Blake Lively Steps Out in N.Y.C., Plus Mindy Kaling, Jason Ralph, Rachel Brosnahan and More

  • <p>Blake Lively waves hello as she takes a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 15.</p>
    1/94

    Comfy Cute

    Blake Lively waves hello as she takes a stroll through N.Y.C. on July 15.

  • <p>Mindy Kaling poses at the Netflix <em>Never Have I Ever</em> season 2 pop-up celebration on July 15 in N.Y.C.</p>
    2/94

    Fly in Floral

    Mindy Kaling poses at the Netflix Never Have I Ever season 2 pop-up celebration on July 15 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Pre-amfAR gala lunch, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 15 in Antibes, France.</p>
    3/94

    Carpet Couple

    Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the Pre-amfAR gala lunch, hosted by the Red Sea International Film Festival, during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 15 in Antibes, France.

  • <p>Tracy Morgan wishes SpongeBob SquarePants a happy birthday at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at American Dream in New Jersey.</p>
    4/94

    Birthday Bash

    Tracy Morgan wishes SpongeBob SquarePants a happy birthday at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at American Dream in New Jersey.

  • <p>Savannah Lee Smith joins Soapbox in N.Y.C. to kick off The Soapbox Giving Tour on July 16.</p>
    5/94

    Big Apple Energy

    Savannah Lee Smith joins Soapbox in N.Y.C. to kick off The Soapbox Giving Tour on July 16.

  • <p>Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis enjoy some fun in the sun in Mykonos on July 14.</p>
    7/94

    Seeing Double

    Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis enjoy some fun in the sun in Mykonos on July 14.

  • <p>Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to encourage her young fans to get COVID-19 vaccines on July 14 in Washington, D.C.</p>
    8/94

    'Happy & Healthy'

    Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to encourage her young fans to get COVID-19 vaccines on July 14 in Washington, D.C.

  • <p>Doja Cat and Winnie Harlow strike a pose at PrettyLittleThing's Winnie Harlow Edit Launch Party on July 14 in L.A.</p>
    9/94

    Serving Looks

    Doja Cat and Winnie Harlow strike a pose at PrettyLittleThing's Winnie Harlow Edit Launch Party on July 14 in L.A.

  • <p>Sofia Richie works up a sweat on an afternoon hike on July 14 in L.A.</p>
    10/94

    Sweat It Out

    Sofia Richie works up a sweat on an afternoon hike on July 14 in L.A.

  • <p>Suzanna Son and Bree Elrod pose with director Sean Baker at the photo call for <i>Red Rocket</i> at Cannes on July 15.</p>
    11/94

    'Red' Carpet Moment

    Suzanna Son and Bree Elrod pose with director Sean Baker at the photo call for Red Rocket at Cannes on July 15.

  • <p>Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of <i>Fear Street Part 3: 1666 </i>on July 14</p>
    12/94

    'Fear' Premiere

    Gillian Jacobs strikes a pose at the L.A. premiere of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 on July 14

  • <p>Cynthia Erivo steps out in a denim and olive Alexander McQueen ensemble to celebrate Summer in the Hamptons with Saks at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill on July 14.</p>
    13/94

    Smiles for Miles

    Cynthia Erivo steps out in a denim and olive Alexander McQueen ensemble to celebrate Summer in the Hamptons with Saks at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill on July 14.

  • <p>Chrishell Stause raises a glass at the launch of her Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection with DSW on July 14 in L.A.</p>
    14/94

    Pretty in Pink

    Chrishell Stause raises a glass at the launch of her Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection with DSW on July 14 in L.A.

  • <p>Tracy Morgan stops by Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in New Jersey to celebrate the birthday of Spongebob Squarepants.</p>
    15/94

    Highly 'Amusing'

    Tracy Morgan stops by Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in New Jersey to celebrate the birthday of Spongebob Squarepants.

  • <p>Sharon Stone is stunning in a blue gown adorned with flowers at the <em>A Feleségem története</em> (<em>The Story of My Wife</em>) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.</p>
    16/94

    Flower Power

    Sharon Stone is stunning in a blue gown adorned with flowers at the A Feleségem története (The Story of My Wife) screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.

  • <p>Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with Harrison Ford's double, are seen on the set of <em>Indiana Jones 5</em> in Glasgow on July 14.</p>
    17/94

    Scene Stealer

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, along with Harrison Ford's double, are seen on the set of Indiana Jones 5 in Glasgow on July 14.

