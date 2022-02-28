All the highlights from the Milan Fashion Week catwalks

Elle

While Emily Ratajkowski may have burst into the public consciousness with notably little clothes on, the now model, actor, and designer has become a style star to be reckoned with. The multi-hyphenate, famous for her roles in Gone Girl and We Are Friends, as well as her clothing line Inamorata and essay in The Cut, is known for a daring sense of personal style, that sees her channel Cher at the Met Gala and bare her belly while pregnant with her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The My Body author took to the runway at Michael Kors' autumn/winter 22 show during New York Fashion Week dressed in a statement leopard-print mini skirt ensemble, complemented by coordinating heels for grown-up edge.