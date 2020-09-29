The Biggest Makeup Trends for Spring 2021

Following a year that can only be described as unprecedented, how will beauty find its footing for spring 2021? It's an interesting question, and one answered by designers and creatives this season across socially distanced catwalks and digital platforms. From New York to Milan to Instagram, dewy skin, minimalist makeup, and—surprise!—lipstick were used as storytelling vehicles. Ahead, YSL Beauty National Makeup Artist, Nour Agha, serves as our guide through the spring 2021 runway makeup trends.