibez?"</a></p>
    13/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or are you a fan of these blond "Vibez?"

  • <p>Ryan Gosling looks great with his naturally dirty blond hair ...</p>
    14/35

    Ryan Gosling

    Ryan Gosling looks great with his naturally dirty blond hair ...

  • <p>But what about this platinum look he rocked in <em>The Place Beyond the Pines</em>?</p>
    15/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    But what about this platinum look he rocked in The Place Beyond the Pines?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Is the <em>Carnival Row </em>star your cup of tea with dark hair?</p>
    16/35

    Orlando Bloom

    Is the Carnival Row star your cup of tea with dark hair?

  • <p>Or do you think he looks great as a blonde? </p>
    17/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or do you think he looks great as a blonde?

  • <p>Are you a fan of Riz Ahmed's dark hair? </p>
    18/35

    Riz Ahmed

    Are you a fan of Riz Ahmed's dark hair?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Or are you still thinking about the platinum hair he rocked for <em>Sound of Metal</em>? </p>
    19/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or are you still thinking about the platinum hair he rocked for Sound of Metal?

  • <p>Do you dig Brad Pitt's long and luscious, naturally dirty blond locks? </p>
    20/35

    Brad Pitt

    Do you dig Brad Pitt's long and luscious, naturally dirty blond locks?

  • <p>Or should you bring back this platinum blond from 2005? </p>
    21/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or should you bring back this platinum blond from 2005?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Are the Maroon 5 frontman's dark brown locks your fave look? </p>
    22/35

    Adam Levine

    Are the Maroon 5 frontman's dark brown locks your fave look?

  • <p>Or does his platinum hair make it "Harder to Breathe?" </p>
    23/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or does his platinum hair make it "Harder to Breathe?"

  • <p>Okay, so we all agree that Chris Messina looks great with dark hair (and just a pinch of salt and pepper) ... </p>
    24/35

    Chris Messina

    Okay, so we all agree that Chris Messina looks great with dark hair (and just a pinch of salt and pepper) ...

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>But his platinum hair — which he rocked at the 2019 Golden Globes — took him to the next level. There's no question here! </p>
    25/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    But his platinum hair — which he rocked at the 2019 Golden Globes — took him to the next level. There's no question here!

  • <p>Instead of introducing himself as "Bond, James Bond ..."</p>
    26/35

    Daniel Craig

    Instead of introducing himself as "Bond, James Bond ..."

  • <p>Should Daniel Craig start introducing himself as "blond, James blond?" </p>
    27/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Should Daniel Craig start introducing himself as "blond, James blond?"

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Are you rooting for the wide receiver's brown hair?</p>
    28/35

    Odell Beckham Jr.

    Are you rooting for the wide receiver's brown hair?

  • <p>Or is his platinum hair a total touchdown? </p>
    29/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or is his platinum hair a total touchdown?

  • <p>Does Charlie Puth's brown hair make your heart sing? </p>
    30/35

    Charlie Puth

    Does Charlie Puth's brown hair make your heart sing?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Or does his platinum buzzcut have your "Attention?" </p>
    31/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or does his platinum buzzcut have your "Attention?"

  • <p>Do you think Justin Bieber's natural hair color is more his style? </p>
    32/35

    Justin Bieber

    Do you think Justin Bieber's natural hair color is more his style?

  • <p>Or do you <em>belieb</em> that he looks better with platinum hair?</p>
    33/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or do you belieb that he looks better with platinum hair?

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>Do you prefer Ye with his dark hair? </p>
    34/35

    Kanye West

    Do you prefer Ye with his dark hair?

  • <p>Or is <a href="https://people.com/style/kanye-west-new-hair-pink-blond-dye/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blond-ye" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blond-ye</a> more your style? </p>
    35/35

    To Bleach or Not to Bleach: Do These Celebrity Men Pull Off Platinum Hair?

    Or is Blond-ye more your style?

<p>Let's start with <em>Teen Wolf </em>star Dylan O'Brien! We think he looks great with dark hair ...</p>
<p>... but this platinum that he <a href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSslfySAVxz/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:debuted while filming Not Okay" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">debuted while filming <em>Not Okay</em></a> is next level. What do you think? </p>
<p>Okay, okay up next is Zac Efron. Are you Team Brunette Zac?</p>
<p>Or do you think Team Platinum Zac is superior? </p>
<p>Jonah Hill's hair is naturally a pretty dark blond ...</p>
<p>... but do you prefer his bleach-blond locks instead? </p>
<p>Are you "Burnin' Up" for Joe Jonas' dark locks? </p>
<p>Or are you a "Sucker" for the <a href="https://people.com/style/joe-jonas-shows-off-blond-hair-after-welcoming-daughter-willa-with-sophie-turner/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:platinum buzzcut he debuted in April 2020" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">platinum buzzcut he debuted in April 2020</a>, after the birth of his daughter, Willa, with wife Sophie Turner? </p>
<p>Are you a fan of the <em>Saturday Night Live </em>star's dark head of hair? </p>
<p>Or are you into this his bleach-blond moment? </p>
<p>Do you think that "What Makes [Zayn] Beautiful" is his dark hair? </p>
<p>Or are you a fan of these blond <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSpgaN3wuag" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:&quot;Vibez?&quot;" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">"Vibez?"</a></p>
<p>Ryan Gosling looks great with his naturally dirty blond hair ...</p>
<p>But what about this platinum look he rocked in <em>The Place Beyond the Pines</em>?</p>
<p>Is the <em>Carnival Row </em>star your cup of tea with dark hair?</p>
<p>Or do you think he looks great as a blonde? </p>
<p>Are you a fan of Riz Ahmed's dark hair? </p>
<p>Or are you still thinking about the platinum hair he rocked for <em>Sound of Metal</em>? </p>
<p>Do you dig Brad Pitt's long and luscious, naturally dirty blond locks? </p>
<p>Or should you bring back this platinum blond from 2005? </p>
<p>Are the Maroon 5 frontman's dark brown locks your fave look? </p>
<p>Or does his platinum hair make it "Harder to Breathe?" </p>
<p>Okay, so we all agree that Chris Messina looks great with dark hair (and just a pinch of salt and pepper) ... </p>
<p>But his platinum hair — which he rocked at the 2019 Golden Globes — took him to the next level. There's no question here! </p>
<p>Instead of introducing himself as "Bond, James Bond ..."</p>
<p>Should Daniel Craig start introducing himself as "blond, James blond?" </p>
<p>Are you rooting for the wide receiver's brown hair?</p>
<p>Or is his platinum hair a total touchdown? </p>
<p>Does Charlie Puth's brown hair make your heart sing? </p>
<p>Or does his platinum buzzcut have your "Attention?" </p>
<p>Do you think Justin Bieber's natural hair color is more his style? </p>
<p>Or do you <em>belieb</em> that he looks better with platinum hair?</p>
<p>Do you prefer Ye with his dark hair? </p>
<p>Or is <a href="https://people.com/style/kanye-west-new-hair-pink-blond-dye/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blond-ye" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blond-ye</a> more your style? </p>
Andrea Wurzburger

They do say blonds have more fun ...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories