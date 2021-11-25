From Blake and Gwen to Paris Hilton, Here's How the Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2021

CBC
Canada's Sydney Pickrem swam to another victory in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the International Swimming League (ISL) playoff meet on Thursday. The 24-year-old Olympian claimed first place in two minutes 6.50 seconds, with fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey posting a second-place time of 2:07.61. Pickrem most recently won the event in the Eindhoven, Netherlands, pool last Saturday. While Energy Standard's Harvey took the lead from Pickrem at the 100-metre mark, the latter grabbed