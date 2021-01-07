Black-Owned Vintage Shop BLK MKT Stocks Unique Pieces of Black History

  • <p>There's no better feeling than scoring a one-of-a-kind thrift store find – a totally unique treasure that no one else will have. But sifting through racks and racks of clothing can be exhausting and sometimes, after all that work, you leave the store completely empty-handed. Luckily, thrift stores are online now, so with a simple click, you can get yourself some cool vintage pieces with zero effort involved. </p><p>Ahead, shop all the best thrifting websites with killer selections (and affordable price tags). From quality vintage to second-hand steals from famed designers, you can find it all, because these are the absolute best online thrift stores.<br></p>
    There's no better feeling than scoring a one-of-a-kind thrift store find – a totally unique treasure that no one else will have. But sifting through racks and racks of clothing can be exhausting and sometimes, after all that work, you leave the store completely empty-handed. Luckily, thrift stores are online now, so with a simple click, you can get yourself some cool vintage pieces with zero effort involved.

    Ahead, shop all the best thrifting websites with killer selections (and affordable price tags). From quality vintage to second-hand steals from famed designers, you can find it all, because these are the absolute best online thrift stores.

  • <p><strong>BLK MKT Vintage</strong></p><p>blkmktvintage.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.blkmktvintage.com/products/copy-of-1990-s-bronx-zoo-souvenir-mini-pennant-please-select" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>A <a href="https://www.seventeen.com/fashion/a32731853/black-owned-businesses/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black-owned business" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black-owned business</a> that specializes in acquiring pieces of Black history – you love to see it. You can find a small selection of vintage tees and jackets, but <a href="https://www.blkmktvintage.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:BLK MKT" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">BLK MKT</a> is known for their books, historic buttons and literature, art work, and home decor.</p>
    1) Vintage 1950’s-1970’s Travel Pennant

    BLK MKT Vintage

    blkmktvintage.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    A Black-owned business that specializes in acquiring pieces of Black history – you love to see it. You can find a small selection of vintage tees and jackets, but BLK MKT is known for their books, historic buttons and literature, art work, and home decor.

  • <p><strong>SarahAndLudoVintage</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$54.05</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F752654557%2Fvintage-white-cotton-puff-sleeve-peasant&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34586192%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2F%3Fref%3Dlgo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34586192%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Etsy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Etsy</a> isn't only for shopping handmade gifts and trinkets. The online marketplace also features a bustling vintage section that connects retailers from all over the country so that you can shop the best of the best. </p>
    2) Vintage White Cotton Puff Sleeve Peasant Blouse

    SarahAndLudoVintage

    etsy.com

    $54.05

    Shop Now

    Etsy isn't only for shopping handmade gifts and trinkets. The online marketplace also features a bustling vintage section that connects retailers from all over the country so that you can shop the best of the best.

  • <p><strong>Omnia</strong></p><p>omnia.shop</p><p><strong>$55.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.omnia.shop/collections/accessories/products/amano-pleated-pumps-8-1-2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you are hunting for a shop with on-trend, affordable vintage pieces Omnia is it! Leather satchels, printed scarves, and funky printed dresses are their specialty. Plus, most items are under $100.</p>
    3) Amano Pleated Pumps 8 1/2

    Omnia

    omnia.shop

    $55.00

    Shop Now

    If you are hunting for a shop with on-trend, affordable vintage pieces Omnia is it! Leather satchels, printed scarves, and funky printed dresses are their specialty. Plus, most items are under $100.

  • <p><strong>Urban Renewal</strong></p><p>urbanoutfitters.com</p><p><strong>$44.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Furban-renewal-recycled-print-cropped-sweater&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34586192%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Just click the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=74968X1525086&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fvintage-womens-clothing&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg22564579%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F%3Fpre%3Dfashion%252F%26prefix%3Dg%26id%3D22564579%26del%3D%26variantId%3D%26post%3D%252Fbest-online-thrift-stores" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vintage tab" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vintage tab</a> on the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=74968X1525086&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2F%3Fref%3Dlogo&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg22564579%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F%3Fpre%3Dfashion%252F%26prefix%3Dg%26id%3D22564579%26del%3D%26variantId%3D%26post%3D%252Fbest-online-thrift-stores" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Urban Outfitters" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Urban Outfitters</a> website for the second-hand selection of your dreams – at affordable UO prices. Shop anything from tie-dye, to repurposed jeans, mini skirts, and original band tees.</p>
    4) Urban Renewal Recycled Print Cropped Sweater

    Urban Renewal

    urbanoutfitters.com

    $44.00

    Shop Now

    Just click the Vintage tab on the Urban Outfitters website for the second-hand selection of your dreams – at affordable UO prices. Shop anything from tie-dye, to repurposed jeans, mini skirts, and original band tees.