  • <p>Jessica Alba takes the stage during the AT&T 5G immersive event on July 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    18/94

    Center Spotlight

    Jessica Alba takes the stage during the AT&T 5G immersive event on July 14 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Chip and Joanna Gaines guest stars on Hoda Kotb's <em>Today</em> radio event at SiriusXM Studios on July 14 in N.Y.C.</p>
    19/94

    Sweet Smooch

    Chip and Joanna Gaines guest stars on Hoda Kotb's Today radio event at SiriusXM Studios on July 14 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Mila Kunis heads to the set of her new movie <em>Luckiest Girl Alive</em> on July 13 in Toronto.</p>
    20/94

    Touch Down in Toronto

    Mila Kunis heads to the set of her new movie Luckiest Girl Alive on July 13 in Toronto.

  • <p>Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff embrace at the Neon premiere of <em>Pig</em> on July 13 in L.A.</p>
    21/94

    Big Hug

    Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff embrace at the Neon premiere of Pig on July 13 in L.A.

  • <p>Maria Bakalova spreads love at the photocall for <em>Women Do Cry</em> at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.</p>
    22/94

    Big Heart

    Maria Bakalova spreads love at the photocall for Women Do Cry at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14 in France.

  • <p>New parents Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes enjoy date night at Firefly restaurant in Studio City on July 13.</p>
    23/94

    Mom and Dad

    New parents Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes enjoy date night at Firefly restaurant in Studio City on July 13.

  • <p>Lorde wears a yellow cut-out dress and strappy sandals after tapping <em>The Late Show with Stephen Colbert</em> in N.Y.C. on July 13.</p>
    24/94

    <i>Late Night</i> Chat

    Lorde wears a yellow cut-out dress and strappy sandals after tapping The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in N.Y.C. on July 13.

  • <p>Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming the series <em>And Just Like That</em> on July 13 in N.Y.C.</p>
    25/94

    Big Apple Besties

    Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming the series And Just Like That on July 13 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Sir Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell leave Craig's in West Hollywood after having dinner on July 13.</p>
    26/94

    Date Night

    Sir Patrick Stewart and wife Sunny Ozell leave Craig's in West Hollywood after having dinner on July 13.

  • <p>Amy Poehler joins Seth Meyers to film <em>Really!?! with Seth and Amy</em> on <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em> on July 13.</p>
    27/94

    Perfect Pair

    Amy Poehler joins Seth Meyers to film Really!?! with Seth and Amy on Late Night with Seth Meyers on July 13.

  • <p>Kate Holmes attends the evian Healthy Hydration is Step 1 breakfast at Bluemercury in N.Y.C. on July 14.</p>
    28/94

    Drink Up

    Kate Holmes attends the evian Healthy Hydration is Step 1 breakfast at Bluemercury in N.Y.C. on July 14.

  • <p>Lyna Khoudri, Wes Anderson and Timothée Chalamet attend <em>The French Dispatch</em> photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France. </p>
    29/94

    Three's Company

    Lyna Khoudri, Wes Anderson and Timothée Chalamet attend The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.

  • <p>Noomi Rapace poses at the <em>Lamb</em> photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.</p>
    30/94

    All Smiles

    Noomi Rapace poses at the Lamb photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.

  • <p>Issa Rae films for a new project on July 13.</p>
    31/94

    Lady in Red

    Issa Rae films for a new project on July 13.

  • <p>Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, arrives at the <em>Space Jam: A New Legacy</em> premiere in L.A. on July 12.</p>
    32/94

    Team Lola

    Zendaya, who plays Lola Bunny, arrives at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in L.A. on July 12.

  • <p>Kristin Davis looks summery on the set of <em>And Just Like That</em> on July 12 in N.Y.C.</p>
    33/94

    Dog Days

    Kristin Davis looks summery on the set of And Just Like That on July 12 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Andy Cohen hosts <em>Andy Cohen Live</em> on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on July 12 in N.Y.C.</p>
    34/94

    On Air

    Andy Cohen hosts Andy Cohen Live on SiriusXM's Radio Andy on July 12 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>LeBron James catches up with Don Cheadle on the <em>Space Jam: A New Legacy</em> world premiere purple carpet on July 12 at The Regal L.A. Live.</p>
    35/94

    Carpet Catch-up

    LeBron James catches up with Don Cheadle on the Space Jam: A New Legacy world premiere purple carpet on July 12 at The Regal L.A. Live.

