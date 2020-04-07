Jennifer Aniston Is Loving Courtney Cox’s Recent Tik Tok Challenge During Self-Isolation

<p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g31658888/coronavirus-covid-19-good-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak</a> has seen cities and countries across the world enforce or recommend stringent self-isolating and quarantine measures in an attempt to combat the virus.</p><p>In the UK, the latest advice is for Britons to stop 'non-essential' contact with others as well as to cease travel. Specifically, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the country to work from home where they can and avoid socialising hotspots like pubs, clubs, restaurants, theatres and cinemas - yet stopped short of enforcing a ban on these venues remaining open.</p><p>At the time of writing, in the US, some major cities including San Francisco have been put on lockdown. In New York City, bars, restaurants and casinos have to abide by new curfew hours, similar venues have all been shut down in Los Angeles and in Ireland, all pubs, bars and restaurants have been closed - even today, on St Patrick's Day. </p><p>These guidances have no exemptions, including the rich and famous - who have been keeping fans updated on their self-isolation tactics.</p><p>It goes without saying that wealth and fame make self-isolating is a lot easier. They are not medical or retail staff who are required to travel to work each day or affected by a loss of income as a result of companies closing down. Many celebrities have become aware of their privilege, so are using their platforms to encourage followers to practise social distancing and share how they are helping to fight against the disease.</p><p>Here are a selection of some you may have missed.</p>
<p>Days after David Beckham revealed on Instagram that he had shaved off his hair, it was then Victoria Beckham's turn to show off her hair stylist skills.</p><p>On Sunday April 5, the fashion designer shared photos on her Instagram Stories of her dyeing her youngest sons Cruz and Romeo's hair yellow and pink, respectively. </p><p>The family later enjoyed tie-dyeing T-shirts and had a popcorn-filled movie night.</p>
<p>Dwayne Johnson has taken a leaf out of <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a32002199/will-ferrell-hand-washing-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will Ferrell" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Will Ferrell</a>’s book and updated his hand washing routine with his daughter Tia during Covid-19.</p><p>Sharing his ‘sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual’ on Instagram, the 47-year-old showed his hand-washing technique with his daughter, revealing that the little tot demands he sings the rap portion of his song ‘You’re Welcome’ from the hit Disney film Moana.</p><p>'We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands,' Johnson added.</p><p>In the video, Tia interrupts he father’s chat to say: 'Give me the song.’</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-fZQj1nUB0/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:WATCH THE VIDEO">WATCH THE VIDEO</a></p>
<p>In addition to <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g31658888/coronavirus-covid-19-good-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:donating $1 million to a Nashville university's research efforts into a Coronavirus cure" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">donating $1 million to a Nashville university's research efforts into a Coronavirus cure</a>, the legendary country music singer is also starting to read bedtime stories for children, to relieve parents after a day of homeschooling.</p><p>Starting on Thursday (2nd April), 'Reading with Dolly' -<a href="https://www.facebook.com/dollysimaginationlibrary" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:hosted on Facebook" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> hosted on Facebook</a> by the 74 year old's Imagination Library' charity - Dolly will read children's books every Thursday evening (US time) for the next 10 weeks.</p><p>A statement on the organisation's website said the series 'will focus on comforting and reassuring children during the shelter-in-place mandates. Dolly hopes these videos will provide a welcomed distraction during a time of unrest and also inspire a love of reading and books in the hearts of the children who see them.'</p>
<p><a href="https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/taylor-swift-grimeys-coronavirus-976063/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rolling Stone" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rolling Stone</a> magazine reports that Taylor Swift’s publicist recently contacted Grimey's New & Preloved Music in Nashville explaining that the singer was offering to pay the salaries and healthcare costs for staff during the next three months.</p><p>Last month, vintage record store was forced to close its doors when the city's mayor issued a ‘state at home’ order.</p><p>Grimey’s co-owner Doyle Davis told the publication: ‘We were very surprised, and I would have to say amazed, that Taylor Swift reached out to us through her publicist to offer some relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.</p><p>‘I didn’t even know we were on her radar, but she really stepped up to help after the recent tornadoes that struck Nashville and middle Tennessee, and now she’s trying to help a beloved small business in her city.’</p>
<p>Dakota Johnson has shown her fans exactly how she washes her hands at home during Covid-19.</p><p>In a <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-NYycoHcIf/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:video" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">video</a> shared on actress Olivia Wilde's Instagram account, the 50 Shades of Grey star thanks the mother-of-two for asking her how she washes her hands and proceeds to clean 'them' at her kitchen sink.</p><p>'Dakota Johnson: Hand wash CHAMPION,' the actress captioned the video which sees Johnson's partner Chris Martin washing his hands to give the impression that they are, in fact, his girlfriend's. In the clip, the Coldplay frontman can't be seen on camera but we're pretty sure it's him given the 'A' tattoo on the person in question's left wrist. After all, the singer has the exact same inking. </p><p>In the clip, the actress washes 'her' hands thoroughly with a scrubbing brush and even washes her hair to give it a deep clean.</p><p>We could watch this video all day long. </p>
<p>After initially donating $1 million to American and Canadian foodbanks, the couple pledged a further $400,000 to hospitals in New York - the worst affected American state in the Covid-19 outbreak.</p><p><a href="https://www.eonline.com/uk/news/1135852/blake-lively-and-ryan-reynolds-donate-400-000-to-new-york-hospitals-amid-coronavirus" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:According to" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">According to </a><a href="https://www.eonline.com/uk/news/1135852/blake-lively-and-ryan-reynolds-donate-400-000-to-new-york-hospitals-amid-coronavirus" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:E!," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">E!,</a> the couple donated $100,000 to four hospitals in their home city of NYC.</p><p>Additionally, Reynolds is donating 30% of all bottles of his gin brand, Aviation gin, to bartenders who have lost work during the Coronavirus crisis.</p>