  • <p><strong>Coach</strong></p><p>tradesy.com</p><p><strong>$61.03</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.tradesy.com/i/coach-hot-quilted-pink-orange-leather-backpack/26990844/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking to find great deals on modern clothing and accessories <a href="https://www.tradesy.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tradesy" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tradesy</a> is the place to shop. They stock high-end brands at super low prices, so definitely hit up this site if you've had your eyes on a specific designer piece and are looking for a deal.</p>
    5) Hot Quilted Pink Orange Leather Backpack

    Coach

    tradesy.com

    $61.03

    Shop Now

    If you're looking to find great deals on modern clothing and accessories Tradesy is the place to shop. They stock high-end brands at super low prices, so definitely hit up this site if you've had your eyes on a specific designer piece and are looking for a deal.

  • <p><strong>Nanin</strong></p><p>shopnanin.com</p><p><strong>$84.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shopnanin.com/collections/vintage/products/90s-taupe-windowpane-knit-sweater" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This website is cuter than my Instagram feed. Nanin stocks blogger favorites, like plush cardigans, plaid blazers, and puff-sleeve blouses. Even if you're not looking to buy, you can scroll their site just for outfit inspo.</p>
    6) 90s Taupe Windowpane Knit Sweater

    Nanin

    shopnanin.com

    $84.00

    Shop Now

    This website is cuter than my Instagram feed. Nanin stocks blogger favorites, like plush cardigans, plaid blazers, and puff-sleeve blouses. Even if you're not looking to buy, you can scroll their site just for outfit inspo.

  • <p><strong>Fendi Pre-Owned</strong></p><p>farfetch.com</p><p><strong>$714.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fit%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Ffendi-pre-owned-polo-con-logo-ff-item-13806742.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34586192%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fit%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fitems.aspx&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34586192%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Farfetch" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Farfetch</a> has all the designers you know and love and some at super low prices. This bold padded shoulder top is a low $133, oh did I mention it's Yves Saint Laurent. </p>
    7) FF Logo Knit Polo Top

    Fendi Pre-Owned

    farfetch.com

    $714.00

    Shop Now

    Farfetch has all the designers you know and love and some at super low prices. This bold padded shoulder top is a low $133, oh did I mention it's Yves Saint Laurent.

  • <p><strong>Thrilling</strong></p><p>shopthrilling.com</p><p><strong>$75.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://shopthrilling.com/collections/jewelry/products/80-s-gold-1-filigree-small-door-knocker-earrings" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Thrilling is a great online shopping destination for vintage finds. They stock affordable vintage accessories, shoes, and clothing. You can shop everything there from leather cowboy boots to flashy costume jewelry perfect for your next party.</p>
    8) 80’s Gold Filigree Small Door Knocker Earrings

    Thrilling

    shopthrilling.com

    $75.00

    Shop Now

    Thrilling is a great online shopping destination for vintage finds. They stock affordable vintage accessories, shoes, and clothing. You can shop everything there from leather cowboy boots to flashy costume jewelry perfect for your next party.

  • <p><strong>Staud</strong></p><p>thredup.com</p><p><strong>$123.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thredup.com%2Fproduct%2Fwomen-staud-pink-satchel%2F80449197&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34586192%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you're looking for unique vintage finds, <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=74968X1525086&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thredup.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg22564579%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F%3Fpre%3Dfashion%252F%26prefix%3Dg%26id%3D22564579%26del%3D%26variantId%3D%26post%3D%252Fbest-online-thrift-stores" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:thredUP" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">thredUP</a> isn't your best bet. But if you want to bag your favorite brands at a crazy-reduced price, it's the perfect site for you. They sell current trends in great condition for a fraction of the retail price.</p>
    9) Staud Satchel

    Staud

    thredup.com

    $123.99

    Shop Now

    If you're looking for unique vintage finds, thredUP isn't your best bet. But if you want to bag your favorite brands at a crazy-reduced price, it's the perfect site for you. They sell current trends in great condition for a fraction of the retail price.

  • <p><strong>See by Chloe</strong></p><p>vestiairecollective.com</p><p><strong>$90.64</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.vestiairecollective.com%2Fwomen-bags%2Fhandbags%2Fsee-by-chloe%2Fbeige-leather-see-by-chloe-handbag-11130233.shtml&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34586192%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hello, designer clothing for low prices! At <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=74968X1525086&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fus.vestiairecollective.com%2F&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seventeen.com%2Ffashion%2Fg22564579%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F%3Fpre%3Dfashion%252F%26prefix%3Dg%26id%3D22564579%26del%3D%26variantId%3D%26post%3D%252Fbest-online-thrift-stores" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vestaire Collective" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vestaire Collective</a> you can find brands like Valentino, Prada, and Burberry at prices under $100. There are lots of pricey items, but with the right eyes you will for sure score a great deal!</p>
    10) Leather Crossbody Bag

    See by Chloe

    vestiairecollective.com

    $90.64

    Shop Now

    Hello, designer clothing for low prices! At Vestaire Collective you can find brands like Valentino, Prada, and Burberry at prices under $100. There are lots of pricey items, but with the right eyes you will for sure score a great deal!

