From Blake and Gwen to Paris Hilton, Here's How the Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2021

    From Blake and Gwen to Paris Hilton, Here's How the Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2021

  • <p>Happy Thanksgiving from <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Shelton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blake Shelton</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwen Stefani" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gwen Stefani</a>!</p> <p>The happy couple is <a href="https://people.com/music/blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-celebrate-first-married-thanksgiving-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrating Turkey Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">celebrating Turkey Day</a> from the place where they tied the knot: Oklahoma! </p> <p>"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani said. (The couple <a href="https://people.com/music/blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-married-oklahoma-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tied the knot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tied the knot</a> in July.)</p> <p>"We have a new house there. We have a new life there," she said. "So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."</p> <p>Stefani — who shares three sons <a href="https://people.com/parents/gwen-stefani-gavin-rossdale-welcome-son-apollo-bowie-flynn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apollo Bowie Flynn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Apollo Bowie Flynn</a>, 7, <a href="https://people.com/parents/zuma-nesta-rock/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zuma Nesta Rock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zuma Nesta Rock</a>, 13, and <a href="https://people.com/parents/gwen_stefani_ha_1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kingston James McGregor," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kingston James McGregor,</a> 15, with ex <a href="https://people.com/tag/gavin-rossdale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gavin Rossdale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gavin Rossdale</a> — shared that her mom will be around to handle some of the cooking and Shelton will also have a hand in the kitchen.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jana-kramer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jana Kramer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jana Kramer</a> is spending her <a href="https://people.com/parents/jana-kramer-celebrates-first-thanksgiving-without-her-kids-after-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Turkey Day solo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Turkey Day solo</a>.</p> <p>The country singer, 37, shared <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtI24lLD_i/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an emotional Instagram post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an emotional Instagram post</a> on Thursday morning as she spent the holiday on her own after <a href="https://people.com/country/jana-kramer-mike-caussin-divorcing-due-to-infidelity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:filing for divorce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">filing for divorce</a> from <a href="https://people.com/tag/mike-caussin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mike Caussin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mike Caussin</a>.</p> <p>"Happy thanksgiving 🖤. I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," Kramer wrote. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."</p> <p>The pair share <a href="https://people.com/parents/mothers-day-2021-jana-kramer-celebrates-with-kids-amid-mike-caussin-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2</a>.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/witney-carson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Witney Carson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Witney Carson</a> has a new guest at the Thanksgiving table: babty Leo!</p> <p>The <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> pro, 28, welcomed her first baby on Jan. 3 with husband Carson McAllister. Carson documented her son's first Thanksgiving on Thursday, sharing photos of the 10-month-old smiling in his pajamas while seated on their decorated dinner table.</p> <p>She wrote in the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtGDpQpFHO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram caption" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram caption</a>, "Leos first Thanksgiving. Pure joy. Pure happiness. Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel!"</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-carter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jimmy</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/rosalynn-carter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosalynn Carter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rosalynn Carter</a> have been known to throw a big party, but they're spending Thanksgiving on their own.</p> <p>A rep for the former president, 97, and first lady, 94, said the couple will instead have a "quiet day in Plains" for Thursday's holiday. (The Carter Presidential Library marked the day <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsyT7KADRk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with a throwback photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">with a throwback photo </a>on Instagram from the 1978 turkey pardoning at the White House.)</p> <p>The <a href="https://people.com/politics/jimmy-rosalynn-carter-reveal-secrets-75-year-marriage-good-morning-america/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:longest-married presidential couple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">longest-married presidential couple</a> in history have four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. They wed in Plains on July 7, 1946, after a courtship that sparked when Jimmy was on a break from the Naval Academy.