<p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a30128587/justin-timberlake-apology-jessica-biel-pictures-alisha-wainwright/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Justin Timberlake" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Justin Timberlake</a> showed his fans how he and wife <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a31219742/justin-timberlake-jessica-biel-marriage/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jessica Biel" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jessica Biel</a> are spending their days while they social distance during Covid-19.</p><p>On Wednesday, the singer shared a photograph of his wife walking through a mountain range surrounded by snow.</p><p>‘Out here social distancing with the fam and a lot of these [tree emojis],’ he captioned the snap. ‘I hope you guys are staying safe and healthy. We need to stick together and look out for each other during this crazy time.’ </p><p>Timberblake added: ‘While there's a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there's also a lot of good and so many ways to help.’ The star highlighted the work of charities including Feeding America, The Red Cross and World Central Kitchen in his Instagram Stories.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-KhhVNB98q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>While going to restaurants is not an option right now, Lopez found ways to keep her son Max both occupied and useful.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B94nEweJL1S/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The actors reprised their Shaun of the Dead roles in order to encourage fans to social distance themselves.</p><p>NB: Going to the Winchester was not advised.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XO6FW1aJkTw&feature=youtu.be" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Youtube" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Youtube</a></p>
<p>The Oscar winning actor is self-isolating at home so took to playing the piano with his cat Niblo to pass the time.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B94hZAshRxJ/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Cara and Ashley became one of the many celebrity couples to turn to TikTok to pass the boredom of self-isolating. </p><p>Their scene of choice, a classic dialogue between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in the early days of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. </p><p>We don' know about you, but we've watched this approximately 23 times already.<br></p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B915KUUF3o4/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Prince William and Kate Middleton provided information on the National Emergencies Trust - an organisation which was set up in response to the Manchester bombing, Grenfell Tower fire and tower attacks in London - providing a co-ordinated charity response in times of emergencies.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B94jfzdlRMR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>After attending their final engagement as senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service in London last week, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly back in their new home, Canada.</p><p>The couple have now posted a message of solidarity to their Instagram followers encouraging them to support one another in these 'uncertain times'. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B94TTwtixL_/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a30907220/justin-bieber-hailey-bieber-wedding-proposal/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Biebers" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Biebers </a>have been self-isolating together and are the latest celebs to turn to TikTok while at home.</p><p>Taking on the viral dance challenge on the platform, Justin showcased his well-known moves while former ballerina Hailey demonstrated she was every inch as good as her beau - even in her pyjamas.</p><p>The post was met with more than four million likes and friends including Kylie Jenner commenting on how much she loved it.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B92k0H0HQ6E/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>After <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/g29483551/celebrity-baby-news/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:welcoming her second child just last week" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">welcoming her second child just last week</a>, Jenna Dewan has been quarantining - and has worn very appropriate and comfortable clothing to do so. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B92CB-OpN5X/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The Deadpool actor echoed his wife's sentiments, while also taking a jab at Hugh Jackman.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B90AS5Cp5QB/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>Lady Gaga told fans she was self-isolating amid the virus outbreak and shared a cosy-looking picture with her three dogs. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9u3HXNlSAv/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>In a series of messages, Grande urged her followers to listen to the guidance, take the situation seriously and also phone their senators to encourage the passing of a bill which will provide financial relief to businesses and employees affected by the restriction methods.</p><p>In case anyone missed the memo, Grande followed up with another tweet: 'Like your hip hop yoga class can f***ing wait I promise.'</p>
<p>The singer urged her 128 million followers to be more like one of her beloved cats, Meredith.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9z2cR_Dotx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The mum of three shared a message of calm from her youngest son Reign from their home.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9z4gb7Fd4-/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The Oscar winner told his followers that he was late coming to the reports of the new Coronavirus measures as he had been in a silent meditation in the desert.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B90q7dpAnHW/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>After a jam-packed fashion month, Hadid encouraged her younger followers to exercise compassion and consideration.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9z2qwQAy0W/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The model shared a picture from her working from home experience which involves her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, sweatpants, her dog Colombo, Love Is Blind and pizza.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9rgu2tJM-H/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The Late Night show host wrote a song about the importance of washing your hands and resisting touching your face and included cameos from his two adorable daughters.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9zrSEwg6ea/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/a28430639/gossip-girl-reboot-blake-lively/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Gossip Girl star" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Gossip Girl star</a> shared an art project she had made with her children while at home.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B90Ec6yJ_YF/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>While The Ellen Show, among a long list of others, has suspended production amid the outbreak, Ellen has set her mind to other activities, including this mammoth 4000 piece puzzle. </p><p>Side note: Is that a Harry Styles t-shirt we see her wearing?</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B9znvMchx55/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
<p>The model and entrepreneur reminded followers to wash their hands regularly for 20 seconds.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B90keZaHlDp/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
Day five of self-isolation and the Lizzie McGuire star is keeping her fans posted.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox. SIGN UP

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