  • <p><strong>The Break</strong></p><p>shopthebreak.com</p><p><strong>$74.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://shopthebreak.com/shop/vintage-black-leather-pleated-shorts" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Break sells vintage, but their pieces look <em>so</em> modern. The fashion editor-favorite brand stocks all of today's trends from yesterday. They're known for their structured workwear, timeless accessories, and neutral tones.</p>
    11) Vintage Black Leather Pleated Shorts

    The Break

    shopthebreak.com

    $74.95

    Shop Now

    The Break sells vintage, but their pieces look so modern. The fashion editor-favorite brand stocks all of today's trends from yesterday. They're known for their structured workwear, timeless accessories, and neutral tones.

  • <p><strong>Prada</strong></p><p>refashioner.com</p><p><strong>$185.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://refashioner.com/collections/shoes-bags/products/new-prada-mirror-shine-silver-wedge-sandal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Refashioner is super cool. Not only are the pieces <em>really </em>vintage, but they provide the story behind each piece so you know where your clothes are coming from. They have gently-used Miu Miu, Fendi, and more, so the prices are a little higher, but still a huge steal for these brands.</p>
    12) Mirror Shine Silver Prada Wedge

    Prada

    refashioner.com

    $185.00

    Shop Now

    Refashioner is super cool. Not only are the pieces really vintage, but they provide the story behind each piece so you know where your clothes are coming from. They have gently-used Miu Miu, Fendi, and more, so the prices are a little higher, but still a huge steal for these brands.

  • <p><strong>The Vintage Twin </strong></p><p>thevintagetwin.com</p><p><strong>$248.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thevintagetwin.com/collections/denim-jackets-blazers/products/escada-green-cashmere-blazer" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="http://www.thevintagetwin.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Vintage Twin" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">The Vintage Twin</a> was started by two twins sisters (get it?) and there are a few locations in NYC. If you don't live in the city, however, you can scroll through tons of awesome finds on their website. Plus, 10% of the proceeds go to charity.</p>
    13) Escada Green Cashmere Blazer

    The Vintage Twin

    thevintagetwin.com

    $248.00

    Shop Now

    The Vintage Twin was started by two twins sisters (get it?) and there are a few locations in NYC. If you don't live in the city, however, you can scroll through tons of awesome finds on their website. Plus, 10% of the proceeds go to charity.

  • <p><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></p><p>rokit.co.uk</p><p><strong>£135.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rokit.co.uk%2Flouis-vuitton-green-and-tan-purse&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redbookmag.com%2Ffashion%2Fg34586192%2Fbest-online-thrift-stores%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Rokit is UK-based resale site, but fear not, they ship worldwide. Shop a ton of amazing designer pieces for second-hand prices on their website.</p>
    14) Green and Tan Wallet

    Louis Vuitton

    rokit.co.uk

    £135.00

    Shop Now

    Rokit is UK-based resale site, but fear not, they ship worldwide. Shop a ton of amazing designer pieces for second-hand prices on their website.

  • <p><strong>Hood Hippe</strong></p><p>hoodhippievintage.com</p><p><strong>$125.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.hoodhippievintage.com/shop/the-mickey-jacket" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hood Hippie Vintage is a small-scale Brooklyn-based online thrift shop that is a cool blend of East meets West. Find everything from streetwear to vintage graphic tees and floral kimonos.</p>
    15) The Mickey Jacket

    Hood Hippe

    hoodhippievintage.com

    $125.00

    Shop Now

    Hood Hippie Vintage is a small-scale Brooklyn-based online thrift shop that is a cool blend of East meets West. Find everything from streetwear to vintage graphic tees and floral kimonos.

  • <p><strong>Sophia Webster</strong></p><p>leprix.com</p><p><strong>$206.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://leprix.com/shop/sophia-webster/mules/sophia-webster-black-and-white-amanda-print-heart-patent-wedges-size-eu-385-approx-us-85-regular-m-b-item-24992645" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you have a specific designer piece that you've had your eye on for forever, then <a href="https://leprix.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LePrix" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">LePrix</a> is the perfect website for you. Their inventory is HUGE and they have some great designer products with super low price tags.</p>
    16) Black and White Amanda Print Heart Patent Wedges

    Sophia Webster

    leprix.com

    $206.00

    Shop Now

    If you have a specific designer piece that you've had your eye on for forever, then LePrix is the perfect website for you. Their inventory is HUGE and they have some great designer products with super low price tags.