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-biden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joe Biden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Joe Biden</a> is keeping his Thanksgiving Day traditions alive, even as president.</p> <p>While the president spends the long weekend in Nantucket — where the Biden family has <a href="https://people.com/politics/bidens-will-return-nantucket-for-family-thanksgiving-tradition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:traveled for the holiday since 1975" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">traveled for the holiday since 1975</a> — he and the First Lady, Dr. <a href="https://people.com/person/jill-biden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jill Biden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jill Biden</a>, watched the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and even called Al Roker during the broadcast.</p> <p>"After two years, we're back, America is back, there's nothing we're unable to overcome," Biden, 79, said.</p>
  • <p>The Bravo king is in Missouri!</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andy Cohen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andy Cohen</a> shared a behind-the-scenes look at his Thanksgiving with his mother Evelyn and his son Ben, 2. The three started their morning watching Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.</p> <p>"Does it look like Santa Claus?" he asked his son, who replied with an affirming moan. "I don't know," Cohen said before adding, "Carrie Underwood is her own brand of magic."</p> <p>Later in his Story, Cohen sits down with his mother Evelyn Cohen as she goes through his baby book.</p> <p>"Andy is still very much the same as last year," Evelyn read from the book. "He still has a terrible temper. When he's mad, the closest thing to him is liable to come flying at you. When he's reprimanded or does not get his way, he spits. he says dumb head and shut up."</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/paris-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Hilton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paris Hilton</a> and husband <a href="https://people.com/tv/everything-to-know-about-paris-hilton-husband-carter-reum/?amp=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carter Reum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carter Reum</a> are spending their first <a href="https://people.com/tag/thanksgiving/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving</a> in Bora Bora!</p> <p>Posting a series of photos of herself on a boat — draped in a rainbow butterfly flag — the newlywed shared her gratitude for the "<a href="https://people.com/tv/paris-hilton-carter-reum-celebrate-most-fulfilling-year-thanksgiving-honeymoon-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fulfilling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fulfilling</a>" past year.</p> <p> "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between," she wrote, before adding, "This month, I became a wife and I'm so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/style/madison-lecroy-reveals-she-got-plastic-surgery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madison LeCroy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madison LeCroy</a> celebrated her first <a href="http://people.com/tag/thanksgiving" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving</a> with <a href="https://people.com/tv/southern-charm-madison-lecroy-what-to-know-about-new-fiance-brett/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiancé Brett" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fiancé Brett</a> this year, just over a month after their engagement.</p> <p>The <em><a href="http://people.com/tag/southern-charm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Southern Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Southern Charm</a></em> star documented their festivities on Instagram, sharing a short clip of her fiancé hugging her before showing off a pot on the stove — even if cooking isn't her forté!</p> <p>"Thankful he loves me even though I can't cook... but I'm trying," she captioned the Instagram story.</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/camila-cabello/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Camila Cabello" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Camila Cabello</a>, who recently split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes, shared her gratitude on <a href="https://people.com/music/camila-cabello-shares-thanksgiving-post-about-gratitude-split-from-shawn-mendes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</p> <p>"I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate 🧘‍♀️," wrote the Fifth Harmony alum, sharing a short video of herself smiling on the couch, surrounded by three of her dogs. The golden-brown dog in her lap, who is licking her leg in the video, is Tarzan, the pup that <a href="https://people.com/pets/shawn-mendes-camila-cabello-introduce-dog-tarzan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she and Mendes adopted together last year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she and Mendes adopted together last year</a>. </p> <p>"Happy gratitude day everybody! I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!" Cabello wrote. "Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back! After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone."</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-mara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Mara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kate Mara</a> wants her fans to spread the love and skip the turkey this Thanksgiving.</p> <p>Sharing a photo of her kissing husband Jamie Bell, she wrote, "Help end the suffering by adopting a rescued turkey today, instead of eating one ❤️," before adding "We did exactly that, after we made out!"</p>