  • <p>Bill Murray poses at <em>The French Dispatch</em> photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.</p>
    36/94

    On the Move

    Bill Murray poses at The French Dispatch photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13 in France.

  • <p>America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway to film <em>Caviar</em> on July 12 in N.Y.C.</p>
    37/94

    Costars in Costume

    America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway to film Caviar on July 12 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Megan Fox is seen at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on July 12 in L.A.</p>
    38/94

    Bold Lip

    Megan Fox is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on July 12 in L.A.

  • <p>Kristin Chenoweth and Marilu Henner pose with host Hoda Kotb during <em>The Hoda Kotb Show</em> on SiriusXM's Today Show Radio on July 12 in N.Y.C.</p>
    39/94

    Guest Stars

    Kristin Chenoweth and Marilu Henner pose with host Hoda Kotb during The Hoda Kotb Show on SiriusXM's Today Show Radio on July 12 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Host Andra Day performs during Vegas Magazine's cover party at The h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 8.</p>
    40/94

    Vegas Baby

    Host Andra Day performs during Vegas Magazine's cover party at The h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 8.

  • <p>Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James hit the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards red carpet on July 12 in N.Y.C.</p>
    41/94

    Dressed to the Nines

    Rachel Kirkconnell and Matt James hit the 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards red carpet on July 12 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Noomi Rapaces flashes a smile at Cannes Film Festival on July 12.</p>
    42/94

    Festival Fun

    Noomi Rapaces flashes a smile at Cannes Film Festival on July 12.

  • <p>Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody share a frame on July 12 at the screening of <em>The French Dispatch</em> at the Cannes Film Festival in France.</p>
    43/94

    Yes They 'Cannes'

    Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody share a frame on July 12 at the screening of The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

  • <p>Lucy Boynton shows off her riding skills on July 12 while filming <em>Why Didn't They Ask the Evans</em> in Surrey, England.</p>
    44/94

    A Horse, of Course

    Lucy Boynton shows off her riding skills on July 12 while filming Why Didn't They Ask the Evans in Surrey, England.

  • <p>Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Marc Kalman (not pictured) soak up the sunshine at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on July 12.</p>
    45/94

    Fun in the Sun

    Bella Hadid and new boyfriend Marc Kalman (not pictured) soak up the sunshine at the Hotel du Cap Eden Roc in France on July 12.

  • <p>Model Coco Rocha has her hands full on July 12 at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2021 at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes. </p>
    46/94

    With a Wink and a Smile

    Model Coco Rocha has her hands full on July 12 at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards 2021 at the Hotel Martinez in Cannes.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith sparkles at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner on July 11 in Cannes. </p>
    47/94

    Shine Bright

    Jodie Turner-Smith sparkles at the Kering Women in Motion Awards Dinner on July 11 in Cannes.

  • <p>JoJo Siwa takes part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11 in Denver. </p>
    48/94

    Game On

    JoJo Siwa takes part in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game on July 11 in Denver.

  • <p>Megan Thee Stallion wows the crowd with her performance at Hakkasan Nightclub on July 11 in Las Vegas. </p>
    49/94

    Crowd Pleaser

    Megan Thee Stallion wows the crowd with her performance at Hakkasan Nightclub on July 11 in Las Vegas.

  • <p>Bella Hadid stuns on the red carpet in a couture Schiaparelli gown at the <i>Tre Piani</i> (<i>Three Floors</i>) premiere on July 11 in Cannes. </p>
    50/94

    Model Behavior

    Bella Hadid stuns on the red carpet in a couture Schiaparelli gown at the Tre Piani (Three Floors) premiere on July 11 in Cannes.

  • <p>Doja Cat takes the stage in a cut-out top and skirt at E11EVEN on July 11 in Miami.</p>
    51/94

    Sing It

    Doja Cat takes the stage in a cut-out top and skirt at E11EVEN on July 11 in Miami.

