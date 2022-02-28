All the highlights from the Milan Fashion Week catwalks

  • <p class="body-dropcap">It's that time of year again; fashion week is upon us – and, this time around, everything is starting to feel slightly more normal than it has for the past few years.</p><p>For autumn/winter 2022, plenty of designers are back on the physical schedule after taking a few seasons off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while more international editors and influencers are expected to fly around the globe to sit front row at the major shows as restrictions ease. </p><p>That does not mean however, that we won't see some digital presentations, as many designers adopt less traditional ways of presenting their designs, whether through imagery, film or something else unique. In fact, it should be an interesting season to help determine how impactful the pandemic has been on the international fashion show schedule.</p><p>As the shows kick off in Paris, scroll down to see every major moment so far, and keep this page bookmarked, as we will be updating you daily with all the biggest show moments from the four major fashion capitals.</p><p>With thanks to Mercedes Benz UK </p>
  • <p>"In fashion, the word glamour has become synonymous with sparkle, seduction and allure. In keeping with the Armani mindset, this collection takes glamour back to its roots: personal charm. And it does so the Emporio way: playing with an eclectic equilibrium of contrasts."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Lots of layering</p>
  • <p>Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons continue to delight and surprise with their joint collections, this season opening and closing the show with a simple white tank top (worn by none other than supermodel Kaia Gerber and <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/fashion-news/a39221810/euphoria-fashion-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Euphoria star Hunter Schafer" class="link ">Euphoria star Hunter Schafer</a>). The AW22 collection was all about this, described as: "Pragmatic pieces given new emphasis and significance".</p><p>"A fascination with and reflection of humanity is a fundamental principle of Prada," the duo wrote in the show notes. "This collection is a commemoration of life and living – of the occasion of the everyday, affording importance to each moment."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Grey Nineties' tailoring and elevated basics</p>
  • <p>Roberto Cavalli's AW22 collection was inspired by Maria Sophie of Bourbon, the last Queen of Naples. </p><p>"In the heart of seduction, individualism and such total freedom, you can even play with cage dresses," the show notes read. "Cavalli’s magical cut-out thus becomes scaffolding made up of fabric bars that are assembled and disassembled on the body with a gesture of feminine self-affirmation."<br></p><p><strong>Trend takeaway: </strong>Cut-out dressing and lots of leather</p>
  • <p>This season, Max Mara paid homage to architect, dancer, textile designer, painter and sculptor, Sophie Taeuber-Arp, who the house describes as "a creative polymath whose oeuvre was overlooked for decades, and is now rediscovered...a modernist who invested even the most everyday objects with a sense of magic and mystery."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Statement winter accessories</p>
  • <p>"It is how one looks at things that changes reality, or simply gives it new nuances and possibilities. As ever light and romantic as she is softly grounded, this season Alberta Ferretti observes the feminine wardrobe under a new light, reinterpreting it in enveloping volumes, in a sensual immediacy that is expressed through layering and transparencies, lighting it up in a metallic sparkle that starts in the morning and lasts all day, and gives everything a sidereal glow and tangible preciousness."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Metallics and the red-carpet hood</p>
  • <p>"The best way to explore the Fendi archives is through the Fendi wardrobes," said creative director Kim Jones of the AW22 collection. </p><p>Inspired by Delfina Delettrez walking into the Roman headquarters dressed in a printed blouse stolen from her mother’s wardrobe, Jones excavated the house’s history to rediscover spring/summer 1986: a celebration of Karl Lagerfeld’s love for the artistic movement. "These are collections which, although they come from the past, feel very now."</p><p>Jones reworked and paired the geometric prints and sartorial styling of 1986 with the lightness of autumn/winter 2000. "It’s a wardrobe designed for every aspect of a woman’s life, for every generation," Jones says. "And it all started with Delfina."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway: </strong>Leather corsetry and sheer, lingerie dressing</p>
  • <p>"The power of Diesel is that we talk to so many people," said creative director Glenn Martens of his first catwalk show for the brand, which he aimed to be disruptive, sexy, fluid and fun. "We can push sustainability and innovation, and we can push experimentation and concept. It’s pure Diesel – you need put it on in two seconds and live your life."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway: </strong>Denim, denim and more denim<br></p>