  • <p>Newly single <a href="http://people.com/tag/lala-kent" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lala Kent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lala Kent</a> is kicking off the holiday season with her "little family."</p> <p>The <em><a href="http://people.com/tag/vanderpump-rules" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanderpump Rules" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vanderpump Rules</a></em> star prepped for <a href="http://people.com/tag/thanksgiving" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving</a>, just over a month after <a href="https://people.com/tv/lala-kent-sparks-split-rumors-fiance-randall-emmett-photos-disappear-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:splitting from" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">splitting from</a> fiancé <a href="https://people.com/tv/lala-kent-talks-randall-emmett-wedding-on-vanderpump-rules-before-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Randall Emmett" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Randall Emmett</a>, with a bit of Chick-fil-a! The night before the holiday, she shared her excitement for Turkey Day as she waited in a drive-thru for some fast food with daughter Ocean, 7 months.</p> <p>"I'm so excited for Thanksgiving, y'all don't even understand," Kent, 31, captioned a selfie video. "Been out and about getting everything together."</p> <p>She later shared a photo of Burningham holding her baby, who had the sweetest smile. "Uncle Teeder is here!!" she captioned the story. "It's her first Thanksgiving tomorrow."</p>
  • <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-kimmel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Kimmel'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jimmy Kimmel'</a>s Thanksgiving is off to a <a href="https://people.com/tv/jimmy-kimmel-burns-his-hair-and-eyebrow-off-cooki/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiery start" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>fiery</em> start</a>! </p> <p>"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" the talk show host and father of four captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtbadEvy0U/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a photo of himself" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a photo of himself</a> squinting at the camera, with chunks of black ash scattered across his eyebrows, arm and hairline under his baseball cap.</p> <p>Though he didn't elaborate any further, it seems the star had a mishap in his outdoor kitchen, as the photo appears to be taken in front of a brick oven.</p> <p>Several of Kimmel's famous friends commented on the hilarious post, like DJ Khaled, who wrote, "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays."</p>
<p>Happy Thanksgiving from <a href="https://people.com/tag/blake-shelton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Blake Shelton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Blake Shelton</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/gwen-stefani/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwen Stefani" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gwen Stefani</a>!</p> <p>The happy couple is <a href="https://people.com/music/blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-celebrate-first-married-thanksgiving-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:celebrating Turkey Day" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">celebrating Turkey Day</a> from the place where they tied the knot: Oklahoma! </p> <p>"It's a tradition. My whole family flies out, and we have not been back there since the wedding. So I'm really looking forward to it," Stefani said. (The couple <a href="https://people.com/music/blake-shelton-gwen-stefani-married-oklahoma-wedding/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:tied the knot" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">tied the knot</a> in July.)</p> <p>"We have a new house there. We have a new life there," she said. "So it's gonna be our first married Thanksgiving! Very grateful, very excited."</p> <p>Stefani — who shares three sons <a href="https://people.com/parents/gwen-stefani-gavin-rossdale-welcome-son-apollo-bowie-flynn/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Apollo Bowie Flynn" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Apollo Bowie Flynn</a>, 7, <a href="https://people.com/parents/zuma-nesta-rock/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Zuma Nesta Rock" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Zuma Nesta Rock</a>, 13, and <a href="https://people.com/parents/gwen_stefani_ha_1/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kingston James McGregor," class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kingston James McGregor,</a> 15, with ex <a href="https://people.com/tag/gavin-rossdale/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gavin Rossdale" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gavin Rossdale</a> — shared that her mom will be around to handle some of the cooking and Shelton will also have a hand in the kitchen.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jana-kramer/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jana Kramer" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jana Kramer</a> is spending her <a href="https://people.com/parents/jana-kramer-celebrates-first-thanksgiving-without-her-kids-after-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Turkey Day solo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Turkey Day solo</a>.</p> <p>The country singer, 37, shared <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtI24lLD_i/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:an emotional Instagram post" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">an emotional Instagram post</a> on Thursday morning as she spent the holiday on her own after <a href="https://people.com/country/jana-kramer-mike-caussin-divorcing-due-to-infidelity/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:filing for divorce" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">filing for divorce</a> from <a href="https://people.com/tag/mike-caussin/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Mike Caussin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Mike Caussin</a>.