  • <p>A$AP Rocky and Rihanna get cozy on a fire escape in neon looks while filming their music video on July 11 in N.Y.C. </p>
    52/94

    Funky Furs

    A$AP Rocky and Rihanna get cozy on a fire escape in neon looks while filming their music video on July 11 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Grace Gummer and Drew Barrymore pose together at a summer celebration hosted by Gucci and the Saltzman family on July 10 in East Hampton. </p>
    53/94

    Got Your Back

    Grace Gummer and Drew Barrymore pose together at a summer celebration hosted by Gucci and the Saltzman family on July 10 in East Hampton.

  • <p>Justin Timberlake hits the links during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11 in South Lake Tahoe. </p>
    54/94

    Tee Time

    Justin Timberlake hits the links during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11 in South Lake Tahoe.

  • <p>Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson and his crew toast the landing of Unity 22 with G.H. Mumm Champagne on July 11 in New Mexico. </p>
    55/94

    Out of This World

    Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson and his crew toast the landing of Unity 22 with G.H. Mumm Champagne on July 11 in New Mexico.

  • <p>Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all smiles wrapped in each other's arms while filming a secret project together in New York City on July 11.</p>
    56/94

    Hopeful Place

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are all smiles wrapped in each other's arms while filming a secret project together in New York City on July 11.

  • <p>Naomi Osaka flashes a high-fashion peace sign at the 2021 ESPY Awards atop the Rooftop at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.</p>
    57/94

    Best Female Athlete

    Naomi Osaka flashes a high-fashion peace sign at the 2021 ESPY Awards atop the Rooftop at Pier 17 in N.Y.C. on July 10.

  • <p>Dylan Frances Penn and father Sean Penn attend the <em>Flag Day</em> photocall for the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 10.</p>
    58/94

    Proud Papa

    Dylan Frances Penn and father Sean Penn attend the Flag Day photocall for the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 10.

  • <p>Jackie Cox from <em>RuPaul's Drag Race </em>season 12 and Mercedes "MJ" Javid of <em>Shahs of Sunset</em> take a selfie together at the Bravo Clubhouse in N.Y.C. on July 10.</p>
    59/94

    Crossover Episode

    Jackie Cox from RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 and Mercedes "MJ" Javid of Shahs of Sunset take a selfie together at the Bravo Clubhouse in N.Y.C. on July 10.

  • <p>Anne Hathaway is spotted on the set of her upcoming drama miniseries <em>WeCrashed </em>in New York City on July 10.</p>
    60/94

    Crash Course

    Anne Hathaway is spotted on the set of her upcoming drama miniseries WeCrashed in New York City on July 10.

  • <p>Tom Cruise suits up for Wimbledon in London on July 10 alongside his <em>Mission: Impossible 7</em> co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.</p>
    61/94

    Mission: Possible

    Tom Cruise suits up for Wimbledon in London on July 10 alongside his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.

  • <p>Yara Shahidi enjoys her time at Cinespia's screening of Questlove's new documentary <em>Summer of Soul</em> at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 9.</p>
    62/94

    Summer of Soul

    Yara Shahidi enjoys her time at Cinespia's screening of Questlove's new documentary Summer of Soul at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on July 9.

  • <p>Lily Collins is spotted in a colorful costume on-set for season 2 of <em>Emily in Paris </em>in France on July 9.</p>
    63/94

    Lily in Paris

    Lily Collins is spotted in a colorful costume on-set for season 2 of Emily in Paris in France on July 9.

  • <p>Marion Cotillard attends the <em>Bigger Than Us</em> photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 9.</p>
    64/94

    Yes She 'Cannes'

    Marion Cotillard attends the Bigger Than Us photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France on July 9.

  • <p>Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.</p>
    65/94

    Batter Up!

    Jason Sudeikis throws the first pitch at the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 9 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

  • <p>Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.</p>
    66/94

    Bold in Blue

    Jessica Chastain arrives in head to toe Versace at hotel Martinez during Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

  • <p>John Cena is seen on the set of <em>The Peacemaker</em> on July 8 in Vancouver.</p>
    67/94

    Roughed Up

    John Cena is seen on the set of The Peacemaker on July 8 in Vancouver.

  • <p>Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of <em>Benedetta</em> at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.</p>
    68/94

    Power Couple

    Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the screening of Benedetta at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

  • <p>Matt Damon arrives at the <em>Stillwater</em> photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.</p>
    69/94

    A-list Arrival

    Matt Damon arrives at the Stillwater photocall during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

  • <p>Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.</p>
    70/94

    Summer Lovin'

    Christina Haack and new flame Joshua Hall jump into a natural swimming hole in Tulum while on vacation on July 8.