  • <p>"In the early 1930s a new band of female artists and photographers captured the fringe culture in the underbellies of the glittering capitals in mainland Europe. Jeanne Mammen, Madame d’Ora, Elfriede Lohse-Wächtler, Anita Berber and Valeska Gert each pioneered a particular vein of avant-garde expression. For AW22, we are with them, underground in a club that could be in Berlin, Vienna or Paris."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Thirties glamour</p>
  • <p>For autumn/winter 2022, Supriya Lele was inspired the mood of a free-spirited motorbike girl. "Speeding into the new season with a tough, confident femininity, that riffs on Lele's signature Nineties and Noughties-inflected silhouettes, a sophisticated interpretation of sportswear and boldly-hued, body-celebrating sensuality."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway: </strong>Clingy dressing</p>
  • <p>"This season continues to play on subversive undertones with provocations in texture and colour," explains Christopher Kane of his AW22 collection. "A nod to sexual selection within the animal world, where males change their postures, colours and behaviour to compete and attract females."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Latex, tulle and cut-outs</p>
  • <p>Described as "a love letter to silhouette and craft", Richard Quinn's autumn/winter '22 collection showcased the designer's couture sensibilities, featuring the intricate fabrications, detailed embroidery and elevated shapes that he's come to be known for. "Structured volumes create a fashion armour, engulfing the figure in beauty and colour," explained the show notes. </p><p><strong>Trend takeaway</strong>: Regal silhouettes and very little skin on show</p>
  • <p>16Arlington paid an emotional and powerful tribute to the late Federica "Kikka" Cavenati, the co-founder of the London label, who sadly passed away late last year. Entitled 'Tears', the collection was worked on by both designers (herself and her partner Marco Capaldo) before her untimely death.</p><p>"Marco Capaldo and Kikka Cavenati were inseparable in life, and remain so beyond the physical partition of death," said the brand in the show notes. "She is everywhere in this work: her playful wit lives in turbo-charged monster-marabou coats, waistcoats and bucket hats; her boundless laughter in the wet-look feather scarves slung across smoked topaz sequins. Many of this season’s feathers were unearthed from 16Arlington’s archive – treated with dye by Kikka herself, years ago."</p><p><strong> Trend takeaway:</strong> Shimmering sheer dresses and separates</p>
  • <p>It was all about Bollywood and Nollywood for Priya Ahluwalia this season with a collection inspired by the heady imagery and dramatic plots of traditional Indian and Nigerian storytelling, taking from the designer's cross-continental heritage. "Bollywood to Nollywood, then, is Ahluwalia’s love letter to the films that informed her youth, placing them on a shiny pedestal for all to enjoy."<strong><br> </strong></p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Graphic prints</p>
  • <p>For autumn/winter 2022, David Koma was inspired by Britain's favourite sports, football and rugby. After 20 years of working in London, the designer (who was born in Tbilisi and raised in Saint Petersburg) was this year granted British citizenship, which inspired his reflection on British dressing mentality. </p><p>"The collection embraces the archetypes of England with equal adoration: the upper class, the working class, and the sporty. From the ladies of London’s stately ballrooms to the party girls of the city’s dance floors, occasion-wear traverses silhouettes from the sculptural silk taffeta volumes of haute couture to the skimpy hemlines of little club dresses. Infused with the spirit of sportswear, the codes of both territories are diluted into daywear embellished with the regal sparkle and colours of precious stones."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Sporty separates</p>
  • <p>After winning <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/a38599922/nensi-dojaka-interview/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the LVMH Prize and the BFC Foundation Award in 2021, Nensi Dojaka" class="link ">the LVMH Prize and the BFC Foundation Award in 2021, Nensi Dojaka</a> has become one of the most exciting names on the London Fashion Week schedule – and, for AW22, she did not disappoint. Sending her now trademark lingerie-inspired dresses down the catwalk on the likes of Paloma Elesser and a pregnant Maggie Maurer (who revealed her bump for the first time as she closed the show), Dojaka also embraced tailoring and leather, and will no doubt remain a red-carpet fixture for years to come.</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Sexy, cut-out dressing </p>