</p> <p>"Happy thanksgiving 🖤. I'm beyond thankful for my beautiful babies," Kramer wrote. "My heart hurts not being with them today and I have a feeling whether it's the first holiday apart or the 30th there will always be an ache in the heart… BUT How grateful and thankful I am that I'm their momma."</p> <p>The pair share <a href="https://people.com/parents/mothers-day-2021-jana-kramer-celebrates-with-kids-amid-mike-caussin-divorce/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2</a>.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/witney-carson/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Witney Carson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Witney Carson</a> has a new guest at the Thanksgiving table: babty Leo!</p> <p>The <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> pro, 28, welcomed her first baby on Jan. 3 with husband Carson McAllister. Carson documented her son's first Thanksgiving on Thursday, sharing photos of the 10-month-old smiling in his pajamas while seated on their decorated dinner table.</p> <p>She wrote in the <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtGDpQpFHO/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram caption" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram caption</a>, "Leos first Thanksgiving. Pure joy. Pure happiness. Thankful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel!"</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-carter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jimmy</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/rosalynn-carter/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Rosalynn Carter" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Rosalynn Carter</a> have been known to throw a big party, but they're spending Thanksgiving on their own.</p> <p>A rep for the former president, 97, and first lady, 94, said the couple will instead have a "quiet day in Plains" for Thursday's holiday. (The Carter Presidential Library marked the day <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsyT7KADRk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:with a throwback photo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">with a throwback photo </a>on Instagram from the 1978 turkey pardoning at the White House.)</p> <p>The <a href="https://people.com/politics/jimmy-rosalynn-carter-reveal-secrets-75-year-marriage-good-morning-america/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:longest-married presidential couple" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">longest-married presidential couple</a> in history have four children, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. They wed in Plains on July 7, 1946, after a courtship that sparked when Jimmy was on a break from the Naval Academy.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/joe-biden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Joe Biden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Joe Biden</a> is keeping his Thanksgiving Day traditions alive, even as president.</p> <p>While the president spends the long weekend in Nantucket — where the Biden family has <a href="https://people.com/politics/bidens-will-return-nantucket-for-family-thanksgiving-tradition/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:traveled for the holiday since 1975" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">traveled for the holiday since 1975</a> — he and the First Lady, Dr. <a href="https://people.com/person/jill-biden/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jill Biden" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jill Biden</a>, watched the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC and even called Al Roker during the broadcast.</p> <p>"After two years, we're back, America is back, there's nothing we're unable to overcome," Biden, 79, said.</p>
<p>The Bravo king is in Missouri!</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/tag/andy-cohen/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Andy Cohen" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Andy Cohen</a> shared a behind-the-scenes look at his Thanksgiving with his mother Evelyn and his son Ben, 2. The three started their morning watching Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.</p> <p>"Does it look like Santa Claus?" he asked his son, who replied with an affirming moan. "I don't know," Cohen said before adding, "Carrie Underwood is her own brand of magic."</p> <p>Later in his Story, Cohen sits down with his mother Evelyn Cohen as she goes through his baby book.</p> <p>"Andy is still very much the same as last year," Evelyn read from the book. "He still has a terrible temper. When he's mad, the closest thing to him is liable to come flying at you. When he's reprimanded or does not get his way, he spits. he says dumb head and shut up."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/paris-hilton/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Paris Hilton" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Paris Hilton</a> and husband <a href="https://people.com/tv/everything-to-know-about-paris-hilton-husband-carter-reum/?amp=true" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Carter Reum" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Carter Reum</a> are spending their first <a href="https://people.com/tag/thanksgiving/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving</a> in Bora Bora!</p> <p>Posting a series of photos of herself on a boat — draped in a rainbow butterfly flag — the newlywed shared her gratitude for the "<a href="https://people.com/tv/paris-hilton-carter-reum-celebrate-most-fulfilling-year-thanksgiving-honeymoon-2021/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fulfilling" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fulfilling</a>" past year.