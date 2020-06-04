The Black Artists + Designers Guild Seeks to Change the Systemic Racism in the Interior Design Industry

Change must happen. Systemic racism exists across all government systems and industries in the United States, and it is not enough to just denounce it. One must actually engage the problem and find a solution instead of tiptoeing around the status quo that has marginalized people of color, particularly those in the Black community. Malene Barnett, a practicing artist, designer, and founder of the Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG), is all too familiar with this situation.

“The interior design industry is an industry of and for elitists,” Barnett tells BAZZAR.com. “It’s a service industry that has not served Black designers or our culture, and validates whiteness. The design industry is too focused on creating pretty spaces for a select handful of people. Not all people look or live the same, but the industry wants you to believe this is true. I’ve been a designer and entrepreneur in the industry for over 10 years. It has been one of the most challenging experiences to navigate as a professional.”

Tired of seeing Black artists and designers consistently undervalued, she pooled other like-minded individuals to form a community that seeks to, as she says, “create a safe space for Black artists, makers, and designers to celebrate Black excellence and culture in design.” Thus, in November 2018, BADG was formed. With more than 80 members and counting, Barnett explains how all the members of the nonprofit have experienced the deep-seeded racism that pervades the interior design industry.

“We are constantly overlooked,” she says. “Look at how many brands are collaborating with Black designers and artists. How many Black designers are recognized on top design lists? How many are asked to be an expert on a panel or at an industry event? How many have decision-making powers in major organizations or businesses? And the list goes on. These are facts. The ripple effect in our underrepresentation in the design industry is everywhere, and we are constantly reminded of it through the media or who gets the design opportunities.”

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, which prompted demonstrations across the nation calling for justice, society as a whole is facing the reality that the system is broken—and that Black people are tired of continuously having to fight for equality. “I’m numb, I’m exhausted, I’m human, I have moments of breaking down, my feelings cannot be put into words,” Barnett says. Still, she is persevering on her quest to uplift and support Black voices and businesses.

“It’s not a question of whether it’s important, it has to be done,” says Barnett. “Ideally, it would be great to live in a society that supports all businesses. But because Black businesses have historically received less funding, less opportunity, less support, we’ve had to create our own resources to grow our businesses within our community.”

To spur change, you, dear reader, can donate to the Black Artists + Designers Guild and help its initiative to showcase Black-owned studios in the interior design industry—many of whom Barnett highlights ahead.