Blake Lively's Met Gala Dresses Through the Years

    Blake Lively's Met Gala Dresses Through the Years

  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-lively/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Lively" class="link ">Blake Lively</a> sat on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in many episodes of <a href="https://people.com/tag/gossip-girl/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gossip Girl" class="link "><i>Gossip Girl</i></a>, and in 2008, she made her way inside to attend her very first <a href="https://people.com/tag/met-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Met Gala" class="link ">Met Gala</a> alongside costar and then-boyfriend Penn Badgley. </p> <p>For her Met Gala debut, <a href="https://people.com/celebrity/star-tracks-tuesday-may-6-2008-2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the actress wore a black Ralph Lauren strapless gown" class="link ">the actress wore a black Ralph Lauren strapless gown</a> embellished with feathers on the trumpet skirt. She tied the whole look together with black gloves and sparkling bracelets.</p>
  • <p>For the 2009 Met Gala, <a href="https://people.com/style/fashions-a-list-2009-met-galas-best-dressed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:where the theme was The Model As Muse" class="link ">where the theme was The Model As Muse</a>, Lively donned a blue Versace gown that looked like it came straight out of Serena van der Woodsen's closet. Simple hair and accessories allowed the dress to be the center of attention.</p>
  • <p>The following year at <a href="https://people.com/style/2010-met-gala-fashions-biggest-party/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the 2010 Met Gala" class="link ">the 2010 Met Gala</a>, Lively went a little more playful with her look as she wore a lapis Marchesa minidress (<a href="https://people.com/style/blake-livelys-love-affair-with-marchesa/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a designer she wears quite often" class="link ">a designer she wears quite often</a>) paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. </p>
  • <p>In 2011, Lively looked like a Greek goddess as she donned an <a href="https://people.com/style/2011-metropolitan-museum-costume-institute-gala/?slide=236068#236068" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:embroidered Chanel Haute Couture gown" class="link ">embroidered Chanel Haute Couture gown</a> with Christian Louboutin sandals. The gray dress was the perfect offset to <a href="https://people.com/style/blake-lively-becomes-a-redhead/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her newly red hair." class="link ">her newly red hair.</a></p>
  • <p>For the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the 2013 Met Gala, Lively opted for an edgier look, a strapless Gucci Première gown with a full feather-and-organza skirt and smoky eye makeup. </p>
  • <p>In 2014, Lively brought along husband <a href="https://people.com/tag/ryan-reynolds/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Ryan Reynolds" class="link ">Ryan Reynolds</a> to the Met Gala, marking <a href="https://people.com/movies/ryan-reynolds-and-blake-lively-relationship-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:their first red carpet appearance as a couple" class="link ">their first red carpet appearance as a couple</a>. Reynolds donned a Gucci tux and Lively stunned in a form-fitting Gucci Première blush gown with a long train that evoked Old Hollywood glamour. </p> <p>"I love a train but then when I get on these stairs, I'm like, 'Why am I wearing a train?' " she <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2014-the-nights-hottest-couples-were-looking-at-you-blake-and-ryan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:told PEOPLE at the event" class="link ">told PEOPLE at the event</a>.</p>
  • <p>In 2016, Lively inadvertently matched the Met Gala steps with her Burberry gown. At the time, <a href="https://people.com/parents/met-gala-2016-blake-lively-pregnant-red-carpet/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she was pregnant with her second child" class="link ">she was pregnant with her second child</a> with Reynolds. </p>
  • <p>In 2017, <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-best-dressed-editors-picks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lively and Reynolds returned to the Met Gala" class="link ">Lively and Reynolds returned to the Met Gala</a> in coordinating looks. Lively donned a gold Atelier Versace dress with blue feather detail, while Reynolds matched his tie to her outfit. </p>
  • <p>Lively absolutely heavenly as she attended the 2018 Met Gala, where the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" that year. She paired <a href="https://people.com/style/met-gala-2018-blake-lively-dress-crown/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a custom-made halo by Lorraine Schwartz" class="link ">a custom-made halo by Lorraine Schwartz</a> with a custom Atelier Versace gown with a mega train practically designed for the iconic Met steps.</p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://www.vogue.com/article/blake-lively-daniela-vitale-diego-della-valle-barneys-new-york-tods-met-gala-celebrity-party-style" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vogue" class="link "><i>Vogue</i></a> ahead of the event, Lively referred to the Met Gala look as <a href="https://people.com/style/blake-lively-2018-met-gala-dress-details/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:her &quot;favorite dress ever" class="link ">her "favorite dress ever</a>."</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/style/best-met-gala-looks-of-all-time/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lively always manages to wow at the Met Gala," class="link ">Lively always manages to wow at the Met Gala,</a> and after <a href="https://people.com/style/why-blake-lively-ryan-reynolds-skipped-2019-met-gala/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:missing out on the event" class="link ">missing out on the event</a> the past few years, we can't wait to see what she wears <a href="https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/regina-king-ryan-reynolds-lin-manuel-miranda-2022-met-gala-co-chairs-1235113752/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:when she co-chairs the 2022 Met Gala" class="link ">when she co-chairs the 2022 Met Gala</a> with Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. </p>
Kelsie Gibson

Blake Lively was recently announced as a co-chair for the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, plus Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Take a look back at the actress's Met Gala appearances over the years and all the incredible dresses she has worn