  • <p>Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.</p>
    71/94

    Hot Girl Summer

    Lizzo dances the night away at the JBL True Summer exclusive event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.</p>
    72/94

    On the Move

    Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner leave Avenue restaurant while out in France for Paris Fashion Week on July 8.

  • <p>David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.</p>
    73/94

    Ready, Set, Match

    David Beckham suits up for day 11 of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9 in London.

  • <p>Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of <em>Through Her Eyes</em>, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.</p>
    74/94

    Directoral Debut

    Vivica A. Fox hits the carpet at a private screening of Through Her Eyes, directed by Fox and produced by Tressa Azarel Smallwood, at Soho House on July 8 in West Hollywood.

  • <p>Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.</p>
    75/94

    Model Behavior

    Iskra Lawrence stuns in a lime green dress as she leaves her hotel in L.A. to head to The Nice Guy for a night out with friends.

  • <p><em>Bling Empire</em>'s Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.</p>
    76/94

    Denim Darling

    Bling Empire's Christine Chiu is seen outside of the Martinez Hotel during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 9 in France.

  • <p>Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie <em>Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,</em> on July 8 in N.Y.C.</p>
    77/94

    City Nights

    Director Morgan Neville and Mark Ronson pose at the opening night of the Brasserie Les Halles Pop-up, hosted by Focus Features and Resy, in honor of the new movie Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, on July 8 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the <em>Dr. Death</em> exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8. </p>
    78/94

    Screening Squad

    Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer and Christian Slater pose at the Dr. Death exclusive screening in L.A. on July 8.

  • <p>Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.</p>
    79/94

    Sweet Kicks

    Tiktok star Avani poses at her Skechers meet and greet at Skechers Times Square on July 8 in N.Y.C.

  • <p>Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.</p>
    80/94

    Couple Goals

    Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event on July 8 in Santa Monica.

  • <p>Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the <em>Stillwater</em> screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.</p>
    81/94

    Big Heart

    Jodie Turner-Smith shows love at the Stillwater screening at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.

  • <p>Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend <em>The Souvenir Part 2</em> screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France. </p>
    82/94

    All in the Family

    Tilda Swinton and daughter Honor Swinton Byrne attend The Souvenir Part 2 screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in France.

  • <p>Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.</p>
    83/94

    On Holiday

    Russell Wilson and Ciara enjoy their vacation in Capri on July 8.

  • <p>Amy Schumer is seen on the set of <em>Life and Beth</em> on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.</p>
    84/94

    Set Sighting

    Amy Schumer is seen on the set of Life and Beth on July 7 in Hudson Valley, New York.

  • <p>Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming <em>The Grey Man</em> on July 5 in Prauge. </p>
    85/94

    Set Dressing

    Ryan Gosling breaks for a smile while filming The Grey Man on July 5 in Prauge.

  • <p>Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles. </p>
    86/94

    Pink Lady

    Garcelle Beauvais is the picture of summer style on July 7 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the <em>After Yang</em> photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. </p>
    87/94

    Triple Threat

    Haley Lu Richardson, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja and Jodie Turner-Smith have a laugh on July 8 at the After Yang photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

  • <p>Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends. </p>
    88/94

    Capped Off

    Rihanna continues her New York City style streak with a July 7 outing with friends.

  • <p>Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at <em>The White Lotus</em> premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California. </p>
    89/94

    Funny Faces

    Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn get goofy on July 7 at The White Lotus premiere at Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

  • <p>Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.</p>
    90/94

    Cheers to That

    Zoë Kravitz and designer Sara Elise Hardman raise a glass at a restaurant in Brooklyn on July 7.

  • <p>Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the <em>Tout S'est Bien Passe</em> photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France. </p>
    91/94

    Face Framing

    Sophie Marceau has some fun with the cameras on July 8 at the Tout S'est Bien Passe photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

  • <p>Colin Farrell arrives to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on July 7 in Los Angeles. </p>
    92/94

    Walk About

    Colin Farrell arrives to Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 7 in Los Angeles.

  • <p>Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.</p>
    93/94

    Going Green

    Rose Leslie keeps it cool and casual for a walk in New York City on July 7.

  • <p>Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.</p>
    94/94

    Gorgeous Glam

    Bella Hadid leaves Hotel Martinez to attend the Chanel party during Cannes Film Festival on July 7.

People Staff

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