  • <p>Michael Halpern has become the name for partywear in London, and, post-pandemic, his world is looking glitzier and more fun than ever. The autumn/winter 2022 collection – which was presented in the heart of Brixton – was all about reflecting on the past two years.</p><p>"With light at the end of the tunnel, our collective experience over the last two years can often feel surreal. The demi-couture at the heart of Halpern was never about escapism, but on the contrary, about infusing real life with a kind of glamour that lifts the spirits. During the last 24 months, this premise gained new relevance for the designer, who dedicated his two pandemic-era films to the community spirit. So when, for AW22, Michael Halpern asks the question, 'What if it was all a dream?' it isn’t to escape the reality of our surreal collective experience, but to accentuate the fact that it happened.<br><br>"With that in mind, the collection takes its departure in a dreamlike narrative. Halpern imagines Angelica Houston – an eternal inspiration – waking up from a deep, two-year sleep to find herself in a 1970s’ party version – via 2022 – of Cecil B. DeMille’s 1930 classic Madam Satan starring his illustrious daughter Katherine DeMille."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Eighties' animal prints</p>
  • <p>"The collection is based on Portobello and Camden market in the late Eighties and Nineties," explains Molly Goddard of her autumn collection. "Our mum’s best friend when we were younger was very central to the Portobello social scene then and the collection is somewhat based around her. I would describe her from what I can remember as a cross between Marilyn Monroe and Mick Jones — big bleached blonde hair with a flower in it, red lipstick, a Fifties dress with an army jacket and trainers...The overall look is eclectic, here’s-what-I-found-down-the-market. There is a familiarity to this collection and the objects in it — each garment having a simplicity to it but each elevated into something special."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Dressy for any occasion</p>
  • <p>For autumn/winter 2022, Simone Rocha was inspired by 'The Children of Lir', an Irish fable about a group of children who are turned into swans for 900 years, across three different lakes, but when they come back to human form, they pass away. "Two sons and two daughters. A dark lament. Crushed taffeta wings, and exploration of outerwear and what lies beneath. Bloodline and quilted blankets. Bitter sequins, blue velvet."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway: </strong>Dark romanticism</p>
  • <p>"The collection was inspired through looking at celebrations of the past, we loved the glamour and opulence of the 1930s and this has a strong representation in the pieces," co-founder Orlagh McCloskey told us of the collection entitled 'The Golden Age'. "The print inspiration kickstarted from a vintage scarf we found in Portobello and the Rixo vintage aesthetic is showcased in the different silhouettes featured in each story in the collection."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway: </strong>Vintage glamour</p>
  • <p>Kicking off the AW22 shows in London, Harris Reed's '60 Years A Queen' collection was inspired by the 1897 book of the same name, written by Sir Herbert Maxwell, on the reign of Queen Victoria. "This isn’t so much a direct interpretation of the British monarchy’s sartorial inclination, but instead a look at how the club-kid scene has long borrowed, loaned and built upon the regal wardrobe — whether that’s in necklines of ruffs, masks and takes on ceremonial crowns or through evocative Elizabethan-era painted faces. 60 Years A Queen is a queerer interpretation of kings and... kweens."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Jewel tones and dramatic silhouettes</p>
  • <p>"For this show, I wanted to bring the excitement and energy of a night on the town to life — because I think right now, no matter where you are, we’re all craving that," Michael Kors said of his sparkle-filled autumn/winter 2022 collection. "And the clothes are really everything you need for stepping up, stepping out and making an entrance."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Head-to-toe, post-pandemic glamour</p>
  • <p>"The power of this pandemic drew parallels to the upheaval and reformation of society seen during the Industrial Revolution," the brand said of its inspiration for the new season. "This autumn/winter 2022 collection sartorially animates the stark class divide during this period where working classes laboured to develop new manufacturing processes and environments that seemingly benefited only the elite."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Head-to-toe sequins</p>
  • <p>Stuart Vevers' latest collection for Coach was inspired by the suburbs or was, as he described it, "a love letter to somewhere in America". Dedicated to small-town style, there was plenty of leather, shearling and graffiti prints, all styled together in unexpected ways. </p><p>"My collections often begin with a feeling, and for fall, the feeling was love," he added.</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Unexpected pairings</p>
  • <p>The ever-so-cool Khaite customer will be embracing a touch more glamour next season, with Catherine Holstein's latest collection embracing everything from sequins and silk slips to corseted dresses. This was all contrasted though with extremely oversized tailoring, slouchy leather two-pieces and the most beautiful statement coats.</p><p>"Another facet of the Khaite world is revealed," the designer said of the new collection.<br><br><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Gothic glamour</p>
