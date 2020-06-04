The Black Artists + Designers Guild Seeks to Change the Systemic Racism in the Interior Design Industry

Founder Malene Barnett highlights Black talent you can support now.

<p class="body-dropcap">Change must happen. Systemic racism exists across all government systems and industries in the United States, and it is not enough to just denounce it. One must actually engage the problem and find a solution instead of tiptoeing around the status quo that has marginalized people of color, particularly those in the Black community. Malene Barnett, a practicing artist, designer, and founder of the <a href="https://www.badguild.info/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG)" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Black Artists + Designers Guild (BADG)</a>, is all too familiar with this situation. </p><p>“The interior design industry is an industry of and for elitists,” Barnett tells <em>BAZZAR.com</em>. “It’s a service industry that has not served Black designers or our culture, and validates whiteness. The design industry is too focused on creating pretty spaces for a select handful of people. Not all people look or live the same, but the industry wants you to believe this is true. I’ve been a designer and entrepreneur in the industry for over 10 years. It has been one of the most challenging experiences to navigate as a professional.” </p><p>Tired of seeing Black artists and designers consistently undervalued, she pooled other like-minded individuals to form a community that seeks to, as she says, “create a safe space for Black artists, makers, and designers to celebrate Black excellence and culture in design.” Thus, in November 2018, BADG was formed. With more than 80 members and counting, Barnett explains how all the members of the nonprofit have experienced the deep-seeded racism that pervades the interior design industry. </p><p>“We are constantly overlooked,” she says. “Look at how many brands are collaborating with Black designers and artists. How many Black designers are recognized on top design lists? How many are asked to be an expert on a panel or at an industry event? How many have decision-making powers in major organizations or businesses? And the list goes on. These are facts. The ripple effect in our underrepresentation in the design industry is everywhere, and we are constantly reminded of it through the media or who gets the design opportunities.”</p><p>In the wake of <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/politics/a32701730/how-to-help-george-floyd-donate/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:George Floyd’s murder" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">George Floyd’s murder</a> at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, which prompted <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/politics/a32735433/how-to-protest-safely-george-floyd-police-coronavirus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:demonstrations across the nation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">demonstrations across the nation</a> calling for justice, society as a whole is facing the reality that the system is broken—and that Black people are tired of continuously having to fight for equality. “I’m numb, I’m exhausted, I’m human, I have moments of breaking down, my feelings cannot be put into words,” Barnett says. Still, she is persevering on her quest to uplift and support Black voices and businesses. </p><p>“It’s not a question of whether it’s important, it has to be done,” says Barnett. “Ideally, it would be great to live in a society that supports all businesses. But because Black businesses have historically received less funding, less opportunity, less support, we’ve had to create our own resources to grow our businesses within our community.” </p><p>To spur change, you, dear reader, can <a href="https://www.badguild.info/support" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:donate to the Black Artists + Designers Guild" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">donate to the Black Artists + Designers Guild</a> and help its initiative to showcase Black-owned studios in the interior design industry—many of whom Barnett highlights ahead. </p>
<p>I am an artist, activist, and authority on the cultural traditions and practices of art in the African diaspora and how it translates into her vision of the modern Black experience. A passionate connector and expert ambassador, my mission is to use art as a tool to create community impact and open doors for the next generation of Black artists and expand the conversation around marginalization in the arts and create greater opportunities for inclusion. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://malenebarnett.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
<p>Hadiya Williams is a multidisciplinary designer and artist with a 15-year background in print design. She is the founder of Black Pepper Paperie Co., a Washington, D.C.–based design studio that focuses on creating globally inspired, one-of-a-kind handmade pieces that include wearable ceramic art, home decor, paper goods, and accessories.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.hadiyawilliams.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
<p>Lisa Hunt is a Brooklyn-based artist and designer. Her screen-printed works on paper and canvas explore the spatial and meditative relationships found within repeat patterns. Composed of graphic shapes, symbols, and reimagined typographic elements, they are expressed with a minimalist approach. Hunt’s work alludes to indigenous textiles, and she employs an aesthetic use of gold leaf as a nod to its adorning use throughout art history, as well as a comment on materialism and worth.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.lisahuntcreative.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
<p>Jomo Tariku is an Ethiopian-American local industrial designer. Tariku is defining a new design language for modern African-themed furniture by synthesizing his experience of the continent’s diverse cultures, historical structures, architecture, traditional furniture, colors, artifacts, natural environment, endemic wildlife, indigenous dresses, and hairstyles. Blending the memories of his formative years in Ethiopia with travel through the rest of the continent, Tariku's design offers a new line of inquiry and experience of modernity while venerating the rich historical palette of Africa.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.jomofurniture.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
<p>Kiyonda Powell Design Studio, LLC is a boutique interior design firm based in Washington, D.C., that transforms residential and commercial spaces through thoughtful and innovative concepts. </p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.kiyondapowell.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
<p>Founded by Nina Cooke John, Studio Cooke John is a New York–based design studio with a focus on high-impact, residential architecture, as well as design for international cultural institutions.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.cookejohn.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
<p>Founder and creative director of Leyden Lewis Design Studio, Leyden Lewis has a background that encompasses the culturally rich Caribbean heritage of Trinidad and Tobago, urban sophistication, and classical European Modernism. His unrivaled aesthetic has made him the celebrated New York designer that he is today.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.leydenlewis.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
<p>Beth Diana Smith is the owner and principal designer of Beth Diana Smith Interior Design, a New Jersey–based interior design company.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://bethdianasmith.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
<p>Johanna Howard Home and Accessories is a line of sustainable luxury alpaca home decor products featuring the finest wool fiber. She combines a modern high-design, Scandinavian-slash-American aesthetic with the ancient textile traditions of Peru. She does not believe that luxury goods have to be produced in a way that is exploitative of the environment or the people who create them, or that consumers have to sacrifice quality for sustainability.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.johannahoward.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now</a></p>
<p>Kelly Finley is the owner and principal designer of Joy Street Design. Finley studied interior design and interior architecture at the University of California, Berkeley. She holds a law degree from Stanford Law School and a business degree from Emory University. Finley’s educational and professional background, combined with her extensive world travels, helps Joy Street Design create original and distinctive interior spaces in a precise and professional manner.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.joystreetdesign.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Explore Now">Explore Now </a></p>