</p> <p> "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between," she wrote, before adding, "This month, I became a wife and I'm so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/style/madison-lecroy-reveals-she-got-plastic-surgery/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Madison LeCroy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Madison LeCroy</a> celebrated her first <a href="http://people.com/tag/thanksgiving" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving</a> with <a href="https://people.com/tv/southern-charm-madison-lecroy-what-to-know-about-new-fiance-brett/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiancé Brett" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">fiancé Brett</a> this year, just over a month after their engagement.</p> <p>The <em><a href="http://people.com/tag/southern-charm" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Southern Charm" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Southern Charm</a></em> star documented their festivities on Instagram, sharing a short clip of her fiancé hugging her before showing off a pot on the stove — even if cooking isn't her forté!</p> <p>"Thankful he loves me even though I can't cook... but I'm trying," she captioned the Instagram story.</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/camila-cabello/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Camila Cabello" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Camila Cabello</a>, who recently split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes, shared her gratitude on <a href="https://people.com/music/camila-cabello-shares-thanksgiving-post-about-gratitude-split-from-shawn-mendes/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Instagram</a>.</p> <p>"I have a lot to be thankful for, but I'm especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w me while I meditate 🧘‍♀️," wrote the Fifth Harmony alum, sharing a short video of herself smiling on the couch, surrounded by three of her dogs. The golden-brown dog in her lap, who is licking her leg in the video, is Tarzan, the pup that <a href="https://people.com/pets/shawn-mendes-camila-cabello-introduce-dog-tarzan/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:she and Mendes adopted together last year" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">she and Mendes adopted together last year</a>. </p> <p>"Happy gratitude day everybody! I'm very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!" Cabello wrote. "Even though I haven't met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I'm sending it to all of you right back! After all, we're all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we're all interconnected and are never truly alone."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-mara/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kate Mara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kate Mara</a> wants her fans to spread the love and skip the turkey this Thanksgiving.</p> <p>Sharing a photo of her kissing husband Jamie Bell, she wrote, "Help end the suffering by adopting a rescued turkey today, instead of eating one ❤️," before adding "We did exactly that, after we made out!"</p>
<p>Newly single <a href="http://people.com/tag/lala-kent" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lala Kent" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lala Kent</a> is kicking off the holiday season with her "little family."</p> <p>The <em><a href="http://people.com/tag/vanderpump-rules" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vanderpump Rules" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vanderpump Rules</a></em> star prepped for <a href="http://people.com/tag/thanksgiving" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thanksgiving" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thanksgiving</a>, just over a month after <a href="https://people.com/tv/lala-kent-sparks-split-rumors-fiance-randall-emmett-photos-disappear-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:splitting from" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">splitting from</a> fiancé <a href="https://people.com/tv/lala-kent-talks-randall-emmett-wedding-on-vanderpump-rules-before-split/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Randall Emmett" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Randall Emmett</a>, with a bit of Chick-fil-a! The night before the holiday, she shared her excitement for Turkey Day as she waited in a drive-thru for some fast food with daughter Ocean, 7 months.</p> <p>"I'm so excited for Thanksgiving, y'all don't even understand," Kent, 31, captioned a selfie video. "Been out and about getting everything together."</p> <p>She later shared a photo of Burningham holding her baby, who had the sweetest smile. "Uncle Teeder is here!!" she captioned the story. "It's her first Thanksgiving tomorrow."</p>
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/jimmy-kimmel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Jimmy Kimmel'" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Jimmy Kimmel'</a>s Thanksgiving is off to a <a href="https://people.com/tv/jimmy-kimmel-burns-his-hair-and-eyebrow-off-cooki/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:fiery start" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><em>fiery</em> start</a>! </p> <p>"Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!" the talk show host and father of four captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CWtbadEvy0U/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:a photo of himself" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">a photo of himself</a> squinting at the camera, with chunks of black ash scattered across his eyebrows, arm and hairline under his baseball cap.</p> <p>Though he didn't elaborate any further, it seems the star had a mishap in his outdoor kitchen, as the photo appears to be taken in front of a brick oven.</p> <p>Several of Kimmel's famous friends commented on the hilarious post, like DJ Khaled, who wrote, "Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays."</p>
Tomás Mier

Getting together, giving back and sharing a traditional meal: see how stars spent the Thanksgiving holiday