  • <p>"We are grounded in the notion that great design starts with intuition and emotion and then layered with logic and functionality," described Amy Smilovic of Tibi's latest collection. "Taming the extremes into pieces that manage to be utterly wearable and speak to our style and who we are. Balanced, but with opinion."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Sleek fits and Nineties silhouettes</p>
  • <p>"For our autumn/winter collection we found inspiration in the stars," creative director Nicky Zimmermann said. "There’s always been something so fun and intriguing to me about pop astrology and the idea that our personalities are influenced by our birth signs. We worked with artist Anita Inverarity on twelve key prints that represent each sign of the zodiac and have incorporated these across a variety of looks across the collection. We wanted it all to feel really eclectic with a sense of fun. We picked up the symbols and icons of the zodiac in our detailing and finishes and there’s a conscious clash of fabric textures in each look. It’s a collection that’s high on finer details. Maybe that’s a bit of the Virgo in me coming through!"</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Ethereal gowns</p>
  • <p>"I wanted the collection to not only evoke the intrepid and adventurous spirit of sailors and world travellers, but also the mystery and darkness of the oceans depths, populated with mermaids and mythological creatures," Joseph Altuzzara said of AW22, dressing the likes of Gigi Hadid in his mermaid-inspired sparkles.</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Oversized sequins</p>
  • <p>Gabriela Hearst quoted Professor Emanuele Lugli (who teaches art history at Stanford University and writes about the history of painting, gender, politics, and science) in her show notes, where he discussed our changing relationship with androgyny.</p><p>"Today, sexual and gender labels are no longer seen as natural, and their politics have been rejected. Young people especially explore androgyny to access the vital power and truthfulness to which androgyny can gain access. They rediscover cultures and voices for which androgyny was not just a feature of the past but has been, and still is, embodied in the everyday...Fashion is thus rediscovered as a privileged field of inquiry precisely because often it is the very practice that reiterates sexual and gender binaries."</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Cool classics</p>
  • <p>Wes Gordon brought some bold splashes of colour to a grey day in New York with his autumn/winter 2022 collection, which featured a series of elegant gowns in striking, often unexpected colour combinations, and graphic florals, with an emphasis on statement-making silhouettes. </p><p><strong>Trend takeaway</strong>: Old-school elegance and clashing colours</p>
  • <p>The big talking point from the <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/fashion/fashion-news/a39087603/julia-fox-catwalk-new-york-fashion-week/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:LaQuan Smith show was who the designer cast as his opening model: actress Julia Fox" class="link ">LaQuan Smith show was who the designer cast as his opening model: actress Julia Fox</a>, who just that day had confirmed the end of her very public relationship with Kanye West. Her opening look was indicative of the rest of the collection: fearless, skin-baring looks made for standing out from the crowd.</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway</strong>: High hemlines and strategic cut-outs</p>
  • <p>Designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez presented Proenza Schouler's AW22 collection at The Brant Foundation in NYC, which was dominated by fluid tailoring and an effortless, almost sporty take on workwear.</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway: </strong>Relaxed suiting</p>
  • <p>Christian Siriano injected some serious colour into NYFW with an almost entirely blue collection. Meanwhile, super shiny patent leather and latex also dominated his catwalk, feeding into his 'Victorian Matrix' theme. Models Coco Rocha and Karen Elson were among those to take to the catwalk.</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Matrix latex and bright, bright blue</p>
  • <p>Always one of the prettiest shows of NYFW, Jason Wu did not disappoint for AW22 with a ladylike collection of ballgowns and dresses. Inspired by graphic, hand-drawn fashion illustrations from the 1950s, the collection was an homage to American couture craftsmanship, Wu explained in his show notes.</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway:</strong> Bows</p>
  • <p>Another favourite on the New York Fashion Week schedule is Brandon Maxwell whose supermodel-filled catwalk show, as always, delivered on the glamour. But, the clothes felt more wearable than ever as he paired his signature ballgowns with oversized knitwear and dressed up some denim, making the clothes feel very versatile. </p><p>The collection was a personal one, dedicated to and inspired by his grandmother, who is suffering with Alzheimer’s.</p><p><strong>Trend takeaway: </strong>Dressed-up daywear/dressed-down eveningwear</p>
